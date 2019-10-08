finanzen.net
Premier Inc. Statement on Medicare Shared Savings Program 2018 Results

Premier commends industry-leading accountable care organization (ACO) participants in the Medicare Shared Savings Program (MSSP) for achieving nearly $740 million in savings in 2018. Achieving success in Medicare ACO models is difficult work with complex variables at play, especially in an environment of disjointed incentives. Premiers Population Health Management Collaborative ACO members are consistently proving that establishing a well-planned, effective value-based care delivery process and model leads to success. Were seeing ACOs that have access to timely accurate claims data in both the public and private sectors continue to drive forward the movement toward a successful value-based, wellness and chronic care experience as they improve quality, satisfaction and the total cost of care.

We congratulate all Premier Collaborative Medicare ACOs on their steadfast commitment and these impressive results. Several of which were among the top 10 performers in achieving shared savings in 2018. Premier Collaborative MSSP participants had a higher average quality score than all other ACOs, outperforming their peers once more in 2018. Additionally, since 2012, several Premier Collaborative members have attained shared savings each year. We are at a pivotal point in the journey to accelerate accountable care, and we are committed to working with the private sector and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to continue to help make these models a successful reality in communities across the country.

About Premier

Premier Inc. is a leading healthcare improvement company, uniting an alliance of more than 4,000 U.S. hospitals and health systems and approximately 175,000 other providers and organizations to transform healthcare. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, and consulting and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost. Premier plays a critical role in the rapidly evolving healthcare industry, collaborating with members to co-develop long-term innovations that reinvent and improve the way care is delivered to patients nationwide. Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Premier is passionate about transforming American healthcare. Please visit Premiers news and investor sites on www.premierinc.com; as well as Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and Premiers blog for more information about the company.

