Premier Inc. to Report Fiscal 2019 Third-Quarter Financial Results and Host Conference Call Before Market Opens on May 7

Premier
Inc. (NASDAQ: PINC) plans to report fiscal 2019 third-quarter
financial results the morning of May 7, 2019, followed by a conference
call at 8 a.m. ET to discuss the results.
Conference call speakers:
Susan DeVore, President and CEO
Mike Alkire, Chief Operating Officer
Craig
McKasson, Chief Financial Officer
During the conference call, Premiers management team will review the
companys performance for the three months ended March 31, 2019 and
discuss managements outlook for the remainder of fiscal 2019.
The conference call will be webcast live and can be accessed through a
link provided on the investor relations page of Premier's website at investors.premierinc.com.
Those wishing to participate by phone may do so by dialing 844.296.7719
and providing the operator with conference ID number: 1907218.
International callers should dial 574.990.1041 and provide the same
passcode. Please dial in at least five minutes before the start of the
call to register. The archived webcast will be accessible on Premiers
investor relations page for at least 90 days following the webcast.
About Premier Inc.
Premier Inc. (NASDAQ: PINC) is a leading healthcare improvement company,
uniting an alliance of more than 4,000 U.S. hospitals and health systems
and approximately 165,000 other providers and organizations to transform
healthcare. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply
chain solutions, and consulting and other services, Premier enables
better care and outcomes at a lower cost. Premier plays a critical role
in the rapidly evolving healthcare industry, collaborating with members
to co-develop long-term innovations that reinvent and improve the way
care is delivered to patients nationwide. Headquartered in Charlotte,
N.C., Premier is passionate about transforming American healthcare.
Please visit Premiers news and investor sites on www.premierinc.com;
as well as Twitter,
Facebook,
LinkedIn,
YouTube,
Instagram
and Premiers
blog for more information about the company.
