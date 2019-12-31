finanzen.net
12.08.2020 03:00

Premier Philippines Airport Enhances Passenger Throughput and Experience with Smiths Detection

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Smiths Detection today announced its collaboration with Philippines' Office for Transportation Security (OTS) and Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) to boost passenger throughput and experience at terminals 1, 2, and 3 of the country's premier cosmopolitan airport, Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA).

To achieve their goal, OTS partnered with MIAA in the acquisition of 12 HI-SCAN 6040 2is HR units, an advanced and dual-view X-ray detection system, capable of identifying explosives in carry-on baggage. Along with this, OTS also facilitated the installation of 12 iLane.evo units, an automatic tray return system (ATRS), to efficiently streamline the passenger screening process and help improve overall passenger experience at the airport.

An OTS official commented on the joint effort between OTS and MIAA saying, "As we work towards the revival of air travel, Smiths Detection's HI-SCAN 6040 2is HR scanners' advanced dual-view X-ray capabilities with ATRS will help to increase ease of our baggage inspection process. By providing high-quality image scans, our operators can determine baggage content more easily. This will minimize the time passengers spend in queues while facilitating tighter security requirements."

The capability of the HI-SCAN 6040 2is HR to accurately detect threats such as solid or liquid explosives during baggage screening is a huge step forward in ensuring passenger safety. Similarly, the iLane.evo automatic tray return system provides a steady supply of trays for passengers to utilize, and can also intuitively divert suspicious bags during baggage screening. Together, these installations can augment existing security measures in significant ways, and conveniently shorten the time required for passengers to go through security checkpoints at the airport.

Installation of the iLane.evo was completed in March 2020, marking over 30 years of trust and experience between OTS and Smiths Detection, who has continually provided quality products and technical services in improving Philippine airports security screening standards.

Smiths Detection's Managing Director of Asia, John Tan, commented on this long-term collaboration by stating, "The continuation of the partnership between Smiths Detection and OTS reinforces the partnership between our organizations."

###

About Smiths Detection

Smiths Detection, part of Smiths Group, is a global leader in threat detection and screening technologies for aviation, ports and borders, urban security and defence. With more than 40 years of field-tested experience, we deliver the solutions needed to protect society from the threat and illegal passage of explosives, prohibited weapons, contraband, toxic chemicals and narcotics.

Our mission is to help make the world a safer place  we do this by using technology to develop innovative solutions and services which protect life, safeguard society and uphold the free flow of trade.

For more information on Smiths Detections solutions and services, visit https://www.smithsdetection.com/.

Nachrichten zu Smiths PLC

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Smiths News
RSS Feed
Smiths zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Smiths PLC

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
27.05.2013Smiths Group kaufenExane-BNP Paribas SA
26.11.2012Smiths Group outperformExane-BNP Paribas SA
21.11.2012Smiths Group sellSociété Générale Group S.A. (SG)
31.10.2012Smiths Group sellSociété Générale Group S.A. (SG)
10.08.2012Smiths Group overweightJ.P. Morgan Cazenove
27.05.2013Smiths Group kaufenExane-BNP Paribas SA
26.11.2012Smiths Group outperformExane-BNP Paribas SA
10.08.2012Smiths Group overweightJ.P. Morgan Cazenove
09.08.2012Smiths Group buyUBS AG
15.03.2012Smiths Group overweightJ.P. Morgan Cazenove
06.09.2011Smiths Group holdSociété Générale Group S.A. (SG)
05.05.2011Smiths Group holdSociété Générale Group S.A. (SG)
24.03.2011Smiths Group holdSociété Générale Group S.A. (SG)
18.01.2011Smiths Group holdSociété Générale Group S.A. (SG)
11.03.2005Smiths Group: NeutralJP Morgan
21.11.2012Smiths Group sellSociété Générale Group S.A. (SG)
31.10.2012Smiths Group sellSociété Générale Group S.A. (SG)

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Smiths PLC nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Smiths News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Smiths News
Werbung

Trading-News

Der ausführliche Altersvorsorge-Ratgeber
DAX: Abwärts im August?
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Widerstände sind Mangelware
Nintendo surft die Corona-Welle
Vontobel: Quantencomputer  Kein Problem ist zu komplex  Mehrwert Magazin August 2020
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Kapitalmarktkommentar von Dr. Jens Ehrhardt: 16.000 Punkte für den DAX sind realistisch
Ein Alteryx-Fan bleibt skeptisch
NEU bei Exporo: Neues 5%-Anlageprojekt am Ammersee, im Speckgürtel von München
Aktien ohne Alternative
Ginmon: Wie Sie bis zu 1.000 Bonus für Ihr ETF-Depot bekommen
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!
Werbung

Mehr zur Smiths-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeRating
OrderbuchVergleich
HistorischChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFundamentalanalyse
Fonds 

Smiths Peer Group News

31.07.20Chemring Group PLC : Second Price Monitoring Extn
31.07.20Chemring Group PLC : Price Monitoring Extension
30.07.20Chemring Group PLC : Director/PDMR Shareholding
30.07.20Ultra Electronics : Appointment of Joint Broker
30.07.20Ultra Electronics : Interim Results
29.07.20Sensata Technologies: Was beim Unternehmen in den jüngsten Büchern steht
29.07.20Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. (ST) Q2 2020 Earnings Call Transcript
27.07.20Ausblick: Sensata Technologies zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
13.07.20Erste Schätzungen: Sensata Technologies gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher
10.07.20Chemring Group PLC : Price Monitoring Extension

News von

So finden Sie den richtigen Versicherungsvermittler
Mit diesen E-Bikes gehören Sie zur Fahrrad-Elite
Gold und Silber? Jetzt wird eine dritte Option interessant
Das ist wie sparen, aber besser
So gelingt der Einstieg an der Börse  auch ohne Vorwissen

News von

DAX knapp unter 13.000 Punkte - Konjunkturoptimisten machen Börsen Beine
Großinvestor will offenbar Millionen von Ballard Power-Aktien verkaufen
Frühruhestand: Sparen für ein Leben ohne Arbeit - so geht's
Allzeithöchststände beim Bitcoin kommen in Sichtweite
Nel Asa und McPhy im Vergleich: Diese Wasserstoff-Aktie hat die besseren Kennzahlen

Heute im Fokus

DAX knapp unter 13.000 Punkten -- Verluste an der Wall Street -- ZEW-Index steigt -- BioNTech: Impfstoffzulassung im Oktober -- Zalando verdoppelt Gewinn -- Uniper, HelloFresh, Aurubis im Fokus

RHÖN-KLINIKUM benennt nach Übernahmekampf Vorstände. NIO meldet vorläufige Zahlen. United Internet und 1&1 Drillisch rechnen 2020 mit leichtem Wachstum. OHB-Geschäft schrumpft. DEUTZ spürt Corona-Krise und macht noch mehr Verlust. alstria office mit roten Zahlen - Dividendenzahlung geplant. Russland lässt als weltweit erstes Land Corona-Impfstoff zu. Corestate Capital macht deutlich weniger Umsatz.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Länder mit den größten Goldreserven
Wer lagert das meiste Gold?
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 32 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 32 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Juli 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Juli 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q2 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Das hat George Soros im Depot (Q1 - 2020)
Änderungen im Portfolio
Die erfolgreichsten Kinofilme der letzten 25 Jahre
Welche Titel knackten die Milliardenmarke an den Kinokassen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Haben Sie Verständnis für die Proteste gegen die Corona-Maßnahmen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
11.08.20
DAX knapp unter 13.000 Punkten -- Verluste an der Wall Street -- ZEW-Index steigt -- BioNTech: Impfstoffzulassung im Oktober -- Zalando verdoppelt Gewinn -- Uniper, HelloFresh, Aurubis im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
03:52 Uhr
Ant Financial will mit IPO Rekordsumme einnehmen
Kryptowährungen
03:55 Uhr
Generationenunterschied: Greifen Kleinanleger eher zu Bitcoin, Aktien oder Gold?
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech SE (spons. ADRs)A2PSR2
NEL ASAA0B733
Daimler AG710000
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Apple Inc.865985
NikolaA2P4A9
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
BayerBAY001
TUITUAG00
Lufthansa AG823212
TeslaA1CX3T
Wirecard AG747206
Plug Power Inc.A1JA81
Airbus SE (ex EADS)938914
Amazon906866