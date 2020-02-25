  • Suche
Depot eröffnen
Suche
Depot eröffnen (5 EUR pro Trade)
Webtrading
ETF-Sparplan
16.02.2021 13:30

 Prentis Wilson, B2B Technology Veteran, Joins The ODP Corporation

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

The ODP Corporation (NASDAQ: ODP), a leading provider of business services, products and digital workplace technology solutions through an integrated B2B distribution platform, today announced that it hired Prentis Wilson to further drive the companys digital transformation, leading a new technology business focused on transforming B2B sourcing, purchasing, and supply chain for suppliers and buyers.

Wilson is responsible for helping establish and scale the newly launched technology platform. B2B purchasing is rapidly moving online and procurement organizations of all sizes are embracing digital sourcing and purchasing. Suppliers need B2B-grade eCommerce technology and nimble supply chains to remain competitive. As a world-class B2B technology and supply chain platform, ODP is positioned to help drive efficiency for buyers and growth for suppliers. The addition of Wilson and the new ODP business positions the company to more fully participate in the $8 trillion B2B commerce market in the U.S.

Wilson has a strong track record of successfully building large-scale, disruptive, B2B technology businesses. He spent almost eight years at Amazon.com, Inc., where he launched Amazon Business and grew it to over $10 billion in annual sales. Prior to joining Amazon, he held senior operations and B2B procurement roles at Cisco Systems, Inc. and Honeywell International, Inc. Most recently, he was the President of Boxed.com, a wholesale technology start-up.

"We are excited to have Prentis join us to help execute this next phase of our journey, as he brings proven experience, instant credibility, and deep know-how that is simply unmatched in the B2B procurement and eCommerce space, said Gerry Smith, chief executive officer of The ODP Corporation. "As we continue to evolve into a leading B2B company, having one of the worlds most innovative and proven leaders scale what can be one of our most valuable businesses is key to expanding our value proposition, driving innovation, and accelerating growth.

"Rapid innovation in digital commerce and supply chain technology has created unprecedented opportunities for our customers, both buyers and suppliers alike, said Wilson. "Im thrilled to join the ODP team and excited to build this incredible new technology platform business. ODPs transformational plan, B2B specific know-how, and strong physical assets uniquely positions us to improve the way businesses buy and sell.

Wilson earned two Master of Science degrees from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), one in mechanical engineering and one in business administration from MITs Sloan School of Management. He also holds a bachelors degree in industrial engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology.

ODP has been acquiring top talent in the B2B technology space, with several high-profile hires, including Terry Leeper, former head of product and technology for Amazon Business.

About The ODP Corporation
The ODP Corporation (NASDAQ:ODP) is a leading provider of business services and supplies, products and digital workplace technology solutions to small, medium and enterprise businesses, through an integrated business-to-business (B2B) distribution platform, which includes world-class supply chain and distribution operations, dedicated sales professionals and technicians, online presence, and approximately 1,200 stores. Through its banner brands Office Depot®, OfficeMax®, CompuCom® and Grand&Toy®, as well as others, the Company offers its customers the tools and resources they need to focus on their passion of starting, growing and running their business. For more information, visit news.theodpcorp.com and investor.theodpcorp.com.

The ODP Corporation and Office Depot are trademarks of The Office Club, Inc. OfficeMax is a trademark of OMX, Inc. CompuCom is a trademark of CompuCom Systems, Inc. Grand&Toy is a trademark of Grand & Toy, LLC in Canada. ©2021 Office Depot, LLC. All rights reserved. Any other product or company names mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners.

Nachrichten zu Office Depot Inc.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Office Depot News
RSS Feed
Office Depot zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Office Depot Inc.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
10.05.2017Office Depot Market PerformTelsey Advisory Group
13.12.2016Office Depot HoldLoop Capital
28.10.2016Office Depot Market PerformTelsey Advisory Group
11.05.2016Office Depot SellUBS AG
11.05.2016Office Depot Market PerformTelsey Advisory Group
10.05.2017Office Depot Market PerformTelsey Advisory Group
28.10.2016Office Depot Market PerformTelsey Advisory Group
11.05.2016Office Depot Market PerformTelsey Advisory Group
24.02.2016Office Depot OutperformTelsey Advisory Group
08.12.2015Office Depot OutperformTelsey Advisory Group
13.12.2016Office Depot HoldLoop Capital
04.02.2015Office Depot HoldBB&T Capital Markets
07.11.2012Office Depot neutralUBS AG
29.10.2012Office Depot neutralNomura
08.08.2012Office Depot neutralUBS AG
11.05.2016Office Depot SellUBS AG
02.11.2009Office Depot underperformCredit Suisse Group
27.05.2009Office Depot underperformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
28.04.2006Update Office Depot Inc.: SellMatrix Research
17.02.2006Office Depot underweightPrudential Financial

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Office Depot Inc. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Office Depot News

19.01.21Office Depot rejects Staples acquisition offer but would consider merger of retail operations
19.01.21Staples-Office Depot Merger: Will the Third Time Be the Charm?
25.01.21Office Depot (ODP) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
19.01.21Office Depot rejects $2.1bn takeover bid from rival Staples
19.01.21Office Depot snubs Staples for $2.1B deal: Report
Weitere Office Depot News
Werbung

Trading-News

Impulsloser Seitwärtshandel in EUR-USD
Vontobel: Perfekte Alternative - Bonus Cap-Zertifikate auf ThyssenKrupp, Covestro AG, Henkel
Podcast mit Prof. Dr. Stefan Mittnik von Scalable Capital: Risiko & Rendite
Daily DAX Prognose: 14.200 erneut im Weg
AstraZeneca kündigt weiteres Wachstum für 2021 an - Aktionäre skeptisch
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

my-si: Neuer Robo Advisor wählt zehn gemeinnützige Partner - Gemeinsam für eine bessere Welt
Exklusiver Online-Expertenabend am 23. Februar
Das Comeback der Zykliker? - Marktkommentar Februar mit Markus Koch
Webinar: Wie Sie renditestark und trotzdem sicher anlegen. Jetzt anmelden.
Welcher Investoren-Typ bin ich? - 5 Kriterien zur Selbsteinschätzung
Auch für Privatanleger
Null Zinsen auf dem Spar­buch? Nicht mit mir!
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Office Depot-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
HistorischChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFonds

Office Depot Peer Group News

15.02.21Why Williams-Sonoma (WSM) is Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates Again
15.02.21Coke. PepsiCo Earnings Should Help Staples ETFs
09.02.21Will Staples ETFs Shine on Philip Morris (PM) Q4 Earnings Beat?
08.02.21Williams-Sonoma (WSM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
08.02.21Is Philip Morris International (PM) Outperforming Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year?
05.02.21WH Smith PLC : Holding(s) in Company
05.02.21TAKKT AG : Release according to Article 40. Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
03.02.21Is Newell Brands (NWL) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Staples Peers This Year?
03.02.21Has Hillenbrand (HI) Outpaced Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year?
02.02.21Williams-Sonoma (WSM) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

News von

Jetzt spricht der grüne Stadtrat, der das Einfamilienhaus auf den Index setzt
Das Ölpreis-Paradox und die geheimste Firma der Welt
Kurze Wartezeiten sind ein Plus der PKV  aber nicht das entscheidende
In sechs Schritten zum idealen Sparplan
Unsere Strategie ist schmerzhaft, aber leider notwendig

News von

Vier neue deutsche Top-Aktien-Favoriten der Deutschen Bank: Kurspotenziale von bis zu 45 Prozent
Wasserstoff Newsblog: Stichtag 26. Februar: Plug Power-Aktie steigt auf
Continental-Aktie: 250-Prozent-Gewinn avisiert
Zehn Hochkaräter fürs Depot: Diese Top-Nebenwerte glänzen mit erstklassigen Gewinnaussichten
TUI-Aktie: Massive Verwässerung oder sogar Pleite droht - das ist jetzt wichtig

Heute im Fokus

DAX stabil -- Bitcoin nähert sich wieder 50.000-Dollar-Marke -- Zukäufe helfen Deutscher Börse -- Cyberattacke auf Pfizer -- AstraZeneca, Michelin, BHP, Lufthansa im Fokus

Deutsche Post testet neue Art von Abholstationen. Platinpreis steigt auf Sechs-Jahres-Hoch. Zukäufe helfen Deutscher Börse - Credit Suisse rät erstmals zum Kauf. Fraport sichert sich Konzession für Flughafen Antalya bis 2026. BVB will in Sevilla 'wahres Gesicht zeigen'.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 6 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 6 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 6 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Januar 2021
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Das sind die besten Renten-Länder
In welchen Ländern lohnt es sich, sich zur Ruhe zu setzen?
Der Big Mac Index 2021
In welchen Ländern kostet der Big Mac wie viel?
Das sind die teuersten Filmproduktionen der Welt
Das sind die teuersten Kinofilme der US-amerikanischen Filmbranche
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

An den Grenzen Deutschlands zu Tschechien und zum österreichischen Bundesland Tirol gelten seit Sonntag schärfere Einreiseregeln. halten Sie dies für richtig?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen