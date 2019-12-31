finanzen.net
02.03.2020 12:00

Presentation Date/Time Updated: COPT to Present at Citis 2020 Global Property CEO Conference

Corporate Office Properties Trust ("COPT or the "Company) (NYSE: OFC) announced that its President & CEO, Stephen E. Budorick, will provide an overview of the Company and participate in a question and answer session at Citis 2020 Global Property CEO Conference.

The date and time of the presentation have been updated and will now be held on March 2, 2020 at 5:10 p.m. Eastern Time at The Diplomat Beach Resort in Hollywood, Florida.

A live audio webcast of the presentation and materials encompassing the information provided during the presentation and conference will be available in the Latest Updates section of COPTs Investors website: https://investors.copt.com/ The replay of the presentation will be available until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on March 16, 2020.

About COPT

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology ("IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions ("Defense/IT Locations). The Company also owns a portfolio of office properties located in select urban/urban-like submarkets in the Greater Washington, DC/Baltimore region with durable Class-A office fundamentals and characteristics ("Regional Office Properties). As of December 31, 2019, the Company derived 88% of its core portfolio annualized rental revenue from Defense/IT Locations and 12% from its Regional Office Properties. As of the same date and including 15 buildings owned through unconsolidated joint ventures, COPTs core portfolio of 168 office and data center shell properties encompassed 19.0 million square feet and was 94.6% leased; the Company also owned one wholesale data center with a critical load of 19.25 megawatts that was 76.9% leased.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements, as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, that are based on the Companys current expectations, estimates and projections about future events and financial trends affecting the Company. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "may, "will, "should, "could, "believe, "anticipate, "expect, "estimate, "plan or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which the Company cannot predict with accuracy and some of which the Company might not even anticipate. Although the Company believes that the expectations, estimates and projections reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions at the time made, the Company can give no assurance that these expectations, estimates and projections will be achieved. Future events and actual results may differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements.

The areas of risk that may affect these expectations, estimates and projections include, but are not limited to, those risks described in Item 1A of the Companys Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019.

29.02.20
Corporate Office Properties Trus-Aktie: Einschätzungen und Kursziele der Analysten im Februar (finanzen.net)
08.02.20
Corporate Office Properties Trus stellte Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
05.02.20
Ausblick: Corporate Office Properties Trus präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
01.08.19
Corporate Office Properties Trus gewährte Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
27.07.19
Ausblick: Corporate Office Properties Trus veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
03.05.19
Corporate Office Properties Trus: So viel setzte das Unternehmen zuletzt um (finanzen.net)
28.04.19
Ausblick: Corporate Office Properties Trus gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)

04.01.2019Corporate Office Properties Trus HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
01.08.2017Corporate Office Properties Trus SellStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
15.02.2017Corporate Office Properties Trus NeutralRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
13.02.2017Corporate Office Properties Trus BuyMizuho
20.01.2017Corporate Office Properties Trus HoldSunTrust
04.01.2019Corporate Office Properties Trus HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
13.02.2017Corporate Office Properties Trus BuyMizuho
25.01.2016Corporate Office Properties Trus BuyMizuho
29.04.2015Corporate Office Properties Trus HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
23.02.2015Corporate Office Properties Trus BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
01.08.2017Corporate Office Properties Trus SellStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
23.12.2015Corporate Office Properties Trus SellStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
29.07.2015Corporate Office Properties Trus SellStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Meistgelesene Corporate Office Properties Trus News

08.02.20Corporate Office Properties Trus stellte Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor
05.02.20Ausblick: Corporate Office Properties Trus präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
29.02.20Corporate Office Properties Trus-Aktie: Einschätzungen und Kursziele der Analysten im Februar
Weitere Corporate Office Properties Trus News
