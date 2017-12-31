Preserving Diverse History from Coast to Coast: American Express and National Trust for Historic Preservation to Award $2 Million in Grants to Main Streets

American Express (NYSE:AXP) and The National Trust for Historic
Preservation, in collaboration with Main Street America, announced today
that their annual Partners in Preservation campaign is headed back to
Main Street with a focus on sites that celebrate diversity and the fight
for equality.
Partners in Preservation is a community-based partnership created in
2006 to engage the public in preserving historic places. To-date, it has
committed over $22 million in support of more than 200 historic sites
across the country. Drawing on the success of the 2017 program, this
year the campaign will award $2 million in grants to historic sites on
Americas Main Streets. From the counters of the Greensboro sit-ins to
the "Ellis Island of the South in Miami, each of the 20 sites featured
in the campaign played a role in the development of a diverse nation or
the struggle for equal rights.
"At American Express, diversity and inclusion are at the heart of our
culture, said Richard Brown, vice president of philanthropy, American
Express. "Were thrilled to unite our long-standing commitment to
historic preservation and the Shop Small® movement to celebrate the
histories of the diverse communities and cultures that have shaped and
continue to enrich our Main Streets.
"When we tell Americas full history, we shift the conversation about
who we are as a country and where we are going, said Germonique Ulmer,
vice president of public affairs, National Trust for Historic
Preservation. "Whether its the Sixteenth Street Baptist Church in
Birmingham, the Womens Building in San Francisco, or the many other
diverse places participating in this years Partners in Preservation
program, they offer us an opportunity both to learn the stories of our
collective past and to create spaces for community empowerment for
generations to come.
Beginning today through October 26, the public can vote for their
favorite Partners in Preservation: Main Street at VoteYourMainStreet.org,
hosted by media partner National Geographic. In addition, the public
will also have an opportunity to enter a sweepstakes for a chance to win
a trip to our nations capital at the close of the campaign, sponsored
by National Geographic. Delta Air Lines is also joining as a campaign
sponsor for the second year in a row.
The historic sites with the most votes will receive a share of $2
million in preservation funding. Winners will be announced on October 29.
Partners in Preservation: Main Streets seeks to inspire long-term
support from local citizens for sites on Main Street. Each local partner
is receiving an initial grant of $20,000 to increase public awareness of
the importance of these historic places and build grassroots support for
their Main Street district.
For more information and to vote daily through October 26, the public is
encouraged to visit VoteYourMainStreet.org.
The 20 cities with sites in contention for Partners in Preservation:
Main Streets
grants include:
Birmingham, AL
Sixteenth
Street Baptist Church
Local
Organization: Sixteenth Street Baptist Church
In 1963, the
Sixteenth Street Baptist Church was the target of the infamous, racially
motivated bombing in which four young girls were killed. It still
functions as a house of worship and gathering space, as well as a
tourist destination. This project will complete the restoration of the
churchs historic windows, cupola and bell towers installed in 1911.
Nogales, AZ
Foxworth-Galbraith
Lumber Co.
Local Organization:
Nogales Community Development Corporation
Built between 1917
and 1920, the Foxworth-Galbraith Lumber Co. building was an anchor
during the towns economic heyday and represents the history of
U.S./Mexico business and community relationships in Arizona. This
project will restore the building as a multi-purpose incubator and
co-working space to help spur small business entrepreneurship.
Los Angeles, CA
The
Church of the Epiphany
Local
Organization: The Epiphany Conservation Trust
A birthplace of
the Chicano Movement in the 1960s, the Church of the Epiphany was a hub
for the Mexican immigrant community. This project will repair the roof
and rehabilitate the church basement.
San Francisco, CA
The
Womens Building
Local Organization:
San Francisco Womens Centers
The Womens Building became the
first woman-owned and operated community center in 1979. The site now
welcomes 25,000 clients and visitors each year. This project will
retrofit its 108-year old windows so the building can continue to
connect women and their families to social services, arts, wellness and
educational events.
Leadville, CO
The
Tabor Opera House
Local Organization:
City of Leadville
Built in 1879, during an era of tremendous
migration and immigration, the Tabor Opera House stands today as a
reminder of Leadvilles diverse past that parallels the story of
equality. This project will rehabilitate two of the opera houses
facades, helping it to serve as a mixed-use cultural center for locals
and tourists alike.
Miami, FL
The
Freedom Tower
Local Organization:
Miami Dade College
The Freedom Tower, known as the "Ellis
Island of the South, provided medical, housing and financial support to
Cuban Refugees from 1962 to 1974. This project will renovate the Cuban
Exile Exhibit and Museum of Art and Design housed in the Freedom Tower.
Chicago, IL
Bronzeville
Cookin
Local Organization: 51st
Street Business Association
Bronzeville Cookin is located on
Chicagos South Side, an economic hub during the Great Migration. It is
a developing, unique dining destination and culinary incubator
celebrating African American cuisines, cultures, and communities. This
project will renovate the buildings facade in order to catalyze reuse
of the facility, transform the retail district and continue to help
revitalize the community at large.
Boston, MA
Roslindale
Congregational Church, UCC
Main
Street Organization: Roslindale Village Main Street
The
Roslindale Congregational Church, UCC, located in an extremely diverse
neighborhood of Boston, is historic for its progressive commitment to
equality. The project will build an accessible bathroom and an elevator
to provide better access to those with disabilities.
Baltimore, MD
The
Arch Social Club
Local Organization:
Upton Planning Committee: Pennsylvania Avenue Main Street
Founded
in 1905, the Arch Social Club is one of the oldest, continuously
operating African American men's social clubs in the U.S. This project
will restore the historic marquee and install exterior lighting to help
launch a new arts and entertainment district.
Biddeford, ME
City
Hall Clock Tower
Local Organization:
Heart of Biddeford
In a mill town that drew immigrants from
around the world, the City Hall Clock Tower called mill workers to their
shifts and welcomed a diverse community downtown. This project will
restore the clock and rebuild four faces of decorative work outside the
clock room.
Pontiac, MI
GM
Modern Housing Legacy Homes
Local
Organization: Community Foundation of Greater Rochester/Main Street
Oakland County
From 1919 to 1926, General Motors built 261
affordable houses for Pontiac workers, where generations of diverse
residents lived side by side. This project will renovate and restore the
exteriors of several homes that are currently threatened with demolition.
Butte, MT
Wah
Chong Tai Mercantile and Mai Wah Noodle Parlor
Local Organization: Mainstreet Uptown Butte, Inc.
Constructed
in 1899 and 1909 respectively, the Wah Chong Tai building and Mai Wah
Noodle Parlor, both owned by the Chinn family, were once a mercantile
and eatery for the Chinese immigrants who helped build the City of
Butte. This project will restore the south facade and roof of the
building, which is now maintained by the Mai Wah Society as a museum to
honor and preserve the Chinese heritage in southwestern Montana.
Greensboro, NC
International
Civil Rights Center & Museum
Local
Organization: International Civil Rights Center & Museum
The
International Civil Rights Center & Museum is the site of the 1960
Greensboro sit-ins, where four black college students sat down at a
"whites-only lunch counter as a form of protest. The project will
include the installation of window shades and corrections to the HVAC
system and hardware to provide a more comfortable environment for the
public and help serve the museums commitment to environmental
protection.
New York, NY
Main
Court of the Hispanic Society of America
Local
Organization: The Hispanic Society Museum & Library
The
Hispanic Society Museum & Library was founded in 1904 to establish a
free museum and research library for the study of the arts and cultures
of Spain and Latin America. This project will improve access within the
galleries and overall visitor experience.
Seneca Falls, NY
National
Womens Hall of Fame
Local
Organization: National Womens Hall of Fame
Founded in the
birthplace of America Womens Rights Movement and the location of the
first Womens Rights Convention in 1848, the National Womens Hall of
Fame was established to permanently recognize women who make
history. This project will relocate the hall of fame to the 1844 Seneca
Knitting Mill to address the vital need of preserving and disseminating
the stories of successful and important women throughout U.S. history.
Memphis, TN
Clayborn
Temple
Local Organization: Clayborn
Reborn
The site where Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. joined 1,300
striking sanitation workers in what would be his final march, Clayborn
Temple serves as an iconic symbol of the unification of the civil and
labor rights movements. This project will restore Clayborns prominent
bell tower, which has been closed due to unsafe conditions.
San Marcos, TX
Historic
First Baptist Church
Local
Organization: City of San Marcos
Constructed in 1908, the Old
First Baptist Church was once a meeting place for the National
Association for the Advancement of Colored People. This project will
support renovation of the historic First Baptist Church, located in the
Dunbar neighborhood.
Salt Lake City, UT
New
Hope Community Center
Local
Organization: Earth Community Garden & Food Pantry
With
construction starting in the late 1800s, and completed in 1902, the New
Hope Community Center was a former historic church and later the
headquarters and studio for the hit TV series "Touched by an Angel.
This project will adapt the historic church into a full-time community
center, including a business incubator, public kitchen and community
garden.
Danville, VA
Union
Street, Danville, VA
Local
Organization: Downtown Danville Association DBA River District
Association
From the early 1900s through the Civil Rights
Movement and beyond, Union Street was first a thriving tobacco warehouse
district, and then a mecca for black businesses and entrepreneurship.
This project will restore two storefronts to foster continued
entrepreneurship and create space for celebrating the areas civil
rights history.
Kent, WA
Historic
Morrill Bank
Local Organization: Kent
Downtown Partnership
The Morrill Bank Building is a
112-year-old historic landmark in downtown Kent, which once featured a
tall entry, arched window and clinker brick. This project will restore
the building to its 1924 appearance.
About Partners in Preservation
Partners
in Preservation is a program in which American Express, in partnership
with the National Trust for Historic Preservation, awards preservation
grants to historic places across the country.
Through this partnership, American Express and the National Trust for
Historic Preservation seek to increase the public's awareness of the
importance of historic preservation in the United States and to preserve
America's historic and cultural places. The program also hopes to
inspire long-term support from local citizens for the historic places at
the heart of their communities.
About the National Trust for Historic
Preservation
The National Trust for Historic
Preservation, a privately funded nonprofit organization, works to save
Americas historic places: www.savingplaces.org.
About Main Street America
Main
Street America has been helping revitalize older and historic commercial
districts for more than 35 years. Today it is a network of more than
1,600 neighborhoods and communities, rural and urban, who share both a
commitment to place and to building stronger communities through
preservation-based economic development. Main Street America is a
program of the nonprofit National Main Street Center, Inc., a subsidiary
of the National Trust for Historic Preservation. www.mainstreet.org
