Press Release: Addex ADX71149 Receives IND Approval to Start a Phase 2a Clinical Study in Epilepsy

First patient treated with ADX71149 (JNJ-40411813) scheduled for Q2 2021
Geneva, Switzerland, January 21, 2021 --
Addex Therapeutics (SIX: ADXN and Nasdaq: ADXN), a clinical-stage
pharmaceutical company pioneering allosteric modulation-based drug
discovery and development, today announced that its partner Janssen
Pharmaceuticals, Inc., part of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of
Johnson & Johnson, has received FDA's Investigational New Drug (IND)
approval to begin a Phase 2a proof of concept study with the selective
metabotropic glutamate type 2 (mGlu2) receptor positive allosteric
modulator (PAM), JNJ-40411813 (ADX71149), in patients with epilepsy. The
first patient is expected to be treated during Q2 2021.
"IND approval for the mGlu2 epilepsy study is great news to start 2021
and will be the first of three clinical studies we expect to be initiate
this year," said Tim Dyer, CEO of Addex. "There is a great opportunity
for an allosteric modulation approach in this difficult disease. We'd
like to thank the team involved for their continued support and moving
quickly to get this clinical study ready for patient enrolment."
The multi-center study will assess the efficacy, safety, tolerability
and pharmacokinetics of adjunctive JNJ-40411813 (ADX71149)
administration in patients with focal onset seizures with suboptimal
response to levetiracetam. The primary objective of the study is to
evaluate the efficacy of JNJ-40411813 (ADX71149) in combination with
levetiracetam using a time-to-event endpoint.
"There is a strong preclinical rationale for mGlu2 PAM in epilepsy,
including a true synergistic effect with levetiracetam," said Robert
Lütjens, Head of Discovery Biology of Addex. "A highly synergistic
anti-epileptic effect was observed when the two drugs were administered
together, and we look forward to seeing this effect in epilepsy
patients."
Glutamate, mGlu2 Receptors and Epilepsy
Glutamate is the primary excitatory neurotransmitter in the brain and
plays a key role in the initiation and spread of seizures. When
activated, the mGlu2 receptor decreases the release of glutamate and
consequently helps to maintain neurotransmitter balance. In the presence
of agonist-induced activation, positive allosteric modulation of mGlu2
receptors could result in the normalization of the excessive glutamate
release seen during a seizure. There is still an urgent need for more
effective treatments for epilepsy, with improved tolerability and
safety. JNJ-40411813 (ADX71149) was described in the Eilat 15 conference
summary review as one of the most promising novel approaches currently
in development (Bialer et al., 2019. Epilepsia). Proof of concept data
with JNJ-40411813 (ADX71149) and other mGlu2 PAMs in animal models of
epilepsy have been published in peer-reviewed journals (Metcalf et al.,
2017 and 2018. Epilepsia).
About Addex Therapeutics
Addex Therapeutics is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on
the development and commercialization of an emerging class of novel
orally available small molecule drugs known as allosteric modulators for
neurological disorders. Allosteric modulators offer several potential
advantages over conventional non-allosteric molecules and may offer an
improved therapeutic approach to conventional "orthosteric" small
molecule or biological drugs. Addex's allosteric modulator drug
discovery platform targets receptors and other proteins that are
recognized as essential for therapeutic intervention. Addex's lead drug
candidate, dipraglurant (mGlu5 negative allosteric modulator or NAM), is
poised to start a pivotal registration clinical trial for Parkinson's
disease levodopa induced dyskinesia (PD-LID) in H1 2021. Addex is also
investigating dipraglurant's therapeutic use in blepharospasm (a type of
dystonia), for which a clinical trial is expected to be initiated in H1
2021. Addex's third clinical program, ADX71149 (mGlu2 positive
allosteric modulator or PAM), developed in collaboration with Janssen
Pharmaceuticals, Inc, is scheduled to enter a phase 2a proof of concept
clinical study for the treatment of epilepsy in Q2 2021. Addex's GABAB
PAM program has been licensed to Indivior PLC for the treatment of
addiction. Preclinical programs include GABA(B) PAM for CMT1A, mGlu7
NAM for PTSD, mGlu2 NAM for mild neurocognitive disorders, mGlu4 PAM for
Parkinson's disease and mGlu3 PAM for neurodegenerative disorders. Addex
is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and the NASDAQ Capital Market and
trades under the ticker symbol "ADXN".
Press Contacts:
Tim Dyer Mike Sinclair
Chief Executive Officer Partner, Halsin Partners
Telephone: +41 22 884 15 55 +44 (0)20 7318 2955
Email: mailto:PR@addextherapeutics.com PR@addextherapeutics.com mailto:msinclair@halsin.com msinclair@halsin.com
---------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------
Forward Looking Statements
Certain statements made in this announcement are forward-looking
statements. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts
but rather are based on the Company's current expectations, estimates,
and projections about its industry; its beliefs; and assumptions. Words
such as 'anticipates,' 'expects,' 'intends,' 'plans,' 'believes,' 'seeks,
' 'estimates,' and similar expressions are intended to identify
forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of
future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks,
uncertainties, and other factors, some of which are beyond the Company's
control, are difficult to predict, and could cause actual results to
differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in the
forward-looking statements. The Company cautions securityholders and
prospective securityholders not to place undue reliance on these
forward-looking statements, which reflect the view of the Company only
as of the date of this announcement. The forward-looking statements made
in this announcement relate only to events as of the date on which the
statements are made. The Company will not undertake any obligation to
release publicly any revisions or updates to these forward-looking
statements to reflect events, circumstances, or unanticipated events
occurring after the date of this announcement except as required by law
or by any appropriate regulatory authority.
