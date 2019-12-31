ADX10061 Previously Demonstrated Favorable Safety and Tolerability in
Clinical Studies
Addex Therapeutics (SIX: ADXN and Nasdaq: ADXN), a clinical-stage
pharmaceutical company pioneering allosteric modulation-based drug
discovery and development, and the SIB Swiss Institute of Bioinformatics
(SIB) today announced that they have been awarded a CHF600K Innosuisse
grant to apply computational approaches developed by SIB to identify new
therapeutic indications for ADX10061, a potent and selective dopamine D1
receptor antagonist. Dopamine is a major neurotransmitter in the central
nervous system and D1 receptors are believed to play an important role
in the control of diverse aspects of brain function, including cognition,
motivation, motricity, sleep, and memory.
"The diversity of D1-dopaminergic systems in the body and availability
of promising clinical and pre-clinical study data is a strong basis to
successfully apply advanced computational approaches, such as those
developed by SIB, to identify new therapeutic opportunities for
ADX10061," said Robert Lütjens, PhD, Head of Discovery Biology at
Addex. "We believe SIB's proprietary approaches, including artificial
intelligence, deep learning techniques and molecular modelling have the
potential to generate testable hypotheses for new therapeutic effects of
ADX10061."
"The Addex molecule, ADX10061, provides a perfect opportunity to deploy
the advanced computational technologies developed at the SIB to explore
further its biological properties and discover additional potential
therapeutic indications," said Christine Durinx, PhD, SIB Executive
Director. "Our multidisciplinary team of data scientists are excited to
have the opportunity to work with Addex on this Innosuisse funded
project."
"This Innosuisse funded SIB collaboration is another example of our
strategy to access technologies through collaborative approaches to
advance our portfolio for the benefit of both patients and shareholders,
" said Tim Dyer, CEO of Addex. "We are honoured to have the opportunity
to work with the SIB team and believe they have the skills and expertise
to identify new potential therapeutic opportunities for ADX10061."
About D1 Antagonists
The D1 subtype is the most abundant form of dopamine receptor in the
body and is ubiquitous throughout the central nervous system. Non-human
primate studies have shown the D1 receptor to be vital in attention and
other executive processes and due to its presence in sub-cortical
regions, it may play a role in reward, addiction and mood. Many typical
and atypical antipsychotic agents act as D1 antagonists in addition to
their effect on the D2 receptor. This lack of specificity for compounds
targeting the D1 recepter has meant that no specific D1 antagonist has
been approved for clinical use.
About SIB
The SIB Swiss Institute of Bioinformatics is an academic not-for-profit
organization whose mission is to lead and coordinate the field of
bioinformatics in Switzerland. Its data science experts join forces to
advance biological and medical research and enhance health. SIB (i)
provides the national and international life science community with a
state-of-the-art bioinformatics infrastructure, including services,
resources, expertise; and (ii) federates world-class researchers and
delivers training in bioinformatics. The institute includes some 80
world-class research and service groups including 800 scientists in the
fields of genomics, proteomics, evolution and phylogeny, systems biology,
structural biology, text mining and machine learning and personalized
health.
About Addex Therapeutics
Addex Therapeutics is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on
the development and commercialization of an emerging class of novel
orally available small molecule drugs known as allosteric modulators for
neurological disorders. Allosteric modulators offer several potential
advantages over conventional non-allosteric molecules and may offer an
improved therapeutic approach to conventional "orthosteric" small
molecule or biological drugs. Addex's allosteric modulator drug
discovery platform targets receptors and other proteins that are
recognized as essential for therapeutic intervention. Addex's lead drug
candidate, dipraglurant (mGlu5 negative allosteric modulator or NAM), is
scheduled to enter a pivotal registration clinical trial for Parkinson's
disease levodopa induced dyskinesia (PD-LID). In parallel,
dipraglurant's therapeutic use in dystonia is being investigated in
preclinical models. Addex's second clinical program ADX71149 (mGlu2
positive allosteric modulator or PAM), developed in collaboration with
our partner Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is scheduled to enter a Phase
2a proof of concept clinical study for the treatment of epilepsy. In
addition, Addex's GABA(B) PAM program has been licensed to Indivior PLC
for the treatment of addiction. Preclinical programs include GABA(B)
PAM for CMT1A, mGlu7 NAM for PTSD, mGlu2 NAM for mild neurocognitive
disorders, mGlu4 PAM for Parkinson's disease and mGlu3 PAM for
neurodegenerative disorders.
