Press Release: Addex Announces Filing of Registration Statement for Proposed Public Offering of Securities

Geneva, Switzerland, December 14, 2020 -- Addex Therapeutics
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=t-xEjKgmoAz5nmlIu6rq_EnbExaPpynsitjTDauBnGczHHgbOnAG6l5T6oy_aLOiQDWVibPpTG4rQLglKb-PD7d1R3y92av2hZBiQMpOy34=
Ltd (SIX: ADXN and Nasdaq: ADXN), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical
company pioneering allosteric modulation-based drug discovery and
development announced today that it has filed a registration statement
with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for a proposed
underwritten public offering of shares, including those to be settled in
the form of American Depositary Shares (ADSs). Each ADS represents the
right to receive six shares of Addex. The terms of the offering have
not been determined, and the offering is subject to market and other
conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the
offering may be completed. The Company will be concurrently offering the
shares in Europe (other than Switzerland) in a private placement to
qualified investors, and in Switzerland through private placements.
H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as sole book-running manager for the
offering.
The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Once
available, an electronic copy of the preliminary prospectus relating to,
and describing the terms of, the offering may be obtained from H.C.
Wainwright & Co., LLC at 430 Park Avenue, 3rd Floor, New York, NY 10022,
by telephone at (646) 975-6996 or e-mail at
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=M9LtMTc-VGj11Okhl5DHJ6D7fQ4q-tLfZEh5Tp73zurBnn9LyfG-CvZO-s6REFT2V791u5-gEjnm2C8lHiOr4dGmafsLJ2XMpiMlh7tEmyk=
placements@hcwco.com or on the SEC's website.
A registration statement on Form F-1 relating to the proposed sale of
these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become
effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be
accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes
effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or
the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be
any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such
offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or
qualification under the securities laws of any such state or
jurisdiction. There is no intention or permission to publicly offer,
solicit, sell or advertise, directly or indirectly, any securities of
Addex Therapeutics Ltd in or into Switzerland within the meaning of the
Swiss Financial Services Act ("FinSA"). Neither this document nor any
other offering or marketing material relating to these securities, such
as the shares, constitutes or will constitute a prospectus pursuant to
the FinSA, and neither this document nor any other offering or marketing
material relating to the shares constitutes a prospectus pursuant to the
FinSA, and neither this document nor any other offering or marketing
material relating to the shares may be publicly distributed or otherwise
made publicly available in Switzerland.
About Addex Therapeutics:
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=t-xEjKgmoAz5nmlIu6rq_C9Gjjx3jgknw7Bgtd3o2dWsas6RVDkI0e9gE_WgV-V0bmLnDFoBxSMjQeB2DW1D2lS35LRN_5J-2uU59Qj4H31GDekeSBiPBMRKGF4QqkH3
Addex Therapeutics is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on
the development and commercialization of an emerging class of novel
orally available small molecule drugs known as allosteric modulators for
neurological disorders. Allosteric modulators offer several potential
advantages over conventional non-allosteric molecules and may offer an
improved therapeutic approach to conventional "orthosteric" small
molecule or biological drugs. Addex's allosteric modulator drug
discovery platform targets receptors and other proteins that are
recognized as essential for therapeutic intervention. Addex's lead drug
candidate, dipraglurant (mGlu5 negative allosteric modulator or NAM), is
poised to start a pivotal registration clinical trial for Parkinson's
disease levodopa induced dyskinesia (PD-LID) in 2021. Addex is also
investigating dipraglurant's therapeutic use in blepharospasm (a type of
dystonia), for which a clinical trial is expected to be initiated in
2021. Addex's third clinical program, ADX71149 (mGlu2 positive
allosteric modulator or PAM), developed in collaboration with Janssen
Pharmaceuticals, Inc, is scheduled to enter a phase 2a proof of concept
clinical study for the treatment of epilepsy in 2021. Addex's GABAB PAM
program has been licensed to Indivior PLC for the treatment of
addiction. Preclinical programs include GABA(B) PAM for CMT1A, mGlu7
NAM for PTSD, mGlu2 NAM for mild neurocognitive disorders, mGlu4 PAM for
Parkinson's disease and mGlu3 PAM for neurodegenerative disorders.
Press Contacts:
Tim Dyer Mike Sinclair
Chief Executive Officer Partner, Halsin Partners
Telephone: +41 22 884 15 55 +44 (0)20 7318 2955
Email: mailto:PR@addextherapeutics.com PR@addextherapeutics.com mailto:msinclair@halsin.com msinclair@halsin.com
---------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------
Forward Looking Statements:
Statements in this announcement concerning the timing and terms of the
anticipated offering of the Company's securities are forward-looking
statements, which are subject to risks and uncertainties, including
those risks described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed
with the SEC on April 27, 2020, as well as market conditions and
regulatory review.
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
December 14, 2020 12:22 ET (17:22 GMT)