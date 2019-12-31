Press Release: Addex Announces Pricing of $10.0 Million Global Offering

Aktien in diesem Artikel
Geneva, Switzerland, January 7, 2021 -- Addex Therapeutics
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=-nnhK0OWLYxJEB1RJjGOquKhGvo-Kf0L54A7t-n7eZgN1-tWMwgWleEWo-X6av5L4HacU5QvNHQh_5LNgCNw7TctSFGxZiVRTReuzm-JTUY=
Ltd (SIX: ADXN and Nasdaq: ADXN), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical
company pioneering allosteric modulation-based drug discovery and
development, announced today the pricing of an underwritten global
offering of 6,000,000 registered shares (the New Shares) (including
shares in the form of American Depositary Shares, or ADSs) at a public
offering price of approximately CHF1.47 per share or $10.00 per ADS.
Each ADS represents the right to receive six shares of Addex. The
aggregate gross proceeds from the offering are expected to be $10.0
million, before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and
offering expenses payable by Addex. The offering is expected to close on
or about January 11, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing
conditions.
H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as sole book-running manager for the
offering.
In connection with the offering, Addex has granted the underwriter a
30-day option to purchase up to additional 900,000 shares (or ADSs) at
the public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and
commissions.
The New Shares will be issued from existing authorized share capital of
Addex under exclusion of the existing shareholders' pre-emptive rights.
The New Shares, if issued, are expected to be listed and admitted to
trading on SIX Swiss Exchange. The New Shares will rank pari passu with
Addex's existing shares.
The shares, including those to be settled in the form of ADSs, are being
offered and sold pursuant to the Company's previously filed registration
statement on Form F-1 (File No. 333-251322), as amended, with the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and declared effective by the
SEC on January 6, 2021. The offering is being made by means of a
prospectus. When available, an electronic copy of the final prospectus
relating to, and describing the terms of, the offering may be obtained
by contacting H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC at 430 Park Avenue, 3rd Floor,
New York, NY 10022, by telephone at (646) 975-6996 or e-mail at
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=A4dW5YjE9z_M4OJ94ATQ2cA7MoXdNwEJs77feG3APCt4OK7BHOHN8aL4bcX1VMOZlAVv51hsc5X8G8SmKor3sfaX9YBTZb-JboRyOAW2Oqp6NUQSRVUNY8xe1MdYUnvGoqBG00N87LKfESBZE7CfehjF5NyO_WpRJi66zXoyKT4UySLnpbbksMCE7MpFK11i6mookYmj3qEQ7RJGj2CxfRwOiUBMqakEbJaez0q0bg04dnUfwQWtdvtGORt9igzcl7BV0lK-ydvxWlIr6S9APA==
placements@hcwco.com or on the SEC's website at SEC.gov.
This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the
solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any
sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such
offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or
qualification under the securities laws of any such state or
jurisdiction. There is no intention or permission to publicly offer,
solicit, sell or advertise, directly or indirectly, any securities of
Addex Therapeutics Ltd in or into Switzerland within the meaning of the
Swiss Financial Services Act ("FinSA"). Neither this document nor any
other offering or marketing material relating to these securities, such
as the shares, constitutes or will constitute a prospectus pursuant to
the FinSA, and neither this document nor any other offering or marketing
material relating to the shares constitutes a prospectus pursuant to the
FinSA, and neither this document nor any other offering or marketing
material relating to the shares may be publicly distributed or otherwise
made publicly available in Switzerland.
About Addex Therapeutics:
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=-nnhK0OWLYxJEB1RJjGOqpsQU_Scj1DOQFQ_CPeT8b3K98Qiksv8llXWfQFBPTW8hLA8qDMYr1ITRoE9VUVH4Is1yvNpOSpaReTakODmmlQ=
Addex Therapeutics is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on
the development and commercialization of an emerging class of novel
orally available small molecule drugs known as allosteric modulators for
neurological disorders. Allosteric modulators offer several potential
advantages over conventional non-allosteric molecules and may offer an
improved therapeutic approach to conventional "orthosteric" small
molecule or biological drugs. Addex's allosteric modulator drug
discovery platform targets receptors and other proteins that are
recognized as essential for therapeutic intervention. Addex is listed on
the NASDAQ Capital Market and is trading under the ticker symbol "ADXN".
Press Contacts:
Tim Dyer Mike Sinclair
Chief Executive Officer Partner, Halsin Partners
Telephone: +41 22 884 15 55 +44 (0)20 7318 2955
Email: mailto:PR@addextherapeutics.com PR@addextherapeutics.com mailto:msinclair@halsin.com msinclair@halsin.com
---------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------
Forward Looking Statements:
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the
meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as
amended, including in respect of the anticipated closing of the offering
described above. The words "may," "will," "could," "would," "should,"
"expect," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "believe," "estimate,"
"predict," "project," "potential," "continue," "target" and similar
expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements,
although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying
words. Any forward-looking statements in this press release, such as the
expected closing date, are based on management's current expectations
and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and
important factors that may cause actual events or results to differ
materially from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking
statements contained in this press release, including, without
limitation, uncertainties related to market conditions and the
satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the global
offering. These and other risks and uncertainties are described in
greater detail in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in Addex
Therapeutics' Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31,
2019, as filed with the SEC on April 27, 2020, the preliminary
prospectus related to the global offering and other filings that Addex
Therapeutics may make with the SEC in the future. Any forward-looking
statements contained in this press release represent Addex Therapeutics'
views only as of the date hereof and should not be relied upon as
representing its views as of any subsequent date. Addex Therapeutics
explicitly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking
statements.
