Press Release: Addex Announces Pricing of $10.0 Million Global Offering

Geneva, Switzerland, January 7, 2021 -- Addex Therapeutics

Ltd (SIX: ADXN and Nasdaq: ADXN), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical

company pioneering allosteric modulation-based drug discovery and

development, announced today the pricing of an underwritten global

offering of 6,000,000 registered shares (the New Shares) (including

shares in the form of American Depositary Shares, or ADSs) at a public

offering price of approximately CHF1.47 per share or $10.00 per ADS.

Each ADS represents the right to receive six shares of Addex. The

aggregate gross proceeds from the offering are expected to be $10.0

million, before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and

offering expenses payable by Addex. The offering is expected to close on

or about January 11, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing

conditions.

H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as sole book-running manager for the

offering.

In connection with the offering, Addex has granted the underwriter a

30-day option to purchase up to additional 900,000 shares (or ADSs) at

the public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and

commissions.

The New Shares will be issued from existing authorized share capital of

Addex under exclusion of the existing shareholders' pre-emptive rights.

The New Shares, if issued, are expected to be listed and admitted to

trading on SIX Swiss Exchange. The New Shares will rank pari passu with

Addex's existing shares.

The shares, including those to be settled in the form of ADSs, are being

offered and sold pursuant to the Company's previously filed registration

statement on Form F-1 (File No. 333-251322), as amended, with the U.S.

Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and declared effective by the

SEC on January 6, 2021. The offering is being made by means of a

prospectus. When available, an electronic copy of the final prospectus

relating to, and describing the terms of, the offering may be obtained

by contacting H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC at 430 Park Avenue, 3rd Floor,

New York, NY 10022, by telephone at (646) 975-6996 or e-mail at

placements@hcwco.com or on the SEC's website at SEC.gov.

About Addex Therapeutics:

Addex Therapeutics is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on

the development and commercialization of an emerging class of novel

orally available small molecule drugs known as allosteric modulators for

neurological disorders. Allosteric modulators offer several potential

advantages over conventional non-allosteric molecules and may offer an

improved therapeutic approach to conventional "orthosteric" small

molecule or biological drugs. Addex's allosteric modulator drug

discovery platform targets receptors and other proteins that are

recognized as essential for therapeutic intervention. Addex is listed on

the NASDAQ Capital Market and is trading under the ticker symbol "ADXN".

Press Contacts:

Tim Dyer Mike Sinclair

Chief Executive Officer Partner, Halsin Partners

Telephone: +41 22 884 15 55 +44 (0)20 7318 2955

Email: mailto:PR@addextherapeutics.com PR@addextherapeutics.com mailto:msinclair@halsin.com msinclair@halsin.com

---------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------

