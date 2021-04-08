  • Suche
08.04.2021

Press Release: Addex Files Registration Statement on Form F-3 with the US Securities and Exchange Commission

Geneva, Switzerland, April 8, 2021 -- Addex Therapeutics

https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=PnB3_q7SnocXwhKbpoq8zJYKEbD03MIh59wc9iNFrQ6YeY3liMNY-UsXKQBQPbmF2ONxDotoqG0x-CMC4eVDJtgloPnR0y5OjZLfxRLqnvk=

Ltd (SIX: ADXN and Nasdaq: ADXN), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical

company pioneering allosteric modulation-based drug discovery and

development, announced today that it has filed a registration statement

on Form F-3 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to

provide flexibility for future offerings of shares, including those to

be settled in the form of American Depositary Shares (ADSs). Each ADS

represents the right to receive six shares of Addex. The terms of the

future offerings have not been determined yet and there can be no

assurance as to whether or when the offerings may be completed. Addex

intends to file a prospectus supplement with the SEC, where required, to

describe the specific terms of any such securities offering.

A registration statement on Form F-3 has been filed with the SEC but has

not yet become effective. The securities referred to in the registration

statement may not be sold, nor may offers to buy them be accepted, prior

to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press

release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an

offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these

securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer,

solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or

qualification under the securities laws of any such state or

jurisdiction.

About Addex Therapeutics:

https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=PnB3_q7SnocXwhKbpoq8zJmg2uM-PyobzgX8EssudekYf_gD28ZZK65K4Wcv9DjKYwL2h79K8EHFA9TFy4_u5hx5zSGwpSGqPxHrRBZgwINPtThKOMhGbfPBkMU5fsae

Addex Therapeutics is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on

the development and commercialization of an emerging class of novel

orally available small molecule drugs known as allosteric modulators for

neurological disorders. Allosteric modulators offer several potential

advantages over conventional non-allosteric molecules and may offer an

improved therapeutic approach to conventional "orthosteric" small

molecule or biological drugs. Addex's allosteric modulator drug

discovery platform targets receptors and other proteins that are

recognized as essential for therapeutic intervention. Addex's lead drug

candidate, dipraglurant (mGlu5 negative allosteric modulator or NAM), is

poised to start a pivotal registration clinical trial for Parkinson's

disease levodopa induced dyskinesia (PD-LID) in 2021. Addex is also

investigating dipraglurant's therapeutic use in blepharospasm (a type of

dystonia), for which a clinical trial is expected to be initiated in

2021. Addex's third clinical program, ADX71149 (mGlu2 positive

allosteric modulator or PAM), developed in collaboration with Janssen

Pharmaceuticals, Inc, is scheduled to enter a phase 2a proof of concept

clinical study for the treatment of epilepsy in 2021. Addex's GABAB PAM

program has been licensed to Indivior PLC for the treatment of

addiction. Preclinical programs include GABA(B) PAM for CMT1A, mGlu7

NAM for PTSD, mGlu2 NAM for mild neurocognitive disorders, mGlu4 PAM for

Parkinson's disease and mGlu3 PAM for neurodegenerative disorders.

Press Contacts:

Tim Dyer Mike Sinclair

Chief Executive Officer Partner, Halsin Partners

Telephone: +41 22 884 15 55 +44 (0)20 7318 2955

Email: mailto:PR@addextherapeutics.com PR@addextherapeutics.com mailto:msinclair@halsin.com msinclair@halsin.com

---------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------

Forward Looking Statements:

Statements in this announcement concerning the timing and terms of the

anticipated offering of the Company's securities are forward-looking

statements, which are subject to risks and uncertainties, including

those risks described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed

with the SEC on March 11, 2021, as well as market conditions and

regulatory review.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 08, 2021 01:00 ET (05:00 GMT)

GO
