Press Release: Addex Files Registration Statement on Form F-3 with the US Securities and Exchange Commission

Geneva, Switzerland, April 8, 2021 -- Addex Therapeutics
Ltd (SIX: ADXN and Nasdaq: ADXN), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical
company pioneering allosteric modulation-based drug discovery and
development, announced today that it has filed a registration statement
on Form F-3 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to
provide flexibility for future offerings of shares, including those to
be settled in the form of American Depositary Shares (ADSs). Each ADS
represents the right to receive six shares of Addex. The terms of the
future offerings have not been determined yet and there can be no
assurance as to whether or when the offerings may be completed. Addex
intends to file a prospectus supplement with the SEC, where required, to
describe the specific terms of any such securities offering.
A registration statement on Form F-3 has been filed with the SEC but has
not yet become effective. The securities referred to in the registration
statement may not be sold, nor may offers to buy them be accepted, prior
to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press
release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an
offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these
securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer,
solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or
qualification under the securities laws of any such state or
jurisdiction.
About Addex Therapeutics:
Addex Therapeutics is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on
the development and commercialization of an emerging class of novel
orally available small molecule drugs known as allosteric modulators for
neurological disorders. Allosteric modulators offer several potential
advantages over conventional non-allosteric molecules and may offer an
improved therapeutic approach to conventional "orthosteric" small
molecule or biological drugs. Addex's allosteric modulator drug
discovery platform targets receptors and other proteins that are
recognized as essential for therapeutic intervention. Addex's lead drug
candidate, dipraglurant (mGlu5 negative allosteric modulator or NAM), is
poised to start a pivotal registration clinical trial for Parkinson's
disease levodopa induced dyskinesia (PD-LID) in 2021. Addex is also
investigating dipraglurant's therapeutic use in blepharospasm (a type of
dystonia), for which a clinical trial is expected to be initiated in
2021. Addex's third clinical program, ADX71149 (mGlu2 positive
allosteric modulator or PAM), developed in collaboration with Janssen
Pharmaceuticals, Inc, is scheduled to enter a phase 2a proof of concept
clinical study for the treatment of epilepsy in 2021. Addex's GABAB PAM
program has been licensed to Indivior PLC for the treatment of
addiction. Preclinical programs include GABA(B) PAM for CMT1A, mGlu7
NAM for PTSD, mGlu2 NAM for mild neurocognitive disorders, mGlu4 PAM for
Parkinson's disease and mGlu3 PAM for neurodegenerative disorders.
Press Contacts:
Tim Dyer Mike Sinclair
Chief Executive Officer Partner, Halsin Partners
Telephone: +41 22 884 15 55 +44 (0)20 7318 2955
Email: mailto:PR@addextherapeutics.com PR@addextherapeutics.com mailto:msinclair@halsin.com msinclair@halsin.com
Forward Looking Statements:
Statements in this announcement concerning the timing and terms of the
anticipated offering of the Company's securities are forward-looking
statements, which are subject to risks and uncertainties, including
those risks described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed
with the SEC on March 11, 2021, as well as market conditions and
regulatory review.
