Press Release: Addex GABAB Positive Allosteric Modulator Demonstrates Promise in Alcohol Use Disorder

Review from Linköping University Published in Alcohol and
Alcoholism Journal
Geneva, Switzerland, February 16, 2021 --
Addex Therapeutics (SIX: ADXN and Nasdaq: ADXN), a clinical-stage
pharmaceutical company pioneering allosteric modulation-based drug
discovery and development, today announced that a review published in
Alcohol and Alcoholism suggests that positive allosteric modulators
(PAMs) of the gamma-aminobutyric acid B (GABA(B) ) receptor could offer
a new treatment option for patients with severe alcohol use disorder
(AUD). Direct, orthosteric, GABA(B) receptor agonists, such as baclofen,
have been shown to attenuate addiction-related behaviors in preclinical
studies. However, the therapeutic use of baclofen is very limited due to
significant side-effects, including sedation, drowsiness and sleepiness.
Following analysis of a number of studies, the review emphasized that
all preclinical behavioral results have shown the efficacy of GABA(B)
PAMs for addiction treatment and offer similar mechanistic and
therapeutic effects, while avoiding the tolerance and toxicity issues
associated with baclofen. In particular, Addex's GABA(B) PAM, ADX71441,
demonstrated efficacy on several alcohol-related behaviors in rat
models. ADX71441 potently decreased binge-like drinking, reduced
relapse-like drinking, and dose-dependently reduced alcohol
self-administration as well as decreasing motivation to consume alcohol.
These data support the hypothesis of GABA(B) PAMs offering a better and
broader approach to address alcoholism symptoms. The high translational
value of these preclinical studies strongly supports clinical testing of
GABAB PAMs.
"The groundbreaking work carried out with ADX71441 in alcohol and other
addiction disorders has laid a solid foundation supporting the
development of our GABA(B) PAMs as novel treatment for addiction
disorders. This review shows the growing body of research in this field
and summarises data suggesting that the effects seen in preclinical
models of AUD could translate to humans," said Robert Lütjens, Head
of Discovery Biology of Addex. "Our research collaboration with Indivior
evaluating new GABA(B) PAMs in addiction is progressing rapidly, with an
aim to begin clinical studies in 2022."
About GABA(B) Activation with PAM
Activation of the GABA(B) receptor, a Family C class of GPCR, is
clinically and commercially validated. The generic GABA(B) receptor
agonist, baclofen, is marketed for spasticity and some spinal cord
injuries, and is used for overactive bladder (OAB), but it is not
commonly used due to a variety of side effects of the drug and rapid
clearance. Potent, selective oral positive allosteric modulators (PAM)
that potentiate GABA responses at the GABA(B) receptor, rather than an
orthosteric agonist at the GABA(B) receptor, like baclofen, only act
when the natural ligand (GABA) activates the receptor, therefore
respecting the physiological cycle of activation. It has been proposed
that PAMs produce less adverse effects and could lead to less tolerance
than direct agonists (May and Christopoulos 2003; Langmead and
Christopoulos 2006; Perdona et al. 2011; Urwyler 2011; Gjoni et al.,
2008; Ahnaou et al., 2015).
About Addex Therapeutics
Addex Therapeutics is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on
the development and commercialization of an emerging class of novel
orally available small molecule drugs known as allosteric modulators for
neurological disorders. Allosteric modulators offer several potential
advantages over conventional non-allosteric molecules and may offer an
improved therapeutic approach to conventional "orthosteric" small
molecule or biological drugs. Addex's allosteric modulator drug
discovery platform targets receptors and other proteins that are
recognized as essential for therapeutic intervention. Addex's lead drug
candidate, dipraglurant (mGlu5 negative allosteric modulator or NAM), is
poised to start a pivotal registration clinical trial for Parkinson's
disease levodopa induced dyskinesia (PD-LID) in H1 2021. Addex is also
investigating dipraglurant's therapeutic use in blepharospasm (a type of
dystonia), for which a clinical trial is expected to be initiated in H1
2021. Addex's third clinical program, ADX71149 (mGlu2 positive
allosteric modulator or PAM), developed in collaboration with Janssen
Pharmaceuticals, Inc, is scheduled to enter a phase 2a proof of concept
clinical study for the treatment of epilepsy in Q2 2021. Addex's GABA(B)
PAM program has been licensed to Indivior PLC who are focused on
development for the treatment of addiction. Preclinical programs include
GABA(B) PAM for CMT1A, mGlu7 NAM for PTSD, mGlu2 NAM for mild
neurocognitive disorders, mGlu4 PAM for Parkinson's disease and mGlu3
PAM for neurodegenerative disorders. Addex is listed on the SIX Swiss
Exchange and the NASDAQ Capital Market and trades under the ticker
symbol "ADXN".
Forward Looking Statements
Certain statements made in this announcement are forward-looking
statements. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts
but rather are based on the Company's current expectations, estimates,
and projections about its industry; its beliefs; and assumptions. Words
such as 'anticipates,' 'expects,' 'intends,' 'plans,' 'believes,' 'seeks,
' 'estimates,' and similar expressions are intended to identify
forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of
future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks,
uncertainties, and other factors, some of which are beyond the Company's
control, are difficult to predict, and could cause actual results to
differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in the
forward-looking statements. The Company cautions securityholders and
prospective securityholders not to place undue reliance on these
forward-looking statements, which reflect the view of the Company only
as of the date of this announcement. The forward-looking statements made
in this announcement relate only to events as of the date on which the
statements are made. The Company will not undertake any obligation to
release publicly any revisions or updates to these forward-looking
statements to reflect events, circumstances, or unanticipated events
occurring after the date of this announcement except as required by law
or by any appropriate regulatory authority.
