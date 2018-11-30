Geneva, Switzerland, July 9, 2019 --
Addex Therapeutics (SIX: ADXN), a leading company pioneering allosteric
modulation-based drug discovery and development, today announced that it
will lead a consortium for the development of small-molecule negative
allosteric modulators (NAMs) targeting the metabotropic glutamate
receptor 7 (mGlu7) as a potential treatment to reduce fear memory in
post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). The project, named DiSARM FEAR,
has been awarded a EUR4.85 million Eurostars grant to cover research
activities performed by all participants, including
Naason Science (South Korea),
Endotherm (Germany),
Nucro Technics (Canada) and
Radboud University (Netherlands), in addition to Addex.
PTSD is a serious anxiety disorder that can lead to intense fear and
anxiety. Current medication is unspecific and ineffective, with a number
of side effects. By selectively targeting mGlu7 with NAMs, the brain
circuitries involved in fear and anxiety can be precisely modulated,
potentially resulting in higher efficacy and fewer side effects.
The project will capitalize on the significant discovery and preclinical
investigations already achieved at Addex, including preclinical studies
performed using ADX71743, a prototypical selective mGlu7 receptor NAM
identified and characterized by Addex (Kalinichev et al. 2013.
J.Pharmcol.Exp. Ther. 344, 624-636). Published and unpublished data
generated with this compound in preclinical models demonstrates the
central role of mGlu7 receptors in key processes involved in fear
memory. The DiSARM FEAR project aims to generate novel mGlu7 NAMs ready
to enter IND enabling studies within 3 years.
"This Eurostars grant is a significant validation of the pioneering
discovery work we have been doing in the field of mGlu7 and in
particular the field of PTSD, a significant and growing unmet medical
need," commented Robert Lütjens, Head of Discovery Biology at
Addex. "The grant and consortium will allow us to accelerate development
of novel small molecule compounds targeting mGlu7 that could lead to
safer and potentially more effective treatments for PTSD."
"This important research not only advances a potential new avenue in
PTSD but could provide insight to other neurological disorders," said
Tim Dyer, CEO of Addex. "This project is another example of our strategy
to leverage non-dilutive funding and a collaborative approach to
maximize the value of our unique allosteric modulation discovery
platform technology, potentially leading to multiple new products for
our pipeline."
About Addex Therapeutics
Addex Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the
development of novel, orally available, small molecule allosteric
modulators for neurological disorders. Allosteric modulators are an
emerging class of small molecule drugs that have the potential to be
more specific and confer significant therapeutic advantages over
conventional "orthosteric" small molecule or biological drugs. Addex's
allosteric modulator drug discovery platform targets receptors and other
proteins that are recognized as essential for therapeutic intervention -
the Addex pipeline has been generated from this pioneering allosteric
modulator drug discovery platform. Addex's lead drug candidate,
dipraglurant (mGlu5 negative allosteric modulator or NAM), has
successfully completed a Phase 2a POC in Parkinson's disease
levodopa-induced dyskinesia (PD-LID), and is being prepared to enter
registration trials for PD-LID. In parallel, dipraglurant's therapeutic
use in dystonia is being investigated. Addex's second clinical program,
ADX71149 (mGlu2 positive allosteric modulator or PAM) is being developed
in collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc for epilepsy. In
addition, Addex's GABA(B) PAM program has been licensed to Indivior PLC
for the treatment of addiction. Discovery programs include mGlu4 PAM,
mGlu7 NAM, and mGlu3 PAM.
