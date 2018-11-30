Geneva, Switzerland, July 9, 2019 --

Addex Therapeutics (SIX: ADXN), a leading company pioneering allosteric

modulation-based drug discovery and development, today announced that it

will lead a consortium for the development of small-molecule negative

allosteric modulators (NAMs) targeting the metabotropic glutamate

receptor 7 (mGlu7) as a potential treatment to reduce fear memory in

post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). The project, named DiSARM FEAR,

has been awarded a EUR4.85 million Eurostars grant to cover research

activities performed by all participants, including

Naason Science (South Korea),

Endotherm (Germany),

Nucro Technics (Canada) and

Radboud University (Netherlands), in addition to Addex.

PTSD is a serious anxiety disorder that can lead to intense fear and

anxiety. Current medication is unspecific and ineffective, with a number

of side effects. By selectively targeting mGlu7 with NAMs, the brain

circuitries involved in fear and anxiety can be precisely modulated,

potentially resulting in higher efficacy and fewer side effects.

The project will capitalize on the significant discovery and preclinical

investigations already achieved at Addex, including preclinical studies

performed using ADX71743, a prototypical selective mGlu7 receptor NAM

identified and characterized by Addex (Kalinichev et al. 2013.

J.Pharmcol.Exp. Ther. 344, 624-636). Published and unpublished data

generated with this compound in preclinical models demonstrates the

central role of mGlu7 receptors in key processes involved in fear

memory. The DiSARM FEAR project aims to generate novel mGlu7 NAMs ready

to enter IND enabling studies within 3 years.

"This Eurostars grant is a significant validation of the pioneering

discovery work we have been doing in the field of mGlu7 and in

particular the field of PTSD, a significant and growing unmet medical

need," commented Robert Lütjens, Head of Discovery Biology at

Addex. "The grant and consortium will allow us to accelerate development

of novel small molecule compounds targeting mGlu7 that could lead to

safer and potentially more effective treatments for PTSD."

"This important research not only advances a potential new avenue in

PTSD but could provide insight to other neurological disorders," said

Tim Dyer, CEO of Addex. "This project is another example of our strategy

to leverage non-dilutive funding and a collaborative approach to

maximize the value of our unique allosteric modulation discovery

platform technology, potentially leading to multiple new products for

our pipeline."

About Addex Therapeutics

Addex Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the

development of novel, orally available, small molecule allosteric

modulators for neurological disorders. Allosteric modulators are an

emerging class of small molecule drugs that have the potential to be

more specific and confer significant therapeutic advantages over

conventional "orthosteric" small molecule or biological drugs. Addex's

allosteric modulator drug discovery platform targets receptors and other

proteins that are recognized as essential for therapeutic intervention -

the Addex pipeline has been generated from this pioneering allosteric

modulator drug discovery platform. Addex's lead drug candidate,

dipraglurant (mGlu5 negative allosteric modulator or NAM), has

successfully completed a Phase 2a POC in Parkinson's disease

levodopa-induced dyskinesia (PD-LID), and is being prepared to enter

registration trials for PD-LID. In parallel, dipraglurant's therapeutic

use in dystonia is being investigated. Addex's second clinical program,

ADX71149 (mGlu2 positive allosteric modulator or PAM) is being developed

in collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc for epilepsy. In

addition, Addex's GABA(B) PAM program has been licensed to Indivior PLC

for the treatment of addiction. Discovery programs include mGlu4 PAM,

mGlu7 NAM, and mGlu3 PAM.

