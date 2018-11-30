finanzen.net
09.07.2019 08:56
Bewerten
(0)

Press Release: Addex-Led Consortium Receives EUR4.85 Million Eurostars Grant to Develop Novel Allosteric Modulator to Treat Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (P...

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Geneva, Switzerland, July 9, 2019 --

https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=sC2iBpvZ8GwjAXKwp5hcsN5K84FqxSuhFwXfxjyQsDUujKRgrI0vHlOy_CyuZ_UFMN1Exys85wVlozJRZV3IJoYBT36d5kjbi-45sid9XSo=

Addex Therapeutics (SIX: ADXN), a leading company pioneering allosteric

modulation-based drug discovery and development, today announced that it

will lead a consortium for the development of small-molecule negative

allosteric modulators (NAMs) targeting the metabotropic glutamate

receptor 7 (mGlu7) as a potential treatment to reduce fear memory in

post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). The project, named DiSARM FEAR,

has been awarded a EUR4.85 million Eurostars grant to cover research

activities performed by all participants, including

https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=HYmlyzf2KKEaxzwfu-aFpvNOUeDtZP6Go_-ZM3Kd36IDSO3wA2vWXHdUn-7vzre2g_6WU7xq6Dqmd-xP-T2XXp7BsV3jNj9YocUBHiiYHQU=

Naason Science (South Korea),

https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=pYq9i50SPtILxN994Ve0lFrk6Yue64oCYo02Vd7DpeNFZbmZNHoOnzRNZ_tSbHmNu20hhw81lGnti2Q9L6r1Fg==

Endotherm (Germany),

https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=sTsY7E-dA7LuGt84TI4IBVEXxWa3HgHmTIGzx0Lp02eVlToHiMRz0DCgrXRUXfB06MCcUaIPlHcUijWX1du8HjsG-mo_LX8GFvMd8cuOgJ8=

Nucro Technics (Canada) and

https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=Wsavprm_Z4WmzipupJsyHWmERuZ1Y519W6m0w6Q_TH8kk00h85T-BZXyRrRGvNm1P2Fn9-Boex5YGMuZUJvEIDCa2gfqvpleZVCSPBxoZ7c=

Radboud University (Netherlands), in addition to Addex.

PTSD is a serious anxiety disorder that can lead to intense fear and

anxiety. Current medication is unspecific and ineffective, with a number

of side effects. By selectively targeting mGlu7 with NAMs, the brain

circuitries involved in fear and anxiety can be precisely modulated,

potentially resulting in higher efficacy and fewer side effects.

The project will capitalize on the significant discovery and preclinical

investigations already achieved at Addex, including preclinical studies

performed using ADX71743, a prototypical selective mGlu7 receptor NAM

identified and characterized by Addex (Kalinichev et al. 2013.

J.Pharmcol.Exp. Ther. 344, 624-636). Published and unpublished data

generated with this compound in preclinical models demonstrates the

central role of mGlu7 receptors in key processes involved in fear

memory. The DiSARM FEAR project aims to generate novel mGlu7 NAMs ready

to enter IND enabling studies within 3 years.

"This Eurostars grant is a significant validation of the pioneering

discovery work we have been doing in the field of mGlu7 and in

particular the field of PTSD, a significant and growing unmet medical

need," commented Robert Lütjens, Head of Discovery Biology at

Addex. "The grant and consortium will allow us to accelerate development

of novel small molecule compounds targeting mGlu7 that could lead to

safer and potentially more effective treatments for PTSD."

"This important research not only advances a potential new avenue in

PTSD but could provide insight to other neurological disorders," said

Tim Dyer, CEO of Addex. "This project is another example of our strategy

to leverage non-dilutive funding and a collaborative approach to

maximize the value of our unique allosteric modulation discovery

platform technology, potentially leading to multiple new products for

our pipeline."

About Addex Therapeutics

https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=sC2iBpvZ8GwjAXKwp5hcsANnif4OQTzxXbbUPWylSrGtEDhDQKCSqyZrLLMheI1PTkwfkgvnglDmlAwLWnuOTnF33rxj2s_sZjesov10VUw=

Addex Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the

development of novel, orally available, small molecule allosteric

modulators for neurological disorders. Allosteric modulators are an

emerging class of small molecule drugs that have the potential to be

more specific and confer significant therapeutic advantages over

conventional "orthosteric" small molecule or biological drugs. Addex's

allosteric modulator drug discovery platform targets receptors and other

proteins that are recognized as essential for therapeutic intervention -

the Addex pipeline has been generated from this pioneering allosteric

modulator drug discovery platform. Addex's lead drug candidate,

dipraglurant (mGlu5 negative allosteric modulator or NAM), has

successfully completed a Phase 2a POC in Parkinson's disease

levodopa-induced dyskinesia (PD-LID), and is being prepared to enter

registration trials for PD-LID. In parallel, dipraglurant's therapeutic

use in dystonia is being investigated. Addex's second clinical program,

ADX71149 (mGlu2 positive allosteric modulator or PAM) is being developed

in collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc for epilepsy. In

addition, Addex's GABA(B) PAM program has been licensed to Indivior PLC

for the treatment of addiction. Discovery programs include mGlu4 PAM,

mGlu7 NAM, and mGlu3 PAM.

Press Contacts:

Tim Dyer Mike Sinclair

Chief Executive Officer Partner, Halsin Partners

Telephone: +41 22 884 15 55 +44 (0)20 7318 2955

Email: mailto:PR@addextherapeutics.com mailto:msinclair@halsin.com msinclair@halsin.com

PR@addextherapeutics.com

--------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------

Disclaimer / Forward-looking statements: This communication does not

constitute an offer or invitation to subscribe for or purchase any

securities of Addex Therapeutics Ltd. This publication may contain

certain forward-looking statements concerning the Company and its

business. Such statements involve certain risks, uncertainties and other

factors which could cause the actual results, financial condition,

performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different

from those expressed or implied by such statements. Readers should

therefore not place undue reliance on these statements, particularly not

in connection with any contract or investment decision. The Company

disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 09, 2019 02:57 ET (06:57 GMT)

Nachrichten zu Addex Therapeutics Ltd.

  • Relevant
    1
  • Alle
    4
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Keine Nachrichten im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten, die älter als ein Jahr sind, im Archiv

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Addex Therapeutics News
RSS Feed
Addex Therapeutics zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Addex Therapeutics Ltd.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
14.03.2011Addex Pharmaceuticals holdVontobel Research
23.02.2011Addex Pharmaceuticals holdVontobel Research
15.09.2010Addex Pharmaceuticals holdVontobel Research
29.07.2010Addex Pharmaceuticals holdVontobel Research
28.07.2010Addex Pharmaceuticals holdVontobel Research

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv
14.03.2011Addex Pharmaceuticals holdVontobel Research
23.02.2011Addex Pharmaceuticals holdVontobel Research
15.09.2010Addex Pharmaceuticals holdVontobel Research
29.07.2010Addex Pharmaceuticals holdVontobel Research
28.07.2010Addex Pharmaceuticals holdVontobel Research

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Addex Therapeutics Ltd. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Addex Therapeutics News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Addex Therapeutics News
Anzeige

Inside

Tagesausblick: Leichte Irritationen bei den Anlegern
BNP Paribas: dailyDAX: DAX in Bewährungsprobe
Marktüberblick: BASF warnt nachbörslich
Globales ETF-Portfolio
Video: DAX unter 12.500 Punkten!
Beyond Meat vor dem nächsten Sprung?
Vontobel: Microsoft - Cloud Services als Wachstumsgarant
Netflix  Die nächste Kaufwelle rollt an
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Addex Therapeutics-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Addex Therapeutics Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Banken müssen bei Immobilienkrediten mehr Sicherheiten verlangen
Die blamable Verzwergung der Deutschland AG
Der Facebook-Coin könnte ein echter Meilenstein in der Geldgeschichte sein
Diese Idee von der Schwarzen Null führt komplett in die Irre
Mieterbund-Präsident Rips zu Mietpreisen und Wohnungsnot

News von

Reich werden mit Dividenden: Die besten Aktien aus Europa und den USA
Top Fünf: Diese Aktien aus Europa gehören jetzt ins Depot
Nel Asa-Aktie mit größtem Kurssprung seit einem Jahr: Was dahinter steckt
Der größte Staatsfonds der Welt wirft Aktien raus - auch ein DAX-Konzern betroffen
Wirecard-Aktie: Analysten sind optimistisch - Charttechnische Hürde

Heute im Fokus

DAX leichter erwartet -- Asien überwiegend schwächer -- BASF mit Gewinnwarnung -- Wegen Glyphosat-Klagen: Fitch stuft Bayer ab -- WM-Sieg der US-Fußballerinnen lässt bei Nike die Kassen klingeln

BASF-Gewinnwarnung drückt auch Covestro, LANXESS und Evonik. DEUTZ-Aktie leidet weiter unter Interview-Aussagen. Bundestags-Gutachten: 'Alexa' birgt Risiken für Besucher und Kinder. Allianz von VW und Ford könnte größer werden. Erstmals seit 2008 weniger Dollar-Millionäre.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 27 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 27 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte in KW 27 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Promis
Diese Sternchen haben ihren eigenen Aktien-Index
Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Die Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
Die erfolgreichsten Kinofilme der letzten 25 Jahre
Welche Titel knackten die Milliardenmarke an den Kinokassen?
Das verdienen Aufsichtsratschefs in DAX-Konzernen
Deutlich unter Vorstandsgehältern
Apps & Social Media: Die wertvollsten Marken der Welt
Welche Marke macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Die Deutsche Bank plant einen Radikalumbau. Denken Sie, das ist der richtige Weg?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
08:54 Uhr
DAX leichter erwartet -- Asien überwiegend schwächer -- BASF mit Gewinnwarnung -- Wegen Glyphosat-Klagen: Fitch stuft Bayer ab -- WM-Sieg der US-Fußballerinnen lässt bei Nike die Kassen klingeln
Anlegen und Sparen
09:00 Uhr
Robo Advisor - Nur ein Hype oder ein echter Mehrwert?
Technologie
08:54 Uhr
Amazons Alexa birgt Risiken für Besucher und Kinder
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Wirecard AG747206
BASFBASF11
NEL ASAA0B733
Daimler AG710000
Amazon906866
BayerBAY001
Microsoft Corp.870747
Infineon AG623100
CommerzbankCBK100
Apple Inc.865985
TeslaA1CX3T
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
Allianz840400
EVOTEC SE566480