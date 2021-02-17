Press Release: Addex Provides Trading Update and Completes 2020 with Strong Cash Position of CHF18.7 million

Aktien in diesem Artikel
Geneva, Switzerland, February 17, 2021 --
Addex Therapeutics (SIX: ADXN and Nasdaq: ADXN), a clinical stage
pharmaceutical company pioneering allosteric modulation-based drug
discovery and development, today announced that it completed 2020 with a
strong cash position of CHF18.7 million of cash and cash equivalents.
"Despite the challenges of the global pandemic in 2020, we made
significant progress in advancing our portfolio, including non-clinical
activities related to our dipraglurant registration program for
Parkinson's disease levodopa induced dyskinesia (PD-LID). We have
maintained readiness to start our pivotal study of dipraglurant for
PD-LID and expect to dose patients in the first half 2021," said Tim
Dyer, CEO of Addex. "Also, in the first half 2021, we look forward to
advancing dipraglurant into a blepharospasm study and seeing our partner,
Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., start their Phase 2 with ADX71149 for the
treatment of epilepsy."
Financial Update
-- Successfully raised $11.5 million in January 2021
-- Cash and cash equivalents at December 31, 2020 of CHF18.7 million
-- Net cash used in 2020 of CHF12.8 million, in line with expectations
Pipeline Update
-- Dipraglurant PD-LID Phase 2b/3 clinical study expected to start in H1
2021
-- Dipraglurant blepharospasm Phase 2 clinical study expected to start in H1
2021
-- ADX71149 (JNJ-40411813) epilepsy Phase 2a proof of concept clinical study
expected to start in Q2 2021 (partnered with Janssen Pharmaceuticals
Inc.)
-- Indivior gamma-aminobutyric acid subtype B (GABAB) positive allosteric
modulator (PAM) partnership research term extended to June 2021.
Additional funding of CHF2.8 million received in 2020.
Upcoming Financial Reports
-- Week of March 8, 2021 - Full-year 2020 financial results and publication
of the Annual Report
About Addex Therapeutics
Addex Therapeutics is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on
the development and commercialization of an emerging class of novel
orally available small molecule drugs known as allosteric modulators for
neurological disorders. Allosteric modulators offer several potential
advantages over conventional non-allosteric molecules and may offer an
improved therapeutic approach to conventional "orthosteric" small
molecule or biological drugs. Addex's allosteric modulator drug
discovery platform targets receptors and other proteins that are
recognized as essential for therapeutic intervention. Addex's lead drug
candidate, dipraglurant (mGlu5 negative allosteric modulator or NAM), is
poised to start a pivotal registration clinical trial for Parkinson's
disease levodopa induced dyskinesia (PD-LID) in H1 2021. Addex is also
investigating dipraglurant's therapeutic use in blepharospasm (a type of
dystonia), for which a clinical trial is expected to be initiated in H1
2021. Addex's third clinical program, ADX71149 (mGlu2 positive
allosteric modulator or PAM), developed in collaboration with Janssen
Pharmaceuticals, Inc, is scheduled to enter a phase 2a proof of concept
clinical study for the treatment of epilepsy in Q2 2021. Addex's GABA(B)
PAM program has been licensed to Indivior PLC who are focused on
development for the treatment of addiction. Preclinical programs include
GABA(B) PAM for CMT1A, mGlu7 NAM for PTSD, mGlu2 NAM for mild
neurocognitive disorders, mGlu4 PAM for Parkinson's disease and mGlu3
PAM for neurodegenerative disorders. Addex is listed on the SIX Swiss
Exchange and the NASDAQ Capital Market and trades under the ticker
symbol "ADXN".
Press Contacts:
Tim Dyer Mike Sinclair
Chief Executive Officer Partner, Halsin Partners
Telephone: +41 22 884 15 55 +44 (0)20 7318 2955
Email: mailto:PR@addextherapeutics.com PR@addextherapeutics.com mailto:msinclair@halsin.com msinclair@halsin.com
---------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------
Forward Looking Statements
Certain statements made in this announcement are forward-looking
statements. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts
but rather are based on the Company's current expectations, estimates,
and projections about its industry; its beliefs; and assumptions. Words
such as 'anticipates,' 'expects,' 'intends,' 'plans,' 'believes,' 'seeks,
' 'estimates,' and similar expressions are intended to identify
forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of
future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks,
uncertainties, and other factors, some of which are beyond the Company's
control, are difficult to predict, and could cause actual results to
differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in the
forward-looking statements. The Company cautions securityholders and
prospective securityholders not to place undue reliance on these
forward-looking statements, which reflect the view of the Company only
as of the date of this announcement. The forward-looking statements made
in this announcement relate only to events as of the date on which the
statements are made. The Company will not undertake any obligation to
release publicly any revisions or updates to these forward-looking
statements to reflect events, circumstances, or unanticipated events
occurring after the date of this announcement except as required by law
or by any appropriate regulatory authority.
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
February 17, 2021 01:00 ET (06:00 GMT)