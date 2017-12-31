finanzen.net
28.09.2018 06:59
Press Release: Addex Reports 2018 Half-Year Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

EMAIL
DRUCKEN

Geneva, Switzerland, 28 September 2018 -- Addex Therapeutics (SIX: ADXN),

a company pioneering allosteric modulation-based drug discovery and

development, today reported its half-year financial results for the

period ended 30 June 2018 and provided an update on corporate

activities.

2018 Half-Year Operating Highlights

-- Signed partnership agreement with Indivior PLC for GABAB PAM program and

received USD5.0 million upfront

-- Closed CHF40.4 million capital increase, including US specialist

healthcare investors

-- Accelerated clinical team build-out to support dipraglurant US

registration studies starting in H2 2019

-- Appointed Jean-Philippe Rocher, PhD, as Co-Head of Discovery (Chemistry)

-- Reported net income of CHF2.4 million

-- Completed first half 2018 with CHF43.6 million in cash and cash

equivalents

Key Half-Year 2018 Financial Data

CHF' thousands H1 2018 H1 2017 change

------------------------------------ -------- ------- ----------

Income 5,367 227 5,140

R&D expenses (2,084) (1,148) 936

G&A expenses (825) (831) (6)

Total operating income / (loss) 2,458 (1,752) 4,210

Finance result, net (104) (35) 69

Net income / (loss) for the period 2,354 (1,787) 4,141

Basic net income / (loss) per share 0.12 (0.14) 0.26

Net increase in cash 40,983 2,158 38,825

Cash and cash equivalents 43,574 3,574 40,000

Shareholders' equity 42,274 1,343 40,931

Financial Summary

Income in the first half 2018 was CHF5.4 million, compared to CHF0.2

million in the first half 2017, and comprised primarily of an upfront

payment of USD5.0 million (CHF4.8 million) for the sale of the GABAB PAM

license to Indivior PLC as well as grants totalling CHF0.5 million from

The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research to fund certain

research activities in the dipraglurant Parkinson's program and TrkB PAM

program.

Research and development (R&D) expenses increased by CHF0.9 million to

CHF2.1 million in the first half 2018, compared to CHF1.2 million in the

first half 2017, primarily due to an increase in resources deployed on

the dipraglurant Parkinson's program and outsourced research costs on

our TrkB PAM program. R&D expenses consist primarily of costs associated

with research, preclinical/clinical testing, related staff and

consulting costs. They also include depreciation of laboratory equipment,

leasehold improvements, costs of materials used in research, costs

associated with renting and operating facilities and equipment, as well

as patent costs, other outside service fees and overhead costs. These

expenses include costs for proprietary and third party R&D.

General and administrative (G&A) expenses remained stable at CHF0.8

million in the first half 2018 compared to the first half 2017. G&A

expenses consisted primarily of staff costs, professional fees for legal,

tax and strategic purposes, overheads related to general management,

human resources, finance, information technology, business development

and communication functions.

The increase of CHF4.2 million from a net loss of CHF1.8 million in the

first half of 2017 to a net income of CHF2.4 million in the first half

of 2018 is primarily due to the upfront payment recognized under the

Indivior partnership agreement.

Cash and cash equivalents at 30 June 2018 amounted to CHF43.6 million,

an increase of CHF40 million compared to the CHF3.6 million reported at

30 June 2017. The significant cash increase was primarily due to the

proceeds from the capital increase completed on 28 March 2018.

2018 Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

The 2018 condensed consolidated interim financial statements can be

found on the Company's website in the

https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=2w6w--eBNLvX0gF0pDNFAgrzrjMq3A5Y7s4TllFkTzCa7qB5dX4i8AZiJlwvk2DXsfr7CdboYAa9yTp_xCtQiK4ncNDZ4UYOUBQYxGHsy6oK2gStBLhoov00yDMIhkrH

Investor/download section

Conference Call Details

A conference call will be held today, Friday, 28 September 2018 at 4:00

p.m. CEST / 10:00 a.m. EDT to review the financial results. Tim Dyer,

Chief Executive Officer; Roger Mills, Chief Medical officer; and Robert

Lütjens, Co-Head of Discovery (Biology), will deliver a brief

presentation followed by a Q&A session.

Joining the Conference Call:

1. In the 10 minutes prior to the call start time, call the appropriate

participant dial-in number.

Dial-In Numbers:

-- Switzerland +41 44 580 65 22

-- UK +44 20 30 09 24 70

-- USA + 1 87 74 23 08 30

-- :

http://events.arkadin.com/ev/docs/International%20Access%20Numbers_%20DETAU2.pdf

Other countries' numbers

2. Provide the operator with the Participant PIN Code: 15144177#

Joining the Live Event Online:

1. In the 10 minutes prior to the call start time, sign in online by

following this

https://arkadinemea-events.webex.com/arkadinemea-events/onstage/g.php?MTID=ef445ed4b64a2b105bfc2d7435f023319

Webex Link.

2. Password : Welcome

About Addex Therapeutics

Addex Therapeutics (

https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=OjD2bjw6FkJZ33pCdrT8plouPf7WRol5CT9XDQ0JmbeMrS91FWR-Xjfzbmb0iL8GlM8qdulfSOcvr4ZCEiKq36cxY6rbkEetLTv7vOvnj6biBMsMb4hNyGhsBnMJ7x_4

www.addextherapeutics.com) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the

development of novel, orally available, small molecule allosteric

modulators for neurological disorders. Allosteric modulators are an

emerging class of small molecule drugs which have the potential to be

more specific and confer significant therapeutic advantages over

conventional "orthosteric" small molecule or biological drugs. Addex's

allosteric modulator drug discovery platform targets receptors and other

proteins that are recognized as essential for therapeutic intervention -

the Addex pipeline was generated from this pioneering allosteric

modulator drug discovery platform. Addex's lead drug candidate,

dipraglurant (mGluR5 negative allosteric modulator or NAM) has

successfully completed a Phase 2a POC in Parkinson's disease

levodopa-induced dyskinesia (PD-LID), and is being prepared to enter

registration trials for PD-LID. In parallel, dipraglurant's therapeutic

use in dystonia is being investigated. Addex's second clinical program,

ADX71149 (mGluR2 positive allosteric modulator or PAM) is being

developed in collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc for

epilepsy. In addition, ADX71441 (GABAB receptor PAM) program was awarded

a $5.3 million grant by the US National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA, a

division of National Institutes of Health, NIH) to support human studies

in cocaine addiction and has been licensed to Indivior PLC. Discovery

programs include GABAB PAM for CMT1A neuropathy, mGluR4PAM, mGluR7NAM,

TrkBPAM and mGluR3NAM & PAM.

Press Contacts:

Tim Dyer Mike Sinclair

Chief Executive Officer Partner, Halsin Partners

Telephone: +41 22 884 15 61 +44 (0)20 7318 2955

Email: mailto:PR@addextherapeutics.com PR@addextherapeutics.com mailto:msinclair@halsin.com msinclair@halsin.com

---------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------

Disclaimer / Forward-looking statements: This communication does not

constitute an offer or invitation to subscribe for or purchase any

securities of Addex Therapeutics Ltd. This publication may contain

certain forward-looking statements concerning the Company and its

business. Such statements involve certain risks, uncertainties and other

factors which could cause the actual results, financial condition,

performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different

from those expressed or implied by such statements. Readers should

therefore not place undue reliance on these statements, particularly not

in connection with any contract or investment decision. The Company

disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 28, 2018 01:00 ET (05:00 GMT)

