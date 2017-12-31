Press Release: Addex Reports 2018 Half-Year Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

Geneva, Switzerland, 28 September 2018 -- Addex Therapeutics (SIX: ADXN),
a company pioneering allosteric modulation-based drug discovery and
development, today reported its half-year financial results for the
period ended 30 June 2018 and provided an update on corporate
activities.
2018 Half-Year Operating Highlights
-- Signed partnership agreement with Indivior PLC for GABAB PAM program and
received USD5.0 million upfront
-- Closed CHF40.4 million capital increase, including US specialist
healthcare investors
-- Accelerated clinical team build-out to support dipraglurant US
registration studies starting in H2 2019
-- Appointed Jean-Philippe Rocher, PhD, as Co-Head of Discovery (Chemistry)
-- Reported net income of CHF2.4 million
-- Completed first half 2018 with CHF43.6 million in cash and cash
equivalents
Key Half-Year 2018 Financial Data
CHF' thousands H1 2018 H1 2017 change
------------------------------------ -------- ------- ----------
Income 5,367 227 5,140
R&D expenses (2,084) (1,148) 936
G&A expenses (825) (831) (6)
Total operating income / (loss) 2,458 (1,752) 4,210
Finance result, net (104) (35) 69
Net income / (loss) for the period 2,354 (1,787) 4,141
Basic net income / (loss) per share 0.12 (0.14) 0.26
Net increase in cash 40,983 2,158 38,825
Cash and cash equivalents 43,574 3,574 40,000
Shareholders' equity 42,274 1,343 40,931
Financial Summary
Income in the first half 2018 was CHF5.4 million, compared to CHF0.2
million in the first half 2017, and comprised primarily of an upfront
payment of USD5.0 million (CHF4.8 million) for the sale of the GABAB PAM
license to Indivior PLC as well as grants totalling CHF0.5 million from
The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research to fund certain
research activities in the dipraglurant Parkinson's program and TrkB PAM
program.
Research and development (R&D) expenses increased by CHF0.9 million to
CHF2.1 million in the first half 2018, compared to CHF1.2 million in the
first half 2017, primarily due to an increase in resources deployed on
the dipraglurant Parkinson's program and outsourced research costs on
our TrkB PAM program. R&D expenses consist primarily of costs associated
with research, preclinical/clinical testing, related staff and
consulting costs. They also include depreciation of laboratory equipment,
leasehold improvements, costs of materials used in research, costs
associated with renting and operating facilities and equipment, as well
as patent costs, other outside service fees and overhead costs. These
expenses include costs for proprietary and third party R&D.
General and administrative (G&A) expenses remained stable at CHF0.8
million in the first half 2018 compared to the first half 2017. G&A
expenses consisted primarily of staff costs, professional fees for legal,
tax and strategic purposes, overheads related to general management,
human resources, finance, information technology, business development
and communication functions.
The increase of CHF4.2 million from a net loss of CHF1.8 million in the
first half of 2017 to a net income of CHF2.4 million in the first half
of 2018 is primarily due to the upfront payment recognized under the
Indivior partnership agreement.
Cash and cash equivalents at 30 June 2018 amounted to CHF43.6 million,
an increase of CHF40 million compared to the CHF3.6 million reported at
30 June 2017. The significant cash increase was primarily due to the
proceeds from the capital increase completed on 28 March 2018.
2018 Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements
The 2018 condensed consolidated interim financial statements can be
found on the Company's website in the
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=2w6w--eBNLvX0gF0pDNFAgrzrjMq3A5Y7s4TllFkTzCa7qB5dX4i8AZiJlwvk2DXsfr7CdboYAa9yTp_xCtQiK4ncNDZ4UYOUBQYxGHsy6oK2gStBLhoov00yDMIhkrH
Investor/download section
Conference Call Details
A conference call will be held today, Friday, 28 September 2018 at 4:00
p.m. CEST / 10:00 a.m. EDT to review the financial results. Tim Dyer,
Chief Executive Officer; Roger Mills, Chief Medical officer; and Robert
Lütjens, Co-Head of Discovery (Biology), will deliver a brief
presentation followed by a Q&A session.
Joining the Conference Call:
1. In the 10 minutes prior to the call start time, call the appropriate
participant dial-in number.
Dial-In Numbers:
-- Switzerland +41 44 580 65 22
-- UK +44 20 30 09 24 70
-- USA + 1 87 74 23 08 30
-- :
http://events.arkadin.com/ev/docs/International%20Access%20Numbers_%20DETAU2.pdf
Other countries' numbers
2. Provide the operator with the Participant PIN Code: 15144177#
Joining the Live Event Online:
1. In the 10 minutes prior to the call start time, sign in online by
following this
https://arkadinemea-events.webex.com/arkadinemea-events/onstage/g.php?MTID=ef445ed4b64a2b105bfc2d7435f023319
Webex Link.
2. Password : Welcome
About Addex Therapeutics
Addex Therapeutics (
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=OjD2bjw6FkJZ33pCdrT8plouPf7WRol5CT9XDQ0JmbeMrS91FWR-Xjfzbmb0iL8GlM8qdulfSOcvr4ZCEiKq36cxY6rbkEetLTv7vOvnj6biBMsMb4hNyGhsBnMJ7x_4
www.addextherapeutics.com) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the
development of novel, orally available, small molecule allosteric
modulators for neurological disorders. Allosteric modulators are an
emerging class of small molecule drugs which have the potential to be
more specific and confer significant therapeutic advantages over
conventional "orthosteric" small molecule or biological drugs. Addex's
allosteric modulator drug discovery platform targets receptors and other
proteins that are recognized as essential for therapeutic intervention -
the Addex pipeline was generated from this pioneering allosteric
modulator drug discovery platform. Addex's lead drug candidate,
dipraglurant (mGluR5 negative allosteric modulator or NAM) has
successfully completed a Phase 2a POC in Parkinson's disease
levodopa-induced dyskinesia (PD-LID), and is being prepared to enter
registration trials for PD-LID. In parallel, dipraglurant's therapeutic
use in dystonia is being investigated. Addex's second clinical program,
ADX71149 (mGluR2 positive allosteric modulator or PAM) is being
developed in collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc for
epilepsy. In addition, ADX71441 (GABAB receptor PAM) program was awarded
a $5.3 million grant by the US National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA, a
division of National Institutes of Health, NIH) to support human studies
in cocaine addiction and has been licensed to Indivior PLC. Discovery
programs include GABAB PAM for CMT1A neuropathy, mGluR4PAM, mGluR7NAM,
TrkBPAM and mGluR3NAM & PAM.
Press Contacts:
Tim Dyer Mike Sinclair
Chief Executive Officer Partner, Halsin Partners
Telephone: +41 22 884 15 61 +44 (0)20 7318 2955
Email: mailto:PR@addextherapeutics.com PR@addextherapeutics.com mailto:msinclair@halsin.com msinclair@halsin.com
---------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------
Disclaimer / Forward-looking statements: This communication does not
constitute an offer or invitation to subscribe for or purchase any
securities of Addex Therapeutics Ltd. This publication may contain
certain forward-looking statements concerning the Company and its
business. Such statements involve certain risks, uncertainties and other
factors which could cause the actual results, financial condition,
performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different
from those expressed or implied by such statements. Readers should
therefore not place undue reliance on these statements, particularly not
in connection with any contract or investment decision. The Company
disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
September 28, 2018 01:00 ET (05:00 GMT)