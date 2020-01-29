  • Suche
Depot eröffnen
Suche
Depot eröffnen (5 EUR pro Trade)
Webtrading
ETF-Sparplan
11.03.2021 06:59

Press Release: Addex Reports Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

-- Strong cash and cash equivalents position at Dec 31, 2020 of $20.2M

(CHF18.7M)

-- Balance sheet further strengthened by $11.5M fundraising on January 11,

2021

-- Three clinical studies in neurology programs expected to start during H1

2021

-- Clinical stage neurology programs aimed at large underserved market

opportunities (Epilepsy, Parkinson's disease LID and Blepharospasm)

Geneva, Switzerland, March 11, 2021 --

https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=qkAvEdFGCX6jWz0zNvrExlHrqQX_GtuRpdo9GAKwWQ4tLpR8hsJa0fxfuQF5KBZgaDDhVR39Ds5PKoMp0V9SrPlFyKhA080v_jbot3zcr9E=

Addex Therapeutics (SIX: ADXN and Nasdaq: ADXN), a clinical-stage

pharmaceutical company pioneering allosteric modulation-based drug

discovery and development, today reported financial results for the

full-year ended December 31, 2020 and provided a corporate update.

"We ended 2020 in a strong financial position, which was supplemented by

our successful $11.5 million fundraising at the beginning of 2021," said

Tim Dyer, CEO of Addex. "Throughout 2020, we advanced preparations for

the start of clinical studies targeting large underserved market

opportunities. Clinical studies starting in the first half of 2021

include two internal programs, dipraglurant in Parkinson's disease LID

and blepharospasm. Additionally, our partner, Janssen is expected to

start clinical studies with ADX71149 for epilepsy in the second quarter.

Our collaboration with Indivior continues to move forward at a rapid

pace and expect to deliver compounds for IND enabling studies by the end

of this year."

Select Upcoming Milestones:

-- Q2 21 - Phase 2a study starting: ADX71149 for epilepsy. Partnered with

Janssen

-- H1 21 - Phase 2b/3 study starting: dipraglurant for Parkinson's disease

LID (Uncontrolled, involuntary muscle movement)

-- H1 21 - Phase 2a study starting: dipraglurant for blepharospasm

(Uncontrolled squeezing or twitching of the eyelids)

-- Q4 21 - Phase 2a data: dipraglurant for blepharospasm

-- H1 22 - Phase 2a data: ADX71149 for epilepsy

-- Q4 22 - Phase 2b/3 data: dipraglurant for Parkinson's disease LID

(PD-LID)

2020 Operating Highlights:

-- Ended 2020 with a strong cash position of $20.2 million (CHF 18.7

million), coupled with an additional $11.5 million fundraising on January

11, 2021, provides runway till mid 2022

-- Ensured dipraglurant is ready to start pivotal registration study in

levodopa induced dyskinesia associated with Parkinson's disease (PD-LID)

following delay due to the global Covid-19 crisis; study initiation

expected H1 2021

-- Prepared dipraglurant exploratory placebo-controlled clinical trial in

blepharospasm patients, which is scheduled to start in H1 2021

-- Partner, Janssen prepared the start of a Phase 2a proof of concept

clinical study of ADX71149 for epilepsy, which is scheduled to start in

Q2 2021

-- GABAB PAM research program entered clinical candidate selection phase

-- Extended research agreement with Indivior until June 30, 2021, with a

commitment for an additional funding of $2.8 million

-- Awarded CHF600K Innosuisse grant in collaboration with SIB (Swiss

Institute of Bioinformatics) to identify new therapeutic indications for

ADX10061 (D1 antagonist) program

-- Appointed Darryle D. Schoepp, PhD, one of the world's leading and most

successful neuroscience drug developers as Chairman newly formed

scientific advisory board

-- Advanced Eurostars / Innosuisse funded mGlu7 negative allosteric

modulator research program for post-traumatic stress disorder

-- Continue to advance remaining preclinical programs to their next value

inflection points

-- Listed American Depositary Shares (ADS) representing our ordinary shares

on the Nasdaq Stock Market on January 29, 2020

Key 2020 Financial Data

CHF' thousands 2020 2019 Change

-------- -------- --------

Income 3,879 2,834 1,045

R&D expenses (10,373) (12,454) 2,081

G&A expenses (5,749) (4,984) (765)

Total operating loss (12,243) (14,604) 2,361

Finance result, net (616) (176) (440)

Net loss for the

period (12,859) (14,780) 1,921

Basic and diluted

net loss per share (0.48) (0.56) 0.08

Net decrease in cash

and cash equivalents (12,842) (10,133) (2,709)

Cash and cash equivalents 18,695 31,537 (12,842)

Shareholders' equity 14,610 25,524 (10,914)

Financial Summary:

Income increased by CHF 1.0 million to CHF 3.9 million in 2020 compared

to CHF 2.8 million in 2019, primarily due to amounts received under the

licensing and research agreement with Indivior, recognized as related

costs are incurred.

R&D expenses decreased by CHF 2.1 million to CHF 10.4 million in 2020

compared to CHF 12.4 million in 2019, primarily due to delays in

starting certain clinical development activities due to the global

coronavirus pandemic. R&D expenses consist primarily of costs associated

with research, preclinical and clinical testing, and related staff

costs. They also include depreciation of laboratory equipment, costs of

materials used in research, costs associated with renting and operating

facilities and equipment, as well as fees paid to consultants, patent

costs and other outside service fees and overhead costs. These expenses

include costs for proprietary and third-party R&D.

G&A expenses increased by CHF 0.7 million to CHF 5.7 million in 2020

compared to CHF 5.0 million in 2019 mainly due to the increase of CHF

1.3 million relating to increased directors and officer's liability

insurance premiums partially offset by a decrease of CHF 0.5 million in

audit and legal fees.

The net loss for 2020 was CHF 12.9 million compared to CHF 14.8 million

for 2019 primarily due to the decrease in R&D costs. Basic and diluted

loss per share decreased to CHF 0.48 for 2020, compared to CHF 0.56 for

2019.

Cash and cash equivalents amounted to CHF 18.7 million at December 31,

2020 compared to CHF 31.5 million at December 31, 2019. This decrease of

CHF 12.8 million is mainly due to the net loss.

2020 Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements:

The full-year 2020 financial report can be found on the Company's

website in the investor/download section

https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=dmjhZ6hgi0jzP4YaVlUiqqA2bd9dTFzRnHPzafRXA0mLkP7PeTBwxWXvXOm8fYOazzF63FRQhXvTuGW-c5oirRmM40NkFmlyv8sSWIO3it_4H_u2fvFwkl0EyDYHFz1t

here.

Conference Call Details:

A conference call will be held today, March 11, 2021, at 16:00 CET

(15:00 GMT / 10:00 EST / 07:00 PST) to review the financial results. Tim

Dyer, Chief Executive Officer, Roger Mills, Chief Medical Officer and

Robert Lütjens, Head of Discovery Biology will deliver a brief

presentation followed by a Q&A session.

Joining the Conference Call:

1: In the 10 minutes prior to the call start time, call the appropriate

participant dial-in number.

Dial-In Numbers:

-- Switzerland: +41 44 580 65 22

-- UK: +44 20 30 09 24 70

-- USA: +1 87 74 23 08 30

-- https://arkadinuk.sharefile.com/share/view/s0e04fcb522ce4024872b3086835672ec

Other Countries

2: Provide the Operator with the Participation Pin Code: 92320595#

Link to live event online:

1: In the 10 minutes prior to the call start time, sign in online by

following this

https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=BbNGe43WqcmK-rZ6X4d20zy4kBiJ1zeVu0X91OtUA2gnCJD5iMK2c5G9cQuHo70W8obvsZvsw-Zzz39zqVEnxb3KNoiU_Cdjz3inBC2T_tRjv1ar2UYVc7_5oq8Re8cgZNYhg-2yxv0E-GF7TdEGxmBegfXTRIlEtNBUgYmfCy_FkFCrYJLJLeUcwJPbseCf

Webex link.

2: Password: Welcome

About Addex Therapeutics:

https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=qkAvEdFGCX6jWz0zNvrExnJ3RFUeUDBF6VRVIw_QS2bBN1Aslhbxr0cTPaF6DhahN3GiGo7Q_D5t0c-GwxdyUlQko5bHyxb5-ZBhkmU8m5Y=

Addex Therapeutics is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on

the development and commercialization of an emerging class of novel

orally available small molecule drugs known as allosteric modulators for

neurological disorders. Allosteric modulators offer several potential

advantages over conventional non-allosteric molecules and may offer an

improved therapeutic approach to conventional "orthosteric" small

molecule or biological drugs. Addex's allosteric modulator drug

discovery platform targets receptors and other proteins that are

recognized as essential for therapeutic intervention. Addex's lead drug

candidate, dipraglurant (mGlu5 negative allosteric modulator or NAM), is

poised to start a pivotal registration clinical trial for Parkinson's

disease levodopa induced dyskinesia (PD-LID) in H1 2021. Addex is also

investigating dipraglurant's therapeutic use in blepharospasm (a type of

dystonia), for which a clinical trial is expected to be initiated in H1

2021. Addex's third clinical program, ADX71149 (mGlu2 positive

allosteric modulator or PAM), developed in collaboration with Janssen

Pharmaceuticals, Inc, is scheduled to enter a phase 2a proof of concept

clinical study for the treatment of epilepsy in Q2 2021. Addex's GABAB

PAM program has been licensed to Indivior PLC who are focused on

development for the treatment of addiction. Preclinical programs include

GABAB PAM for CMT1A, mGlu7 NAM for PTSD, mGlu2 NAM for mild

neurocognitive disorders, mGlu4 PAM for Parkinson's disease and mGlu3

PAM for neurodegenerative disorders. Addex is listed on the SIX Swiss

Exchange and the NASDAQ Capital Market and trades under the ticker

symbol "ADXN".

Press Contacts:

Tim Dyer Mike Sinclair James Carbonara

Chief Executive Officer Partner, Halsin Partners Hayden IR

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

March 11, 2021 01:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

Nachrichten zu Addex Therapeutics Ltd.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    2
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Addex Therapeutics News
RSS Feed
Addex Therapeutics zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Addex Therapeutics Ltd.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
14.03.2011Addex Pharmaceuticals holdVontobel Research
23.02.2011Addex Pharmaceuticals holdVontobel Research
15.09.2010Addex Pharmaceuticals holdVontobel Research
29.07.2010Addex Pharmaceuticals holdVontobel Research
28.07.2010Addex Pharmaceuticals holdVontobel Research

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv
14.03.2011Addex Pharmaceuticals holdVontobel Research
23.02.2011Addex Pharmaceuticals holdVontobel Research
15.09.2010Addex Pharmaceuticals holdVontobel Research
29.07.2010Addex Pharmaceuticals holdVontobel Research
28.07.2010Addex Pharmaceuticals holdVontobel Research

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Addex Therapeutics Ltd. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Addex Therapeutics News

12.02.21SC 13G - Statement of acquisition of beneficial ownership by individuals
10.02.21SC 13G - Statement of acquisition of beneficial ownership by individuals
16.02.21Report of foreign issuer [Rules 13a-16 and 15d-16]
17.02.216-K - Addex Therapeutics Ltd. (0001574232) (Filer)
Weitere Addex Therapeutics News
Werbung

Trading-News

Podcast mit Prof. Dr. Stefan Mittnik von Scalable Capital: Risiko & Rendite
Symrise erhöht nach Gewinnplus die Dividende
Neues Kaufsignal im DAX: Was das für Anleger bedeutet und wo das nächste Kursziel liegt
Vontobel: Aktienanleihen Investor: Videokonferenzenanbieter bereiten sich auf die Zeit nach Corona vor
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones unter dem Vortageshoch
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Warum Risiken am Aktienmarkt keine Rolle spielen
Jetzt zum Webinar anmelden: Flexibel anlegen, ohne auf Sicherheit und Renditechancen zu verzichten.
Robo Advisor Testsieger 2020 im Web Seminar kennenlernen
Old Economy schlägt New Tech?
my-si Webinar "Nachhaltig, renditestark und sozial: So geht intelligentes Vermögensmanagement heute"
Unheimlicher Aktienhype
Null Zinsen auf dem Spar­buch? Nicht mit mir!
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Addex Therapeutics-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Addex Therapeutics Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Drei Streifen für ein Halleluja und nie wieder FOMO
Lebensmittelverschwendung ist ein Teil der Art, wie wir leben
Vollauslastung bis Leerstand  auffälliges Nord-Süd-Gefälle in der Hotelkrise
Mit diesen Aktien profitieren Sie von Europas Comeback
Die Immobilie als Garant für Wohlstand? Die Zeiten sind vorbei

News von

Wichtige Kursbewegungen: Milliardenverluste für Leerverkäufer bei GameStop
DAX-Chartanalyse: Lohnen sich Käufe jetzt noch?
Wasserstoff Newsblog: Auftrag für Ballard Power - Aktie legt deutlich zu
Wichtige Kursbewegungen: Adidas sieht "gewaltiges Interesse" an US-Marke Reebok
Wasserstoff: Hoffnung auf Klimaschutz - diese Aktien dürften sich lohnen

Heute im Fokus

Dow schließt höher -- DAX hält 14.500-Punkte-Marke bis Handelsende -- US-Konjunkturpaket beschlossen -- adidas optimistisch für 2021 -- Bayer will an Schwung gewinnen -- Tesla, GE im Fokus

Krumme Geschäfte in Indien: Vorermittlungen gegen VW-Tochter Scania. Disney-Sender ESPN steht wohl kurz vor Rechteerwerb an Eishockeyliga. Sonos bestätigt Einstieg ins Geschäft mit Auto-Lautsprechern mit AUDI. JPMorgan kommt offenbar Apollo bei Greensill in die Quere. Russische Behörden schränken Twitter-Nutzung ein. SAP-Tochter Qualtrics will 2021 um ein Viertel wachsen. Apple baut Investitionen in Deutschland kräftig aus.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die 20 größten europäischen Banken
Wessen Marktkapitalisierung wiegt am schwersten?
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 9 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 9 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Viertes Quartal 2020: Was sich in Carl Icahns Portfolio getan hat
Depot-Details
Die größten Börsengänge vor Alibaba und Aramco
Welches Unternehmen erzielte bislang das größte Emissionsvolumen?
Diese Studiengänge haben die DAX-Chefs absolviert
Diese Studiengänge haben die DAX-Chefs absolviert
4. Quartal 2020: Diese Aktien hat George Soros im Depot
Änderungen im Portfolio
4. Quartal 2020: Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Die Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wie bewerten Sie die Arbeit der Bundesregierung in Zusammenhang mit der Corona-Pandemie?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen