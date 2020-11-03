Press Release: Addex Reports Q3 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

Geneva, Switzerland, November 3, 2020 --
Addex Therapeutics (SIX: ADXN and Nasdaq: ADXN), a clinical-stage
pharmaceutical company pioneering allosteric modulation-based drug
discovery and development, today reported its third quarter financial
results and provided an update on corporate activities.
"We continue to execute on our strategy to advance our portfolio of
in-house discovered allosteric modulator programs and have made
significant progress, with three programs scheduled to start clinical
studies in Q1 2021, and a robust pipeline of preclinical programs
advancing towards the clinic," said Tim Dyer CEO of Addex. "Our GABA(B)
PAM program is on track to deliver clinical candidates in 2021 and as
announced yesterday we have received renewed support from our partner,
Indivior. This is a tremendous position to be in and we are looking
forward to achieving these important milestones."
Research & Development Highlights:
-- Dipraglurant PD-LID pivotal Phase 2b/3 clinical trial poised to start in
Q1 2021
-- Dipraglurant dystonia program scheduled to start Phase 2 blepharospasm
clinical trial in Q1 2021
-- ADX71149 Phase 2 epilepsy study: Janssen (J&J) scheduled to dose patients
in Q1 2021
-- GABAB PAM Indivior partnership extended with $2.8 million of additional
research funding -- expect to start IND enabling studies by end of 2021
-- Advancing mGlu2NAM and mGlu7NAM programs into late lead optimization --
clinical candidate selection expected in 2021
-- Awarded CHF600K Innosuisse grant in collaboration with SIB (Swiss
Institute of Bioinformatics) to identify new therapeutic indications for
ADX10061, a highly selective and potent D1 receptor antagonist
Financial Highlights:
--Cash and cash equivalents of CHF 17.8 million at September 30, 2020
Key Financial Data for the three-months and nine-months ended September
30, 2020
CHF' thousands Q3 20 Q3 19 Change YTD 20 YTD 19 Change
------- ------- -------- -------- -------- --------
Income 102 511 (409) 1,987 1,738 249
R&D expenses (1,979) (2,915) 936 (7,851) (8,808) 957
G&A expenses (1,236) (1,358) 122 (4,496) (4,179) (317)
Total operating loss (3,113) (3,762) 649 (10,360) (11,249) 889
Finance result, net (200) 176 (376) (374) 123 (497)
Net loss for the
period (3,313) (3,586) 273 (10,734) (11,126) 392
Basic and diluted
net loss per share (0.12) (0.14) 0.02 (0.40) (0.42) 0.02
Net decrease in cash
and cash equivalents (2,857) (4,799) 1,942 (13,723) (9,721) (4,002)
Cash and cash equivalents
as of September 30 17,813 31,949 (14,136) 17,813 31,949 (14,136)
Shareholders' equity
as of September 30 15,744 28,775 (13,031) 15,744 28,775 (13,031)
Financial Summary
Income decreased by CHF 0.4 million to CHF 0.1 million in the third
quarter 2020, compared to CHF 0.5 million in the third quarter 2019,
primarily due to reduced revenue recognition under our funded research
collaboration with Indivior. During the nine-month period ended
September 30, 2020, income increased by CHF 0.2 million compared to the
nine-month period ended September 30, 2019, primarily due to increased
revenue recognition under our funded research collaboration with
Indivior.
Research and development costs decreased by CHF 0.9 million to CHF 2.0
million in the third quarter 2020 compared to the third quarter 2019,
and decreased by CHF 1.0 million to CHF 7.9 million in the nine-month
period ended September 30,2020 compared to the nine-month period ended
September 2019, primarily due to the postponement of the start of our
dipraglurant phase 2b/3 PD-LID clinical trial.
G&A expenses decreased by CHF 0.1 million to CHF 1.2 million in the
third quarter 2020 compared to the third quarter 2019, primarily due to
reduced professional fees partially offset by increased directors and
officer's liability insurance premiums. During the nine-month period
ended September 30, 2020 G&A expenses increased by CHF 0.3 million
compared to the nine-month period ended September 30, 2019, primarily
due to increased directors and liability insurance premiums partially
offset by lower professional fees.
The net loss decreased by CHF 0.3 million to CHF 3.3 million in the
third quarter 2020 compared to the third quarter 2019 and CHF 0.4
million to CHF 10.8 million for the nine-month period ended September
30, 2020 compared to the nine-month period ended September 30, 2019,
primarily due to reduced research and development costs.
Basic and diluted loss per share decreased to CHF 0.12 for the third
quarter of 2020 compared to CHF 0.14 for the third quarter of 2019. For
the nine-month period ended September 30, 2020, basic and diluted loss
per share decreased to CHF 0.40 compared to CHF 0.42 for the same period
ended September 30, 2019.
Cash and cash equivalents amounted to CHF17.8 million at September 30,
2020 compared to CHF 31.9 million at September 30, 2019 and CHF 31.5
million at December 31, 2019. The decrease was primarily due to cash
used in operating activities.
Q3 2020 Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements:
The third quarter 2020 financial report can be found on the Company's
website in the investor/download section
here.
Conference Call Details:
A conference call will be held today, Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at 16:00
CET / 15:00 GMT/ 10:00 ET, to review the financial results. Tim Dyer,
Chief Executive Officer; Roger Mills, Chief Medical officer; and Robert
Lütjens, Co-Head of Discovery (Biology), will deliver a brief
presentation followed by a Q&A session.
Joining the Conference Call:
1. In the 10 minutes prior to the call start time, call the
appropriate participant dial-in number.
Dial-In Numbers:
-- Switzerland +41445806522
-- UK +442030092470
-- USA +18774230830
Link for other countries
2. Provide the operator with the Participant PIN Code: 48937768#
Joining the Live Event Online:
1. In the 10 minutes prior to the call start time, sign in online by
following this Webex Link
2. Password: Welcome
About Addex Therapeutics:
Addex Therapeutics is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on
the development and commercialization of an emerging class of novel
orally available small molecule drugs known as allosteric modulators for
neurological disorders. Allosteric modulators offer several potential
advantages over conventional non-allosteric molecules and may offer an
improved therapeutic approach to conventional "orthosteric" small
molecule or biological drugs. Addex's allosteric modulator drug
discovery platform targets receptors and other proteins that are
recognized as essential for therapeutic intervention. Addex's lead drug
candidate, dipraglurant (mGlu5 negative allosteric modulator or NAM), is
poised to start a pivotal registration clinical trial for Parkinson's
disease levodopa induced dyskinesia (PD-LID) in 2021. Addex is also
investigating dipraglurant's therapeutic use in blepharospasm (a type of
dystonia), for which a clinical trial is expected to be initiated in
2021. Addex's third clinical program, ADX71149 (mGlu2 positive
allosteric modulator or PAM), developed in collaboration with Janssen
Pharmaceuticals, Inc, is scheduled to enter a phase 2a proof of concept
clinical study for the treatment of epilepsy in 2021. Addex's GABA(B)
PAM program has been licensed to Indivior PLC for the treatment of
addiction. Preclinical programs include GABA(B) PAM for CMT1A, mGlu7
NAM for PTSD, mGlu2 NAM for mild neurocognitive disorders, mGlu4 PAM for
Parkinson's disease and mGlu3 PAM for neurodegenerative disorders.
Press Contacts:
Tim Dyer Mike Sinclair
Chief Executive Officer Partner, Halsin Partners
Telephone: +41 22 884 15 55 +44 (0)20 7318 2955
Email: PR@addextherapeutics.com msinclair@halsin.com
---------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------
Forward Looking Statements:
Certain statements made in this announcement are forward-looking
statements including with respect to the anticipated timing of the
