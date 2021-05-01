Press Release: Addex's Dipraglurant Restores Synaptic Plasticity in Models of Dystonia

Aktien in diesem Artikel
Data published in Neuropharmacology supports therapeutic role of
dipraglurant in this important movement disorder
Geneva, Switzerland, May 17, 2021 -- Addex Therapeutics
(SIX: ADXN and Nasdaq: ADXN), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company
pioneering allosteric modulation-based drug discovery and development,
today announced that dipraglurant was able to rescue long-term
impairment of synaptic plasticity in two well validated models of
dystonia. The data were published in the journal, Neuropharmacology
, under the title "Rescue of striatal long-term depression by chronic
mGlu5 receptor negative allosteric modulation in distinct dystonia
models", by a team led by Antonio Pisani, MD, PhD, from the Department
of Brain and Behavioral Sciences, University of Pavia, and Mondino
Foundation, Pavia, Italy.
"There is an urgent need to identify targets and design effective
therapeutics for dystonia due to the current lack of effective treatment
options. Our studies evaluating the inhibition of mGlu5 receptors with
dipraglurant in two etiologically distinct forms of dystonia models
demonstrate that this target is now validated as a promising approach to
treat dystonia," said Dr Pisani. "In addition, the data suggest there
are common mechanistic bases and signaling pathways impaired in
different forms of dystonia, highlighting the potential of dipraglurant
as a novel therapeutic avenue for the treatment of dystonias. Testing
this hypothesis in the clinic is warranted."
In these studies, the researchers showed that chronic dipraglurant
administration was able to rescue loss of long-term synaptic depression
(LTD), a form of synaptic plasticity, at corticostriatal synapses which
is impaired in both DYT1 mice and GNAL rats, two distinct models of
dystonia.
"The finding that striatal plasticity can be restored by chronic
administration of dipraglurant in multiple rodent models of dystonia is
a very important finding that strengthens the argument that this
approach could be of great utility for normalizing dystonia-related
deficits and further support the rationale for developing dipraglurant
as a treatment for dystonia, including blepharospasm," said Robert
Lütjens, Head of Discovery Biology of Addex. "Dipraglurant is about
to start a pivotal Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the treatment of
dyskinesia associated with Parkinson's disease and a Phase 2 study in
blepharospasm patients this quarter."
Addex is developing an extended-release formulation of dipraglurant for
the treatment of blepharospasm, a form of dystonia characterized by
involuntary muscle contractions and spasms of the eyelid muscles
resulting in sustained eyelid closure causing substantial visual
disturbance or functional blindness. A placebo-controlled Phase 2
clinical trial of dipraglurant in blepharospasm patients is scheduled to
begin during Q2 2021. Subject to regulatory approval, Addex believes
that dipraglurant may offer an innovative and differentiated treatment
approach for multiple types of dystonia and presents a significant
commercial opportunity.
About Addex Therapeutics:
Addex Therapeutics is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on
the development and commercialization of an emerging class of novel
orally available small molecule drugs known as allosteric modulators for
neurological disorders. Allosteric modulators offer several potential
advantages over conventional non-allosteric molecules and may offer an
improved therapeutic approach to conventional "orthosteric" small
molecule or biological drugs. Addex's allosteric modulator drug
discovery platform targets receptors and other proteins that are
recognized as essential for therapeutic intervention. Addex's lead
product candidate, dipraglurant (mGlu5 negative allosteric modulator or
NAM), is poised to start a pivotal registration clinical trial for
Parkinson's disease levodopa induced dyskinesia (PD-LID) in Q2 2021.
Addex is also investigating dipraglurant's therapeutic use in
blepharospasm (a type of dystonia), for which a clinical trial is
expected to be initiated in Q2 2021. Addex's third clinical program,
ADX71149 (mGlu2 positive allosteric modulator or PAM), developed in
collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is scheduled to enter
a phase 2a proof of concept clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy
in Q2 2021. Addex's GABAB PAM program has been licensed to Indivior PLC,
which is focused on development for the treatment of addiction.
Preclinical programs include GABAB PAM for CMT1A, mGlu7 NAM for PTSD,
mGlu2 NAM for mild neurocognitive disorders, mGlu4 PAM for Parkinson's
disease and mGlu3 PAM for neurodegenerative disorders. Addex shares are
listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and American Depositary Shares
representing its shares are listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market, and
trade under the ticker symbol "ADXN" on each exchange.
Press Contacts:
Tim Dyer Mike Sinclair James Carbonara
Chief Executive Officer Partner, Halsin Partners Hayden IR
Telephone: +41 22 884 15 +44 (0)20 7318 2955 +1 (646) 755 7412
55 msinclair@halsin.com james@haydenir.com
PR@addextherapeutics.com
Forward Looking Statements:
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the
meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as
amended, including in respect of the anticipated initiation and progress
of clinical trials and preclinical studies, and its future financing
activities. The words "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect,
" "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "believe," "estimate," "predict,"
"project," "potential," "continue," "target" and similar expressions are
intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all
forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Any
forward-looking statements in this press release, are based on
management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a
number of risks, uncertainties and important factors that may cause
actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or
implied by any forward-looking statements contained in this press
release, including, without limitation, uncertainties related to market
conditions. These and other risks and uncertainties are described in the
Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on March 11,
2021, as well as market conditions and regulatory review.
Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release represent
Addex Therapeutics' views only as of the date hereof and should not be
relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. Addex
Therapeutics explicitly disclaims any obligation to update any
forward-looking statements, except as required by law.
