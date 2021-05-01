Press Release: Addex Starts Phase 2 Clinical Study of ADX71149 for Epilepsy

Aktien in diesem Artikel
First patients enrolled into multi-center U.S. study
Geneva, Switzerland, June 7, 2021 -- Addex Therapeutics
(SIX: ADXN and Nasdaq: ADXN), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company
pioneering allosteric modulation-based drug discovery and development,
today announced that the first patients have been enrolled into a Phase
2 clinical study evaluating JNJ-40411813 (ADX71149) in patients with
epilepsy. JNJ-40411813 (ADX71149) is a selective metabotropic glutamate
type 2 (mGlu2) receptor positive allosteric modulator (PAM). The trial
is being conducted in collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.,
part of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson.
"Addex is anticipating multiple clinical study catalysts during 2021.
The first, starting with this epilepsy study, illustrates the continued
commitment of our long-time collaboration partner Janssen
Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to this program and to pioneering novel ways to
help epilepsy patients. Data from the study are expected in Q3 2022,"
said Tim Dyer, CEO of Addex. "The start of additional clinical trials,
including our pivotal study for our lead program dipraglurant in
Parkinson's disease patients suffering from dyskinesia remains on track
for this quarter."
The multi-center study (ClinicalTrials.gov Identifier: NCT04836559
) will assess the efficacy, safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetics of
adjunctive JNJ-40411813 (ADX71149) administration in patients with focal
onset seizures with suboptimal response to levetiracetam. The primary
objective of the study is to evaluate the efficacy of JNJ-40411813
(ADX71149) in combination with levetiracetam using a time-to-event
endpoint.
About the Collaboration
Under the research collaboration and license agreement, Addex granted
Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. an exclusive worldwide license to develop
and commercialize mGlu2 PAM compounds. Addex is eligible for up to a
total of EUR109 million in success-based development and regulatory
milestone payments. In addition, Addex is eligible for low double-digit
royalties on net sales of compounds developed under the agreement.
Glutamate mGlu2 Receptors and Epilepsy
Glutamate is the primary excitatory neurotransmitter in the brain and
plays a key role in the initiation and spread of seizures. When
activated, the mGlu2 receptor decreases the release of glutamate and
consequently helps to maintain neurotransmitter balance. In the presence
of agonist-induced activation, positive allosteric modulation of mGlu2
receptors could result in the normalization of the excessive glutamate
release seen during a seizure. There is still an urgent need for more
effective treatments for epilepsy, with improved tolerability and
safety. JNJ-40411813 (ADX71149) was described in the Eilat 15 conference
summary review as one of the most promising novel approaches currently
in development (Bialer et al., 2020. Epilepsia). Proof of concept data
with JNJ-40411813 (ADX71149) and other mGlu2 PAMs in animal models of
epilepsy have been published in peer-reviewed journals (Metcalf et al.,
2017 and 2018. Epilepsia).
About Addex Therapeutics
Addex Therapeutics
is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development
and commercialization of an emerging class of novel orally available
small molecule drugs known as allosteric modulators for neurological
disorders. Allosteric modulators offer several potential advantages over
conventional non-allosteric molecules and may offer an improved
therapeutic approach to conventional "orthosteric" small molecule or
biological drugs. Addex's allosteric modulator drug discovery platform
targets receptors and other proteins that are recognized as essential
for therapeutic intervention. Addex's lead product candidate,
dipraglurant (mGlu5 negative allosteric modulator or NAM), is poised to
start a pivotal registration clinical trial for Parkinson's disease
levodopa induced dyskinesia (PD-LID) in Q2 2021. Addex is also
investigating dipraglurant's therapeutic use in blepharospasm (a type of
dystonia), for which a clinical trial is expected to be initiated in Q2
2021. Addex's GABA(B) PAM program has been licensed to Indivior PLC,
which is focused on development for the treatment of addiction.
Preclinical programs include GABA(B) PAM for CMT1A, mGlu7 NAM for PTSD,
mGlu2 NAM for mild neurocognitive disorders, mGlu4 PAM for Parkinson's
disease and mGlu3 PAM for neurodegenerative disorders. Addex shares are
listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and American Depositary Shares
representing its shares are listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market, and
trade under the ticker symbol "ADXN" on each exchange.
Contacts:
Tim Dyer Mike Sinclair James Carbonara
Chief Executive Officer Partner, Halsin Partners Hayden IR
Telephone: +41 22 884 15 +44 7968 022075 (646)-755-7412
55 msinclair@halsin.com james@haydenir.com
PR@addextherapeutics.com
Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the
meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as
amended, including in respect of the anticipated initiation and progress
of clinical trials and preclinical studies, and its future financing
activities. The words "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect,
" "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "believe," "estimate," "predict,"
"project," "potential," "continue," "target" and similar expressions are
intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all
forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Any
forward-looking statements in this press release, are based on
management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a
number of risks, uncertainties and important factors that may cause
actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or
implied by any forward-looking statements contained in this press
release, including, without limitation, uncertainties related to market
conditions. These and other risks and uncertainties are described in the
Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on March 11,
2021, as well as market conditions and regulatory review.
Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release represent
Addex Therapeutics' views only as of the date hereof and should not be
relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. Addex
Therapeutics explicitly disclaims any obligation to update any
forward-looking statements, except as required by law.
