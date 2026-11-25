Webcast conference call to be held Monday November 30, 2026

Ad Hoc Announcement Pursuant to Art. 53 LR

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Geneva, Switzerland, November 25, 2026 - Addex Therapeutics https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=9V9wiKlzjKp7_d9KJOUdzQ0cwvSJvwhxHZnYlJJzCKKNy9dkm5xqr0SLnNCcFghRSDphuc4_BeUq_s078N2wSNzwjyeJECe_NR8j59tDQgapPNhismh1gDdABtjAXSnZ (SIX and Nasdaq: ADXN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing a portfolio of novel small molecule allosteric modulators for neurological disorders, today reported its financial results for the three-month and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2026, and provided a corporate update.

"During the quarter, we regained all GABAB positive allosteric modulator (PAM) assets discovered under our research collaboration with Indivior and now have full freedom to operate in this program. In addition to advancing our in house cough program, the return of all rights provides us with a range of strategic options for a clinical stage asset in substance use disorders as well as the possibility to explore other indications for one of the broadest GABAB PAM portfolios in the industry. In addition, our spin-out company, Neurosterix, continues to make excellent progress across its portfolio with lead program, NTX-253, an M4 PAM with potential in schizophrenia, successfully completing Phase 1 clinical development. Neurosterix subsequently raised $105.1 million (CHF 86.9 million) in a Series B financing round in early November and now has the funds to advance its portfolio including completing the NTX-253 Phase 2 in schizophrenia. We have retained an 8.5% equity interest in Neurosterix valued at $18.6m based on their post money valuation," said Tim Dyer, CEO of Addex.

Operating Highlights:

-- Regained rights to GABAB positive allosteric modulator portfolio from

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Indivior

-- Continued advancing GABAB PAM chronic cough candidate through preclinical

development

-- Spin-out company, Neurosterix, completed Phase 1 clinical development of

M4 PAM candidate, NTX-253, and raised $105.1 million (CHF 86.9 million)

in Series B financing round

-- Raised $2.8 million (CHF 2.2 million) through At The Market (ATM)

offering agreement with H.C Wainwright & Co

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Key Q3 2026 Financial Data

CHF' thousands Q3 26 Q3 25 Change YTD 26 YTD 25 Change

------- ------- ------- ------- ------- -------

Income 10 50 (40) 27 157 (130)

R&D expenses (82) (228) 146 (156) (619) 463

G&A expenses (1,011) (517) (494) (2,079) (1,573) (506)

Total operating loss (1,083) (695) (388) (2,208) (2,035) (173)

Finance result, net 71 (1) 72 70 (14) 84

Share of net loss of

associates (882) (880) (2) (3,213) (2,960) (253)

Net loss from continuing

operations (1,894) (1,576) (318) (5,351) (5,009) (342)

Net profit from discontinued

operations - - - - 118 (118)

Net loss for the period (1,894) (1,576) (318) (5,351) (4,891) (460)

Basic and diluted net loss

per share (0.01) (0.01) - (0.04) (0.05) 0.01

Net increase / (decrease) in

cash during the period 1,405 (114) 1,519 533 (1,155) 1,688

Cash and cash equivalents as

of September 30 2,172 2,187 (15) 2,172 2,187 (15)

Shareholders' equity 2,350 5,959 (3,609) 2,350 5,959 (3,609)

Financial Summary:

Income, primarily related to the fair value of the services received from Neurosterix's Group at zero cost, decreased by CHF 0.1 million in the nine-month period ended September 30, 2026, compared to the same period ended September 30, 2025.

R&D expenses decreased by CHF 0.5 million in the nine-month period ended September 30, 2026, compared to the same period ended September 30, 2025, primarily due to decreased GABAB PAM outsourced R&D expenses and reduced patent maintenance costs.

G&A expenses increased by CHF 0.5 million in the nine-month period ended September 30, 2026, compared to the same period ended September 30, 2025, primarily due to higher staff costs.

The net loss increased by CHF 0.3 million in the nine-month period ended September 30, 2026, compared to the same period ended September 30, 2025, primarily due to increased G&A expenses and a greater net loss incurred by Neurosterix's Group partially offset by reduced R&D expenses.

Basic and diluted loss per share decreased to CHF 0.04 per share for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2026 compared to a basic and diluted loss per share of CHF 0.05 for the same period ended September 2025.

Cash and cash equivalents remained stable around CHF 2.2 million for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2026 and 2025. During this period, the total net sale of treasury shares and ADS has been offset by operating costs.

Q3 2026 Consolidated Financial Statements:

The Q3 2026 financial report can be found on the Company's website in the investor/download section here https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=g83F-pNveEB9DOopAF1U7WGeFQiD787xOFp-0bEGVI2fD77Yr1qMfrZh66cum5pn1MYoiWxbQdroGv00LTzaMrdJOY1aoEyrWjQIp0YXdZBlXLQ--Sj8SRxOKmvAXHFuW9wc8lu6xb3WZ7SpMtQSGQ==.

Conference Call Details:

A conference call will be held, on Monday November 30, 2026, at 16:00 CEST (15:00 GMT / 10:00 EST / 07:00 PST) to review the financial results. Tim Dyer, Chief Executive Officer will deliver a brief presentation followed by a Q&A session.

Joining the Conference Call:

1. Participants are required to register in advance of the conference using

the link provided below. Upon registering, each participant will be

provided with Participant Dial-in numbers, and a unique Personal PIN.

2. In the 10 minutes prior to the call's start time, participants will need

to use the conference access information provided in the e-mail received

at the point of registering. Participants may also use the call me

feature instead of dialing the nearest dial in number.

Webcast registration link: Registration webcast https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=1q8_TX5yhFPrAC_h3DcSQEZtDobFMB7txoBONt5J3Wccu_jVXcGchQcT8hf3pXOoNJQNg8G56QWRNjc0vSZyYh1C9ftF3qTDja0HyxJPjTR9D9isoLHavBmIB9Qj9T1G

Conference call registration link: Registration conference media https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=1q8_TX5yhFPrAC_h3DcSQGJiyB6zecqYSHC0ayUZFnqOlOM5zuf-1fH2dqZ6We5YfB_BzvZMyGIarn-siebWLcCChH_smwLCj2U5jEsLnIYVGpnSrHbFl7BYE9rZiWLOU6ONjr78T8lgkollDtdxn46VDMGRpED6yYZQcsTwim__16Jd-BxLuFK6WGVNQ8Dl

About Addex Therapeutics

Addex Therapeutics https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=9V9wiKlzjKp7_d9KJOUdzQ0cwvSJvwhxHZnYlJJzCKK9TzxqV-qHm-zgUdkrNH76Kr7QsX-32qzLNsbWwIWa-TBkPzmB5kIjVEMm4ks3FOECgx4-glI4H0F0EYwCudJV is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing a portfolio of novel small molecule allosteric modulators for neurological disorders. Addex's lead drug candidate, dipraglurant (mGlu5 negative allosteric modulator or NAM), is under evaluation for future development in brain injury recovery, including post-stroke and traumatic brain injury recovery. Addex has selected a GABAB PAM drug candidate for development in substance use disorders and has successfully completed IND enabling studies. In addition, Addex is advancing a differentiated GABAB PAM compound for the treatment of chronic cough. Addex holds an 8.5% equity interest in a private spin out company, Neurosterix US Holdings LLC, which is advancing a portfolio of allosteric modulator programs, including M4 PAM for schizophrenia, psychosis and mood-related disorders and mGlu7 NAM for mood disorders. Addex has also invested in Stalicla, a private Swiss company pioneering a precision medicine approach for neurodevelopmental and neuropsychiatric disorders.

Addex shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and American Depositary Shares representing its shares are listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market, and trade under the ticker symbol "ADXN" on each exchange. For more information, visit www.addextherapeutics.com.

Contacts:

Tim Dyer Mike Sinclair

Chief Executive Officer Partner, Halsin Partners

Telephone: +41 22 884 15 55 +44 (0)7968022075

PR@addextherapeutics.com msinclair@halsin.com

Addex Forward Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including statements about the intended use of proceeds of the offering. The words "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "project," "potential," "continue," "target" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Any forward-looking statements in this press release, are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and important factors that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, including, without limitation, uncertainties related to market conditions. These and other risks and uncertainties are described in greater detail in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in Addex Therapeutics' Annual Report on Form 20-F, prospectus and other filings that Addex Therapeutics may make with the SEC in the future. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release represent Addex Therapeutics' views only as of the date hereof and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. Addex Therapeutics explicitly disclaims any obligation to update any

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