07.07.2021 06:59

Press Release: Addex Therapeutics to Present at Access to Giving Virtual Conference on July 14, 2021

Geneva, Switzerland, July 7, 2021 - Addex Therapeutics https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=cVyNCyFKNSougrdSAPpM_k7phaM5fSDk0HwcVKaF6NHbYaPpxKeJL_695_C44vu4xgRbJVLcMMumvCnti3KdD6PXC4eneumxDpweDL0w09I= (SIX:ADXN), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering allosteric modulation-based drug discovery and development, announced today that Chief Executive Officer, Tim Dyer, will present at Access to Giving Virtual Conference at 9 AM ET on July 14, 2021. Mr. Dyer will give a corporate update, including an overview of recent advances in Addex's clinical trial program. The conference is free to all registrants.

Registration Details

Date: Wednesday, July 14, 2021

Time: 9 a.m. ET

Link: https://access-to-giving.events.issuerdirect.com/signup

To learn more about the event or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Addex management, please visit https://www.accesstogiving.com/ or email james@haydenir.com https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=_hlA6YA2jXxicahq8qlrFVj50VvbONdTBxTyowL9_1SYCddSd6vhwcbkp-ZVU6Kk06IiQwDutkOfuEY2ylZgJAw_KSjpOqoCCP7LwWuxJu0=.

About Addex Therapeutics

Addex Therapeutics https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=cVyNCyFKNSougrdSAPpM_ozZqXEYD2x-cXApvZ6po6xggAEQ6HjZ9-iTDW3xuycW8na1HahCys7MNMRd7g5akqtLVA2RcXEsIbxfprGpNxE= is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of an emerging class of novel orally available small molecule drugs known as allosteric modulators for neurological disorders. Allosteric modulators offer several potential advantages over conventional non-allosteric molecules and may offer an improved therapeutic approach to conventional "orthosteric" small molecule or biological drugs. Addex's allosteric modulator drug discovery platform targets receptors and other proteins that are recognized as essential for therapeutic intervention. Addex's lead product candidate, dipraglurant (mGlu5 negative allosteric modulator or NAM) is in a pivotal registration clinical trial for Parkinson's disease levodopa induced dyskinesia (PD-LID). Addex is also investigating dipraglurant's therapeutic use in blepharospasm (a type of dystonia), for which a clinical trial is expected to be initiated in Q3 2021. Addex's third clinical program, ADX71149 (mGlu2 positive allosteric modulator or PAM), developed in collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is in a phase 2a proof of concept clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy. Addex's GABAB PAM program has been licensed to Indivior PLC, which is focused on development for the treatment of addiction. Preclinical programs include GABAB PAM for CMT1A, mGlu7 NAM for PTSD, mGlu2 NAM for mild neurocognitive disorders, mGlu4 PAM for Parkinson's disease and mGlu3 PAM for neurodegenerative disorders. Addex shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and American Depositary Shares representing its shares are listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market, and trade under the ticker symbol "ADXN" on each exchange.

Contacts:

Tim Dyer Mike Sinclair James Carbonara

Chief Executive Officer Partner, Halsin Partners Hayden IR

Telephone: +41 22 884 15 55 +44 (0)20 7318 2955 (646)-755-7412

PR@addextherapeutics.com msinclair@halsin.com james@haydenir.com

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts but rather are based on the Company's current expectations, estimates, and projections about its industry; its beliefs; and assumptions. Words such as 'anticipates,' 'expects,' 'intends,' 'plans,' 'believes,' 'seeks, ' 'estimates,' and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which are beyond the Company's control, are difficult to predict, and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements. The Company cautions securityholders and prospective securityholders not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect the view of the Company only as of the date of this announcement. The forward-looking statements made in this announcement relate only to events as of the date on which the statements are made. The Company will not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions or updates to these forward-looking statements to reflect events, circumstances, or unanticipated events occurring after the date of this announcement except as required by law or by any appropriate regulatory authority.

