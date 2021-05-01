Press Release: Addex to Present at the Cantor Global Healthcare 2021 Conference

  • Suche
Geneva, Switzerland, September 29, 2021 - https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=2PPtDNsXr6sLyISwFqdlibOK5ByE-YEAXOQriME1wEtfJBKv0V-Rsi8VDMX4sa_0loXU1gXM3VfEfGS5HvS9nWcyl2b9jc4MEdh-UGArNik= Addex Therapeutics (SIX: ADXN), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering allosteric modulation-based drug discovery and development, announced today that CEO, Tim Dyer, will present at the Cantor Global Healthcare 2021 Conference https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=R7kCT5jjSZBnY-akNV1hrb5d0oyRu5F9uingh8awWMPe58YRSgAuWtMNSRyOMXcT8csiILzFN0hBD-Qaxa_-zeXlRWxhchxt8r4BRFr2fpRCK7iLYDotp3_2Plomwp6R-CeCZG6WHBdExsfqwozrzg== (September 27 - 30, 2021).

In his presentation, which is scheduled for Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at 08:00 EDT / 14:00 CEST, Mr Dyer will provide a corporate update and discuss recent developments at Addex. The video presentation will be available for viewing on-demand by registered participants from the time of the presentation and subsequently on the Events page of the Company's website (https://www.addextherapeutics.com/en/investors/events/). The video replay will be archived for 90 days following the event.

Management will be available for virtual one-on-one meetings throughout the conference. For more information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with management, please contact your conference representative or James@HaydenIR.com https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=w2Qt5OTnZ6v0o42982I-nRwx4_uAdNRCbPoZLIC6cLcsQ_DX2GAL1xCfdzG9P8YTpqmYZ3fyTDOMnZDldK-PGsHeUSlasH8eTo_R1IK6fTQ=.

About Addex Therapeutics:

Addex Therapeutics https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=2PPtDNsXr6sLyISwFqdliR7YQWJVOFIjMreX5u0UJwj6v0_slZ9Up56QRSW8HNqND0QchMz9RhQ9WMUdTAgs_c-FCUCp8EdfmdkETsbU-Qs= is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of an emerging class of novel orally available small molecule drugs known as allosteric modulators for neurological disorders. Allosteric modulators offer several potential advantages over conventional non-allosteric molecules and may offer an improved therapeutic approach to conventional "orthosteric" small molecule or biological drugs. Addex's allosteric modulator drug discovery platform targets receptors and other proteins that are recognized as essential for therapeutic intervention. Addex's lead drug candidate, dipraglurant (mGlu5 negative allosteric modulator or NAM), is in a pivotal registration clinical trial for Parkinson's disease levodopa induced dyskinesia (PD-LID). Addex is also investigating dipraglurant's therapeutic use in blepharospasm (a type of dystonia), for which a clinical trial is expected to be initiated in Q3 2021. Addex's third clinical program, ADX71149 (mGlu2 positive allosteric modulator or PAM), developed in collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is in a Phase 2a proof of concept clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy. Indivior PLC has licensed Addex's GABA(B) PAM program for the development of drug candidates with a focus in addiction. Preclinical programs ongoing with Addex include GABA(B) PAM for CMT1A, mGlu7 NAM for PTSD, mGlu2 NAM for mild neurocognitive disorders, mGlu4 PAM for Parkinson's disease and mGlu3 PAM for neurodegenerative disorders. Addex shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and American Depositary Shares representing its shares are listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market, and trade under the ticker symbol "ADXN" on each exchange.

Tim Dyer Mike Sinclair James Carbonara

Chief Executive Officer Partner, Halsin Partners Hayden IR

Telephone: +41 22 884 15 55 +44 (0)20 7318 2955 (646)-755-7412

PR@addextherapeutics.com msinclair@halsin.com james@haydenir.com

Addex Forward Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including in respect of the anticipated initiation of clinical trials. The words "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "project," "potential," "continue," "target" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Any forward-looking statements in this press release, are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and important factors that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, including, without limitation, uncertainties related to market conditions. These and other risks and uncertainties are described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on March 11, 2021, as well as market conditions and regulatory review.

Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release represent Addex Therapeutics' views only as of the date hereof and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. Addex Therapeutics explicitly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 29, 2021 01:00 ET (05:00 GMT)

