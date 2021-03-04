  • Suche
Depot eröffnen
Suche
Depot eröffnen (5 EUR pro Trade)
Webtrading
ETF-Sparplan
+++ Welche Bedeutung hat Ethik bei Ihrer Geldanlage? +++-w-
04.03.2021 06:59

Press Release: Addex to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Geneva, Switzerland, March 4, 2021 -

https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=STW345qMTyNV7S_LY9VfO8nbFNo4gFIssHZnpbdqkVX0r8-CK_--hW1QvMbIKPajXkvyEIRt-2VjGKRFrGs5p5Qj2mm_d_1YgbsB0ZiQfwA=

Addex Therapeutics Ltd (SIX: ADXN and Nasdaq: ADXN), a clinical-stage

pharmaceutical company pioneering allosteric modulation-based drug

discovery and development, announced today that Tim Dyer, Chief

Executive Officer, will present at the

https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=oXtNDIB03F1Y385o4cEnz6EuPhzuwXkTZVS1a0ZtZOcTye5a3oCofYcoa9XRZ93W-W6yPyAW8PjyNm7HGAwsBR5T9iF_jcxgsgWZEYyjl_HOdoezXLgECD6ymqWI5IYbkFKYWSOfrlFGy8e0otAs5w==

H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference (March 9-10, 2021).

In his presentation, which is scheduled for Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at

07:00 ET, Mr Dyer will provide a corporate update and discuss recent

developments at Addex. The video presentation will be available for

viewing on-demand by registered participants via this

https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=snB8HfyXIBe5kdzuAWwbrW7E7eIpu_1adeiqllHrI4um09oJ0amxJXqcxoh1U92awUDsRkoK3LXez2eQbOnjTgyOoYM5eCMp6VejDTsg5bwgS2nI6NgUKuz4vtehJ4tA

link from the time of the presentation and subsequently on the

https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=l0w3d8K5q_lbQxH9G33j_Am8tHj3oTbC8dZ4fctWYKobAJDGVnjTSbA6PS-BXpS2Y7Q82JH0mYSm7YHud15h2OW9UxCQPVzJXSjsbBuSVogPVKsoWI964eEz-bSnhNKa

Events page the Company's website (

https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=VrDTCcgTy0arTeZes_NWOtCI2AC1vtjvcMuyZ1drkqnstVH-ecCgJcpz5bEg_lgl4I1ZUooXDiBcMZULRwOrfcoZ9nQvQt60cdKXF5Sz8NzQaqimgCyWpjWzGJxee_PW

www.addextherapeutics.com). The video replay will be archived for 90

days following the event.

Management will be available for virtual one-on-one meetings throughout

the conference. For more information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting

with management, please contact your conference representative or

James@HaydenIR.com.

About Addex Therapeutics:

https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=STW345qMTyNV7S_LY9VfO3Wix5ditmgkZVBCq9iz93DQ7XOPNPeoxleYyhfn7gXAKFT0DD1vAxpx3fBoA0I83-nT8B8b1SlSEJIKI5M3QCs=

Addex Therapeutics is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on

the development and commercialization of an emerging class of novel

orally available small molecule drugs known as allosteric modulators for

neurological disorders. Allosteric modulators offer several potential

advantages over conventional non-allosteric molecules and may offer an

improved therapeutic approach to conventional "orthosteric" small

molecule or biological drugs. Adder's allosteric modulator drug

discovery platform targets receptors and other proteins that are

recognized as essential for therapeutic intervention. adder's lead drug

candidate, dipraglurant (mGlu5 negative allosteric modulator or NAM), is

poised to start a pivotal registration clinical trial for Parkinson's

disease levodopa induced dyskinesia (PD-LID) in H1 2021. Addex is also

investigating dipraglurant's therapeutic use in blepharospasm (a type of

dystonia), for which a clinical trial is expected to be initiated in H1

2021. Addex's third clinical program, ADX71149 (mGlu2 positive

allosteric modulator or PAM), developed in collaboration with Janssen

Pharmaceuticals, Inc, is scheduled to enter a phase 2a proof of concept

clinical study for the treatment of epilepsy in Q2 2021. Addex's GABAB

PAM program has been licensed to Indivior PLC who are focused on

development for the treatment of addiction. Preclinical programs include

GABAB PAM for CMT1A, mGlu7 NAM for PTSD, mGlu2 NAM for mild

neurocognitive disorders, mGlu4 PAM for Parkinson's disease and mGlu3

PAM for neurodegenerative disorders. Addex is listed on the SIX Swiss

Exchange and the NASDAQ Capital Market and trades under the ticker

symbol "ADXN".

Press Contacts:

Tim Dyer Mike Sinclair James Carbonara

Chief Executive Officer Partner, Halsin Partners Hayden IR

+41 22 884 15 55 +44 (0) 20 7318 2955 (646)-755-7412

mailto:PR@addextherapeutics.com mailto:msinclair@halsin.com mailto:james@haydenir.com

PR@addextherapeutics.com msinclair@halsin.com james@haydenir.com

-------------------------------- ---------------------------- --------------------------

Forward Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the

meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as

amended, including in respect of the anticipated initiation of clinical

trials. The words "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect,"

"plan," "anticipate," "intend," "believe," "estimate," "predict,"

"project," "potential," "continue," "target" and similar expressions are

intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all

forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Any

forward-looking statements in this press release, are based on

management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a

number of risks, uncertainties and important factors that may cause

actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or

implied by any forward-looking statements contained in this press

release, including, without limitation, uncertainties related to market

conditions. These and other risks and uncertainties are described in

greater detail in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in Addex

Therapeutics' Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31,

2019, as filed with the SEC on April 27, 2020, the prospectus related to

the global offering and other filings that Addex Therapeutics may make

with the SEC in the future. Any forward-looking statements contained in

this press release represent Addex Therapeutics' views only as of the

date hereof and should not be relied upon as representing its views as

of any subsequent date. Addex Therapeutics explicitly disclaims any

obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 04, 2021 01:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

Nachrichten zu Addex Therapeutics Ltd.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    2
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Addex Therapeutics News
RSS Feed
Addex Therapeutics zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Addex Therapeutics Ltd.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
14.03.2011Addex Pharmaceuticals holdVontobel Research
23.02.2011Addex Pharmaceuticals holdVontobel Research
15.09.2010Addex Pharmaceuticals holdVontobel Research
29.07.2010Addex Pharmaceuticals holdVontobel Research
28.07.2010Addex Pharmaceuticals holdVontobel Research

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv
14.03.2011Addex Pharmaceuticals holdVontobel Research
23.02.2011Addex Pharmaceuticals holdVontobel Research
15.09.2010Addex Pharmaceuticals holdVontobel Research
29.07.2010Addex Pharmaceuticals holdVontobel Research
28.07.2010Addex Pharmaceuticals holdVontobel Research

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Addex Therapeutics Ltd. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Addex Therapeutics News

12.02.21SC 13G - Statement of acquisition of beneficial ownership by individuals
10.02.21SC 13G - Statement of acquisition of beneficial ownership by individuals
16.02.21Report of foreign issuer [Rules 13a-16 and 15d-16]
17.02.216-K - Addex Therapeutics Ltd. (0001574232) (Filer)
Weitere Addex Therapeutics News
Werbung

Trading-News

Europäischer Dividendenaristokrat fällt positiv auf  Diese Aktie sollten Sie im Blick haben!
Bitcoin - das neue Gold oder doch nur Narrengold?
Vontobel: Videokonferenzenanbieter bereiten sich auf die Zeit nach Corona vor
Abercrombie & Fitch spart sich zu einem überraschenden Gewinnplus
Chainlink nimmt Rekordhoch wieder ins Visier
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Wie Sie der Nullzinsfalle entkommen: Die neue Ära der Altersvorsorge
Sinnvolle ESG-Kriterien. Damit Rendite nachhaltig ist. Und attraktiv
Schreckgespenst Inflation als Gefahr für die Aktienmärkte?
Die Top-wikifolios im Februar
Webinar: Wie Sie renditestark und trotzdem sicher anlegen. Jetzt anmelden.
Wer soll das bezahlen?
Null Zinsen auf dem Spar­buch? Nicht mit mir!
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Addex Therapeutics-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Addex Therapeutics Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

VWs elektrischer Ritterschlag und die Neue im Dax
Wie Senioren teure Versicherungszuschläge vermeiden
Hoffnung auf Corona-Ende treibt Dax auf Rekordhoch
Jetzt bekommt der Steuerzahler die Rechnung der EZB-Politik präsentiert
Investieren in die Grünen  So profitieren Sie vom Megatrend

News von

Daimler-Aktie im Megatrend: Wie viel PS jetzt noch in der Kursrallye steckt
DAX-Chartanalyse: Neues Kaufsignal möglich
DAX auf Rekordhoch - Siemens Energy als DAX-Kandidat gehandelt
Wasserstoff Newsblog: Vom Labor auf den Markt: Start von Denkfabrik für Wasserstoff
Schwellenländer: Märkte in Kauflaune - diese Aktien und Fonds dürften sich lohnen

Heute im Fokus

Börsen in Asien tiefrot -- Siemens Energy ersetzt Beiersdorf ab 22. März -- Vonovia übertrifft Gewinnerwartungen -- Evonik erfüllt seine Ziele -- Lufthansa schreibt geringeren Verlust

Knorr-Bremse peilt 2021 wieder Umsatzplus an. Vivendi kommt robust durch die Corona-Krise. ams: Beherrschungs- und Gewinnabführungsvertrag mit OSRAM in Kraft. US-Notenbank: Moderates Wachstum der US-Wirtschaft. Daimler-Vorstand Seeger soll in AR. Uniper bei EBIT und Nettoergebnis 2020 am oberen Ende der Spanne. Amazon eröffnet in London ersten Laden ohne Kassen in Europa.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

4. Quartal 2020: Neuerungen im Depot von David Einhorn
Änderungen im Portfolio
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Februar 2021
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Februar 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Viertes Quartal 2020: Was sich in Carl Icahns Portfolio getan hat
Depot-Details
Die größten Börsengänge vor Alibaba und Aramco
Welches Unternehmen erzielte bislang das größte Emissionsvolumen?
Diese Studiengänge haben die DAX-Chefs absolviert
Diese Studiengänge haben die DAX-Chefs absolviert
4. Quartal 2020: Diese Aktien hat George Soros im Depot
Änderungen im Portfolio
4. Quartal 2020: Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Die Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Welche Bedeutung messen Sie ethischen und ökologischen Aspekten bei Ihrer Geldanlage bei?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen