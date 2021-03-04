Press Release: Addex to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference

Aktien in diesem Artikel
indizes in diesem Artikel
Geneva, Switzerland, March 4, 2021 -
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=STW345qMTyNV7S_LY9VfO8nbFNo4gFIssHZnpbdqkVX0r8-CK_--hW1QvMbIKPajXkvyEIRt-2VjGKRFrGs5p5Qj2mm_d_1YgbsB0ZiQfwA=
Addex Therapeutics Ltd (SIX: ADXN and Nasdaq: ADXN), a clinical-stage
pharmaceutical company pioneering allosteric modulation-based drug
discovery and development, announced today that Tim Dyer, Chief
Executive Officer, will present at the
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=oXtNDIB03F1Y385o4cEnz6EuPhzuwXkTZVS1a0ZtZOcTye5a3oCofYcoa9XRZ93W-W6yPyAW8PjyNm7HGAwsBR5T9iF_jcxgsgWZEYyjl_HOdoezXLgECD6ymqWI5IYbkFKYWSOfrlFGy8e0otAs5w==
H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference (March 9-10, 2021).
In his presentation, which is scheduled for Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at
07:00 ET, Mr Dyer will provide a corporate update and discuss recent
developments at Addex. The video presentation will be available for
viewing on-demand by registered participants via this
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=snB8HfyXIBe5kdzuAWwbrW7E7eIpu_1adeiqllHrI4um09oJ0amxJXqcxoh1U92awUDsRkoK3LXez2eQbOnjTgyOoYM5eCMp6VejDTsg5bwgS2nI6NgUKuz4vtehJ4tA
link from the time of the presentation and subsequently on the
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=l0w3d8K5q_lbQxH9G33j_Am8tHj3oTbC8dZ4fctWYKobAJDGVnjTSbA6PS-BXpS2Y7Q82JH0mYSm7YHud15h2OW9UxCQPVzJXSjsbBuSVogPVKsoWI964eEz-bSnhNKa
Events page the Company's website (
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=VrDTCcgTy0arTeZes_NWOtCI2AC1vtjvcMuyZ1drkqnstVH-ecCgJcpz5bEg_lgl4I1ZUooXDiBcMZULRwOrfcoZ9nQvQt60cdKXF5Sz8NzQaqimgCyWpjWzGJxee_PW
www.addextherapeutics.com). The video replay will be archived for 90
days following the event.
Management will be available for virtual one-on-one meetings throughout
the conference. For more information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting
with management, please contact your conference representative or
James@HaydenIR.com.
About Addex Therapeutics:
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=STW345qMTyNV7S_LY9VfO3Wix5ditmgkZVBCq9iz93DQ7XOPNPeoxleYyhfn7gXAKFT0DD1vAxpx3fBoA0I83-nT8B8b1SlSEJIKI5M3QCs=
Addex Therapeutics is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on
the development and commercialization of an emerging class of novel
orally available small molecule drugs known as allosteric modulators for
neurological disorders. Allosteric modulators offer several potential
advantages over conventional non-allosteric molecules and may offer an
improved therapeutic approach to conventional "orthosteric" small
molecule or biological drugs. Adder's allosteric modulator drug
discovery platform targets receptors and other proteins that are
recognized as essential for therapeutic intervention. adder's lead drug
candidate, dipraglurant (mGlu5 negative allosteric modulator or NAM), is
poised to start a pivotal registration clinical trial for Parkinson's
disease levodopa induced dyskinesia (PD-LID) in H1 2021. Addex is also
investigating dipraglurant's therapeutic use in blepharospasm (a type of
dystonia), for which a clinical trial is expected to be initiated in H1
2021. Addex's third clinical program, ADX71149 (mGlu2 positive
allosteric modulator or PAM), developed in collaboration with Janssen
Pharmaceuticals, Inc, is scheduled to enter a phase 2a proof of concept
clinical study for the treatment of epilepsy in Q2 2021. Addex's GABAB
PAM program has been licensed to Indivior PLC who are focused on
development for the treatment of addiction. Preclinical programs include
GABAB PAM for CMT1A, mGlu7 NAM for PTSD, mGlu2 NAM for mild
neurocognitive disorders, mGlu4 PAM for Parkinson's disease and mGlu3
PAM for neurodegenerative disorders. Addex is listed on the SIX Swiss
Exchange and the NASDAQ Capital Market and trades under the ticker
symbol "ADXN".
Press Contacts:
Tim Dyer Mike Sinclair James Carbonara
Chief Executive Officer Partner, Halsin Partners Hayden IR
+41 22 884 15 55 +44 (0) 20 7318 2955 (646)-755-7412
mailto:PR@addextherapeutics.com mailto:msinclair@halsin.com mailto:james@haydenir.com
PR@addextherapeutics.com msinclair@halsin.com james@haydenir.com
-------------------------------- ---------------------------- --------------------------
Forward Looking Statements:
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the
meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as
amended, including in respect of the anticipated initiation of clinical
trials. The words "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect,"
"plan," "anticipate," "intend," "believe," "estimate," "predict,"
"project," "potential," "continue," "target" and similar expressions are
intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all
forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Any
forward-looking statements in this press release, are based on
management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a
number of risks, uncertainties and important factors that may cause
actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or
implied by any forward-looking statements contained in this press
release, including, without limitation, uncertainties related to market
conditions. These and other risks and uncertainties are described in
greater detail in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in Addex
Therapeutics' Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31,
2019, as filed with the SEC on April 27, 2020, the prospectus related to
the global offering and other filings that Addex Therapeutics may make
with the SEC in the future. Any forward-looking statements contained in
this press release represent Addex Therapeutics' views only as of the
date hereof and should not be relied upon as representing its views as
of any subsequent date. Addex Therapeutics explicitly disclaims any
obligation to update any forward-looking statements.
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
March 04, 2021 01:00 ET (06:00 GMT)