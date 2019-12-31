Press Release: Addex to Present at the Investora Conference

Geneva, Switzerland, September 23, 2020 - Addex Therapeutics Ltd (SIX

and Nasdaq: ADXN), a leading company pioneering allosteric

modulation-based drug discovery and development today announced that Tim

Dyer, Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to participate at the

https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=mwhfZWHGfE4jY-wWRP1r5BqPNl5rN0OP21nfvgVt_kn-P4PVh-BsAtCrSCEtF3ThwSOZMp_A6ogkrumm-YNbu-DmIr6mkmX8KctubzO9ZYs=

Investora Conference taking place in Zurich, Switzerland on September 23

-- September 24, 2020.

In his presentation today, September 23, 2020 at 15:25 - 16:10 CEST, Mr

Dyer will provide a corporate update and recent developments at Addex.

About Addex Therapeutics

https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=rBmBFPCzE7S6irbRn0YrJi_90IFXjUPR4t4ODUb58fB2-GIwGkmnkaWkwMv8bZMm_N5xszuF3ijyX2dftxUb_oBTa4iYigbNwY5kcz_r3Pg=

Addex Therapeutics is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on

the development and commercialization of an emerging class of novel

orally available small molecule drugs known as allosteric modulators for

neurological disorders. Allosteric modulators offer several potential

advantages over conventional non-allosteric molecules and may offer an

improved therapeutic approach to conventional "orthosteric" small

molecule or biological drugs. Addex's allosteric modulator drug

discovery platform targets receptors and other proteins that are

recognized as essential for therapeutic intervention. Addex's lead drug

candidate, dipraglurant (mGlu5 negative allosteric modulator or NAM), is

scheduled to enter a pivotal registration clinical trial for Parkinson's

disease levodopa induced dyskinesia (PD-LID). In parallel,

dipraglurant's therapeutic use in dystonia is being investigated in

preclinical models. Addex's second clinical program ADX71149 (mGlu2

positive allosteric modulator or PAM), developed in collaboration with

our partner Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is scheduled to enter a Phase

2a proof of concept clinical study for the treatment of epilepsy. In

addition, Addex's GABA(B) PAM program has been licensed to Indivior PLC

for the treatment of addiction. Preclinical programs include GABA(B)

PAM for CMT1A, mGlu7 NAM for PTSD, mGlu2 NAM for mild neurocognitive

disorders, mGlu4 PAM for Parkinson's disease and mGlu3 PAM for

neurodegenerative disorders.

Press Contacts:

Tim Dyer Mike Sinclair

Chief Executive Officer Partner, Halsin Partners

Telephone: +41 22 884 15 55 +44 (0)20 7318 2955

Email: mailto:PR@addextherapeutics.com PR@addextherapeutics.com mailto:msinclair@halsin.com msinclair@halsin.com

---------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this announcement are forward-looking

statements including with respect to the creation of a trading market

for ADSs representing the Company's shares in the United States. These

forward-looking statements are not historical facts but rather are based

on the Company's current expectations, estimates, and projections about

its industry; its beliefs; and assumptions. Words such as 'anticipates,'

'expects,' 'intends,' 'plans,' 'believes,' 'seeks,' 'estimates,' and

similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are

subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors,

some of which are beyond the Company's control, are difficult to predict,

and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed

or forecasted in the forward-looking statements. The Company cautions

securityholders and prospective securityholders not to place undue

reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect the view of

the Company only as of the date of this announcement. The

forward-looking statements made in this announcement relate only to

events as of the date on which the statements are made. The Company will

not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions or

updates to these forward-looking statements to reflect events,

circumstances, or unanticipated events occurring after the date of this

announcement except as required by law or by any appropriate regulatory

authority.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 23, 2020 01:00 ET (05:00 GMT)