finanzen.net
Lernen Sie von den Besten - in unseren täglichen Live Webinaren mit Deutschlands besten Daytradern. Trading birgt Risiken.-w-
23.09.2020 06:59

Press Release: Addex to Present at the Investora Conference

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Geneva, Switzerland, September 23, 2020 - Addex Therapeutics Ltd (SIX

and Nasdaq: ADXN), a leading company pioneering allosteric

modulation-based drug discovery and development today announced that Tim

Dyer, Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to participate at the

https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=mwhfZWHGfE4jY-wWRP1r5BqPNl5rN0OP21nfvgVt_kn-P4PVh-BsAtCrSCEtF3ThwSOZMp_A6ogkrumm-YNbu-DmIr6mkmX8KctubzO9ZYs=

Investora Conference taking place in Zurich, Switzerland on September 23

-- September 24, 2020.

In his presentation today, September 23, 2020 at 15:25 - 16:10 CEST, Mr

Dyer will provide a corporate update and recent developments at Addex.

About Addex Therapeutics

https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=rBmBFPCzE7S6irbRn0YrJi_90IFXjUPR4t4ODUb58fB2-GIwGkmnkaWkwMv8bZMm_N5xszuF3ijyX2dftxUb_oBTa4iYigbNwY5kcz_r3Pg=

Addex Therapeutics is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on

the development and commercialization of an emerging class of novel

orally available small molecule drugs known as allosteric modulators for

neurological disorders. Allosteric modulators offer several potential

advantages over conventional non-allosteric molecules and may offer an

improved therapeutic approach to conventional "orthosteric" small

molecule or biological drugs. Addex's allosteric modulator drug

discovery platform targets receptors and other proteins that are

recognized as essential for therapeutic intervention. Addex's lead drug

candidate, dipraglurant (mGlu5 negative allosteric modulator or NAM), is

scheduled to enter a pivotal registration clinical trial for Parkinson's

disease levodopa induced dyskinesia (PD-LID). In parallel,

dipraglurant's therapeutic use in dystonia is being investigated in

preclinical models. Addex's second clinical program ADX71149 (mGlu2

positive allosteric modulator or PAM), developed in collaboration with

our partner Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is scheduled to enter a Phase

2a proof of concept clinical study for the treatment of epilepsy. In

addition, Addex's GABA(B) PAM program has been licensed to Indivior PLC

for the treatment of addiction. Preclinical programs include GABA(B)

PAM for CMT1A, mGlu7 NAM for PTSD, mGlu2 NAM for mild neurocognitive

disorders, mGlu4 PAM for Parkinson's disease and mGlu3 PAM for

neurodegenerative disorders.

Press Contacts:

Tim Dyer Mike Sinclair

Chief Executive Officer Partner, Halsin Partners

Telephone: +41 22 884 15 55 +44 (0)20 7318 2955

Email: mailto:PR@addextherapeutics.com PR@addextherapeutics.com mailto:msinclair@halsin.com msinclair@halsin.com

---------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this announcement are forward-looking

statements including with respect to the creation of a trading market

for ADSs representing the Company's shares in the United States. These

forward-looking statements are not historical facts but rather are based

on the Company's current expectations, estimates, and projections about

its industry; its beliefs; and assumptions. Words such as 'anticipates,'

'expects,' 'intends,' 'plans,' 'believes,' 'seeks,' 'estimates,' and

similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are

subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors,

some of which are beyond the Company's control, are difficult to predict,

and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed

or forecasted in the forward-looking statements. The Company cautions

securityholders and prospective securityholders not to place undue

reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect the view of

the Company only as of the date of this announcement. The

forward-looking statements made in this announcement relate only to

events as of the date on which the statements are made. The Company will

not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions or

updates to these forward-looking statements to reflect events,

circumstances, or unanticipated events occurring after the date of this

announcement except as required by law or by any appropriate regulatory

authority.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 23, 2020 01:00 ET (05:00 GMT)

Nachrichten zu Addex Therapeutics Ltd.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Keine Nachrichten im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten, die älter als ein Jahr sind, im Archiv

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Addex Therapeutics News
RSS Feed
Addex Therapeutics zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Addex Therapeutics Ltd.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
14.03.2011Addex Pharmaceuticals holdVontobel Research
23.02.2011Addex Pharmaceuticals holdVontobel Research
15.09.2010Addex Pharmaceuticals holdVontobel Research
29.07.2010Addex Pharmaceuticals holdVontobel Research
28.07.2010Addex Pharmaceuticals holdVontobel Research

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv
14.03.2011Addex Pharmaceuticals holdVontobel Research
23.02.2011Addex Pharmaceuticals holdVontobel Research
15.09.2010Addex Pharmaceuticals holdVontobel Research
29.07.2010Addex Pharmaceuticals holdVontobel Research
28.07.2010Addex Pharmaceuticals holdVontobel Research

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Addex Therapeutics Ltd. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Addex Therapeutics News

25.08.20Report of foreign issuer [Rules 13a-16 and 15d-16]
01.09.20Report of foreign issuer [Rules 13a-16 and 15d-16]
08.09.20Report of foreign issuer [Rules 13a-16 and 15d-16]
15.09.20Report of foreign issuer [Rules 13a-16 and 15d-16]
Weitere Addex Therapeutics News
Werbung

Trading-News

Vontobel: Große Auswahl - Aktienanleihen auf Henkel, Merck KGaA, Adidas
Marktüberblick: Delivery Hero gesucht
Hochtief zieht milliardenschweres Projekt an Land
BNP Paribas: dailyEDEL: Platin - Entscheidende Zone
6 Kriterien für die ETF-Auswahl
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Corona Performance im Vergleich
Dividendenstrategien: Qualität setzt sich durch
ETF-Sparplan OSKAR jetzt gebührenfrei testen
Anti-Bärenstimmung: HelloFresh-Aktie steigt
Geldanlage mit bis zu 1,0 % Zinsen - jetzt bei CosmosDirekt
Exporo: Von dieser attraktiven Investitionschance sollten auch Sie profitieren!
Ginmon: Die 5 größten ETF-Mythen
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!
Werbung

Mehr zur Addex Therapeutics-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Addex Therapeutics Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

30-Plus-Regel, Zehn-Scheine-Trick  So winkt ein höherer Lottogewinn
Gelingt der Elektro-Durchbruch, sollten Sie diese Aktien besitzen
So schützen Sie sich vor Wucherpreisen
Die Deutschen misstrauen ihrer eigenen Stimme
Mit dieser Notiz stützt die Bundesbank Trumps Anti-Dollar-Theorie

News von

Nach Kurssturz: Nel Asa verlängert plötzlich Frist für neue Aktien. Was Anleger wissen müssen
Kaufen oder verkaufen? Wie eine norwegische Investmentbank jetzt die Aktie von Nel Asa einschätzt
Aktien von Nikola und Nel Asa stürzen ab: Das ist der Grund
Newsticker Corona: Reuters-Zählung - Mehr als 200.000 Virus-Tote in den USA
DAX-Chartanalyse: Erste Weichenstellung nach Süden

Heute im Fokus

DAX vorbörslich im Plus -- Asiens Märkte fester -- Tesla bestätigt Jahresziele und verspricht Schnäppchen-Tesla -- Nike steigert Gewinn -- Palantir-IPO rückt näher -- Daimler, TUI, Siemens im Fokus

Aurora Cannabis mit Milliardenverlust. Fed sieht Wirtschaft auf unsicherem Weg - Ruf nach Konjunkturpaket. United Internet-Aktie: Netzagentur wird zum Schiedsrichter im Streit um Mobilfunk-Markt. Conti-Betriebsrat sieht Schaden für Konzern durch Kürzungspläne. ams und OSRAM einigen sich auf Beherrschungs- und Gewinnabführungsvertrag.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 38 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 38 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 38 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im August 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Diese Aktien hat Carl Icahn in seinem Depot
Welche Aktien zählt Carl Icahn zu seinem Portfolio?
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im August 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot (Q2 2020)
Die Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
Die Länder mit den größten Goldreserven
Wer lagert das meiste Gold?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit den staatlichen Corona-Schutzmaßnahmen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
08:29 Uhr
DAX vorbörslich im Plus -- Asiens Märkte fester -- Tesla bestätigt Jahresziele und verspricht Schnäppchen-Tesla -- Nike steigert Gewinn -- Palantir-IPO rückt näher -- Daimler, TUI, Siemens im Fokus
Immobilien
08:39 Uhr
Trotz Corona-Krise und Brexit bleiben Londoner Immobilien bei internationalen Investoren beliebt
Standardwerte
08:34 Uhr
Fresenius-Aktie: Barclays hebt Fresenius SE auf 'Overweight'
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
TeslaA1CX3T
NEL ASAA0B733
BioNTechA2PSR2
Apple Inc.865985
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Amazon906866
Daimler AG710000
BayerBAY001
NikolaA2P4A9
Allianz840400
Microsoft Corp.870747
BASFBASF11
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
Lufthansa AG823212
XiaomiA2JNY1