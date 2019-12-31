Press Release: Addex to Present at the Investora Conference

Geneva, Switzerland, September 23, 2020 - Addex Therapeutics Ltd (SIX
and Nasdaq: ADXN), a leading company pioneering allosteric
modulation-based drug discovery and development today announced that Tim
Dyer, Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to participate at the
Investora Conference taking place in Zurich, Switzerland on September 23
-- September 24, 2020.
In his presentation today, September 23, 2020 at 15:25 - 16:10 CEST, Mr
Dyer will provide a corporate update and recent developments at Addex.
About Addex Therapeutics
Addex Therapeutics is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on
the development and commercialization of an emerging class of novel
orally available small molecule drugs known as allosteric modulators for
neurological disorders. Allosteric modulators offer several potential
advantages over conventional non-allosteric molecules and may offer an
improved therapeutic approach to conventional "orthosteric" small
molecule or biological drugs. Addex's allosteric modulator drug
discovery platform targets receptors and other proteins that are
recognized as essential for therapeutic intervention. Addex's lead drug
candidate, dipraglurant (mGlu5 negative allosteric modulator or NAM), is
scheduled to enter a pivotal registration clinical trial for Parkinson's
disease levodopa induced dyskinesia (PD-LID). In parallel,
dipraglurant's therapeutic use in dystonia is being investigated in
preclinical models. Addex's second clinical program ADX71149 (mGlu2
positive allosteric modulator or PAM), developed in collaboration with
our partner Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is scheduled to enter a Phase
2a proof of concept clinical study for the treatment of epilepsy. In
addition, Addex's GABA(B) PAM program has been licensed to Indivior PLC
for the treatment of addiction. Preclinical programs include GABA(B)
PAM for CMT1A, mGlu7 NAM for PTSD, mGlu2 NAM for mild neurocognitive
disorders, mGlu4 PAM for Parkinson's disease and mGlu3 PAM for
neurodegenerative disorders.
Press Contacts:
Tim Dyer Mike Sinclair
Chief Executive Officer Partner, Halsin Partners
Telephone: +41 22 884 15 55 +44 (0)20 7318 2955
Email: mailto:PR@addextherapeutics.com PR@addextherapeutics.com mailto:msinclair@halsin.com msinclair@halsin.com
