  • Suche
0 € Trading
Trading
Suche
0 € Aktienhandel
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
02.09.2021 06:59

Press Release: Addex to Present at the Swiss Biotech Day

Folgen
DRUCKEN

Börsenspiel Trader: Clever handeln und Jaguar I-PACE gewinnen. Jetzt anmelden! -W-

Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Geneva, Switzerland, September 2, 2021 -- Addex https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=-raRRcjNKF8qH3q5JxV3eb6L-Wj-jLdaYTOU_vXMoDAYuwnHkTYucqJG3yQ5x3fhRWjot90te-VJE2mp78KRkAZqPDZLvAeg68iKukbvfDE= Therapeutics https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=iMa6uU0l8wCm2yMrb3UZbOLX0RdesX4AvBGKebK0UIXFemkRmirBv9UI7LJpzapkRxng0tu7gFkjq7l1iC24b8U4GNwTvYAsz9ZPZQieaYw= (SIX: ADXN), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering allosteric modulation-based drug discovery and development, announced today that CEO, Tim Dyer, will present a corporate overview at the Swiss Biotech Day https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=c4xqVjko96UK8glZ_u9F02exEm3KY52iRhCZcuKQ-tdQgECte5YEE7N-brgfIIEr9Er5VQmMs7qpACGv1CF79OSRHIoI_JssS_D-dr93UV0=, held September 7, 2021 at the Congress Center Basel, Messeplatz 21, 4058 Basel, Switzerland. Mr. Dyer's presentation is scheduled for 13:15 in room Montreal.

If you would like to schedule a meeting with Mr. Dyer, please send a request to: investors@addextherapeutics.com https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=MHOUBW2x-drHwLEk5_IEnsbObwrJi0WnTPWmCDiTSI8EP8bwALI0Xb2-tcjjKwsaFajFKs3amKB7FeUMGQ3bcbbOsBnGdtTvDLgEcJiMHLhPvfruJaqoGGUwhfosEkIn.

About Addex Therapeutics

Addex Therapeutics https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=-raRRcjNKF8qH3q5JxV3eVnasajHCSwIPnwn6xsOF6foX0RYNx4XYOyxqDKnmRgfqDnRfgmt3swQxBmeDKfVhM7lySqxBufEvvMVi0qrq1g= is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of an emerging class of novel orally available small molecule drugs known as allosteric modulators for neurological disorders. Allosteric modulators offer several potential advantages over conventional non-allosteric molecules and may offer an improved therapeutic approach to conventional "orthosteric" small molecule or biological drugs. Addex's allosteric modulator drug discovery platform targets receptors and other proteins that are recognized as essential for therapeutic intervention. Addex's lead drug candidate, dipraglurant (mGlu5 negative allosteric modulator or NAM), is in a pivotal registration clinical trial for Parkinson's disease levodopa induced dyskinesia (PD-LID). Addex is also investigating dipraglurant's therapeutic use in blepharospasm (a type of dystonia), for which a clinical trial is expected to be initiated in Q3 2021. Addex's third clinical program, ADX71149 (mGlu2 positive allosteric modulator or PAM), developed in collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is in a Phase 2a proof of concept clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy. Indivior PLC has licensed Addex's GABA(B) PAM program for the development of drug candidates with a focus in addiction. Preclinical programs ongoing with Addex include GABA(B) PAM for CMT1A, mGlu7 NAM for PTSD, mGlu2 NAM for mild neurocognitive disorders, mGlu4 PAM for Parkinson's disease and mGlu3 PAM for neurodegenerative disorders. Addex shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and American Depositary Shares representing its shares are listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market, and trade under the ticker symbol "ADXN" on each exchange.

Contacts:

Tim Dyer Mike Sinclair James Carbonara

Chief Executive Officer Partner, Halsin Partners Hayden IR

Telephone: +41 22 884 15 +44 (0)20 7318 2955 (646)-755-7412

55 msinclair@halsin.com james@haydenir.com

PR@addextherapeutics.com

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts but rather are based on the Company's current expectations, estimates, and projections about its industry; its beliefs; and assumptions. Words such as 'anticipates,' 'expects,' 'intends,' 'plans,' 'believes,' 'seeks, ' 'estimates,' and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which are beyond the Company's control, are difficult to predict, and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements. The Company cautions securityholders and prospective securityholders not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect the view of the Company only as of the date of this announcement. The forward-looking statements made in this announcement relate only to events as of the date on which the statements are made. The Company will not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions or updates to these forward-looking statements to reflect events, circumstances, or unanticipated events occurring after the date of this announcement except as required by law or by any appropriate regulatory authority.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 02, 2021 01:00 ET (05:00 GMT)

Nachrichten zu Addex Therapeutics Ltd.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
Addex Therapeutics-Aktie für 0 Euro handeln bei finanzen.net zero (Anzeige)
06.08.21
Addex Therapeutics stellte Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
03.08.21
Ausblick: Addex Therapeutics zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
31.07.21
Ausblick: Addex Therapeutics stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
18.07.21
Erste Schätzungen: Addex Therapeutics öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
06.05.21
Addex Therapeutics: Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
04.05.21
Ausblick: Addex Therapeutics veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
01.05.21
Ausblick: Addex Therapeutics legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Addex Therapeutics News
RSS Feed
Addex Therapeutics zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Addex Therapeutics Ltd.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
14.03.2011Addex Pharmaceuticals holdVontobel Research
23.02.2011Addex Pharmaceuticals holdVontobel Research
15.09.2010Addex Pharmaceuticals holdVontobel Research
29.07.2010Addex Pharmaceuticals holdVontobel Research
28.07.2010Addex Pharmaceuticals holdVontobel Research

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv
14.03.2011Addex Pharmaceuticals holdVontobel Research
23.02.2011Addex Pharmaceuticals holdVontobel Research
15.09.2010Addex Pharmaceuticals holdVontobel Research
29.07.2010Addex Pharmaceuticals holdVontobel Research
28.07.2010Addex Pharmaceuticals holdVontobel Research

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Addex Therapeutics Ltd. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Addex Therapeutics News

06.08.21Addex Therapeutics stellte Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor
03.08.21Ausblick: Addex Therapeutics zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal
02.08.21Report of foreign issuer [Rules 13a-16 and 15d-16]
05.08.21Report of foreign issuer [Rules 13a-16 and 15d-16]
05.08.21Addex Therapeutics Ltd. Sponsored ADR (ADXN) Reports Q2 Loss. Tops Revenue Estimates
Weitere Addex Therapeutics News
Werbung

Trading-News

DZ BANK - Bären übernehmen das Ruder
Xiaomi profitiert von US-Sanktionen gegen Huawei
Free-Trade-Aktion mit comdirect: Société Générale-Derivate im September ab 1.000 Euro kostenfrei handeln
Vontobel: Große Auswahl - Discount Zertifikate auf Heidelberg Cement, MTU Aero Engines, BMW
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Warum Börsenhöchststände der größte Feind der Anleger sind
Die 50 beliebtesten Aktien der Top-Trader
Podcast: BIT Capital's Chief Investment Officer Jan Beckers verrät seine Aktienformel
Der Ton macht die Musik"
ETHENEA: Die größte Herausforderung für Anleger
Die Renten­in­for­ma­tion - Alles was Sie wissen müssen
OSKAR ETF-Sparplan kostenlos testen
JETZT NEU: Aktienhandel für 0 Euro bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Addex Therapeutics-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Addex Therapeutics Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Faultier-Märkte und der Mitarbeiter des Monats von Sixt und Lufthansa
Grüner Finanzminister verteidigt Meldeplattform für Steuersünder
Eingriff ins Eigentum  kommt jetzt die Pflicht zum Solardach?
Brennende Elektroautos und ETFs als Inflations-Versicherung
120 Millionen - Lotterie Eurojackpot erhöht Gewinnobergrenze

News von

Amerikas Dividendenstars: Die zuverlässigsten Zahler
Börsen im Übernahmefieber: Die heißesten Kandidaten in der Übersicht
Ethereum-Konkurrenten Cardano, Solana und Terra geben Gas: Warum das so bleiben könnte
Moderna-Aktie in der Korrektur: Lukrative Short-Position
DAX-Chartanalyse: Obergrenzen werden ausgelotet

Heute im Fokus

DAX leichter erwartet -- Asiatische Indizes fester -- Volkswagen USA erzielt offenbar Vergleich bei Takata-Airbags -- Tesla Roadster soll 2023 kommen -- Deutsche Post steigt in Stoxx Europe 50 auf

Bristol Myers zieht Option für Lizenzvereinbarung mit EVOTEC. Apple ändert Zahlungsregeln im App Store für andere Entwickler - aber nicht für alle Transaktionen. Stellantis kauft sich eigenen US-Autofinanzierer. US-Justizministerium bereitet anscheinend weitere Wettbewerbsklage gegen Google vor. Ford stoppt erneut die Fiesta-Produktion.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im August 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im August 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im August 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im August 2021
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Die 30 weltgrößten Unternehmen
Es gibt hunderte milliardenschwere Unternehmen. Die Top 30.
Jobs mit Zukunft und hohem Gehalt
Hier wird man auch künftig noch gut bezahlt
2. Quartal 2021: Diese Aktien haben Bill und Melinda Gates im Depot
Blick ins 13F-Formular
OPEC: Eine Chronik
Die Geschichte der OPEC vom Gründungsjahr bis heute.
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Welchen Einfluss haben die Bundestagwahlen auf das Investitionsverhalten von Privatanlegern?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Kosten

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen