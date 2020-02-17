Basel, Switzerland, February 11, 2021
Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. (SIX: BSLN) announced today that it has
promoted a potential first-in-class small-molecule kinase inhibitor from
its research portfolio into the next preclinical development stage,
which triggers an undisclosed milestone payment to its external partner.
Basilea is planning to start preclinical studies with the goal of filing
for an IND, i.e. the authorization to evaluate the drug candidate in
phase 1 clinical studies, by the end of this year.
Dr. Laurenz Kellenberger, Chief Scientific Officer, said: "We are
pleased with reaching this important preclinical milestone in our
external collaboration. The kinase inhibitor fits perfectly with our
oncology R&D strategy. Its mode of action and unique kinase inhibition
profile offer the possibility for differentiation and targeted
development guided by biomarkers. We look forward to achieving the next
important milestone in this program, which will be the initiation of
clinical studies with this potential first-in-class kinase inhibitor
within the next twelve months."
The program was in-licensed from a privately-owned biotech company in
2018.
About Basilea
Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical
company, focused on the development of products that address the medical
challenges in the therapeutic areas of oncology and infectious diseases.
With two commercialized drugs, the company is committed to discovering,
developing and commercializing innovative pharmaceutical products to
meet the medical needs of patients with serious and life-threatening
conditions. Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. is headquartered in Basel,
Switzerland and listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX: BSLN). Additional
information can be found at Basilea's website www.basilea.com.
Disclaimer
This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain
forward-looking statements, such as "believe", "assume", "expect",
"forecast", "project", "may", "could", "might", "will" or similar
expressions concerning Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. and its business,
including with respect to the progress, timing and completion of
research, development and clinical studies for product candidates. Such
statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and
other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition,
performance or achievements of Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. to be
materially different from any future results, performance or
achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.
Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. is providing this communication as of this
date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements
contained herein as a result of new information, future events or
otherwise.
For further information, please contact:
Peer Nils Schröder, PhD
Head of Corporate Communications & Investor Relations
Phone +41 61 606 1102
E-mail media_relations@basilea.com
investor_relations@basilea.com
This press release can be downloaded from www.basilea.com.
Press release (PDF)
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=vJSZWnKDtaLT0rp5DtbKcb0Fo83vwVT3UqCMx6Kvb4-Qj5NOg3si1l3qoRKxPdMdQtQZyVUM0inUNUdBYcBHXnyIzDKO7Ejevw4NvgNvpKO3WBo3LTrPj4a_jvy0lLIc0EVySeX5KEJ7c7mrVaHDMzo9BL4kmSR7EYiAP8ktg4ycusGJAGnvt5CJH8Sgf5qG
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
February 11, 2021 01:15 ET (06:15 GMT)