11.02.2021 07:14

Press Release: Basilea achieves preclinical milestone in oncology collaboration on potential first-in-class kinase inhibitor

Basel, Switzerland, February 11, 2021

Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. (SIX: BSLN) announced today that it has

promoted a potential first-in-class small-molecule kinase inhibitor from

its research portfolio into the next preclinical development stage,

which triggers an undisclosed milestone payment to its external partner.

Basilea is planning to start preclinical studies with the goal of filing

for an IND, i.e. the authorization to evaluate the drug candidate in

phase 1 clinical studies, by the end of this year.

Dr. Laurenz Kellenberger, Chief Scientific Officer, said: "We are

pleased with reaching this important preclinical milestone in our

external collaboration. The kinase inhibitor fits perfectly with our

oncology R&D strategy. Its mode of action and unique kinase inhibition

profile offer the possibility for differentiation and targeted

development guided by biomarkers. We look forward to achieving the next

important milestone in this program, which will be the initiation of

clinical studies with this potential first-in-class kinase inhibitor

within the next twelve months."

The program was in-licensed from a privately-owned biotech company in

2018.

About Basilea

Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical

company, focused on the development of products that address the medical

challenges in the therapeutic areas of oncology and infectious diseases.

With two commercialized drugs, the company is committed to discovering,

developing and commercializing innovative pharmaceutical products to

meet the medical needs of patients with serious and life-threatening

conditions. Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. is headquartered in Basel,

Switzerland and listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX: BSLN). Additional

information can be found at Basilea's website www.basilea.com.

Disclaimer

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain

forward-looking statements, such as "believe", "assume", "expect",

"forecast", "project", "may", "could", "might", "will" or similar

expressions concerning Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. and its business,

including with respect to the progress, timing and completion of

research, development and clinical studies for product candidates. Such

statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and

other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition,

performance or achievements of Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. to be

materially different from any future results, performance or

achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. is providing this communication as of this

date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements

contained herein as a result of new information, future events or

otherwise.

For further information, please contact:

Peer Nils Schröder, PhD

Head of Corporate Communications & Investor Relations

Phone +41 61 606 1102

E-mail media_relations@basilea.com

investor_relations@basilea.com

This press release can be downloaded from www.basilea.com.

Werbung

