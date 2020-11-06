-- National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) granted Drug Approval
License to Basilea's partner CR Gosun
-- Basilea will receive CHF 3 million milestone payment from CR Gosun
Basel, Switzerland, November 06, 2020
Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. (SIX: BSLN) announced today that its license
partner Shenzhen China Resources Gosun Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. (CR
Gosun) has received a Drug Approval License from the National Medical
Products Administration (NMPA) in China for Basilea's antibiotic
Zevtera(R) (ceftobiprole). With the Drug Approval License Authorization,
Zevtera is now approved in China for the treatment of adult patients
with community-acquired pneumonia (CAP) and adult patients with
hospital-acquired pneumonia (HAP), excluding ventilator-associated
pneumonia (VAP). The granting of the Drug Approval License triggered a
milestone payment of CHF 3 million, from CR Gosun to Basilea.
David Veitch, Basilea's CEO, said: "The approval of Zevtera in China is
an important milestone for the brand. We believe that China represents
the second largest global commercial opportunity. Our focus will now be
on supporting our partner, CR Gosun, to make Zevtera available to
patients in China with bacterial lung infections."
Zevtera is currently approved and marketed in major European countries
and a number of countries in Latin America, the Middle East and North
Africa (MENA) regions as well as in Canada for the treatment of adult
patients with CAP or HAP, excluding VAP.(1) It is not approved in the
United States. In order to support a potential registration in the U.S.,
Basilea is conducting a phase 3 program, with a successfully completed
study in acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI) and
an ongoing study in Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia (bloodstream
infections), which is anticipated to complete patient enrolment in the
second half of 2021.(2)
Basilea entered into the agreement with CR Gosun in September 2017.
Under the terms of the agreement, CR Gosun was granted an exclusive
license to develop, manufacture and commercialize ceftobiprole in China
mainland, Hong Kong and Macao. Basilea will initially supply CR Gosun at
a transfer price and will be eligible for tiered double-digit royalties
on product sales, once CR Gosun manufactures ceftobiprole itself.
Basilea is also eligible for pre-specified sales milestone payments.
About ceftobiprole
Ceftobiprole medocaril, the prodrug of the active moiety ceftobiprole,
is a cephalosporin antibiotic for intravenous administration with rapid
bactericidal activity against a wide range of Gram-positive and
Gram-negative bacteria. This includes methicillin-susceptible and
resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MSSA, MRSA) and susceptible Pseudomonas
spp.(1) The drug is approved and marketed as Zevtera(R) and Mabelio(R)
in a number of countries in Europe and beyond. Basilea has entered into
license and distribution agreements for the brand in Europe, Latin
America, China, Canada, Israel, and the Middle East and North Africa
(MENA) regions.
About Basilea
Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical
company, focused on the development of products that address the medical
challenges in the therapeutic areas of oncology and infectious diseases.
With two commercialized drugs, the company is committed to discovering,
developing and commercializing innovative pharmaceutical products to
meet the medical needs of patients with serious and life-threatening
conditions. Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. is headquartered in Basel,
Switzerland and listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX: BSLN). Additional
information can be found at Basilea's website www.basilea.com.
Disclaimer
This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain
forward-looking statements, such as "believe", "assume", "expect",
"forecast", "project", "may", "could", "might", "will" or similar
expressions concerning Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. and its business,
including with respect to the progress, timing and completion of
research, development and clinical studies for product candidates. Such
statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and
other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition,
performance or achievements of Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. to be
materially different from any future results, performance or
achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.
Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. is providing this communication as of this
date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements
contained herein as a result of new information, future events or
otherwise.
References
1. Summary of Product Characteristics (SmPC) Zevtera:
https://www.medicines.org.uk/emc/product/9164/smpc [Accessed: November
05, 2020]
2. The ceftobiprole phase 3 program is funded in part (up to USD 130
million, which is approximately 70% of the total estimated program costs)
with federal funds from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services;
Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response;
Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), under
Contract No. HHSO100201600002C.
