  • Suche
Depot eröffnen
Search
Depot eröffnen (5 EUR pro Trade)
Webtrading
ETF-Sparplan
Login
28.10.2020 07:14

Press Release: Basilea announces Clinical Trial Collaboration and Supply Agreement with Eli Lilly and Company for ramucirumab in the ongoing FIDES-03 study w...

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN

Bis zu 1% p.a. Festzins jetzt risikofrei sichern. 15 € Amazon-Gutschein bis 31.10. zusätzlich! -W-

Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Basel, Switzerland, October 28, 2020

Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. (SIX: BSLN) announced today that it has

entered into a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with

Eli Lilly and Company for the use of the anti-VEGFR2 antibody

ramucirumab (CYRAMZA(R) )(1) in the ongoing multi-cohort phase 1/2 study

FIDES-03 with the FGFR inhibitor derazantinib in advanced gastric

(stomach) cancer patients with FGFR genetic aberrations. Basilea is the

sponsor of the study and Lilly will collaborate on clinical aspects and

provide clinical supply of ramucirumab.

Ramucirumab is an anti-angiogenic therapy approved for the treatment of

various cancers, including the second-line treatment of advanced gastric

cancer as a single agent or in combination with paclitaxel. The FIDES-03

study will assess the efficacy and safety of derazantinib as monotherapy

and combination therapy with ramucirumab and paclitaxel or with Roche's

PD-L1 checkpoint inhibitor atezolizumab.

Dr. Marc Engelhardt, Chief Medical Officer, said: "The agreement with

Lilly allows us to investigate the potential of derazantinib combined

with ramucirumab and paclitaxel, which is the standard of care in the

second-line treatment of gastric cancer. Derazantinib inhibits FGFR1-3

kinases but also inhibits CSF1R and VEGFR2. Its unique kinase inhibition

profile may complement the anti-angiogenic effects of ramucirumab in the

treatment of patients with advanced gastric cancer. Exploring

combination therapies in order to strengthen the clinical evidence on

the differentiation of derazantinib versus other FGFR inhibitors is one

important element of our development strategy for the compound."

Gastric cancer is the fifth most common cancer worldwide and the third

most lethal cancer type.(2) Median survival rarely exceeds twelve months

and the five-year survival is less than 10%.(3) Basilea estimates that

there are approximately 190,000 new cases of gastric cancer per year in

total across the top 5 EU countries, Japan and the U.S. FGFR genetic

aberrations have been observed in about 10% of gastric cancers.(4)

About derazantinib

Derazantinib is an investigational orally administered small-molecule

FGFR inhibitor with strong activity against FGFR1, 2, and 3.(5) FGFR

kinases are key drivers of cell proliferation, differentiation and

migration. FGFR genetic aberrations, e.g. gene fusions, mutations or

amplifications, have been identified as potentially important

therapeutic targets for various cancers, including intrahepatic

cholangiocarcinoma (iCCA), urothelial, breast, gastric and lung

cancers.(6) In these cancers, FGFR genetic aberrations are found in a

range of 5% to 30%.(7)

Derazantinib also inhibits the colony-stimulating-factor-1-receptor

kinase (CSF1R).(5) (,) (8) CSF1R-mediated signaling is important for the

maintenance of tumor-promoting macrophages and therefore has been

identified as a potential target for anti-cancer drugs.(9) Pre-clinical

data has shown that tumor macrophage depletion through CSF1R blockade

renders tumors more responsive to T-cell checkpoint immunotherapy,

including approaches targeting PD-L1/PD-1.(1) (0) (,) (1) (1)

Derazantinib has demonstrated antitumor activity and a manageable safety

profile in a previous biomarker-driven phase 1/2 study in iCCA patients,

(1) (2) and has received U.S. and EU orphan drug designation for iCCA.

Basilea is currently conducting three clinical studies with

derazantinib. The first study, FIDES-01, is a registrational phase 2

study in patients with inoperable or advanced iCCA. It comprises one

cohort of patients with FGFR2 gene fusions and another cohort of

patients with mutations or amplifications.(1) (3) The second study,

FIDES-02, is a phase 1/2 study evaluating derazantinib alone and in

combination with Roche's PD-L1-blocking immune-checkpoint inhibitor,

atezolizumab, in patients with advanced urothelial cancer, including

metastatic, or recurrent surgically unresectable disease, expressing

FGFR genetic aberrations.(1) (4) The third study, FIDES-03, is a phase

1/2 study evaluating derazantinib alone and in combination with Lilly's

anti-VEGFR2 antibody ramucirumab and paclitaxel or with Roche's PD-L1

checkpoint inhibitor atezolizumab in patients with advanced gastric

cancer with FGFR genetic aberrations.(15) Basilea in-licensed

derazantinib from ArQule Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Merck & Co.,

Inc., Kenilworth, N.J., U.S.A.

About Basilea

Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical

company, focused on the development of products that address the medical

challenges in the therapeutic areas of oncology and infectious diseases.

With two commercialized drugs, the company is committed to discovering,

developing and commercializing innovative pharmaceutical products to

meet the medical needs of patients with serious and life-threatening

conditions. Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. is headquartered in Basel,

Switzerland and listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX: BSLN). Additional

information can be found at Basilea's website www.basilea.com.

Disclaimer

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain

forward-looking statements, such as "believe", "assume", "expect",

"forecast", "project", "may", "could", "might", "will" or similar

expressions concerning Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. and its business,

including with respect to the progress, timing and completion of

research, development and clinical studies for product candidates. Such

statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and

other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition,

performance or achievements of Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. to be

materially different from any future results, performance or

achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. is providing this communication as of this

date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements

contained herein as a result of new information, future events or

otherwise. Derazantinib and its uses are investigational and have not

been approved by a regulatory authority for any use. Efficacy and safety

have not been established. The information presented should not be

construed as a recommendation for use. The relevance of findings in

nonclinical/preclinical studies to humans is currently being evaluated

For further information, please contact:

Peer Nils Schröder, PhD

Head of Corporate Communications & Investor Relations

Phone +41 61 606 1102

E-mail media_relations@basilea.com

investor_relations@basilea.com

This press release can be downloaded from www.basilea.com.

References

1. CYRAMZA(R) is a registered trademark owned by or licensed to Eli

Lilly and Company its subsidiaries, or affiliates.

2. F. M Johnston, M. Beckman. Updates on management of gastric cancer.

Current Oncology Reports 2019 (21), 67

3. M. Orditura, G. Galizia, V. Sforza et al. Treatment of gastric cancer,

World Journal of Gastroenterology 2014 (20), 1635-1649

4. A. Bass, V. Thorsson, I. Shmulevich et al. Comprehensive molecular

characterization of gastric adenocarcinoma. Nature 2014 (513), 202-209

5. T. G. Hall, Y. Yu, S. Eathiraj et al. Preclinical activity of ARQ

087, a novel inhibitor targeting FGFR dysregulation. PLoS ONE 2016, 11

(9), e0162594

6. R. Porta, R. Borea, A. Coelho et al. FGFR a promising druggable

target in cancer: Molecular biology and new drugs. Critical Reviews in

Oncology/Hematology 2017 (113), 256-267

7. T. Helsten, S. Elkin, E. Arthur et al. The FGFR landscape in cancer:

Analysis of 4,853 tumors by next-generation sequencing. Clinical Cancer

Research 2016 (22), 259-267

8. P. McSheehy, F. Bachmann, N. Forster-Gross et al. Derazantinib (DZB):

A dual FGFR/CSF1R-inhibitor active in PDX-models of urothelial cancer.

Molecular Cancer Therapeutics 2019 (18), 12 supplement, pp. LB-C12

9. M. A. Cannarile, M. Weisser, W. Jacob et al. Colony-stimulating

factor 1 receptor (CSF1R) inhibitors in cancer therapy. Journal for

ImmunoTherapy of Cancer 2017, 5:53

10. Y. Zhu, B. L. Knolhoff, M. A. Meyer et al. CSF1/CSF1R Blockade

reprograms tumor-infiltrating macrophages and improves response to T

cell checkpoint immunotherapy in pancreatic cancer models. Cancer

Research 2014 (74), 5057-5069

11. E. Peranzoni, J. Lemoine, L. Vimeux et al. Macrophages impede CD8 T

cells from reaching tumor cells and limit the efficacy of anti--PD-1

treatment. Proceedings of the National Academy of Science of the United

States of America 2018 (115), E4041-E4050

12. V. Mazzaferro, B. F. El-Rayes, M. Droz dit Busset et al.

Derazantinib (ARQ 087) in advanced or inoperable FGFR2 gene

fusion-positive intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma. British Journal of

Cancer 2019 (120), 165-171. ClinicalTrials.gov identifier: NCT01752920

13. FIDES-01: ClinicalTrials.gov identifier: NCT03230318

14. FIDES-02: ClinicalTrials.gov identifier: NCT04045613

15. FIDES-03: ClinicalTrials.gov identifier: NCT04604132

Attachment

-- Press release (PDF)

http://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/d0905a17-2e35-40ca-80d2-ca2bf3ab0ff4

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 28, 2020 02:15 ET (06:15 GMT)

Nachrichten zu Basilea Pharmaceutica AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Basilea Pharmaceutica News
RSS Feed
Basilea Pharmaceutica zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Basilea Pharmaceutica AG

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
08.02.2013Basilea Pharmaceutica haltenVontobel Research
07.02.2013Basilea Pharmaceutica haltenVontobel Research
10.12.2012Basilea Pharmaceutica holdVontobel Research
10.12.2012Basilea Pharmaceutica buySarasin Research
22.11.2012Basilea Pharmaceutica holdVontobel Research
10.12.2012Basilea Pharmaceutica buySarasin Research
16.08.2012Basilea Pharmaceutica buySarasin Research
12.06.2012Basilea Pharmaceutica buySarasin Research
12.03.2012Basilea Pharmaceutica buySarasin Research
09.02.2012Basilea Pharmaceutica buySarasin Research
08.02.2013Basilea Pharmaceutica haltenVontobel Research
07.02.2013Basilea Pharmaceutica haltenVontobel Research
10.12.2012Basilea Pharmaceutica holdVontobel Research
22.11.2012Basilea Pharmaceutica holdVontobel Research
17.08.2012Basilea Pharmaceutica holdVontobel Research

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Basilea Pharmaceutica AG nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Basilea Pharmaceutica News

26.10.20Press Release: Basilea presents preclinical data on anti-angiogenic activity of derazantinib at ENA 2020
29.09.20Press Release: Basilea initiates targeted biomarker-driven phase 2 study with lisavanbulin in patients with brain cancer
28.09.20Press Release: Basilea starts phase 1/2 study FIDES-03 with derazantinib in patients with gastric cancer
12.10.20Press Release: Basilea reports pooled efficacy data for derazantinib in iCCA patients with FGFR2 gene mutations and amplifications presented at ESMO MAP Virt...
12.10.20Press Release: Basilea reports pooled efficacy -2-
13.10.20Press Release: Basilea reports interim results -2-
29.09.20Basilea Pharmaceutica AG : Basilea initiates targeted biomarker-driven phase 2 study with lisavanbulin in patients with brain cancer
26.10.20Basilea Pharmaceutica AG : Basilea presents preclinical data on anti-angiogenic activity of derazantinib at ENA 2020
28.09.20Basilea Pharmaceutica AG : Basilea starts phase 1/2 study FIDES-03 with derazantinib in patients with gastric cancer
12.10.20Basilea Pharmaceutica AG : Basilea reports pooled efficacy data for derazantinib in iCCA patients with FGFR2 gene mutations and amplifications presented at ESMO MAP Virtual Congress 2020
Weitere Basilea Pharmaceutica News
Werbung

Trading-News

Profitieren Tech-Aktien von der zweiten Corona-Welle?
Jetzt verantwortungsbewusst investieren mit Scalable Capital
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones - Abgaben drohen
IBM strukturiert um und drängt in die Cloud
Vontobel: Interessante Chancen - Bonus Cap-Zertifikate auf Deutsche Bank, Adidas, Vonovia
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Financial Fact: Jährliche Aktienemissionen in den USA 2020 beinahe verdoppelt.
Der Preis des Lockdowns
SAP nach Abverkauf: Fallendes Messer oder Riesenchance?
Das beste Portfolio für die Altersvorsorge - wie Sie richtig Vermögen fürs Alter aufbauen
Allvest - Powered by Allianz: Lernen Sie uns im kostenlosen Webinar kennen.
Auto anmelden - So geht's!
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Exporo: Von dieser attraktiven Investitionschance sollten auch Sie profitieren!
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Basilea Pharmaceutica-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
AusblickChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFundamentalanalyse
Fonds 

Basilea Pharmaceutica Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Öl, Gas oder Wärmepumpe  so teuer wird die falsche Heizung
Öffentliche Verschwendung  Weil man schnell ein Bändchen durchschneiden will
Wegen des Größenwahns ihres Präsidenten droht der Türkei der Kollaps
SAP-Aktie kaufen oder nicht? So stehen die Chancen nach dem Absturz
Diese Zahlen prophezeien Deutschland einen rabenschwarzen Herbst

News von

Kurssturz bei der SAP-Aktie: Was Analysten jetzt raten
DAX-Chartanalyse: Schon wieder ein Verkaufssignal
Newsticker Corona: Belgien nun EU-Land mit der höchsten Covid-19-Infektionsrate
SAP-Aktie nach Zahlen: Wie es nach dem Crash weitergeht
DAX leicht schwächer: Furcht vor Lockdown sitzt Anlegern weiter im Nacken

Heute im Fokus

Asiens Börsen uneinheitlich -- Microsoft schlägt Erwartungen -- MorphoSys AG erhöht Finanzprognose für 2020 -- Daimler steigt mit Mercedes größer bei Aston Martin ein -- QIAGEN im Fokus

Deutsche-Bank-Fondstochter DWS kann weiter bei den Kosten punkten. US-Behörde lässt Bayer-Herbizid Xtendimax für fünf Jahre wieder zu. Verlieren verboten: BVB gegen St. Petersburg in Zugzwang. IPO: Fashionette mit kleiner Handtasche an die Börse. Aktien von Rocket Internet notieren am 30. Oktober das letzte Mal. CANCOM senkt Ausblick für den operativen Gewinn 2020.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 43 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 43 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 43 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q3 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q3 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Diese Aktien hat David Einhorn in seinem Depot
So sieht das Portfolio von David Einhorns GreenLight Capital aus
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im September 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot (Q2 2020)
Die Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Die Infektionszahlen steigen und die Corona-Schutzmaßnahmen werden verstärkt. Decken Sie sich angesichts dessen vermehrt mit Waren des täglichen Gebrauchs ein?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
07:16 Uhr
Asiens Börsen uneinheitlich -- Microsoft schlägt Erwartungen -- MorphoSys AG erhöht Finanzprognose für 2020 -- Daimler steigt mit Mercedes größer bei Aston Martin ein -- QIAGEN im Fokus
Standardwerte
07:09 Uhr
US-Behörde lässt Bayer-Herbizid Xtendimax für fünf Jahre wieder zu
Nebenwerte
07:13 Uhr
Deutsche-Bank-Fondstochter DWS kann weiter bei den Kosten punkten
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
SAP SE716460
BioNTechA2PSR2
BayerBAY001
NEL ASAA0B733
BYD Co. Ltd.A0M4W9
TeslaA1CX3T
Apple Inc.865985
Amazon906866
CureVacA2P71U
Allianz840400
Daimler AG710000
Plug Power Inc.A1JA81
Lufthansa AG823212
AlibabaA117ME
JinkoSolar Holdings Co Ltd Sponsored Amercian Deposit Receipt Repr 2 ShsA0Q87R