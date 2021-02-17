  • Suche
Depot eröffnen
Suche
Depot eröffnen (5 EUR pro Trade)
Webtrading
ETF-Sparplan
01.04.2021 07:24

Press Release: Basilea announces closing of previously announced transaction regarding divestment of its Chinese R&D subsidiary

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Basel, Switzerland, April 01, 2021

Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. (SIX: BSLN) today announced the successful

closing of the previously announced divestment of its Chinese research

and development (R&D) subsidiary Basilea Pharmaceutica China Ltd.

("BPC") to the U.S.-based custom manufacturing organization PHT

International Inc. ("PHT") for a total consideration of USD 6.3 million.

Basilea has received the initial payment of USD 2.5 million and is

entitled to receive additional payments of USD 3.8 million over the

course of the next three years. All 72 employees of BPC and the

facilities have been transferred to PHT. PHT continues to provide R&D

services to Basilea through the existing site in China.

About Basilea

Basilea is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company founded in 2000

and headquartered in Switzerland. We are committed to discovering,

developing and commercializing innovative drugs to meet the medical

needs of patients with cancer and infectious diseases. We have

successfully launched two hospital brands, Cresemba for the treatment of

invasive fungal infections and Zevtera for the treatment of severe

bacterial infections. We are conducting clinical studies with two

targeted drug candidates for the treatment of a range of cancers and

have a number of preclinical assets in both cancer and infectious

diseases in our portfolio. Basilea is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange

(SIX: BSLN). Please visit basilea.com

https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=89IIgLOooliUJuJrMHKuBAVhLpb29zDwsMz3siUeqjEf25Od2Ow3RiJzJOw_oJLhJq3OnMzD3OsBFRlpr7B7Lg==

.

Disclaimer

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain

forward-looking statements, such as "believe", "assume", "expect",

"forecast", "project", "may", "could", "might", "will" or similar

expressions concerning Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. and its business,

including with respect to the progress, timing and completion of

research, development and clinical studies for product candidates. Such

statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and

other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition,

performance or achievements of Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. to be

materially different from any future results, performance or

achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. is providing this communication as of this

date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements

contained herein as a result of new information, future events or

otherwise.

For further information, please contact:

Peer Nils Schröder, PhD

Head of Corporate Communications & Investor Relations

Phone +41 61 606 1102

E-mail media_relations@basilea.com

investor_relations@basilea.com

This press release can be downloaded from www.basilea.com.

Attachment

-- Press release (PDF)

https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/3b086587-95de-47b6-82c9-7c9de4f82c83

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 01, 2021 01:25 ET (05:25 GMT)

Nachrichten zu Basilea Pharmaceutica AG

  • Relevant
    1
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Basilea Pharmaceutica News
RSS Feed
Basilea Pharmaceutica zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Basilea Pharmaceutica AG

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
08.02.2013Basilea Pharmaceutica haltenVontobel Research
07.02.2013Basilea Pharmaceutica haltenVontobel Research
10.12.2012Basilea Pharmaceutica holdVontobel Research
10.12.2012Basilea Pharmaceutica buySarasin Research
22.11.2012Basilea Pharmaceutica holdVontobel Research
10.12.2012Basilea Pharmaceutica buySarasin Research
16.08.2012Basilea Pharmaceutica buySarasin Research
12.06.2012Basilea Pharmaceutica buySarasin Research
12.03.2012Basilea Pharmaceutica buySarasin Research
09.02.2012Basilea Pharmaceutica buySarasin Research
08.02.2013Basilea Pharmaceutica haltenVontobel Research
07.02.2013Basilea Pharmaceutica haltenVontobel Research
10.12.2012Basilea Pharmaceutica holdVontobel Research
22.11.2012Basilea Pharmaceutica holdVontobel Research
17.08.2012Basilea Pharmaceutica holdVontobel Research

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Basilea Pharmaceutica AG nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

JETZT LIVE!

Mit nur einem Multi-Asset ETF können Sie weltweit in Aktien und Anleihen anlegen. Wie das geht und wie Sie von fertigen Portfoliokonzepten profitieren können, erfahren Sie im B2B-Seminar um 11 Uhr.

Schnell noch reinklicken!

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Basilea Pharmaceutica News

24.03.21Press Release: Basilea reports positive interim -2-
24.03.21Press Release: Basilea reports positive interim results from phase 2 study FIDES-01 for derazantinib in FGFR2 gene mutation- or amplification-positive patien...
05.03.21Edison Investment Research Lim : Basilea Pharmaceutica (BSLN): Derazantinib spearheads oncology portfolio
24.03.21Basilea Pharmaceutica AG : Basilea reports positive interim results from phase 2 study FIDES-01 for derazantinib in FGFR2 gene mutation- or amplification-positive patients with bile duct cancer (iCCA)
Weitere Basilea Pharmaceutica News
Werbung

Trading-News

E.ON  Hürden geknackt
Vontobel: Interessante Chancen - Bonus Cap-Zertifikate auf Merck KGaA, RWE, Vonovia
DZ BANK - Brent: Bullen behalten weiter die Oberhand
Microsoft will sich Discord angeln
BNP Paribas: dailyDAX: Bullische Fortsetzungsformation
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Das Jahrzehnt der Rohstoffe (!?)
Altersvorsorge neu gedacht. Flexibel und digital. Allvest powered by Allianz
Podcast: Innovation und Perspektiven für Anleger im Agrarsektor
my-si: Sparplan zu Ostern - nachhaltig investieren - Nutzen bieten
Haemato-Schnelltest sorgt für Domino-Effekt an den Börsen
Die nächste Runde
Grundrente - Alles Wich­tige zur neuen Rente für Gering­ver­diener
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Basilea Pharmaceutica-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
AusblickChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFundamentalanalyse
Fonds 

Basilea Pharmaceutica Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Kursziel Unendlich bei Bitcoin und Schokohasen-Aktien
Kauf statt Miete  hier lohnt es sich trotz Zinsanstieg
Blanke Willkür  wie China sich ärmere Länder gefügig macht
Dax 50.000 und ein April-Scherz im Wert von 10 Milliarden Euro
Geht der Immobilienboom bald zu Ende?

News von

Dividendenkalender: Die Zahltage im Überblick - 160 Aktien, Termine und Ausschüttungen
DAX-Chartanalyse: Grenzerfahrungen machen
Barclays sieht "Megatrend" und rät zu Nel ASA und ITM Power
Nordex-Aktie mit frischem Wind: Warum die Käufer jetzt aufspringen
Katastrophales Börsendebüt für Lieferdienst Deliveroo

Heute im Fokus

DAX mit neuem Allzeithoch -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün -- Prosus weitet Delivery Hero-Anteil aus -- Henkel wächst doppelt so stark wie erwartet -- Heidelberger Druck, Next, MorphoSys im Fokus

Aktivistischer Aktionär fordert Änderungen im Aufsichtsrat der Aareal Bank. VINCI will in Milliardendeal Energiegeschäft von ACS übernehmen. Deutsche Telekom bekräftigt Ausblick für 2021 - Kritik an Dividendenhöhe. Sanofi will Grippeimpfstoff Fluzone auch in Kanada produzieren. Milliarden-Deal: Nestlé schließt Verkauf des Nordamerika-Wassergeschäfts ab. Pischetsrieder neuer Daimler-Aufsichtsratschef.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die erfolgreichsten Filme aller Zeiten (Stand März 2020)
Welcher Blockbuster spielte den größten Umsatz aller Zeiten ein?
American Dream - In diesen Ländern wird er wahr
In diesen Ländern wird der American Dream gelebt
KW 21/12: Diese Aktien empfehlen Analysten zum Kauf
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Kauflisten der Experten

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die Gehälter der Top-Politiker
Das verdienen die wichtigsten Staats- und Regierungschefs
World Happiness Report 2021
In diesen Ländern sind die Menschen am glücklichsten.
Die besten Wall Street Filme
Diese Streifen präsentieren die Welt des großen Geldes
Die ersten Geschäfte der Superreichen
Womit verdienten die Milliardäre ihr erstes Geld?
Die besten Fußballvereine der Welt 2020
Diese Fußballclubs waren 2020 am besten
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Welcher der folgenden Faktoren ist Ihnen bei der Auswahl eines Emittenten am wichtigsten?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen