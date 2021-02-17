Basel, Switzerland, April 01, 2021
Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. (SIX: BSLN) today announced the successful
closing of the previously announced divestment of its Chinese research
and development (R&D) subsidiary Basilea Pharmaceutica China Ltd.
("BPC") to the U.S.-based custom manufacturing organization PHT
International Inc. ("PHT") for a total consideration of USD 6.3 million.
Basilea has received the initial payment of USD 2.5 million and is
entitled to receive additional payments of USD 3.8 million over the
course of the next three years. All 72 employees of BPC and the
facilities have been transferred to PHT. PHT continues to provide R&D
services to Basilea through the existing site in China.
About Basilea
Basilea is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company founded in 2000
and headquartered in Switzerland. We are committed to discovering,
developing and commercializing innovative drugs to meet the medical
needs of patients with cancer and infectious diseases. We have
successfully launched two hospital brands, Cresemba for the treatment of
invasive fungal infections and Zevtera for the treatment of severe
bacterial infections. We are conducting clinical studies with two
targeted drug candidates for the treatment of a range of cancers and
have a number of preclinical assets in both cancer and infectious
diseases in our portfolio. Basilea is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange
(SIX: BSLN). Please visit basilea.com
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=89IIgLOooliUJuJrMHKuBAVhLpb29zDwsMz3siUeqjEf25Od2Ow3RiJzJOw_oJLhJq3OnMzD3OsBFRlpr7B7Lg==
.
