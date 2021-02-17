Basel, Switzerland, April 01, 2021

Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. (SIX: BSLN) today announced the successful

closing of the previously announced divestment of its Chinese research

and development (R&D) subsidiary Basilea Pharmaceutica China Ltd.

("BPC") to the U.S.-based custom manufacturing organization PHT

International Inc. ("PHT") for a total consideration of USD 6.3 million.

Basilea has received the initial payment of USD 2.5 million and is

entitled to receive additional payments of USD 3.8 million over the

course of the next three years. All 72 employees of BPC and the

facilities have been transferred to PHT. PHT continues to provide R&D

services to Basilea through the existing site in China.

About Basilea

Basilea is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company founded in 2000

and headquartered in Switzerland. We are committed to discovering,

developing and commercializing innovative drugs to meet the medical

needs of patients with cancer and infectious diseases. We have

successfully launched two hospital brands, Cresemba for the treatment of

invasive fungal infections and Zevtera for the treatment of severe

bacterial infections. We are conducting clinical studies with two

targeted drug candidates for the treatment of a range of cancers and

have a number of preclinical assets in both cancer and infectious

diseases in our portfolio. Basilea is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange

(SIX: BSLN). Please visit basilea.com

https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=89IIgLOooliUJuJrMHKuBAVhLpb29zDwsMz3siUeqjEf25Od2Ow3RiJzJOw_oJLhJq3OnMzD3OsBFRlpr7B7Lg==

.

Disclaimer

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain

forward-looking statements, such as "believe", "assume", "expect",

"forecast", "project", "may", "could", "might", "will" or similar

expressions concerning Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. and its business,

including with respect to the progress, timing and completion of

research, development and clinical studies for product candidates. Such

statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and

other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition,

performance or achievements of Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. to be

materially different from any future results, performance or

achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. is providing this communication as of this

date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements

contained herein as a result of new information, future events or

otherwise.

For further information, please contact:

Peer Nils Schröder, PhD

Head of Corporate Communications & Investor Relations

Phone +41 61 606 1102

E-mail media_relations@basilea.com

investor_relations@basilea.com

This press release can be downloaded from www.basilea.com.

Attachment

-- Press release (PDF)

https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/3b086587-95de-47b6-82c9-7c9de4f82c83

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 01, 2021 01:25 ET (05:25 GMT)