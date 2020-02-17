Press Release: Basilea announces divestment of its Chinese R&D subsidiary to PHT International

Basel, Switzerland, February 15, 2021
Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. (SIX: BSLN) announced today that it has
entered into an agreement to divest its Chinese research and development
(R&D) subsidiary Basilea Pharmaceutica China Ltd. ("BPC"), by selling
BPC's parent company BPh Investitionen Ltd. to the U.S.-based custom
manufacturing organization PHT International Inc. ("PHT"). This will
increase flexibility in sourcing R&D services in the future. All 72
employees and the facilities will be transferred to PHT. The initial
payment is USD 2.5 million, which will be due upon closing of the
transaction, which is expected in the second quarter of 2021 subject to
customary closing conditions. Basilea is entitled to additional payments
of USD 3.8 million over the course of the next three years, for a total
purchase price of USD 6.3 million.
David Veitch, Chief Executive Officer of Basilea, said: "We are very
pleased with this transaction, which will increase our flexibility in
sourcing external R&D services for our growing portfolio, while
optimizing our future cost structure. Importantly, PHT has committed to
maintaining R&D services through the existing site in China to Basilea.
This ensures continued seamless support for our ongoing R&D projects and
allows us to continue to benefit from the expertise that we have built
in our Chinese organization over the course of the last two decades."
Dr. Laurenz Kellenberger, Basilea's Chief Scientific Officer and
Chairman of BPC, added: "Since we founded BPC in 2002, our Chinese
colleagues have been a great support for our R&D projects and I would
like to thank them for their valuable contributions. We are convinced
that their expertise will be even better leveraged within a structure
that is entirely focused on providing contract research, development and
manufacturing services such as PHT. We wish them all the best for the
future and are looking forward to continue working with them on our
projects."
PHT International Inc. is a privately owned custom manufacturing
organization for chemicals for the pharmaceutical industry and other
sectors. PHT was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Charlotte,
North Carolina, USA. PHT has five locations in China.
About Basilea
Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical
company, focused on the development of products that address the medical
challenges in the therapeutic areas of oncology and infectious diseases.
With two commercialized drugs, the company is committed to discovering,
developing and commercializing innovative pharmaceutical products to
meet the medical needs of patients with serious and life-threatening
conditions. Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. is headquartered in Basel,
Switzerland and listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX: BSLN). Additional
information can be found at Basilea's website www.basilea.com.
About Basilea Pharmaceutica China
Basilea Pharmaceutica China Ltd. (BPC) was founded in 2002 and is
located in the Haimen Economic-Technological Development Zone of Nantong
city, Jiangsu, a ninety minutes' drive from Shanghai. Operating in an
innovative R&D environment, the company builds on its highly qualified,
well-trained and experienced professionals as well as a state-of-the-art
scientific and technical infrastructure. BPC focuses on the chemical
synthesis and analysis of complex molecules, analytical development and
process research and development, so as to provide R&D services to
worldwide customers.
