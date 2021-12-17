  • Suche
0 € Trading
Trading
Suche
0 € Aktienhandel
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
Investieren Sie in den aktuellen HEP Solar Portfolio 2. Mit HEP investieren Sie in Beteiligungen an Photovoltaikanlagen in Japan, den USA, Europa und Kanada.
Jetzt informieren! -w-
17.12.2021 07:14

Press Release: Basilea announces FDA approval of Investigational New Drug application for novel oncology drug candidate BAL0891

Folgen
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

-- Phase 1 study in patients with advanced solid tumors planned to start in

the first quarter of 2022

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Basel, Switzerland, December 17, 2021

Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. (SIX: BSLN), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to meeting the needs of patients with cancer and infectious diseases, announced today that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the company's Investigational New Drug (IND) application for the novel kinase inhibitor BAL0891, a potential first-in-class mitotic checkpoint inhibitor (MCI) that drives aberrant tumor cell division leading to tumor cell death.

Dr. Laurenz Kellenberger, Chief Scientific Officer of Basilea, said: "We are excited about the FDA approval of the IND for BAL0891, allowing us to proceed with the phase 1 clinical study, which we are planning to initiate in the first quarter of 2022. The drug candidate offers the potential for a targeted development strategy in multiple cancers. BAL0891 is differentiated through its unique kinase inhibition profile targeting both threonine tyrosine kinase and polo-like kinase 1. This may be the key factor driving its potent single agent activity seen in preclinical studies. We are looking forward to adding this potential first-in-class mitotic checkpoint inhibitor to our clinical oncology pipeline."

The IND approval triggers a milestone payment of CHF 1.85 million to the Dutch precision medicine company, NTRC, from which Basilea in-licensed BAL0891 in 2018. Under the terms of the agreement, NTRC remains eligible to receive development, regulatory and commercial milestone payments and royalties on global sales.

About BAL0891

BAL0891 is a first-in-class mitotic checkpoint inhibitor that pushes cells through mitosis without adequate time for correct chromosome segregation. This results in aberrant tumor cell division leading to tumor cell death. The compound is a unique dual inhibitor of threonine tyrosine kinase (TTK) and polo-like kinase 1 (PLK1). Both kinases collaborate in activating the mitotic spindle assembly checkpoint (SAC), a cell division mechanism regulating correct chromosome alignment and segregation. The dual action of BAL0891 leads to a rapid disruption of the SAC driving cells through mitosis before the chromosomes are properly aligned leading to premature cell division and tumor cell death. BAL0891 has shown anti-proliferative activity across diverse tumor cell lines in vitro and single agent efficacy in in-vivo models of solid human cancers. BAL0891 was in-licensed from NTRC in 2018.

About NTRC

NTRC is a privately owned biotech company based in Oss in the Netherlands that has two subsidiary companies: NTRC Therapeutics B.V. and Oncolines B.V.

NTRC Therapeutics is a precision medicine company that is specialized in discovery and development of innovative kinase inhibitors to treat cancer patients. Using its proprietary EPriL platform NTRC Therapeutics is now developing next-generation kinase inhibitors to treat acquired drug resistance observed in cancer patients treated with first generation inhibitors. Please visit ntrctx.com.

Oncolines is a precision medicine services company in oncology and cancer immunotherapy. Oncolines helps to bring improved and novel therapies to the right patient population faster by offering a set of complimentary services to enable clients to characterize their compounds, and to determine activities, selectivities and mechanism of action. Please visit oncolines.com

About Basilea

Basilea is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company founded in 2000 and headquartered in Switzerland. We are committed to discovering, developing and commercializing innovative drugs to meet the needs of patients with cancer and infectious diseases. We have successfully launched two hospital brands, Cresemba for the treatment of invasive fungal infections and Zevtera for the treatment of severe bacterial infections. We are conducting clinical studies with two targeted drug candidates for the treatment of a range of cancers and have a number of preclinical assets in both cancer and infectious diseases in our portfolio. Basilea is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX: BSLN). Please visit basilea.com.

Disclaimer

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements, such as "believe", "assume", "expect", "forecast", "project", "may", "could", "might", "will" or similar expressions concerning Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. and its business, including with respect to the progress, timing and completion of research, development and clinical studies for product candidates. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For further information, please contact:

Peer Nils Schröder, PhD

Head of Corporate Communications & Investor Relations

Phone +41 61 606 1102

E-mail media_relations@basilea.com

investor_relations@basilea.com

This ad hoc announcement can be downloaded from www.basilea.com.

Attachment

-- Press release (PDF)

https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/4b6bbfc9-3db0-4cae-bb3b-6f60a9d92e80

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 17, 2021 01:15 ET (06:15 GMT)

Nachrichten zu Basilea Pharmaceutica AG

  • Relevant
    2
  • Alle
    4
  • vom Unternehmen
    2
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Basilea Pharmaceutica News
RSS Feed
Basilea Pharmaceutica zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Basilea Pharmaceutica AG

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
08.02.2013Basilea Pharmaceutica haltenVontobel Research
07.02.2013Basilea Pharmaceutica haltenVontobel Research
10.12.2012Basilea Pharmaceutica holdVontobel Research
10.12.2012Basilea Pharmaceutica buySarasin Research
22.11.2012Basilea Pharmaceutica holdVontobel Research
10.12.2012Basilea Pharmaceutica buySarasin Research
16.08.2012Basilea Pharmaceutica buySarasin Research
12.06.2012Basilea Pharmaceutica buySarasin Research
12.03.2012Basilea Pharmaceutica buySarasin Research
09.02.2012Basilea Pharmaceutica buySarasin Research
08.02.2013Basilea Pharmaceutica haltenVontobel Research
07.02.2013Basilea Pharmaceutica haltenVontobel Research
10.12.2012Basilea Pharmaceutica holdVontobel Research
22.11.2012Basilea Pharmaceutica holdVontobel Research
17.08.2012Basilea Pharmaceutica holdVontobel Research

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Basilea Pharmaceutica AG nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Jetzt kostenlos anmelden!

US-Asset-Manager rechnen 2022 mit einer Normalisierung des globalen Wachstums. Was bedeutet das für den Aktienmarkt? Börsenexperte Markus Koch verrät Ihnen im Online-Seminar am Montag um 18:30 Uhr, wie Sie sich als Anleger jetzt positionieren sollten.
Jetzt kostenlos anmelden!

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Basilea Pharmaceutica News

16.11.21Press Release: Basilea announces submission of -2-
16.11.21Press Release: Basilea announces submission of Investigational New Drug application for novel oncology drug candidate BAL0891
08.12.21Press Release: Continued strong Cresemba(R) (isavuconazole) sales by Pfizer trigger USD 10 million sales milestone payment to Basilea
16.11.21Basilea Pharmaceutica AG : Basilea announces submission of Investigational New Drug application for novel oncology drug candidate BAL0891
Weitere Basilea Pharmaceutica News
Werbung

Trading-News

DAX  Schwächeanfall
Vontobel: Clever kombiniert - Aktienanleihen auf Bayer, RWE, Heidelberg Cement
DZ BANK - Breakout über GD 20 neues liefert Kaufsignal
Intel investiert in Malaysia - die Aktie testet den Abwärtstrend
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

BIT Capital startet zwei Krypto-Fonds
Podcast: Healthcare-Aktien mit Innovationspower gegen Diabetes
BYD überzeugt
Ethenea: Marktkommentar
Unendlich
Kfz Versi­che­rung wech­seln - So funk­tio­niert der Wechsel Ihrer Auto­ver­si­che­rung
JETZT NEU: Handle Aktien, ETFs und mehr für 0 Euro & ab sofort ohne Mindestordervolumen bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Basilea Pharmaceutica-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
AusblickChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFundamentalanalyse
Fonds 

Basilea Pharmaceutica Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Headfake-Triple, Insider-Deals und spannende Russen-Aktien
Der seltsame Sonderweg der Madame Lagarde
Die deutsche Urangst  Hyperinflation
Peloton Alternativen: Spinningsbikes für Zuhause
Euphorische Börse trotz Zins-Gift und der Spider-Man-Hype

News von

Was Anleger von Gold, Silber & Co. im kommenden Jahr erwarten können
DAX deutlich im Plus: Börsen am "Super Donnerstag" der Notenbanken im Aufwind
Das ABC der Tech-Aktien: Die drei großen Trends, die Gewinner von morgen
Wichtige Kursbewegungen: Adidas kauft bis 2025 eigene Aktien für vier Mrd Euro zurück
DAX-Chartanalyse: Unsicherheit weicht langsam

Heute im Fokus

DAX startet mit kleinem Minus -- Asiens Börsen schwächer -- Bundesbank senkt BIP-Prognosen -- Rivian enttäuscht Erwartungen -- FedEx verdient mehr als erwartet -- Johnson & Johnson, Airbus im Fokus

Britische Wettbewerbsbehörde bestraft HSBC wegen Mängeln bei Geldwäschekontrollen. Nordex erhält 110-MW-Auftrag für Windpark. EU-Länder wollen 180 Millionen Dosen angepassten Impfstoff von BioNTech/Pfizer anschaffen. Deutsche Post stellt Ende ihrer Brief-Transportflieger in Aussicht. BOJ reduziert Käufe von Unternehmensanleihen. Meta: 50.000 Nutzer im Visier von Überwachungsfirmen.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die beliebtesten Marken Deutschlands
Verbraucherlieblinge
Weihnachtsgeld 2021: Die Top 10-Branchen
In diesen Branchen wird am meisten Weihnachtsgeld gezahlt
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 49 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Das sind Deutschlands beste Städte für Gründer
Startups im Blick
DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im November 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im November 2021
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Die beliebtesten Weihnachtsgeschenke 2021
Diese Geschenke landen 2021 unter dem Weihnachtsbaum
3. Quartal 2021: Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Das Portfolio des Berkshire Hathaway-CEOs
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wie sind Ihre Erwartungen am die neue Ampel-Regierung und Bundeskanzler Olaf Scholz?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Kosten

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen