30.06.2020 07:14

Press Release: Basilea announces move of corporate headquarters to Allschwil, canton of Basel-Landschaft, in 2022

Basel, Switzerland, June 30, 2020

Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. (SIX: BSLN) announced today that it has

entered into a lease agreement for office space and laboratories at the

new innovation park GRID, which is currently being built by SENN

Resources AG in Allschwil, in the canton of Basel-Landschaft. Basilea

plans to move to its new corporate headquarters at the GRID in mid-2022.

David Veitch, Chief Executive Officer, said: "Following the recent sale

of our current corporate headquarter property, we are excited to now

take the next important step towards moving the Basilea team, currently

working at different locations across Basel, into one place. We will

benefit from the close proximity to innovative start-up companies,

academic institutions and other biotech companies in the emerging life

sciences and technology cluster. Additionally, we expect a positive

impact on our operating and capital expenses from this move."

About GRID

Bordering on Basel City, the GRID (Grand Réseau d'Innovation et de

Développement) is a new 50,000 m(2) cornerstone in the booming

biotech cluster of Allschwil, home to institutions like the Swiss

Tropical and Public Health Institute and life sciences companies like

Abbott, Actelion, and Idorsia and deemed to become one of Switzerland's

most important life sciences ecosystems. The new landmark campus-style

building was developed by SENN and designed by Herzog & de Meuron

architects, with Switzerland Innovation Park Basel Area and the

University of Basel as direct neighbours.

About Basilea

Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical

company, focused on the development of products that address the medical

challenges in the therapeutic areas of oncology and infectious diseases.

With two commercialized drugs, the company is committed to discovering,

developing and commercializing innovative pharmaceutical products to

meet the medical needs of patients with serious and life-threatening

conditions. Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. is headquartered in Basel,

Switzerland and listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX: BSLN). Additional

information can be found at Basilea's website www.basilea.com.

Disclaimer

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain

forward-looking statements, such as "believe", "assume", "expect",

"forecast", "project", "may", "could", "might", "will" or similar

expressions concerning Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. and its business,

including with respect to the progress, timing and completion of

research, development and clinical studies for product candidates. Such

statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and

other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition,

performance or achievements of Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. to be

materially different from any future results, performance or

achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. is providing this communication as of this

date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements

contained herein as a result of new information, future events or

otherwise.

For further information, please contact:

Peer Nils Schröder, PhD

Head of Corporate Communications & Investor Relations

Phone +41 61 606 1102

E-mail media_relations@basilea.com

investor_relations@basilea.com

This press release can be downloaded from www.basilea.com.

Attachment

-- Press release (PDF)

https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/c00ae976-c12c-48b5-b24a-6da4f22b6c43

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 30, 2020 01:15 ET (05:15 GMT)

