Basel, Switzerland, June 30, 2020
Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. (SIX: BSLN) announced today that it has
entered into a lease agreement for office space and laboratories at the
new innovation park GRID, which is currently being built by SENN
Resources AG in Allschwil, in the canton of Basel-Landschaft. Basilea
plans to move to its new corporate headquarters at the GRID in mid-2022.
David Veitch, Chief Executive Officer, said: "Following the recent sale
of our current corporate headquarter property, we are excited to now
take the next important step towards moving the Basilea team, currently
working at different locations across Basel, into one place. We will
benefit from the close proximity to innovative start-up companies,
academic institutions and other biotech companies in the emerging life
sciences and technology cluster. Additionally, we expect a positive
impact on our operating and capital expenses from this move."
About GRID
Bordering on Basel City, the GRID (Grand Réseau d'Innovation et de
Développement) is a new 50,000 m(2) cornerstone in the booming
biotech cluster of Allschwil, home to institutions like the Swiss
Tropical and Public Health Institute and life sciences companies like
Abbott, Actelion, and Idorsia and deemed to become one of Switzerland's
most important life sciences ecosystems. The new landmark campus-style
building was developed by SENN and designed by Herzog & de Meuron
architects, with Switzerland Innovation Park Basel Area and the
University of Basel as direct neighbours.
About Basilea
Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical
company, focused on the development of products that address the medical
challenges in the therapeutic areas of oncology and infectious diseases.
With two commercialized drugs, the company is committed to discovering,
developing and commercializing innovative pharmaceutical products to
meet the medical needs of patients with serious and life-threatening
conditions. Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. is headquartered in Basel,
Switzerland and listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX: BSLN). Additional
information can be found at Basilea's website www.basilea.com.
Disclaimer
This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain
forward-looking statements, such as "believe", "assume", "expect",
"forecast", "project", "may", "could", "might", "will" or similar
expressions concerning Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. and its business,
including with respect to the progress, timing and completion of
research, development and clinical studies for product candidates. Such
statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and
other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition,
performance or achievements of Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. to be
materially different from any future results, performance or
achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.
Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. is providing this communication as of this
date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements
contained herein as a result of new information, future events or
otherwise.
