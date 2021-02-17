  • Suche
0 € Trading
Trading
Suche
0 € Aktienhandel
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
Bonus Aktion der Börse Stuttgart Digital Exchange - Jetzt Anmelden und 25 Startguthaben erhalten-w-
16.08.2021 07:14

Press Release: Basilea awarded additional USD 4.3 million by BARDA to support phase 3 development of ceftobiprole

Folgen
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

-- BARDA further supports phase 3 program aiming at regulatory approval in

the U.S.

-- ERADICATE study on track for topline results in first half of 2022

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Basel, Switzerland, August 16, 2021

Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. (SIX: BSLN) announced today that it has been awarded an additional USD 4.3 million of non-dilutive funding by the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Agency (BARDA), part of the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, in the context of the existing contract to support the phase 3 program of Basilea's antibiotic ceftobiprole. The total contract value thus increases up to USD 134.2 million.

Dr. Marc Engelhardt, Chief Medical Officer, said: "We are very pleased that BARDA continues to fund the development of new antibiotics, which are urgently needed, as recently highlighted by the United Nations when announcing their Call to Action on Antimicrobial Resistance 2021. BARDA funding has supported the successful completion of our skin infections phase 3 TARGET study. With the continued support, we are looking forward to the upcoming completion of patient enrolment in the bloodstream infections ERADICATE study and to filing a New Drug Application (NDA) in the U.S., if the study is successful."

The first pivotal study, the TARGET study, in patients with acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, was completed successfully in 2019.(1) The second study, the ERADICATE study, is evaluating the use of ceftobiprole for the treatment of patients with Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia, a form of complicated bacterial bloodstream infection, for which there are only limited treatment options available.(2) Basilea expects that patient enrolment into the ERADICATE study will be completed around year-end 2021 and that topline results of the study will become available as planned in the first half of 2022.

If approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the brand would have ten years of market exclusivity in the U.S., based on its status as a Qualified Infectious Disease Product, which was granted by the FDA to ceftobiprole under the U.S. GAIN Act.

About ceftobiprole

Ceftobiprole medocaril, the prodrug of the active moiety ceftobiprole, is a cephalosporin antibiotic for intravenous administration, with rapid bactericidal activity against a wide range of Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria. This includes methicillin-susceptible and resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MSSA, MRSA) and susceptible Pseudomonas spp.(3) The brand is currently approved and marketed as Zevtera and Mabelio in a number of countries in Europe and beyond. Basilea has entered into license and distribution agreements for the brand in Europe, Eurasian countries, Latin America, China, Canada, Israel, and the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) regions.

Basilea's ceftobiprole phase 3 program is funded in part (up to USD 134.2 million, which is approximately 70% of the total potential program costs) with federal funds from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services; Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response; Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), under contract number HHSO100201600002C.

About Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia (SAB)

Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia is a leading cause of bloodstream infections, responsible for a broad variety of complications and has been associated with significant morbidity and a mortality of 20 to 40%.(4) (,) (5) Several studies have demonstrated that MRSA bacteremia is associated with a significantly higher mortality rate compared with MSSA bacteremia.(6) (,) (7) Infections of the inner lining of the heart or heart valves (infective endocarditis) and bone infections (osteomyelitis) are common complications of SAB.

About Basilea

Basilea is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company founded in 2000 and headquartered in Switzerland. We are committed to discovering, developing and commercializing innovative drugs to meet the medical needs of patients with cancer and infectious diseases. We have successfully launched two hospital brands, Cresemba for the treatment of invasive fungal infections and Zevtera for the treatment of severe bacterial infections. We are conducting clinical studies with two targeted drug candidates for the treatment of a range of cancers and have a number of preclinical assets in both cancer and infectious diseases in our portfolio. Basilea is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX: BSLN). Please visit basilea.com https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=CZ9zHCwA-Aehs67XIm6k-kGd_RvVTAH0oHgJU4vPx7tElgxjKDe2pvFpmA5R-Y6_8dji1oDsXyVyGYus4xEdvA==.

Disclaimer

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements, such as "believe", "assume", "expect", "forecast", "project", "may", "could", "might", "will" or similar expressions concerning Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. and its business, including with respect to the progress, timing and completion of research, development and clinical studies for product candidates. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For further information, please contact:

Peer Nils Schröder, PhD

Head of Corporate Communications & Investor Relations

Phone +41 61 606 1102

E-mail media_relations@basilea.com

investor_relations@basilea.com

This ad hoc announcement can be downloaded from www.basilea.com.

References

1. TARGET study: Clinicaltrials.gov identifier NCT03137173. J. S. Overcash.

C. Kim, R. Keech et al. Ceftobiprole compared with vancomycin plus

aztreonam in the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure

infections: results of a phase 3, randomized, double-blind trial

(TARGET). Clinical Infectious Diseases 2020,

ciaa974; https://doi.org/10.1093/cid/ciaa974

2. ERADICATE study: Clinicaltrials.gov identifier NCT03138733. K. Hamed, M.

Engelhardt, M. E. Jones et al. Ceftobiprole versus daptomycin in

Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia: a novel protocol for a double-blind,

phase III trial. Future Microbiology 2020 (15),

35-48; https://doi.org/10.2217/fmb-2019-0332

3. Summary of Product Characteristics (SmPC)

Zevtera: https://www.medicines.org.uk/emc/product/9164/smpc [Accessed:

August 15, 2021]

4. A. G. Jensen, C. H. Wachmann, F. Espersen et al. Treatment and outcome of

Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia: a prospective study of 278 cases.

Archives of Internal Medicine 2002 (162), 25-32

5. J.-L. Wang, S.-Y. Chen, J.-T. Wang et al. Comparison of both clinical

features and mortality risk associated with bacteremia due to

community-acquired methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus and

methicillin-susceptible S. aureus. Clinical Infectious Diseases 2008 (46),

799-806

6. S. I. Blot, K. H. Vandewoude, E. A. Hoste et al. Outcome and attributable

mortality in critically Ill patients with bacteremia involving

methicillin-susceptible and methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus.

Archives of Internal Medicine 2002 (162), 2229-2235

7. S. E. Cosgrove, G. Sakoulas, E. N. Perencevich et al. Comparison of

mortality associated with methicillin-resistant and

methicillin-susceptible Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia: a

meta-analysis. Clinical Infectious Diseases 2003 (36), 53-59

Attachment

-- Press release (PDF)

https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/0d7934bc-7cca-4ce8-a84b-85949a7be8aa

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 16, 2021 01:15 ET (05:15 GMT)

Nachrichten zu Basilea Pharmaceutica AG

  • Relevant
    1
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Basilea Pharmaceutica News
RSS Feed
Basilea Pharmaceutica zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Basilea Pharmaceutica AG

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
08.02.2013Basilea Pharmaceutica haltenVontobel Research
07.02.2013Basilea Pharmaceutica haltenVontobel Research
10.12.2012Basilea Pharmaceutica holdVontobel Research
10.12.2012Basilea Pharmaceutica buySarasin Research
22.11.2012Basilea Pharmaceutica holdVontobel Research
10.12.2012Basilea Pharmaceutica buySarasin Research
16.08.2012Basilea Pharmaceutica buySarasin Research
12.06.2012Basilea Pharmaceutica buySarasin Research
12.03.2012Basilea Pharmaceutica buySarasin Research
09.02.2012Basilea Pharmaceutica buySarasin Research
08.02.2013Basilea Pharmaceutica haltenVontobel Research
07.02.2013Basilea Pharmaceutica haltenVontobel Research
10.12.2012Basilea Pharmaceutica holdVontobel Research
22.11.2012Basilea Pharmaceutica holdVontobel Research
17.08.2012Basilea Pharmaceutica holdVontobel Research

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Basilea Pharmaceutica AG nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Basilea Pharmaceutica News

29.07.21Press Release: Basilea announces U.S. FDA Orphan Drug Designation granted to lisavanbulin for the treatment of malignant glioma
26.07.21Basilea Pharmaceutica AG : Basilea&#8217;s partner Asahi Kasei Pharma prepares NDA filing for the marketing authorization of isavuconazole in Japan based on positive phase 3 study results
29.07.21Basilea Pharmaceutica AG : Basilea announces U.S. FDA Orphan Drug Designation granted to lisavanbulin for the treatment of malignant glioma
Weitere Basilea Pharmaceutica News
Werbung

Trading-News

TecDAX: Technisches Etappenziel angehoben  Hier liegt jetzt das nächste Kursziel!
DZ BANK - Mit Hebel zum Erfolg! -Turbos & Co. einfach erklärt (Teil 1)
RWE bekräftigt Prognose - Aktie legt zu
Vontobel: Risiken reduzieren - Discount-Zertifikate auf Infineon, Deutsche Bank, Heidelberg Cement
EuropeFX: ZuluTrade - der neue Alleskönner
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Der "beste Robo Advisor 2021" im Web Seminar
ETHENEA: Bundestagswahl: Müssen wir uns auf Marktreaktionen einstellen?
Webinar: "Legen Sie Ihr Geld gezielt an? - So erreichen Sie Ihr Anlageziel mit Allvest." Jetzt kostenlos anmelden.
Die Rente mit 63 - Können Sie ohne Abzüge in den Ruhe­stand gehen?
Schwerpunkt der Woche: Rendite, aber nachhaltig
Wachsendes Ungleichgewicht
Podcast: BIT Capital's Chief Investment Officer Jan Beckers verrät seine Aktienformel
OSKAR ETF-Sparplan kostenlos testen
Das 3-Säulen-Modell der Altersvorsorge
JETZT NEU: Aktienhandel für 0 Euro bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Basilea Pharmaceutica-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
AusblickChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFundamentalanalyse
Fonds 

Basilea Pharmaceutica Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Aktien mit Deal-Appeal und Rekord-Dax, der immer billiger wird
Frankreich will Gebrauch von Bargeld noch weiter einschränken
Boden statt Bauen  die neue Lust an der Spekulation
Die perfekte Aktie für Ihr Kind
iPhone, Mode, Spielzeug, Bücher  So lohnt sich Online-Ausmisten

News von

BioNTech-Aktie im Impfrausch: Warum in dem Papier noch einiges drinsteckt
Varta mit Kursrutsch wegen enttäuschendem Halbjahr
DAX-Chartanalyse: Endlich passiert etwas
Der Morgen kompakt: Heute mit Allianz-Umbau, Airbus, Deutsche Post und Berkshire Hathaway
DAX-Chartanalyse: Wieder exakt wie im März

Heute im Fokus

Asiens Börsen uneinheitlich -- Faurecia übernimmt HELLA-Mehrheit -- Grand City Properties bleibt bei Jahreszielen -- Sonos mit Zwischensieg bei US-Behörde in Patentstreit mit Google -- AKASOL im Fokus

Millionendeal: HSBC plant Akquisition von Axa Singapore. Japans Wirtschaft erstmals seit zwei Quartalen gewachsen. Facebook-Aktie: Britische Kartellwächter mit Bedenken gegen Giphy-Übernahme. BVB-Aktie: Dortmund startet stark: 5:2 gegen Frankfurt. Apple bessert Maßnahmen gegen Kinderpornografie nach. Chinesische Industrie und Einzelhandel wachsen schwächer als erwartet.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 32 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 32 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 32 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die umsatzstärksten Unternehmen der Welt
Welche Unternehmen erwirtschafteten den größten Jahresumsatz?
Die besten Börsentage aller Zeiten
Welche Indizes konnten die höchsten Zugewinne einfahren?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Juni 2021
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Die größten Börsen- und Finanzskandale
Die größten Betrüger, Zocker und Bilanzfälscher.
Das Top-Ranking der Fußballweltmeister
Welches Land schnitt bei den Weltmeisterschaften am besten ab?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Sollten Ungeimpfte, für die es eine Impfempfehlung der Ständigen Impfkommission gibt, ihre Tests selbst bezahlen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Kosten

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen