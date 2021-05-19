Press Release: Basilea awarded CARB-X grant of up to USD2.7million to develop novel-class antibiotic

  • Suche
-- Targeting infections caused by drug-resistant Gram-negative bacteria

Basel, Switzerland, May 19, 2021

Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. (SIX: BSLN) announced today that it has been

awarded a grant of up to USD 2.7 million from CARB-X (Combating

Antibiotic-Resistant Bacteria Biopharmaceutical Accelerator), a global

partnership dedicated to supporting the early development of

antibacterial products to diagnose, prevent and treat drug-resistant

infections. The funding will support an ongoing Basilea research program

to develop an antibiotic from a novel class for the treatment of serious

infections caused by drug-resistant Gram-negative bacteria.

The program aims to develop selective small-molecule inhibitors of DXR,

an enzyme in the bacterial isoprenoid biosynthesis pathway. This enzyme

is essential for the survival of many Gram-negative bacteria, including

carbapenem-resistant Enterobacterales and Acinetobacter baumannii as

well as multidrug-resistant (MDR) Pseudomonas aeruginosa, which are

listed by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the World

Health Organization (WHO) as urgent and serious threats, or critical

pathogens, against which new antibiotics are urgently needed.

Dr. Laurenz Kellenberger, Chief Scientific Officer, said: "The medical

problem of antimicrobial resistance keeps increasing. Therefore, new

antibiotics are urgently needed that will be able to address resistance

that is growing against current treatment options. We are delighted to

be partnering with CARB-X for the development of truly innovative

antibiotics directed against this unexploited bacterial target. Basilea

remains committed to leverage its proven ability in the discovery,

development and commercialization of novel anti-infectives to deliver

new treatment options to patients facing bacterial drug-resistance

worldwide."

About Basilea

Basilea is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company founded in 2000

and headquartered in Switzerland. We are committed to discovering,

developing and commercializing innovative drugs to meet the medical

needs of patients with cancer and infectious diseases. We have

successfully launched two hospital brands, Cresemba for the treatment of

invasive fungal infections and Zevtera for the treatment of severe

bacterial infections. We are conducting clinical studies with two

targeted drug candidates for the treatment of a range of cancers and

have a number of preclinical assets in both cancer and infectious

diseases in our portfolio. Basilea is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange

(SIX: BSLN). Please visit basilea.com

https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=N8qIZJQdSh9qE0RXiyLSJ_dcnTubrmtcg4XqrIKobeO3fumi7mqO1p2t45Wpl0pmoYiz4ZlmM_EysbgSve92DA==

.

About CARB-X

CARB-X (Combating Antibiotic-Resistant Bacteria Biopharmaceutical

Accelerator) is a global non-profit partnership dedicated to supporting

early development antibacterial R&D to address the rising threat of

drug-resistant bacteria. CARB-X is led by Boston University and funding

is provided by the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development

Authority

https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=M2C89eAf6gUDuVaS_Yub1YqHD3ce2T3IKNE1AbKMIFJpVuPBCTopgoffRSj9XRA8xOi7oydPwJodbfsNjk5spQNxMPJi9b1wUAIEbVoT3G-WQK53qYTOkgiWHJb-ccnrDYHRt4IDRNVJyW0KcLcL2DIbsvnZ-lOFQ8sx920Qfgk=

(BARDA), part of the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness

and Response (ASPR) in the US Department of Health and Human Services,

the Wellcome Trust

https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=Adfy9tanKRjyzj-p_ujL1xgeNllxKoIygugrwF1OSVq_GnmDvg8hp3GZeQfRm0kgVPH_cYnQHe-qN10rvjv9hbHwQnZyR3DGYQcISC-f_sNucqlFlCULXxN1OhDTOqAJGFddhTOg3gbZMRybv77-Hw==

, a global charity based in the UK working to improve health globally;

Germany's Federal Ministry of Education and Research (BMBF)

https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=AwIHZXi_YvtOAvQqbwDvfF-95u-M7BSnuF1GCTc2_Luf2vJOPVjfQN7tnsckUy0gEAM0DzyOaKLXC48cS_u8McSDrUGcUzZPNDUNpGYTqjS10MDLzkrQ1F41F09M77rrBbpvd1hf-_M00V9F4fri4QHq6_GE_uiwFKrjXm2cnWQ=

; the UK Department of Health and Social Care's

https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=r0fwoInUhoJHdpJamPgDtYkAPI0n-22LdCYRRhDSbXYxHKXDDJLKL9J1AiNk5-h1Cql-XrFHMm3uL93ryPVB5Zg8d1qimZqaFgh4vbjxDmKOChAzG0oixJ0g1FftypQUsZkh5cqsr0RZ8Exisx7ivFMM9hzR7p19q6mQ3TOGZ0k6OyD08R602bqCfhe3ySLt

Global Antimicrobial Resistance Innovation Fund (GAMRIF) funded by the

UK Government Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC); the Bill &

Melinda Gates Foundation

https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=tJu3KeNF_oXDi2nvVWBwSmPH_I-hNn93zZrcCE_0nO0oqcJjq8i3QxdeqtCk6ttGjc3C3tFn-W-j9OKfQOpImuogEE1NB_iSYo84OGVz5wWSBVAn-Wv2Akld8zac4qAE

, and with in-kind support from National Institute of Allergy and

Infectious Diseases

https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=a5lrqEcxP4voUzGGZ7Q9fp06n8QDwKq2Gq70fxi8Gz2HKuZkcdh9_O2Bisuw07w_b4LnxAOO02wEAfulo2orCYb3d33VLQ5RqrKX5RliczN5QfMprgxZz5Bq7WI2o5L4brNNaM2oXodmL8OrYUOCwQ==

(NIAID), part of the US National Institutes of Health (NIH) within the

US Department of Health and Human Services. CARB-X is investing up to

USD 480 million from 2016-2022 to support innovative therapeutics,

preventives and rapid diagnostics. CARB-X funds only projects that

target drug-resistant bacteria highlighted on the CDC's Antibiotic

Resistant Threats list

https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=_WhFh5_lvWpndUtJhrKhvvG39U_8bFJxWwIknLwNNei4GtrRnopsdC7b5u2rTgJMpgMaGLFGfEvmfBE9B8iTayTmCGG9HxEYdz62ry06JuNcvd2pSyNsRpwed7r44Lm1h-7ccBbhR6qbTT9tNr8D8A==

, or the Priority Bacterial Pathogens list published by the WHO

https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=qWD4TJHweFn1Czp3JtYeynoPb23djM0fN_iceDl3kOU7FpytsXD4p1x63KuKec3Kuv3-UgR_Hf8BsR6HQ1KT8F2WB0ShOc3AnWg1dsZ_QjZYuKcZUxPpwLCsqSGAo6G_YBcGKvp9TMCg_bKND1aTXBcTFRyyZMN5rzWgLkYa6zQ8IIQ8OXEUnare8VnqE_3BNAy-eRPg11wm6NPsxZ8Tsg==

,

https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=8Cdnb5W08LweFlxgl7Li_CWxBU6NhmAI-E-m2cyq6Q4BMN6CKefa5IrFqUZ965u4RbL-mVGGiX5E8DH14Q94Y05b8rhKwhULdd4SB_pviFHYmxryDLWD6KgVoWwGnDUwrrftGPfnzd4ZatFktiUnjA==

with a priority on those pathogens deemed Serious or Urgent on the CDC

list or Critical or High on the WHO list. CARB-X is headquartered at

Boston University School of Law. https://carb-x.org/. Follow us on

Twitter @CARB_X

CARB-X's funding for this project is sponsored by Cooperative Agreement

Number IDSEP160030 from ASPR/BARDA and by awards from Wellcome Trust and

Germany's Federal Ministry of Education and Research. The content of

this press release is solely the responsibility of Basilea and does not

necessarily represent the official views of CARB-X or any of its

funders.

Disclaimer

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain

forward-looking statements, such as "believe", "assume", "expect",

"forecast", "project", "may", "could", "might", "will" or similar

expressions concerning Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. and its business,

including with respect to the progress, timing and completion of

research, development and clinical studies for product candidates. Such

statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and

other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition,

performance or achievements of Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. to be

materially different from any future results, performance or

achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. is providing this communication as of this

date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements

contained herein as a result of new information, future events or

otherwise.

For further information, please contact:

Peer Nils Schröder, PhD

Head of Corporate Communications & Investor Relations

Phone +41 61 606 1102

E-mail media_relations@basilea.com

investor_relations@basilea.com

This press release can be downloaded from www.basilea.com.

Attachment

-- Press release (PDF)

https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/c9417e5f-f262-425a-a206-635b057c1036

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 19, 2021 01:15 ET (05:15 GMT)

