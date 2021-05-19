Press Release: Basilea awarded CARB-X grant of up to USD2.7million to develop novel-class antibiotic

-- Targeting infections caused by drug-resistant Gram-negative bacteria
Basel, Switzerland, May 19, 2021
Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. (SIX: BSLN) announced today that it has been
awarded a grant of up to USD 2.7 million from CARB-X (Combating
Antibiotic-Resistant Bacteria Biopharmaceutical Accelerator), a global
partnership dedicated to supporting the early development of
antibacterial products to diagnose, prevent and treat drug-resistant
infections. The funding will support an ongoing Basilea research program
to develop an antibiotic from a novel class for the treatment of serious
infections caused by drug-resistant Gram-negative bacteria.
The program aims to develop selective small-molecule inhibitors of DXR,
an enzyme in the bacterial isoprenoid biosynthesis pathway. This enzyme
is essential for the survival of many Gram-negative bacteria, including
carbapenem-resistant Enterobacterales and Acinetobacter baumannii as
well as multidrug-resistant (MDR) Pseudomonas aeruginosa, which are
listed by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the World
Health Organization (WHO) as urgent and serious threats, or critical
pathogens, against which new antibiotics are urgently needed.
Dr. Laurenz Kellenberger, Chief Scientific Officer, said: "The medical
problem of antimicrobial resistance keeps increasing. Therefore, new
antibiotics are urgently needed that will be able to address resistance
that is growing against current treatment options. We are delighted to
be partnering with CARB-X for the development of truly innovative
antibiotics directed against this unexploited bacterial target. Basilea
remains committed to leverage its proven ability in the discovery,
development and commercialization of novel anti-infectives to deliver
new treatment options to patients facing bacterial drug-resistance
worldwide."
About Basilea
Basilea is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company founded in 2000
and headquartered in Switzerland. We are committed to discovering,
developing and commercializing innovative drugs to meet the medical
needs of patients with cancer and infectious diseases. We have
successfully launched two hospital brands, Cresemba for the treatment of
invasive fungal infections and Zevtera for the treatment of severe
bacterial infections. We are conducting clinical studies with two
targeted drug candidates for the treatment of a range of cancers and
have a number of preclinical assets in both cancer and infectious
diseases in our portfolio. Basilea is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange
(SIX: BSLN). Please visit basilea.com
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=N8qIZJQdSh9qE0RXiyLSJ_dcnTubrmtcg4XqrIKobeO3fumi7mqO1p2t45Wpl0pmoYiz4ZlmM_EysbgSve92DA==
.
About CARB-X
CARB-X (Combating Antibiotic-Resistant Bacteria Biopharmaceutical
Accelerator) is a global non-profit partnership dedicated to supporting
early development antibacterial R&D to address the rising threat of
drug-resistant bacteria. CARB-X is led by Boston University and funding
is provided by the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development
Authority
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=M2C89eAf6gUDuVaS_Yub1YqHD3ce2T3IKNE1AbKMIFJpVuPBCTopgoffRSj9XRA8xOi7oydPwJodbfsNjk5spQNxMPJi9b1wUAIEbVoT3G-WQK53qYTOkgiWHJb-ccnrDYHRt4IDRNVJyW0KcLcL2DIbsvnZ-lOFQ8sx920Qfgk=
(BARDA), part of the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness
and Response (ASPR) in the US Department of Health and Human Services,
the Wellcome Trust
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=Adfy9tanKRjyzj-p_ujL1xgeNllxKoIygugrwF1OSVq_GnmDvg8hp3GZeQfRm0kgVPH_cYnQHe-qN10rvjv9hbHwQnZyR3DGYQcISC-f_sNucqlFlCULXxN1OhDTOqAJGFddhTOg3gbZMRybv77-Hw==
, a global charity based in the UK working to improve health globally;
Germany's Federal Ministry of Education and Research (BMBF)
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=AwIHZXi_YvtOAvQqbwDvfF-95u-M7BSnuF1GCTc2_Luf2vJOPVjfQN7tnsckUy0gEAM0DzyOaKLXC48cS_u8McSDrUGcUzZPNDUNpGYTqjS10MDLzkrQ1F41F09M77rrBbpvd1hf-_M00V9F4fri4QHq6_GE_uiwFKrjXm2cnWQ=
; the UK Department of Health and Social Care's
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=r0fwoInUhoJHdpJamPgDtYkAPI0n-22LdCYRRhDSbXYxHKXDDJLKL9J1AiNk5-h1Cql-XrFHMm3uL93ryPVB5Zg8d1qimZqaFgh4vbjxDmKOChAzG0oixJ0g1FftypQUsZkh5cqsr0RZ8Exisx7ivFMM9hzR7p19q6mQ3TOGZ0k6OyD08R602bqCfhe3ySLt
Global Antimicrobial Resistance Innovation Fund (GAMRIF) funded by the
UK Government Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC); the Bill &
Melinda Gates Foundation
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=tJu3KeNF_oXDi2nvVWBwSmPH_I-hNn93zZrcCE_0nO0oqcJjq8i3QxdeqtCk6ttGjc3C3tFn-W-j9OKfQOpImuogEE1NB_iSYo84OGVz5wWSBVAn-Wv2Akld8zac4qAE
, and with in-kind support from National Institute of Allergy and
Infectious Diseases
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=a5lrqEcxP4voUzGGZ7Q9fp06n8QDwKq2Gq70fxi8Gz2HKuZkcdh9_O2Bisuw07w_b4LnxAOO02wEAfulo2orCYb3d33VLQ5RqrKX5RliczN5QfMprgxZz5Bq7WI2o5L4brNNaM2oXodmL8OrYUOCwQ==
(NIAID), part of the US National Institutes of Health (NIH) within the
US Department of Health and Human Services. CARB-X is investing up to
USD 480 million from 2016-2022 to support innovative therapeutics,
preventives and rapid diagnostics. CARB-X funds only projects that
target drug-resistant bacteria highlighted on the CDC's Antibiotic
Resistant Threats list
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=_WhFh5_lvWpndUtJhrKhvvG39U_8bFJxWwIknLwNNei4GtrRnopsdC7b5u2rTgJMpgMaGLFGfEvmfBE9B8iTayTmCGG9HxEYdz62ry06JuNcvd2pSyNsRpwed7r44Lm1h-7ccBbhR6qbTT9tNr8D8A==
, or the Priority Bacterial Pathogens list published by the WHO
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=qWD4TJHweFn1Czp3JtYeynoPb23djM0fN_iceDl3kOU7FpytsXD4p1x63KuKec3Kuv3-UgR_Hf8BsR6HQ1KT8F2WB0ShOc3AnWg1dsZ_QjZYuKcZUxPpwLCsqSGAo6G_YBcGKvp9TMCg_bKND1aTXBcTFRyyZMN5rzWgLkYa6zQ8IIQ8OXEUnare8VnqE_3BNAy-eRPg11wm6NPsxZ8Tsg==
,
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=8Cdnb5W08LweFlxgl7Li_CWxBU6NhmAI-E-m2cyq6Q4BMN6CKefa5IrFqUZ965u4RbL-mVGGiX5E8DH14Q94Y05b8rhKwhULdd4SB_pviFHYmxryDLWD6KgVoWwGnDUwrrftGPfnzd4ZatFktiUnjA==
with a priority on those pathogens deemed Serious or Urgent on the CDC
list or Critical or High on the WHO list. CARB-X is headquartered at
Boston University School of Law. https://carb-x.org/. Follow us on
Twitter @CARB_X
CARB-X's funding for this project is sponsored by Cooperative Agreement
Number IDSEP160030 from ASPR/BARDA and by awards from Wellcome Trust and
Germany's Federal Ministry of Education and Research. The content of
this press release is solely the responsibility of Basilea and does not
necessarily represent the official views of CARB-X or any of its
funders.
Disclaimer
This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain
forward-looking statements, such as "believe", "assume", "expect",
"forecast", "project", "may", "could", "might", "will" or similar
expressions concerning Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. and its business,
including with respect to the progress, timing and completion of
research, development and clinical studies for product candidates. Such
statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and
other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition,
performance or achievements of Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. to be
materially different from any future results, performance or
achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.
Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. is providing this communication as of this
date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements
contained herein as a result of new information, future events or
otherwise.
For further information, please contact:
Peer Nils Schröder, PhD
Head of Corporate Communications & Investor Relations
Phone +41 61 606 1102
E-mail media_relations@basilea.com
investor_relations@basilea.com
This press release can be downloaded from www.basilea.com.
Attachment
-- Press release (PDF)
https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/c9417e5f-f262-425a-a206-635b057c1036
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
May 19, 2021 01:15 ET (05:15 GMT)