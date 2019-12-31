Press Release: Basilea continues with the implementation of the Repurchase Offer and the issuance of New Bonds

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART IN OR

Basel, Switzerland, July 17, 2020

Following the closing of the tender offer period on July 16, 2020, at 4

p.m. (CEST) and the announcement of the results of the tender offer

(principal amount of tendered Existing Bonds being CHF 47,085,000) this

morning, Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. ("Basilea" or the "Company") today

informs that it waives condition no. (iii) set out in its Notice of a

Repurchase Offer requiring:

-- a minimum placement of CHF 100 million of the senior unsecured

convertible bonds due 2027 (the "New Bonds") and

-- a minimum of valid tenders of CHF 90 million in principal amounts within

the repurchase offer ("Repurchase Offer") regarding its outstanding

convertible bonds due 2022 (ISIN: CH0305398148; SSN: 30'539'814, the

"Existing Bonds")

Based on this waiver and a reduction of the offer size of the New Bonds

to CHF 97,085,000, the Company can continue implementing the Repurchase

Offer and issuance of New Bonds within the maximum of CHF 250 million

outstanding convertible bonds approved by the last shareholders meeting.

Final allocation of the New Bonds will occur after successful completion

of the Delta Placement, which is expected to take place as soon as

practicable, but no later than July 22, 2020.

Adesh Kaul, Basilea's CFO, commented: "Whilst we were initially

targeting the tendering of more of the existing convertible bonds, we

are pleased to have found a way to meet our objective. We have made

significant progress in improving our debt maturity profile. Upon

completion of the transaction, we will have moved about one quarter of

our mid-term debt to a significantly later maturity date. Moreover, the

fact that holders of 75% of our Existing Bond have decided not to tender

their bonds shows their trust in the financial stability and the

mid-term perspectives of Basilea, while our ability to place and

provisionally allocate in a first step CHF 125 million New Bonds

underlines the confidence of new investors in the long-term strategy of

the company."

After successful completion of the Repurchase Offer and the issuance of

the New Bonds, the Company will continue to pursue its goal of further

reducing its mid-term debt. It intends to earmark and place in escrow

the majority of the net cash proceeds from the New Bonds to be available

for that purpose.

The Company expects settlement of the Repurchase Offer and of the issue

of the New Bonds to occur on 28 July 2020.

Meanwhile, the Swiss Federal Tax Authorities have provided a ruling on

the withholding tax treatment of the 0.5% per Bond offered over the

principal amount: no withholding tax will have to be withheld from such

amount.

About Basilea

Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical

company, focused on the development of products that address the medical

challenges in the therapeutic areas of oncology and infectious diseases.

With two commercialized drugs, the company is committed to discovering,

developing and commercializing innovative pharmaceutical products to

meet the medical needs of patients with serious and life-threatening

conditions. Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. is headquartered in Basel,

Switzerland and listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX: BSLN). Additional

information can be found at Basilea's website www.basilea.com.

For further information, please contact:

Peer Nils Schröder, PhD

Head of Corporate Communications & Investor Relations

Phone +41 61 606 1102

E-mail media_relations@basilea.com

investor_relations@basilea.com

This press release can be downloaded from www.basilea.com.

