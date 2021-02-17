  • Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Trading
Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
20 Trends für 2022: Diese Börsentrends erwarten Aktienmarktanalysten für 2022. Starten Sie gut informiert ins neue Börsenjahr. Jetzt lesen!-w-
10.01.2022 07:14

Press Release: Basilea exceeds 2021 financial guidance on preliminary revenue and year-end cash-position

Folgen
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

-- Total revenue of CHF 148 million exceeding 2021 financial guidance,

driven by 65% increase in non-deferred revenue contributions from

Cresemba and Zevtera

-- CHF 150 million year-end cash and financial investments above 2021

financial guidance

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Basel, January 10, 2022

Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. (SIX: BSLN), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to meeting the needs of patients with infectious diseases and cancer, announced today the unaudited preliminary revenue and year-end cash-position for the financial year 2021. Total revenue, non-deferred revenue contributions from Cresemba(R) (isavuconazole) and Zevtera(R) (ceftobiprole) and year-end cash and financial investments are all above guidance.

Non-deferred revenue contributions from Basilea's marketed products, the antifungal Cresemba and the antibiotic Zevtera, are expected to have increased by 65% to approximately CHF 129 million (FY 2020: CHF 78.2 million). Total revenue, including revenue contributions from Cresemba and Zevtera as well as BARDA reimbursements, offsetting ceftobiprole phase 3 development expenses and other revenue contributions, is expected to amount to approximately CHF 148 million (FY 2020: CHF 127.6 million). Basilea also reported preliminary CHF 150 million cash and financial investments at year-end 2021 or CHF 173 million, excluding the impact from the reduction of outstanding convertible bonds.

At half-year reporting 2021, Basilea had guided for non-deferred revenue contributions from Cresemba and Zevtera of CHF 115 -- 125 million, total revenue of CHF 134 -- 144 million and a year-end cash position of CHF 142 -- 147 million (CHF 165 -- 170 million, excluding the impact from the reduction of convertible bonds in FY 2021).

David Veitch, Chief Executive Officer, commented: "We are very pleased with the significantly increased non-deferred revenue contributions from Cresemba and Zevtera, which are reflecting the continued progress that we, together with our partners, are making in the commercialization of our brands. Global in-market sales of Cresemba have exceeded 300 million US dollars in the 12 months to the end of September 2021. The continued commercial success of Cresemba, as well as the progress made in making Cresemba available in Japan and China have triggered several sales, development and regulatory milestone payments to Basilea throughout 2021."

Adesh Kaul, Chief Financial Officer, added: "The impressive growth in our Cresemba and Zevtera non-deferred revenue is indicative of the robust global in-market performance of our brands and the continued regulatory progress made by our partners with regard to accessing new markets. We are looking forward to the key milestones for our anti-infectives franchise in 2022, including anticipated regulatory decisions for Cresemba in China and Japan and the results of our phase 3 ERADICATE study with ceftobiprole. Positive outcomes for these key milestones could have a significant positive mid-term impact on our commercial anti-infectives business. Our strong year-end cash position and the reduction of the outstanding convertible bonds provide us with the required financial flexibility to execute on our strategic priorities."

The audited full financial statements as well as the annual report 2021 will be published on February 15, 2022. The final audited revenue for 2021 and the cash position as of year-end 2021 may differ from the preliminary reported numbers.

About Basilea

Basilea is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company founded in 2000 and headquartered in Switzerland. We are committed to discovering, developing and commercializing innovative drugs to meet the needs of patients with cancer and infectious diseases. We have successfully launched two hospital brands, Cresemba for the treatment of invasive fungal infections and Zevtera for the treatment of severe bacterial infections. We are conducting clinical studies with two targeted drug candidates for the treatment of a range of cancers and have several preclinical assets in both cancer and infectious diseases in our portfolio. Basilea is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX: BSLN). Please visit basilea.com https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=aZepOkL6AQgIrzhxzJ7o2eR4dMDY8oL3ob1U6q2xTvK0BV7HITfAqAVX4rWayZqBAbzyrPOAKPabJAhamFB-hg==.

Disclaimer

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements, such as "believe", "assume", "expect", "forecast", "project", "may", "could", "might", "will" or similar expressions concerning Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. and its business, including with respect to the progress, timing and completion of research, development and clinical studies for product candidates. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For further information, please contact:

Peer Nils Schröder, PhD

Head of Corporate Communications & Investor Relations

Phone +41 61 606 1102

E-mail media_relations@basilea.com

investor_relations@basilea.com

This ad hoc announcement can be downloaded from www.basilea.com.

Attachment

-- Press release (PDF)

https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/b14855d5-06c4-4cc9-84c8-b38d6229a95d

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 10, 2022 01:15 ET (06:15 GMT)

Nachrichten zu Basilea Pharmaceutica AG

  • Relevant
    2
  • Alle
    4
  • vom Unternehmen
    2
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Basilea Pharmaceutica News
RSS Feed
Basilea Pharmaceutica zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Basilea Pharmaceutica AG

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
08.02.2013Basilea Pharmaceutica haltenVontobel Research
07.02.2013Basilea Pharmaceutica haltenVontobel Research
10.12.2012Basilea Pharmaceutica holdVontobel Research
10.12.2012Basilea Pharmaceutica buySarasin Research
22.11.2012Basilea Pharmaceutica holdVontobel Research
10.12.2012Basilea Pharmaceutica buySarasin Research
16.08.2012Basilea Pharmaceutica buySarasin Research
12.06.2012Basilea Pharmaceutica buySarasin Research
12.03.2012Basilea Pharmaceutica buySarasin Research
09.02.2012Basilea Pharmaceutica buySarasin Research
08.02.2013Basilea Pharmaceutica haltenVontobel Research
07.02.2013Basilea Pharmaceutica haltenVontobel Research
10.12.2012Basilea Pharmaceutica holdVontobel Research
22.11.2012Basilea Pharmaceutica holdVontobel Research
17.08.2012Basilea Pharmaceutica holdVontobel Research

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Basilea Pharmaceutica AG nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Basilea Pharmaceutica News

21.12.21Press Release: Basilea receives USD 10 million milestone payment related to approval of antifungal Cresemba(R) (isavuconazole) in China
17.12.21Press Release: Basilea announces FDA approval of Investigational New Drug application for novel oncology drug candidate BAL0891
06.01.22Press Release: Basilea reports on portfolio -2-
07.01.22Press Release: Strong Cresemba(R) (isavuconazole) sales by Astellas in the U.S. trigger CHF 15 million sales milestone payment to Basilea
17.12.21Basilea Pharmaceutica AG : Basilea announces FDA approval of Investigational New Drug application for novel oncology drug candidate BAL0891
21.12.21Basilea Pharmaceutica AG : Basilea receives USD 10 million milestone payment related to approval of antifungal Cresemba&#174; (isavuconazole) in China
06.01.22Basilea Pharmaceutica AG : Basilea reports on portfolio progress made in 2021
Weitere Basilea Pharmaceutica News
Werbung

Trading-News

Vontobel: Große Auswahl - Aktienanleihen auf Adidas, RWE, Munich Re
DAX: anhaltende Verschnaufpause
Bullen legen Basis für neue Aufwärtswelle
Shell investiert Milliarden aus Gasfeld-Verkauf für Aktienrückkauf
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Vier sinnvolle Vorsätze für das Anleger-Jahr 2022
ETHENEA: Indexprognosen - Der Blick in die Glaskugel
BIT-Capital-Gründer Jan Beckers: "Wir starten zwei Kryptofonds"
Viel mehr Grau als Schwarz und Weiß
Nasdaq-Ausblick: Achtung Dickschiffe!
Kfz Versi­che­rung wech­seln - So funk­tio­niert der Wechsel Ihrer Auto­ver­si­che­rung
JETZT NEU: Handle Aktien, ETFs und mehr für 0 Euro & ab sofort ohne Mindestordervolumen bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Basilea Pharmaceutica-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
AusblickChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFundamentalanalyse
Fonds 

Basilea Pharmaceutica Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Die Legende von der Stadtflucht
Das ewige Duell BMW vs. Mercedes und eine Krypto-Kampfansage
Die Post-Pandemie-Aktien
Das Ende des billigen Baugeldes  das müssen Sie jetzt wissen
Event Driven-Strategie  so investieren Sie in die lukrativen Spezialfonds

News von

DAX-Ausblick: Anleger erhoffen sich Kursschub durch US-Bilanzsaison
Die höchsten Dividendenrenditen: Welche Aktien aus Dax, MDax und Co. besonders überzeugen
BASF-Aktie dreifach gut: Aktienrückkauf, hohe Dividende und Kurspotenzial
Der ehemalige Finanzminister Griechenlands Yanis Varoufakis im Interview: "Ich bin ein Liberaler"
Sony-Aktie: Spektakuläres für die große Leinwand - Wie der Konzern jetzt profitiert

Heute im Fokus

DAX startet fester -- Chinas Börsen fester - Nikkei im Feiertag -- Zeiss und Siemens Energy planen Kooperation bei 3D-Druck-Verfahren -- Volkswagen steigert US-Absatz 2021 trotz Chipkrise deutlich

adidas will im 1. Quartal Aktien von bis zu eine Milliarde Euro zurückkaufen. Bayer erwirbt Zugang zu Gen-Editierungs-Technologie von Mammoth. Novartis/Molecular Partners mit Phase-2-Erfolg von COVID-19-Medikament. Verdi: Rund 400 Amazon-Beschäftige in Leipzig legen Arbeit nieder. Munich Re legt Naturkatastrophenbilanz vor.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 1 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 1 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 1 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Das sind die mächtigsten Frauen der Welt
Wer ist oben angekommen?
Studie zeigt: In diesen zehn deutschen Städten sind die Nebenkosten am höchsten
Teures Wohnen
Die reichsten Amerikaner 2021
Das sind die zehn reichsten Amerikaner 2021
3. Quartal 2021: Diese Aktien haben Bill und Melinda Gates im Depot
Blick ins 13F-Formular
Die beliebtesten Marken Deutschlands
Verbraucherlieblinge
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Haben Sie vor Ihre Investitionsquote am Kapitalmarkt 2022 zu erhöhen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Kosten

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen