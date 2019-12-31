Basel, Switzerland, September 29, 2020
Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. (SIX: BSLN) announced today that it has
initiated a phase 2 expansion study with its tumor checkpoint controller,
lisavanbulin, in patients with recurrent glioblastoma multiforme (GBM),
whose tumor has tested positive for the potential response-predictive
biomarker EB1 (end-binding protein 1).(1)
Glioblastoma is the most common type of primary brain cancer and one of
the most lethal types of cancer.(2) In the open-label study, patients
will receive once daily oral lisavanbulin. To identify patients with
EB1-positive glioblastoma, a tissue screening program has been
implemented using a CE-marked immunohistochemistry clinical trial assay
developed for the lisavanbulin program.
Dr. Marc Engelhardt, Chief Medical Officer, said: "The initiation of the
phase 2 study is an important step for us to validate our hypothesis
that lisavanbulin may be developed for a targeted patient population
based on a patient-selection biomarker. We expect interim results in the
first half of 2021 and the outcome of this study will define the next
development steps for lisavanbulin, including potentially expanding into
other tumor types using a biomarker-driven approach."
EB1 was selected by Basilea as a potential response-predictive biomarker
for lisavanbulin based on preclinical studies in glioblastoma models and
initial clinical signals from earlier clinical studies. One glioblastoma
patient in the phase 1 portion of the current study, whose tumor tissue
was strongly positive for EB1, was reported as an exceptional
long-lasting responder.(3) This patient continues on treatment for more
than two years now and shows a more than 80% area reduction of the brain
tumor.
About lisavanbulin (BAL101553)
Basilea's oncology drug candidate lisavanbulin (BAL101553, the prodrug
of BAL27862)(4) is being developed as a potential therapy for diverse
cancers.(1, 5, 6) In preclinical studies, lisavanbulin demonstrated
in-vitro and in-vivo activity against diverse treatment-resistant cancer
models, including tumors refractory to conventional approved
therapeutics and radiotherapy.(7,) (8, 9) Lisavanbulin efficiently
distributes to the brain, with anticancer activity in glioblastoma
models.(10, 11, 12) In preclinical studies, end-binding protein 1 (EB1)
was identified as a potential response-predictive biomarker in
glioblastoma models.(12) The active moiety BAL27862 binds to the
colchicine site of tubulin, with distinct effects on microtubule
organization,(13) resulting in the activation of the "spindle assembly
checkpoint" which promotes tumor cell death.(14)
About Basilea
Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical
company, focused on the development of products that address the medical
challenges in the therapeutic areas of oncology and infectious diseases.
With two commercialized drugs, the company is committed to discovering,
developing and commercializing innovative pharmaceutical products to
meet the medical needs of patients with serious and life-threatening
conditions. Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. is headquartered in Basel,
Switzerland and listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX: BSLN). Additional
information can be found at Basilea's website www.basilea.com.
Disclaimer
This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain
forward-looking statements, such as "believe", "assume", "expect",
"forecast", "project", "may", "could", "might", "will" or similar
expressions concerning Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. and its business,
including with respect to the progress, timing and completion of
research, development and clinical studies for product candidates. Such
statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and
other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition,
performance or achievements of Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. to be
materially different from any future results, performance or
achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.
Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. is providing this communication as of this
date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements
contained herein as a result of new information, future events or
otherwise.
