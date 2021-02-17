Press Release: Basilea launches a private placement of new shares by way of an accelerated bookbuilding

NOT FOR RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA,

Basel, Switzerland, February 23, 2021

Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd ("Basilea" or the "Company") announced today

the launch of an offering of up to 1 million new registered shares with

a par value of CHF 1.00 per share. The net proceeds from this private

placement will be used for i) the clinical development of Basilea's

clinical oncology drug candidates derazantinib and lisavanbulin, ii)

pre-clinical research and development activities, and iii) working

capital and other general corporate purposes, including investments in

or in-licensing of complementary businesses, products or assets.

The new shares correspond to approximately 8% of Basilea's currently

issued share capital and will be issued from the Company's authorized

share capital, excluding subscription rights of existing shareholders.

The offer price of the new shares will be determined in an accelerated

bookbuilding process, which will start immediately. The offer price as

well as the number of new shares will be announced following the

completion of the bookbuilding process, which is expected prior to

market open on SIX Swiss Exchange on February 24, 2021. The transaction

will be executed by way of a placement of shares offered exclusively to

professional investors in Switzerland and qualified investors outside

Switzerland and the United States of America pursuant to Regulation S of

the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") and in

the United States to qualified institutional buyers as defined in Rule

144A under the Securities Act pursuant to an exemption from the

registration requirements of the Securities Act.

The new shares are expected to be listed and admitted to trading on SIX

Swiss Exchange on February 26, 2021. Payment and settlement are expected

to take place on or around February 26, 2021. The new shares will rank

pari passu with the existing shares.

In connection with the offering, Basilea has agreed to a 150-day lock-up

period following the settlement, subject to customary exceptions.

Members of the Board of Directors and Management of Basilea have agreed

to a 150-day lock-up period following the settlement, subject to

customary exceptions.

Cantor Fitzgerald, Credit Suisse and Bryan Garnier are acting as Joint

Bookrunners in connection with the offering.

About Basilea

Basilea is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company founded in 2000

and headquartered in Switzerland. We are committed to discovering,

developing and commercializing innovative drugs to meet the medical

needs of patients with cancer and infectious diseases. We have

successfully launched two hospital brands, Cresemba for the treatment of

invasive fungal infections and Zevtera for the treatment of severe

bacterial infections. We are conducting clinical studies with two

targeted drug candidates for the treatment of a range of cancers and

have a number of preclinical assets in both cancer and infectious

diseases in our portfolio. Basilea is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange

(SIX: BSLN). Please visit basilea.com

https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=5qlkQ8-0AmeQmkD5KHW1yyKyEtYg7YvHNhJ8ZiPEHD-G2LR97ms2oGAdAzRz2nI0VyDTAUa-iybfifO4pOf9Pw==

.

Disclaimer

This communication constitutes neither an offer to sell nor a

solicitation to buy securities referred to in it ("Securities") and it

does not constitute a prospectus or a similar notice within the meaning

of articles 35 et seqq. or 69 of the Swiss Financial Services Act. The

offer and listing of the Securities will be made without the publication

of a prospectus in reliance on the exemptions provided in article 36

paragraph 1 letter a and article 38 paragraph 1 letter a of the

Financial Services Act.

These materials shall not constitute an offer to sell or the

solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of the

Securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale

would be unlawful prior to registration, exemption from registration or

qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

In particular, these materials are not an offer of securities for sale

in the United States. Securities may not be offered or sold in the

United States absent registration or an exemption from registration

under the US Securities Act of 1933. The Securities have not been and

will not be registered. There will be no public offering of these

Securities in the United States.

This communication does not constitute an "offer of securities to the

public" within the meaning of Regulation 2017/1129 of the European Union

(the "EU Prospectus Regulation") or the EU Prospectus Regulation as it

forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the UK European Union

(Withdrawal) Act 2018 (the "UK Prospectus Regulation") of the Securities

in any member state of the European Economic Area (the "EEA") or in the

UK. Any offers of the Securities to persons in the EEA or in the UK will

be made pursuant to exemptions under the EU Prospectus Regulation and

the UK Prospectus Regulation from the requirement to produce a

prospectus for offers of the Securities.

In member states of the EEA, this communication is being distributed

only to, and is directed only at "qualified investors" within the

meaning of Article 2(e) of the EU Prospectus Regulation ("Qualified

Investors").

In the United Kingdom, this communication is being distributed only to,

and is directed only at "qualified investors" within the meaning of

Article 2(e) of the UK Prospectus Regulation who are also (a) persons

who have professional experience in matters relating to investments

falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act

2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005, as amended (the "Order"), or (b)

high net worth entities, or (c) other persons to whom it may otherwise

lawfully be communicated, falling within Article 49(2) of the Order (all

such persons together being referred to as "relevant persons").

Any investment or investment activity to which this communication

relates is available only to Qualified Investors in the EEA and to

relevant persons in the United Kingdom and will be engaged in only with

Qualified Investors in the EEA and with relevant persons in the United

Kingdom. Any person who is not a Qualified Investor or a relevant person,

as appropriate, should not act or rely on this communication or any of

its contents.

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain

forward-looking statements, such as "believe", "assume", "expect",

"forecast", "project", "may", "could", "might", "will" or similar

expressions concerning Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. and its business,

including with respect to the progress, timing and completion of

research, development and clinical studies for product candidates. Such

statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and

other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition,

performance or achievements of Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. to be

materially different from any future results, performance or

achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. is providing this communication as of this

date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements

contained herein as a result of new information, future events or

otherwise.

For further information, please contact:

Peer Nils Schröder, PhD

Head of Corporate Communications & Investor Relations

Phone +41 61 606 1102

E-mail media_relations@basilea.com

investor_relations@basilea.com

This press release can be downloaded from www.basilea.com.

