-- Confirmed signals of efficacy with profound responses in two patients
with glioblastoma across two different clinical studies
-- Manageable, well-characterized safety profile
-- Plan to proceed with targeted, biomarker-driven oral expansion study in
mid-2020
Basel, Switzerland, December 16, 2019 -- Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd.
(SIX: BSLN) announced today that it plans to advance the clinical
development of its novel tumor checkpoint controller lisavanbulin
(BAL101553) by focusing on a targeted, biomarker-driven approach based
on the initial results from the two recent phase 1/2 clinical studies.
The phase 1 study (NCT02490800) with daily oral lisavanbulin with
recurrent glioblastoma (GBM), or high grade glioma, was completed in
August 2019. Basilea has now also completed an interim data review of
the ongoing open-label phase 2a expansion study using weekly 48-hour
intravenous (i.v.) administration in twelve patients with recurrent GBM
and nine patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer (NCT02895360).
Glioblastoma is the most common type of primary brain cancer and one of
the most lethal types of cancer.(1)
Across the two studies, profound objective responses, with more than 80%
reduction of the GBM tumor area, were observed in two patients with
glioblastoma, who continue to remain on treatment with lisavanbulin. In
the ovarian cancer group, four patients showed reduction in target
lesion size but did not meet the formal response criteria of the study
protocol. The safety profile observed with daily oral or weekly 48-hour
i.v. lisavanbulin was consistent with previous studies. Basilea plans to
submit the data for presentation at upcoming scientific conferences.
Dr. Marc Engelhardt, Basilea's Chief Medical Officer, said: "We have
observed clinical activity of lisavanbulin in recurrent glioblastoma,
with profound clinical responses seen in a subset of patients. Based on
this observation, we are investigating a panel of biomarkers, including
end-binding protein 1, EB1, which could be useful for identifying cancer
patients that may benefit most from the treatment with lisavanbulin.
This allows us to take a targeted approach for advancing the clinical
development of lisavanbulin, moving from the evaluation of an unselected
patient population to a biomarker-driven phase 2 study in recurrent
glioblastoma and potentially additional tumor types. Additionally, we
currently intend to focus on the oral formulation in the next stage of
clinical development of lisavanbulin given the consistent outcome
observed with both formulations."
There will be no additional patients enrolled in the weekly 48-hour i.v.
infusion study. All ongoing patients will remain on treatment as long as
they continue to benefit from treatment.
EB1 was previously identified by Basilea as a potential
response-predictive biomarker for lisavanbulin, based on comprehensive
preclinical studies in glioblastoma models. Initial clinical evidence
was then provided in August 2019, when Basilea announced the completion
of patient enrolment into the phase 1 study with daily oral lisavanbulin
in recurrent glioblastoma or high-grade glioma.(2) One glioblastoma
patient in that study, whose tumor tissue was strongly positive for EB1,
was reported as an exceptional long-lasting responder.(3)
In the U.S., a phase 1 study is being conducted in collaboration with
the Adult Brain Tumor Consortium (ABTC), in which oral lisavanbulin is
evaluated in combination with radiotherapy in patients with newly
diagnosed glioblastoma and a reduced sensitivity to chemotherapy with
the standard-of-care drug temozolomide.(4)
About lisavanbulin (BAL101553)
Basilea's oncology drug candidate lisavanbulin (BAL101553, the prodrug
of BAL27862)(5) is being developed as a potential therapy for diverse
cancers.(2, 4, 6) In preclinical studies, lisavanbulin demonstrated
in-vitro and in-vivo activity against diverse treatment-resistant cancer
models, including tumors refractory to conventional approved
therapeutics and radiotherapy.(7,) (8, 9) Lisavanbulin efficiently
distributes to the brain, with anticancer activity in glioblastoma
models.(10, 11, 12) In preclinical studies, end-binding protein 1 (EB1)
was identified as a potential response-predictive biomarker in
glioblastoma models.(12) The active moiety BAL27862 binds to the
colchicine site of tubulin, with distinct effects on microtubule
organization,(13) resulting in the activation of the "spindle assembly
checkpoint" which promotes tumor cell death.(14)
About Basilea
Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. is a commercial stage biopharmaceutical
company, focused on the development of products that address the medical
challenges in the therapeutic areas of oncology and anti-infectives.
With two commercialized drugs, the company is committed to discovering,
developing and commercializing innovative pharmaceutical products to
meet the medical needs of patients with serious and life-threatening
conditions. Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. is headquartered in Basel,
Switzerland and listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX: BSLN). Additional
information can be found at Basilea's website www.basilea.com.
Disclaimer
This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain
forward-looking statements, such as "believe", "assume", "expect",
"forecast", "project", "may", "could", "might", "will" or similar
expressions concerning Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. and its business,
including with respect to the progress, timing and completion of
research, development and clinical studies for product candidates. Such
statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and
other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition,
performance or achievements of Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. to be
materially different from any future results, performance or
achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.
Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. is providing this communication as of this
date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements
contained herein as a result of new information, future events or
otherwise.
For further information, please contact:
Peer Nils Schröder, PhD
Head of Corporate Communications & Investor Relations
+41 61 606 1102
media_relations@basilea.com
investor_relations@basilea.com
------------------------------------------------------
This press release can be downloaded from www.basilea.com.
References
1 B. M. Alexander, T. F. Cloughesy. Adult Glioblastoma. Journal of
Clinical Oncology 2017 (35), 2402-2409
2 ClinicalTrials.gov identifier: NCT02490800
3 J. S. Lopez, R. S. Kristeleit, R. Rulach et al. Phase 1/2a study of
once daily oral BAL101553, a novel tumor checkpoint controller (TCC), in
adult patients with progressive or recurrent glioblastoma (GBM) or
high-grade glioma. American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) annual
meeting 2019, abstract 2025; Journal of Clinical Oncology 2019, 37 (15
supplement), 2025
4 ClinicalTrials.gov identifier: NCT03250299
5 J. Pohlmann, F. Bachmann, A. Schmitt-Hoffmann et al. BAL101553: An
optimized prodrug of the microtubule destabilizer BAL27862 with superior
antitumor activity. American Association for Cancer Research (AACR)
annual meeting 2011, abstract 1347; Cancer Research 2011, 71 (8
supplement)
6 ClinicalTrials.gov identifier: NCT02895360
7 A. Sharmq, A. Broggini-Tenzer, V. Vuong et al. The novel
microtubule targeting agent BAL101553 in combination with radiotherapy
in treatment-refractory tumor models. Radiotherapy Oncology 2017 (124),
433-438
8 G. E. Duran, H. Lane, F. Bachmann et al. In vitro activity of the
novel tubulin active agent BAL27862 in MDR1(+) and MDR1(-) human breast
and ovarian cancer variants selected for resistance to taxanes. American
Association for Cancer Research (AACR) annual meeting 2010, abstract
4412; Cancer Research 2010, 70 (8 supplement)
9 F. Bachmann, K. Burger, G. E. Duran et al. BAL101553 (prodrug of
BAL27862): A unique microtubule destabilizer active against drug
refractory breast cancers alone and in combination with trastuzumab.
American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) annual meeting 2014,
abstract 831; Cancer Research 2014, 74 (19 supplement)
10 A. Schmitt-Hoffmann, D. Klauer, K. Gebhardt et al. BAL27862: a
unique microtubule-targeted agent with a potential for the treatment of
human brain tumors. AACR-NCI-EORTC conference 2009, abstract C233;
Molecular Cancer Therapeutics 2009, 8 (12 supplement)
11 A. C. Mladek, J. L. Pokorny, H. Lane et al. The novel
tubulin-binding 'tumor checkpoint controller' BAL101553 has anti-cancer
activity alone and in combination treatments across a panel of GBM
patient-derived xenografts. American Association for Cancer Research
(AACR) annual meeting 2016, abstract 4781; Cancer Research 2016, 76 (14
supplement)
12 R. Bergès, A. Tchoghandjian, S. Honoré et al. The novel
tubulin-binding checkpoint activator BAL101553 inhibits EB1-dependent
migration and invasion and promotes differentiation of glioblastoma
stem-like cells. Molecular Cancer Therapeutics 2016 (15), 2740-2749
13 A. E. Prota, F. Danel, F. Bachmann et al. The novel
microtubule-destabilizing drug BAL27862 binds to the colchicine site of
tubulin with distinct effects on microtubule organization. Journal of
Molecular Biology 2014 (426), 1848-1860
14 F. Bachmann, K. Burger, H. Lane. BAL101553 (prodrug of BAL27862):
the spindle assembly checkpoint is required for anticancer activity.
American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) annual meeting 2015,
abstract 3789; Cancer Research 2015, 75 (15 supplement)
Attachment
-- Press release (PDF)
https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/5a0a13f9-742e-4df1-984d-97c911887477
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
December 16, 2019 01:15 ET (06:15 GMT)