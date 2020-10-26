Press Release: Basilea presents preclinical data on anti-angiogenic activity of derazantinib at ENA 2020

Basel, Switzerland, October 26, 2020

Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. (SIX: BSLN) today reported that data on the

anti-angiogenic activity of the fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR)

inhibitor derazantinib were presented at the 32(nd) EORTC-NCI-AACR (ENA)

Symposium on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics, that took place

as a virtual event on 24-25 October, 2020. In addition to FGFR1-3

derazantinib also inhibits the vascular endothelial growth factor

receptor 2 (VEGFR2). The presented data from several preclinical models

demonstrate that derazantinib has an anti-angiogenic effect, which may

contribute to its overall anti-tumor activity in FGFR-driven cancers.

The prevention of new blood vessel formation (anti-angiogenesis) is an

established approach in cancer therapy as it deprives the growing tumor

from oxygen and nutrients. VEGFR2 is a primary target for

anti-angiogenic agents in the treatment of cancers.

Dr. Laurenz Kellenberger, Chief Scientific Officer, said: "Our

development strategy for derazantinib is focused on strengthening the

evidence for its differentiation versus other FGFR inhibitors. The

preclinical data on derazantinib's anti-angiogenic activity presented at

the conference show that it may provide additional activity on top of

its established primary anti-tumor effects in FGFR-positive solid

tumors. Based on its unique kinase inhibition profile, we are exploring

derazantinib's potential for enhanced activity alone and in combination

with other anti-cancer agents such as the anti-VEGFR2 antibody

ramucirumab, or the PD-L1 immune checkpoint inhibitor atezolizumab

within our ongoing clinical program FIDES."

The following e-poster was presented at the EORTC-NCI-AACR Virtual

Symposium 2020:

Presentation Authors/title

#

101 P. McSheehy, J. Boult, S. Robinson, F. Bachmann, M.

El-Shemerly, L. Kellenberger, H. Lane

Derazantinib, an oral fibroblast growth factor receptor

inhibitor, in phase-2 clinical development, shows anti-angiogenic

activity in preclinical models

For further information, please visit https://event.eortc.org/ena2020

About derazantinib

Derazantinib is an investigational orally administered small-molecule

FGFR inhibitor with strong activity against FGFR1, 2, and 3.(1) FGFR

kinases are key drivers of cell proliferation, differentiation and

migration. FGFR genetic aberrations, e.g. gene fusions, mutations or

amplifications, have been identified as potentially important

therapeutic targets for various cancers, including intrahepatic

cholangiocarcinoma (iCCA), urothelial, breast, gastric and lung

cancers.(2) In these cancers, FGFR genetic aberrations are found in a

range of 5% to 30%.(3)

Derazantinib also inhibits the colony-stimulating-factor-1-receptor

(CSF1R) kinase.(1) (,) (4) CSF1R-mediated signaling is important for the

maintenance of tumor-promoting macrophages and therefore has been

identified as a potential target for anti-cancer drugs.(5) Preclinical

data has shown that tumor macrophage depletion through CSF1R blockade

renders tumors more responsive to T-cell checkpoint immunotherapy,

including approaches targeting PD-1/PD-L1.(6) (,) (7)

Derazantinib has demonstrated antitumor activity and a manageable safety

profile in a previous biomarker-driven phase 1/2 study in iCCA patients,

(8) and has received U.S. and EU orphan drug designation for iCCA.

Basilea is currently conducting three clinical studies with

derazantinib. The first study, FIDES-01, is a registrational phase 2

study in patients with inoperable or advanced iCCA. It comprises one

cohort of patients with FGFR2 gene fusions and another cohort of

patients with mutations or amplifications.(9) The second study,

FIDES-02, is a phase 1/2 study evaluating derazantinib alone and in

combination with Roche's PD-L1-blocking immune-checkpoint inhibitor,

atezolizumab, in patients with advanced urothelial cancer, including

metastatic, or recurrent surgically unresectable disease, expressing

FGFR genetic aberrations.(10) The third study, FIDES-03, is a phase 1/2

study evaluating derazantinib alone and in combination with Lilly's

anti-VEGFR2 antibody ramucirumab and paclitaxel or with Roche's PD-L1

checkpoint inhibitor, atezolizumab, in patients with advanced gastric

cancer with FGFR genetic aberrations. Basilea in-licensed derazantinib

from ArQule Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Merck & Co., Inc.,

Kenilworth, N.J., U.S.A.

About Basilea

Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical

company, focused on the development of products that address the medical

challenges in the therapeutic areas of oncology and infectious diseases.

With two commercialized drugs, the company is committed to discovering,

developing and commercializing innovative pharmaceutical products to

meet the medical needs of patients with serious and life-threatening

conditions. Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. is headquartered in Basel,

Switzerland and listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX: BSLN). Additional

information can be found at Basilea's website www.basilea.com.

Disclaimer

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain

forward-looking statements, such as "believe", "assume", "expect",

"forecast", "project", "may", "could", "might", "will" or similar

expressions concerning Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. and its business,

including with respect to the progress, timing and completion of

research, development and clinical studies for product candidates. Such

statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and

other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition,

performance or achievements of Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. to be

materially different from any future results, performance or

achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. is providing this communication as of this

date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements

contained herein as a result of new information, future events or

otherwise. Derazantinib and its uses are investigational and have not

been approved by a regulatory authority for any use. Efficacy and safety

have not been established. The information presented should not be

construed as a recommendation for use. The relevance of findings in

nonclinical/preclinical studies to humans is currently being evaluated.

