  • Suche
0 € Trading
Trading
Suche
0 € Aktienhandel
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
Investieren Sie in den chancenreichen US-Immobilienmarkt. Mit dem aktuellen Fonds der US Treuhand. Jetzt informieren! -w-
21.12.2021 07:14

Press Release: Basilea receives USD 10 million milestone payment related to approval of antifungal Cresemba(R) (isavuconazole) in China

Folgen
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

-- Chinese National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) granted Drug

Approval License for Cresemba in China to Basilea's license partner

Pfizer

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Basel, Switzerland, December 21, 2021

Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. (SIX: BSLN), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to meeting the needs of patients with infectious diseases and cancer, announced today that its license partner, Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE, "Pfizer"), has received a Drug Approval License from the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) in China, for the oral formulation of its antifungal Cresemba(R) (isavuconazole). With this authorization, oral Cresemba is now approved in China for the treatment of adult patients with invasive mucormycosis. The granting of the Drug Approval License triggered a milestone payment of USD 10 million from Pfizer to Basilea. The intravenous formulation for the treatment of invasive mucormycosis is currently being reviewed under a separate marketing authorization application.

In October 2020, Pfizer also submitted marketing authorization applications for oral and intravenous Cresemba for the treatment of invasive aspergillosis. These applications are under regulatory review by the Center for Drug Evaluation at the NMPA.

David Veitch, Basilea's CEO said: "We congratulate our partner Pfizer on the approval of Cresemba for the treatment of adult patients with invasive mucormycosis in China. Invasive fungal infections, such as mucormycosis, can pose a serious threat to patients if left untreated. With this approval, patients in China who are suffering from mucormycosis will now have access to a treatment that can help to address their unmet needs. China is a very important commercial market for Cresemba, accounting for approximately 20 percent of global sales for newer antifungals."

The license agreement between Basilea and Pfizer covers Europe (excluding the Nordic countries), Russia, Turkey and Israel, as well as China (including Hong Kong and Macao) and sixteen countries in the Asia Pacific region. In addition to receiving mid-teen royalties on sales, Basilea remains eligible for further milestone payments of up to approximately USD 600 million under the agreement with Pfizer.

Cresemba has been approved in more than 60 countries to date and is currently marketed in 55 countries, including the United States, most EU member states and additional countries inside and outside of Europe. In the twelve-month period between July 2020 and June 2021, total "in-market" sales of Cresemba amounted to USD 285 million, a 24 percent growth year-on-year.(1)

About invasive aspergillosis and invasive mucormycosis

Invasive aspergillosis and invasive mucormycosis are life-threatening mold infections that predominantly affect immunocompromised patients, such as patients with hematologic malignancies (blood cancer). Both infections are associated with high morbidity and mortality.

About isavuconazole (Cresemba)

Isavuconazole is an intravenous (i.v.) and oral azole antifungal, commercialized under the trade name Cresemba. Basilea has entered into several license and distribution agreements for isavuconazole covering the United States, Europe, China, Japan, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and North Africa region, Canada, Russia, Turkey and Israel. In the 27 European Union member states, as well as in Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and the U.K., isavuconazole is approved for the treatment of adult patients with invasive aspergillosis and for the treatment of adult patients with mucormycosis for whom amphotericin B is inappropriate.(2) In China, the oral formulation is approved for the treatment of adult patients with invasive mucormycosis. Isavuconazole is also approved in the United States and several additional countries in Europe and beyond.(3) It has orphan drug designation in the U.S., Europe and Australia for its approved indications.

About Basilea

Basilea is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company founded in 2000 and headquartered in Switzerland. We are committed to discovering, developing and commercializing innovative drugs to meet the needs of patients with cancer and infectious diseases. We have successfully launched two hospital brands, Cresemba for the treatment of invasive fungal infections and Zevtera for the treatment of severe bacterial infections. We are conducting clinical studies with two targeted drug candidates for the treatment of a range of cancers and have a number of preclinical assets in both cancer and infectious diseases in our portfolio. Basilea is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX: BSLN). Please visit basilea.com.

Disclaimer

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements, such as "believe", "assume", "expect", "forecast", "project", "may", "could", "might", "will" or similar expressions concerning Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. and its business, including with respect to the progress, timing and completion of research, development and clinical studies for product candidates. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For further information, please contact:

Peer Nils Schröder, PhD

Head of Corporate Communications & Investor Relations

Phone +41 61 606 1102

E-mail media_relations@basilea.com

investor_relations@basilea.com

This ad hoc announcement can be downloaded from www.basilea.com.

References

1. IQVIA, June 2021. In-market sales reported as moving annual total (MAT)

in U.S. dollar.

2. European Public Assessment Report (EPAR) Cresemba:

http://www.ema.europa.eu [Accessed: December 20, 2021]

3. The registration status and approved indications may vary from country to

country.

Attachment

-- Press release (PDF)

http://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/5a914683-9d62-40a7-9e90-afb751a93cbc

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 21, 2021 01:15 ET (06:15 GMT)

Nachrichten zu Basilea Pharmaceutica AG

  • Relevant
    1
  • Alle
    3
  • vom Unternehmen
    2
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Basilea Pharmaceutica News
RSS Feed
Basilea Pharmaceutica zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Basilea Pharmaceutica AG

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
08.02.2013Basilea Pharmaceutica haltenVontobel Research
07.02.2013Basilea Pharmaceutica haltenVontobel Research
10.12.2012Basilea Pharmaceutica holdVontobel Research
10.12.2012Basilea Pharmaceutica buySarasin Research
22.11.2012Basilea Pharmaceutica holdVontobel Research
10.12.2012Basilea Pharmaceutica buySarasin Research
16.08.2012Basilea Pharmaceutica buySarasin Research
12.06.2012Basilea Pharmaceutica buySarasin Research
12.03.2012Basilea Pharmaceutica buySarasin Research
09.02.2012Basilea Pharmaceutica buySarasin Research
08.02.2013Basilea Pharmaceutica haltenVontobel Research
07.02.2013Basilea Pharmaceutica haltenVontobel Research
10.12.2012Basilea Pharmaceutica holdVontobel Research
22.11.2012Basilea Pharmaceutica holdVontobel Research
17.08.2012Basilea Pharmaceutica holdVontobel Research

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Basilea Pharmaceutica AG nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Basilea Pharmaceutica News

08.12.21Press Release: Continued strong Cresemba(R) (isavuconazole) sales by Pfizer trigger USD 10 million sales milestone payment to Basilea
17.12.21Press Release: Basilea announces FDA approval of Investigational New Drug application for novel oncology drug candidate BAL0891
17.12.21Basilea Pharmaceutica AG : Basilea announces FDA approval of Investigational New Drug application for novel oncology drug candidate BAL0891
Weitere Basilea Pharmaceutica News
Werbung

Trading-News

Mischkonzern vor Aufspaltung: Dieser Konzern-Riese will sich in drei Unternehmen aufspalten
Moderna expandiert
Da geht noch was - Jahresendrally beim DAX?
Vontobel: Frisch auf dem Markt: Jetzt Aktienanleihen mit Barriere und Multi Aktienanleihen mit Barriere (Worst-Of) zeichnen
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Marktkommentar Dezember mit Markus Koch: Value vor Growth im Seitwärtsmarkt
MainFirst: Nachhaltig. Authentisch
Die Top-Aktien der letzten Woche
BIT Capital erweitert Angebot mit neuen Crypto-Fonds
Keiner kann gewinnen
Kfz Versi­che­rung wech­seln - So funk­tio­niert der Wechsel Ihrer Auto­ver­si­che­rung
JETZT NEU: Handle Aktien, ETFs und mehr für 0 Euro & ab sofort ohne Mindestordervolumen bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Basilea Pharmaceutica-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
AusblickChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFundamentalanalyse
Fonds 

Basilea Pharmaceutica Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Profiteure der Neujahrs-Vorsätze und Lockdown-Gewinner
Verlassen Sie den Planeten nie ohne  wie das Schweizer Taschenmesser Ruhm erlangte
Lindner schlägt Joachim Nagel als neuen Bundesbankpräsidenten vor
Weihnachten 2021  tolle Angebote zum Verschenken und selbst behalten
Ende des Tech-Booms? Diese Aktien verkaufen jetzt die Insider

News von

DAX bricht ein: Furcht vor Lockdowns zwingt Europas Börsen in die Knie
Valneva-Aktie: Lauer Booster - Unsere Einschätzung zum Papier
VW-Aktie bricht ein: Wie tief das Papier fallen kann
Ausblick 2022: Börsenampel steht auf Grün - Wo Experten Chancen fürs kommende Jahr sehen
Der Morgen kompakt: Heute mit RWE, Deutsche Telekom, Infineon, Daimler, Amazon und Kaisa

Heute im Fokus

Asiens Börsen in Grün -- CEO Michael Zahn verlässt Deutsche Wohnen zum Jahresende -- Streit um Großraumjet A350: Qatar Airways verklagt Airbus -- Türkei stemmt sich gegen Lira-Verfall -- Nike im Fokus

Postentausch der MAN- und Navistar-Vertriebschefs. Bosch-Chef Denner: Werden Prognosen übertreffen. Bitcoin-Wal nutzte offenbar Krypto-Crash zum Nachkauf.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die toten Topverdiener 2019
Diese Legenden sind die bestbezahlten Toten der Welt
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 50 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 50 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die beliebtesten Marken Deutschlands
Verbraucherlieblinge
Weihnachtsgeld 2021: Die Top 10-Branchen
In diesen Branchen wird am meisten Weihnachtsgeld gezahlt
Das sind Deutschlands beste Städte für Gründer
Startups im Blick
DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im November 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im November 2021
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wo sehen Sie den Bitcoin-Kurs Ende 2021?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Kosten

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen