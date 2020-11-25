  • Suche
25.11.2020 07:14

Press Release: Basilea reports acceptance for regulatory review of Pfizer's marketing authorization application for antifungal isavuconazole (Cresemba(R)) in...

-- Second indication under review following mucormycosis

Basel, Switzerland, November 25, 2020

Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. (SIX: BSLN) announced today that the

marketing authorization application (MAA) for the antifungal

isavuconazole (Cresemba(R) ) for the treatment of adult patients with

invasive aspergillosis, which was submitted by Basilea's license partner

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE, "Pfizer"), has been accepted for regulatory

review by the Center for Drug Evaluation at the National Medical

Products Administration (NMPA) of China. In August 2020, Basilea had

announced that an MAA for Cresemba for the treatment of mucormycosis was

accepted for review by the NMPA.

David Veitch, Chief Executive Officer, said: "Invasive aspergillosis and

mucormycosis are the two most frequent forms of invasive mold infections

and important causes of morbidity and mortality in patients with

hematologic malignancies undergoing intensive chemotherapy regimens.

China is commercially a very important market for Cresemba, accounting

for more than 15 percent of the global market for newer antifungals. We

are therefore very pleased with the progress Pfizer is making in China.

The acceptance of the isavuconazole marketing authorization applications

for regulatory review is an important milestone in bringing Cresemba to

the Chinese market and addressing the unmet medical needs of patients

suffering from invasive mold infections."

In November 2017, Basilea and Pfizer extended their existing license

agreement for Europe (excluding the Nordics), Russia, Turkey and Israel,

to include China, including Hong Kong and Macao, and sixteen countries

in the Asia Pacific region. Under the agreement with Pfizer, Basilea is

still eligible for regulatory and sales milestone payments of up to

approximately USD 630 million, in addition to receiving mid-teen

royalties on sales.

Cresemba has been approved in more than 50 countries to date and is

currently marketed in 48 countries, including the United States, most EU

member states and several additional countries inside and outside of

Europe. For the twelve-month period to the end of June 2020, total

"in-market" sales of Cresemba amounted to USD 230 million, a 30 percent

growth year-on-year.(1)

About Cresemba (isavuconazole)

Isavuconazole is an intravenous (i.v.) and oral azole antifungal,

commercialized under the trade name Cresemba. In the 27 European Union

member states, as well as in Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and the

U.K., isavuconazole is approved for the treatment of adult patients with

invasive aspergillosis and for the treatment of adult patients with

mucormycosis for whom amphotericin B is inappropriate.(2) Cresemba is

also approved in the United States and several additional countries in

Europe and beyond.(3) It has orphan drug designation in the U.S., Europe

and Australia for its approved indications. Basilea has entered into

several license and distribution agreements for isavuconazole covering

the United States, Europe, China, Japan, Latin America, Asia-Pacific,

the Middle East and North Africa region, Canada, Russia, Turkey and

Israel.

About Basilea

Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical

company, focused on the development of products that address the medical

challenges in the therapeutic areas of oncology and infectious diseases.

With two commercialized drugs, the company is committed to discovering,

developing and commercializing innovative pharmaceutical products to

meet the medical needs of patients with serious and life-threatening

conditions. Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. is headquartered in Basel,

Switzerland and listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX: BSLN). Additional

information can be found at Basilea's website www.basilea.com.

Disclaimer

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain

forward-looking statements, such as "believe", "assume", "expect",

"forecast", "project", "may", "could", "might", "will" or similar

expressions concerning Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. and its business,

including with respect to the progress, timing and completion of

research, development and clinical studies for product candidates. Such

statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and

other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition,

performance or achievements of Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. to be

materially different from any future results, performance or

achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. is providing this communication as of this

date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements

contained herein as a result of new information, future events or

otherwise.

For further information, please contact:

Peer Nils Schröder, PhD

Head of Corporate Communications & Investor Relations

Phone +41 61 606 1102

E-mail media_relations@basilea.com

investor_relations@basilea.com

This press release can be downloaded from www.basilea.com.

References

1. IQVIA, June 2020. In-market sales reported as moving annual total (MAT)

in U.S. Dollar corrected for currency fluctuations.

2. European Public Assessment Report (EPAR) Cresemba:

http://www.ema.europa.eu [Accessed: November 24, 2020]

3. The registration status and approved indications may vary from country to

country.

Attachment

-- Press release (PDF)

https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/e62c5e73-14fc-4ac1-8730-a4c7099a1a2b

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 25, 2020 01:15 ET (06:15 GMT)

Werbung

Werbung
