-- Second indication under review following mucormycosis
Basel, Switzerland, November 25, 2020
Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. (SIX: BSLN) announced today that the
marketing authorization application (MAA) for the antifungal
isavuconazole (Cresemba(R) ) for the treatment of adult patients with
invasive aspergillosis, which was submitted by Basilea's license partner
Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE, "Pfizer"), has been accepted for regulatory
review by the Center for Drug Evaluation at the National Medical
Products Administration (NMPA) of China. In August 2020, Basilea had
announced that an MAA for Cresemba for the treatment of mucormycosis was
accepted for review by the NMPA.
David Veitch, Chief Executive Officer, said: "Invasive aspergillosis and
mucormycosis are the two most frequent forms of invasive mold infections
and important causes of morbidity and mortality in patients with
hematologic malignancies undergoing intensive chemotherapy regimens.
China is commercially a very important market for Cresemba, accounting
for more than 15 percent of the global market for newer antifungals. We
are therefore very pleased with the progress Pfizer is making in China.
The acceptance of the isavuconazole marketing authorization applications
for regulatory review is an important milestone in bringing Cresemba to
the Chinese market and addressing the unmet medical needs of patients
suffering from invasive mold infections."
In November 2017, Basilea and Pfizer extended their existing license
agreement for Europe (excluding the Nordics), Russia, Turkey and Israel,
to include China, including Hong Kong and Macao, and sixteen countries
in the Asia Pacific region. Under the agreement with Pfizer, Basilea is
still eligible for regulatory and sales milestone payments of up to
approximately USD 630 million, in addition to receiving mid-teen
royalties on sales.
Cresemba has been approved in more than 50 countries to date and is
currently marketed in 48 countries, including the United States, most EU
member states and several additional countries inside and outside of
Europe. For the twelve-month period to the end of June 2020, total
"in-market" sales of Cresemba amounted to USD 230 million, a 30 percent
growth year-on-year.(1)
About Cresemba (isavuconazole)
Isavuconazole is an intravenous (i.v.) and oral azole antifungal,
commercialized under the trade name Cresemba. In the 27 European Union
member states, as well as in Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and the
U.K., isavuconazole is approved for the treatment of adult patients with
invasive aspergillosis and for the treatment of adult patients with
mucormycosis for whom amphotericin B is inappropriate.(2) Cresemba is
also approved in the United States and several additional countries in
Europe and beyond.(3) It has orphan drug designation in the U.S., Europe
and Australia for its approved indications. Basilea has entered into
several license and distribution agreements for isavuconazole covering
the United States, Europe, China, Japan, Latin America, Asia-Pacific,
the Middle East and North Africa region, Canada, Russia, Turkey and
Israel.
About Basilea
Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical
company, focused on the development of products that address the medical
challenges in the therapeutic areas of oncology and infectious diseases.
With two commercialized drugs, the company is committed to discovering,
developing and commercializing innovative pharmaceutical products to
meet the medical needs of patients with serious and life-threatening
conditions. Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. is headquartered in Basel,
Switzerland and listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX: BSLN). Additional
information can be found at Basilea's website www.basilea.com.
Disclaimer
This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain
forward-looking statements, such as "believe", "assume", "expect",
"forecast", "project", "may", "could", "might", "will" or similar
expressions concerning Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. and its business,
including with respect to the progress, timing and completion of
research, development and clinical studies for product candidates. Such
statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and
other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition,
performance or achievements of Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. to be
materially different from any future results, performance or
achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.
Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. is providing this communication as of this
date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements
contained herein as a result of new information, future events or
otherwise.
For further information, please contact:
Peer Nils Schröder, PhD
Head of Corporate Communications & Investor Relations
Phone +41 61 606 1102
E-mail media_relations@basilea.com
investor_relations@basilea.com
This press release can be downloaded from www.basilea.com.
References
1. IQVIA, June 2020. In-market sales reported as moving annual total (MAT)
in U.S. Dollar corrected for currency fluctuations.
2. European Public Assessment Report (EPAR) Cresemba:
http://www.ema.europa.eu [Accessed: November 24, 2020]
3. The registration status and approved indications may vary from country to
country.
