Basel, Switzerland, February 12, 2021

Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. (SIX: BSLN) announced today that data on the

safety, tolerability and preliminary efficacy of the fibroblast growth

factor receptor (FGFR) inhibitor derazantinib in combination with the

PD-L1 checkpoint inhibitor atezolizumab, in patients with advanced solid

tumors from the phase 1b dose-finding cohort in the FIDES-02 study, were

presented at the virtual American Society of Clinical Oncology

Genitourinary Cancers Symposium (ASCO GU 2021), held from February 11 to

13, 2021.(1)

The derazantinib-atezolizumab combination was well tolerated and no

dose-limiting toxicities were observed. The most commonly reported

adverse events were fatigue/asthenia (weakness), nausea and diarrhea.

The study demonstrated that derazantinib and atezolizumab can be safely

combined at doses of 300 mg of daily oral derazantinib, which is the

derazantinib monotherapy dose used in the phase 2 study FIDES-01, and

1200 mg atezolizumab, administered intravenously once every three weeks

which was the maximum dose pre-specified in the protocol.(2)

Several patients are still receiving treatment with derazantinib and

atezolizumab, including one patient with a bile duct cancer and FGFR2

gene fusion, who is ongoing in the study for more than nine months and

was reported with a partial response with continued tumor shrinkage. The

combination of derazantinib and atezolizumab is supported by preclinical

data demonstrating derazantinib's strong inhibition of

colony-stimulating-factor-1-receptor kinase (CSF1R). CSF1R inhibition

may revert tumor-induced immunosuppression and thereby enhance the

response to immune-checkpoint inhibition.

Dr. Marc Engelhardt, Chief Medical Officer, said: "The recently

announced clinical proof of concept for derazantinib as monotherapy in

the FIDES-01 study in patients with FGFR2 gene fusion-positive

intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma and the efficacy signal obtained in the

group of patients with advanced solid tumors in the FIDES-02 study are

encouraging. Considering the manageable safety and tolerability profile

and the rapidly evolving treatment landscape in urothelial cancer in

patients both with and without FGFR genetic aberrations, we additionally

plan to amend the FIDES-02 study protocol to explore a higher dose of

derazantinib in two cohorts of this study. These cohorts would explore

whether dosing derazantinib at its previously established maximum

tolerated daily dose, which is about 30% higher than the current phase 2

dose, may provide additional benefits in monotherapy and combination to

patients with FGFR-positive urothelial cancer."

The FIDES-02 study (Fibroblast growth factor Inhibition with

DErazantinib in Solid tumors) is an ongoing multi-center, open-label

phase 1/2 study evaluating once-daily orally administered derazantinib

and atezolizumab in patients with inoperable or metastatic urothelial

(bladder) cancer and confirmed FGFR genetic aberrations.

The following e-poster was presented at ASCO GU 2021:

Abstract # Title

437 Derazantinib (DZB) in combination with atezolizumab

(AZB) in patients with solid tumors: Results from the

dose-finding phase Ib substudy of FIDES-02.

Authors: Raghad Karim, Arvind Chaudhry, Anna Patrikidou,

Alejandro Falcon Gonzalez, Fabricio Racca, Yohann Loriot,

Damien Pouessel, Jean-Laurent Deville, Shinkyo Yoon,

Hyo Jin Lee, Frederique Cantero, Michalina Marszewska,

Mikael Saulay, Stephan Braun, Rodryg Ramlau

For further information, please visit

https://meetings.asco.org/gu/virtual-program

About derazantinib

Derazantinib is an investigational orally administered small-molecule

FGFR inhibitor with strong activity against FGFR1, 2, and 3.(3) FGFR

kinases are key drivers of cell proliferation, differentiation and

migration. FGFR genetic aberrations, e.g. gene fusions, mutations or

amplifications, have been identified as potentially important

therapeutic targets for various cancers, including intrahepatic

cholangiocarcinoma (iCCA), urothelial, breast, gastric and lung

cancers.(4) In these cancers, FGFR genetic aberrations are found in a

range of 5% to 30%.(5)

Derazantinib also inhibits the colony-stimulating-factor-1-receptor

kinase (CSF1R).(3, 6) CSF1R-mediated signaling is important for the

maintenance of tumor-promoting macrophages and therefore has been

identified as a potential target for anti-cancer drugs.(7) Pre-clinical

data has shown that tumor macrophage depletion through CSF1R blockade

renders tumors more responsive to T-cell checkpoint immunotherapy,

including approaches targeting PD-L1/PD-1.(8, 9)

Derazantinib has demonstrated initial antitumor activity and a

manageable safety profile in a previous biomarker-driven phase 1/2 study

in iCCA patients,(10) and has received U.S. and EU orphan drug

designation for iCCA. Basilea is currently conducting three clinical

studies with derazantinib. The first study, FIDES-01, is a

registrational phase 2 study in patients with inoperable or advanced

iCCA. It comprises one cohort of patients with FGFR2 gene fusions and

another cohort of patients with mutations or amplifications.(2) Positive

topline results for the FIDES-01 cohort with FGFR2 gene-fusion positive

iCCA patients have just been reported. The second study, FIDES-02, is a

phase 1/2 study evaluating derazantinib alone and in combination with

Roche's PD-L1 checkpoint inhibitor, atezolizumab, in patients with

advanced urothelial cancer, including metastatic, or recurrent

surgically unresectable disease, expressing FGFR genetic aberrations.(1)

The third study, FIDES-03, is a phase 1/2 study evaluating derazantinib

alone and in combination with Lilly's anti-VEGFR2 antibody ramucirumab

and paclitaxel or with Roche's PD-L1 checkpoint inhibitor atezolizumab

in patients with advanced gastric cancer with FGFR genetic

aberrations.(11) Basilea in-licensed derazantinib from ArQule Inc., a

wholly-owned subsidiary of Merck & Co., Inc., Kenilworth, N.J., U.S.A.

About Basilea

Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical

company, focused on the development of products that address the medical

challenges in the therapeutic areas of oncology and infectious diseases.

With two commercialized drugs, the company is committed to discovering,

developing and commercializing innovative pharmaceutical products to

meet the medical needs of patients with serious and life-threatening

conditions. Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. is headquartered in Basel,

Switzerland and listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX: BSLN). Additional

information can be found at Basilea's website www.basilea.com.

Disclaimer

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain

forward-looking statements, such as "believe", "assume", "expect",

"forecast", "project", "may", "could", "might", "will" or similar

expressions concerning Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. and its business,

including with respect to the progress, timing and completion of

research, development and clinical studies for product candidates. Such

statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and

other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition,

performance or achievements of Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. to be

materially different from any future results, performance or

achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. is providing this communication as of this

date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements

contained herein as a result of new information, future events or

otherwise. Derazantinib and its uses are investigational and have not

been approved by a regulatory authority for any use. Efficacy and safety

have not been established. The information presented should not be

construed as a recommendation for use. The relevance of findings in

nonclinical/preclinical studies to humans is currently being evaluated.

For further information, please contact:

Peer Nils Schröder, PhD

Head of Corporate Communications & Investor Relations

Phone +41 61 606 1102

E-mail media_relations@basilea.com

investor_relations@basilea.com

This press release can be downloaded from www.basilea.com.

References

1. FIDES-02: ClinicalTrials.gov identifier: NCT04045613

2. FIDES-01: ClinicalTrials.gov identifier: NCT03230318

3. T. G. Hall, Y. Yu, S. Eathiraj et al. Preclinical activity of ARQ 087, a

novel inhibitor targeting FGFR dysregulation. PLoS ONE 2016, 11 (9),

e0162594

4. R. Porta, R. Borea, A. Coelho et al. FGFR a promising druggable target in

cancer: Molecular biology and new drugs. Critical Reviews in

Oncology/Hematology 2017 (113), 256-267

5. T. Helsten, S. Elkin, E. Arthur et al. The FGFR landscape in cancer:

Analysis of 4,853 tumors by next-generation sequencing. Clinical Cancer

Research 2016 (22), 259-267

6. P. McSheehy, F. Bachmann, N. Forster-Gross et al. Derazantinib (DZB): A

dual FGFR/CSF1R-inhibitor active in PDX-models of urothelial cancer.

Molecular Cancer Therapeutics 2019 (18), 12 supplement, pp. LB-C12

7. M. A. Cannarile, M. Weisser, W. Jacob et al. Colony-stimulating factor 1

receptor (CSF1R) inhibitors in cancer therapy. Journal for ImmunoTherapy

of Cancer 2017, 5:53

8. Y. Zhu, B. L. Knolhoff, M. A. Meyer et al. CSF1/CSF1R Blockade reprograms

tumor-infiltrating macrophages and improves response to T cell checkpoint

immunotherapy in pancreatic cancer models. Cancer Research 2014 (74),

5057-5069

9. E. Peranzoni, J. Lemoine, L. Vimeux et al. Macrophages impede CD8 T cells

from reaching tumor cells and limit the efficacy of anti--PD-1 treatment.

Proceedings of the National Academy of Science of the United States of

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

February 12, 2021 01:15 ET (06:15 GMT)

