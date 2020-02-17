Basel, Switzerland, February 12, 2021
Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. (SIX: BSLN) announced today that data on the
safety, tolerability and preliminary efficacy of the fibroblast growth
factor receptor (FGFR) inhibitor derazantinib in combination with the
PD-L1 checkpoint inhibitor atezolizumab, in patients with advanced solid
tumors from the phase 1b dose-finding cohort in the FIDES-02 study, were
presented at the virtual American Society of Clinical Oncology
Genitourinary Cancers Symposium (ASCO GU 2021), held from February 11 to
13, 2021.(1)
The derazantinib-atezolizumab combination was well tolerated and no
dose-limiting toxicities were observed. The most commonly reported
adverse events were fatigue/asthenia (weakness), nausea and diarrhea.
The study demonstrated that derazantinib and atezolizumab can be safely
combined at doses of 300 mg of daily oral derazantinib, which is the
derazantinib monotherapy dose used in the phase 2 study FIDES-01, and
1200 mg atezolizumab, administered intravenously once every three weeks
which was the maximum dose pre-specified in the protocol.(2)
Several patients are still receiving treatment with derazantinib and
atezolizumab, including one patient with a bile duct cancer and FGFR2
gene fusion, who is ongoing in the study for more than nine months and
was reported with a partial response with continued tumor shrinkage. The
combination of derazantinib and atezolizumab is supported by preclinical
data demonstrating derazantinib's strong inhibition of
colony-stimulating-factor-1-receptor kinase (CSF1R). CSF1R inhibition
may revert tumor-induced immunosuppression and thereby enhance the
response to immune-checkpoint inhibition.
Dr. Marc Engelhardt, Chief Medical Officer, said: "The recently
announced clinical proof of concept for derazantinib as monotherapy in
the FIDES-01 study in patients with FGFR2 gene fusion-positive
intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma and the efficacy signal obtained in the
group of patients with advanced solid tumors in the FIDES-02 study are
encouraging. Considering the manageable safety and tolerability profile
and the rapidly evolving treatment landscape in urothelial cancer in
patients both with and without FGFR genetic aberrations, we additionally
plan to amend the FIDES-02 study protocol to explore a higher dose of
derazantinib in two cohorts of this study. These cohorts would explore
whether dosing derazantinib at its previously established maximum
tolerated daily dose, which is about 30% higher than the current phase 2
dose, may provide additional benefits in monotherapy and combination to
patients with FGFR-positive urothelial cancer."
The FIDES-02 study (Fibroblast growth factor Inhibition with
DErazantinib in Solid tumors) is an ongoing multi-center, open-label
phase 1/2 study evaluating once-daily orally administered derazantinib
and atezolizumab in patients with inoperable or metastatic urothelial
(bladder) cancer and confirmed FGFR genetic aberrations.
The following e-poster was presented at ASCO GU 2021:
Abstract # Title
437 Derazantinib (DZB) in combination with atezolizumab
(AZB) in patients with solid tumors: Results from the
dose-finding phase Ib substudy of FIDES-02.
Authors: Raghad Karim, Arvind Chaudhry, Anna Patrikidou,
Alejandro Falcon Gonzalez, Fabricio Racca, Yohann Loriot,
Damien Pouessel, Jean-Laurent Deville, Shinkyo Yoon,
Hyo Jin Lee, Frederique Cantero, Michalina Marszewska,
Mikael Saulay, Stephan Braun, Rodryg Ramlau
For further information, please visit
https://meetings.asco.org/gu/virtual-program
About derazantinib
Derazantinib is an investigational orally administered small-molecule
FGFR inhibitor with strong activity against FGFR1, 2, and 3.(3) FGFR
kinases are key drivers of cell proliferation, differentiation and
migration. FGFR genetic aberrations, e.g. gene fusions, mutations or
amplifications, have been identified as potentially important
therapeutic targets for various cancers, including intrahepatic
cholangiocarcinoma (iCCA), urothelial, breast, gastric and lung
cancers.(4) In these cancers, FGFR genetic aberrations are found in a
range of 5% to 30%.(5)
Derazantinib also inhibits the colony-stimulating-factor-1-receptor
kinase (CSF1R).(3, 6) CSF1R-mediated signaling is important for the
maintenance of tumor-promoting macrophages and therefore has been
identified as a potential target for anti-cancer drugs.(7) Pre-clinical
data has shown that tumor macrophage depletion through CSF1R blockade
renders tumors more responsive to T-cell checkpoint immunotherapy,
including approaches targeting PD-L1/PD-1.(8, 9)
Derazantinib has demonstrated initial antitumor activity and a
manageable safety profile in a previous biomarker-driven phase 1/2 study
in iCCA patients,(10) and has received U.S. and EU orphan drug
designation for iCCA. Basilea is currently conducting three clinical
studies with derazantinib. The first study, FIDES-01, is a
registrational phase 2 study in patients with inoperable or advanced
iCCA. It comprises one cohort of patients with FGFR2 gene fusions and
another cohort of patients with mutations or amplifications.(2) Positive
topline results for the FIDES-01 cohort with FGFR2 gene-fusion positive
iCCA patients have just been reported. The second study, FIDES-02, is a
phase 1/2 study evaluating derazantinib alone and in combination with
Roche's PD-L1 checkpoint inhibitor, atezolizumab, in patients with
advanced urothelial cancer, including metastatic, or recurrent
surgically unresectable disease, expressing FGFR genetic aberrations.(1)
The third study, FIDES-03, is a phase 1/2 study evaluating derazantinib
alone and in combination with Lilly's anti-VEGFR2 antibody ramucirumab
and paclitaxel or with Roche's PD-L1 checkpoint inhibitor atezolizumab
in patients with advanced gastric cancer with FGFR genetic
aberrations.(11) Basilea in-licensed derazantinib from ArQule Inc., a
wholly-owned subsidiary of Merck & Co., Inc., Kenilworth, N.J., U.S.A.
About Basilea
Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical
company, focused on the development of products that address the medical
challenges in the therapeutic areas of oncology and infectious diseases.
With two commercialized drugs, the company is committed to discovering,
developing and commercializing innovative pharmaceutical products to
meet the medical needs of patients with serious and life-threatening
conditions. Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. is headquartered in Basel,
Switzerland and listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX: BSLN). Additional
information can be found at Basilea's website www.basilea.com.
