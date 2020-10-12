Basel, Switzerland, October 12, 2020
Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. (SIX: BSLN) today reported that its
fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) inhibitor, derazantinib,
demonstrated antitumor efficacy in intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma
(iCCA) patients with FGFR2 gene mutations or amplifications. The
analysis was presented at the Molecular Analysis for Precision Oncology
(MAP) Virtual Congress 2020, organized by the European Society for
Medical Oncology (ESMO), which took place from 9-10 October, 2020. It is
based on pooled data from 23 patients treated with derazantinib in two
clinical studies(1, 2) as well as from the early access(3) and
compassionate use programs.
The median progression free survival was 7.2 months and patients
received treatment for a median of 8.2 months. This is consistent with
results previously reported for derazantinib-treated iCCA patients with
FGFR2 gene fusions.(4, 5) Derazantinib showed a manageable safety
profile with a low incidence of nail toxicity, retinal events, hand-foot
syndrome and stomatitis (inflammation of the mouth).
Dr. Marc Engelhardt, Chief Medical Officer, said: "Our development
strategy for derazantinib is focused on strengthening the clinical
evidence on its differentiation versus other FGFR inhibitors based on
its unique kinase inhibition spectrum and safety and tolerability
profile. FGFR inhibitors, including derazantinib, have demonstrated
clinical antitumor activity in patients with FGFR2 gene fusion-positive
iCCA. However, to date there is limited clinical evidence for the
benefit of FGFR inhibitors in iCCA patients with FGFR2 gene mutations
and amplifications. The data presented at the MAP congress show that
derazantinib is active in this group of patients and underscore the
broad therapeutic potential of derazantinib in FGFR2-positive iCCA."
ICCA is a cancer originating from the biliary system. Patients are often
diagnosed with advanced or metastatic disease, that cannot be surgically
removed and the prognosis for these patients is poor.
Apart from iCCA, Basilea is also exploring derazantinib in two phase 1/2
studies, as monotherapy and in combinations with other cancer treatments,
in patients with advanced urothelial cancer (FIDES-02), or advanced
gastric cancer (FIDES-03), with FGFR genetic aberrations.
The following e-poster was presented at the ESMO MAP Virtual Congress
2020:
Presentation Authors/title
#
45P M. Droz dit Busset, W. L. Shaib, W. P. Harris, N. Damjanov,
M. J. Borad, A. Vogel, J. Bridgewater, L. Sellmann,
V. Dadduzio, M. Borner, J. Snider, F. Cantero, M. Saulay,
S. Braun, V. Mazzaferro, M. M. Javle
Efficacy of derazantinib in intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma
patients with FGFR2 mutations or amplifications: Pooled
analysis of clinical trials and early access programs.
For further information, please visit
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=n1NJYi9lyiNmYq3qPmQHDTno2Sp2861vT5-MqDntumb-IhJaBPE2BgUO6-Q55Fgr53hGuEqkmCrblANeVW4_XnzyHS1f9i6JSl6QEwaFneKvKBTA3oWc49We3duD0kP53C2bJVCQYWOJOKtdllXi_O2ImZBZvxWmiUft-l0PUuc=
www.esmo.org/meetings/map-virtual-2020/programme
About derazantinib
Derazantinib is an investigational orally administered small-molecule
FGFR inhibitor with strong activity against FGFR1, 2, and 3.(6) FGFR
kinases are key drivers of cell proliferation, differentiation and
migration. FGFR genetic aberrations, e.g. gene fusions, mutations or
amplifications, have been identified as potentially important
therapeutic targets for various cancers, including intrahepatic
cholangiocarcinoma (iCCA), urothelial, breast, gastric and lung
cancers.(7) In these cancers, FGFR genetic aberrations are found in a
range of 5% to 30%.(8) Derazantinib also inhibits the
colony-stimulating-factor-1-receptor kinase (CSF1R).(6, 9)
CSF1R-mediated signaling is important for the maintenance of
tumor-promoting macrophages and therefore has been identified as a
potential target for anti-cancer drugs.(10) Preclinical data has shown
that tumor macrophage depletion through CSF1R blockade renders tumors
more responsive to T-cell checkpoint immunotherapy, including approaches
targeting PD-L1/PD-1.(11, 12) Derazantinib has demonstrated antitumor
activity and a manageable safety profile in a previous biomarker-driven
phase 1/2 study in iCCA patients,(4) and has received U.S. and EU orphan
drug designation for iCCA. Basilea is currently conducting three
clinical studies with derazantinib. The first study, FIDES-01, is a
registrational phase 2 study in patients with inoperable or advanced
iCCA. It comprises one cohort of patients with FGFR2 gene fusions and
another cohort of patients with mutations or amplifications.(2) The
second study, FIDES-02, is a phase 1/2 study evaluating derazantinib
alone and in combination with Roche's PD-L1-blocking immune-checkpoint
inhibitor, atezolizumab, in patients with advanced urothelial cancer,
including metastatic, or recurrent surgically unresectable disease,
expressing FGFR genetic aberrations.(13) The third study, FIDES-03, is a
phase 1/2 study evaluating derazantinib alone and in combination with
other cancer treatments, for instance with Roche's PD-L1 checkpoint
inhibitor, atezolizumab, in patients with advanced gastric cancer with
FGFR genetic aberrations. Basilea in-licensed derazantinib from ArQule
Inc, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Merck & Co., Inc., Kenilworth, N.J.,
U.S.A.
About Basilea
Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical
company, focused on the development of products that address the medical
challenges in the therapeutic areas of oncology and infectious diseases.
With two commercialized drugs, the company is committed to discovering,
developing and commercializing innovative pharmaceutical products to
meet the medical needs of patients with serious and life-threatening
conditions. Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. is headquartered in Basel,
Switzerland and listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX: BSLN). Additional
information can be found at Basilea's website
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=n1NJYi9lyiNmYq3qPmQHDWgSvQnjbmc-ffmoog8c41E55a06SL6hdoZg53ltosGfuDnJyV7wj7Uj7LGNSnXpQw==
www.basilea.com.
Disclaimer
This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain
forward-looking statements, such as "believe", "assume", "expect",
"forecast", "project", "may", "could", "might", "will" or similar
expressions concerning Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. and its business,
including with respect to the progress, timing and completion of
research, development and clinical studies for product candidates. Such
statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and
other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition,
performance or achievements of Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. to be
materially different from any future results, performance or
achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.
Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. is providing this communication as of this
date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements
contained herein as a result of new information, future events or
otherwise. Derazantinib and its uses are investigational and have not
been approved by a regulatory authority for any use. Efficacy and safety
have not been established. The information presented should not be
construed as a recommendation for use. The relevance of findings in
nonclinical/preclinical studies to humans is currently being evaluated.
For further information, please contact:
Peer Nils Schröder, PhD
Head of Corporate Communications & Investor Relations
Phone +41 61 606 1102
E-mail mailto:media_relations@basilea.com media_relations@basilea.com
mailto:investor_relations@basilea.com investor_relations@basilea.com
-----------------------------------------------------------------------
This press release can be downloaded from
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=n1NJYi9lyiNmYq3qPmQHDTeHLfHwo2DDCoiFnJ5YPUdLa_3CxoDsG_JicLEgPVBR_1cWr_Px6aq6oBecY9vcCA==
www.basilea.com.
References
1. ClinicalTrials.gov identifier: NCT01752920
2. FIDES-01: ClinicalTrials.gov identifier: NCT03230318
3. Early access program: ClinicalTrials.gov identifier: NCT04087876
4. V. Mazzaferro, B. F. El-Rayes, M. Droz dit Busset et al. Derazantinib
(ARQ 087) in advanced or inoperable FGFR2 gene fusion-positive
intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma. British Journal of Cancer 2019 (120),
165-171. ClinicalTrials.gov identifier: NCT01752920
5. M. Droz Dit Busset, S. Braun, B. El-Rayes et al. Annales of Oncology 2019
(30) suppl_5, v253--v324.
6. T. G. Hall, Y. Yu, S. Eathiraj et al. Preclinical activity of ARQ 087, a
novel inhibitor targeting FGFR dysregulation. PLoS ONE 2016, 11 (9),
e0162594
7. R. Porta, R. Borea, A. Coelho et al. FGFR a promising druggable target in
cancer: Molecular biology and new drugs. Critical Reviews in
Oncology/Hematology 2017 (113), 256-267
8. T. Helsten, S. Elkin, E. Arthur et al. The FGFR landscape in cancer:
Analysis of 4,853 tumors by next-generation sequencing. Clinical Cancer
Research 2016 (22), 259-267
9. P. McSheehy, F. Bachmann, N. Forster-Gross et al. Derazantinib (DZB): A
dual FGFR/CSF1R-inhibitor active in PDX-models of urothelial cancer.
Molecular Cancer Therapeutics 2019 (18), 12 supplement, pp. LB-C12
10. M. A. Cannarile, M. Weisser, W. Jacob et al. Colony-stimulating factor 1
receptor (CSF1R) inhibitors in cancer therapy. Journal for ImmunoTherapy
of Cancer 2017, 5:53
11. Y. Zhu, B. L. Knolhoff, M. A. Meyer et al. CSF1/CSF1R Blockade reprograms
tumor-infiltrating macrophages and improves response to T cell checkpoint
(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires
October 12, 2020 01:15 ET (05:15 GMT)