Press Release: Basilea reports positive -2

This press release can be downloaded from www.basilea.com.

References

1 ClinicalTrials.gov identifier: NCT04045613. Tecentriq(R) is a

registered trademark of Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

2 R. Stupp, W. P. Mason, M. J. van den Bent et al. Radiotherapy plus

concomitant and adjuvant temozolomide for glioblastoma. New England

Journal of Medicine 2005 (352), 987-996

3 ClinicalTrials.gov identifier: NCT02895360

4 ClinicalTrials.gov identifier: NCT03250299

5 ClinicalTrials.gov identifier: NCT02490800

6 J. S. Lopez, R. S. Kristeleit, R. Rulach et al. Phase 1/2a study of

once daily oral BAL101553, a novel tumor checkpoint controller (TCC), in

adult patients with progressive or recurrent glioblastoma (GBM) or

high-grade glioma. American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) annual

meeting 2019, abstract 2025; Journal of Clinical Oncology 2019, 37 (15

supplement), 2025

7 T. G. Hall, Y. Yu, S. Eathiraj et al. Preclinical activity of ARQ

087, a novel inhibitor targeting FGFR dysregulation. PLoS ONE 2016, 11

(9), e0162594

8 R. Porta, R. Borea, A. Coelho et al. FGFR a promising druggable

target in cancer: Molecular biology and new drugs. Critical Reviews in

Oncology/Hematology 2017 (113), 256-267

9 T. Helsten, S. Elkin, E. Arthur et al. The FGFR landscape in

cancer: Analysis of 4,853 tumors by next-generation sequencing. Clinical

Cancer Research 2016 (22), 259-267

10 M. A. Cannarile, M. Weisser, W. Jacob et al. Colony-stimulating

factor 1 receptor (CSF1R) inhibitors in cancer therapy. Journal for

ImmunoTherapy of Cancer 2017, 5:53

11 Y. Zhu, B. L. Knolhoff, M. A. Meyer et al. CSF1/CSF1R Blockade

reprograms tumor-infiltrating macrophages and improves response to T

cell checkpoint immunotherapy in pancreatic cancer models. Cancer

Research 2014 (74), 5057-5069

12 E. Peranzoni, J. Lemoine, L. Vimeux et al. Macrophages impede CD8 T

cells from reaching tumor cells and limit the efficacy of anti--PD-1

treatment. Proceedings of the National Academy of Science of the United

States of America 2018 (115), E4041-E4050

13 V. Mazzaferro, B. F. El-Rayes, M. Droz dit Busset et al.

Derazantinib (ARQ 087) in advanced or inoperable FGFR2 gene

fusion-positive intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma. British Journal of

Cancer 2019 (120), 165-171. ClinicalTrials.gov identifier: NCT01752920

14 ClinicalTrials.gov identifier: NCT03230318

15 J. Pohlmann, F. Bachmann, A. Schmitt-Hoffmann et al. BAL101553: An

optimized prodrug of the microtubule destabilizer BAL27862 with superior

antitumor activity. American Association for Cancer Research (AACR)

annual meeting 2011, abstract 1347; Cancer Research 2011, 71 (8

Supplement)

16 A. Sharmq, A. Broggini-Tenzer, V. Vuong et al. The novel microtubule

targeting agent BAL101553 in combination with radiotherapy in

treatment-refractory tumor models. Radiotherapy Oncology 2017 (124),

433-438

17 G. E. Duran, H. Lane, F. Bachmann et al. In vitro activity of the

novel tubulin active agent BAL27862 in MDR1(+) and MDR1(-) human breast

and ovarian cancer variants selected for resistance to taxanes. American

Association for Cancer Research (AACR) annual meeting 2010, abstract

4412; Cancer Research 2010, 70 (8 Supplement)

18 F. Bachmann, K. Burger, G. E. Duran et al. BAL101553 (prodrug of

BAL27862): A unique microtubule destabilizer active against drug

refractory breast cancers alone and in combination with trastuzumab.

American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) annual meeting 2014,

abstract 831; Cancer Research 2014, 74 (19 Supplement)

19 A. Schmitt-Hoffmann, D. Klauer, K. Gebhardt et al. BAL27862: a

unique microtubule-targeted agent with a potential for the treatment of

human brain tumors. AACR-NCI-EORTC conference 2009, abstract C233;

Molecular Cancer Therapeutics 2009, 8 (12 Supplement)

20 A. C. Mladek, J. L. Pokorny, H. Lane et al. The novel

tubulin-binding 'tumor checkpoint controller' BAL101553 has anti-cancer

activity alone and in combination treatments across a panel of GBM

patient-derived xenografts. American Association for Cancer Research

(AACR) annual meeting 2016, abstract 4781; Cancer Research 2016, 76 (14

Supplement)

21 R. Bergès, A. Tchoghandjian, S. Honoré et al. The novel

tubulin-binding checkpoint activator BAL101553 inhibits EB1-dependent

migration and invasion and promotes differentiation of glioblastoma

stem-like cells. Molecular Cancer Therapeutics 2016 (15), 2740-2749

22 A. E. Prota, F. Danel, F. Bachmann et al. The novel

microtubule-destabilizing drug BAL27862 binds to the colchicine site of

tubulin with distinct effects on microtubule organization. Journal of

Molecular Biology 2014 (426), 1848-1860

23 F. Bachmann, K. Burger, H. Lane. BAL101553 (prodrug of BAL27862):

the spindle assembly checkpoint is required for anticancer activity.

American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) annual meeting 2015,

abstract 3789; Cancer Research 2015, 75 (15 Supplement)

Attachment

-- Press release (PDF)

https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/0f285719-f081-460d-8a0e-2808da6e813d

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 30, 2019 02:15 ET (06:15 GMT)