-- Disease control rate of 79% with one complete response
-- Consistent safety and tolerability profile
-- Study continues with topline results expected in H1 2022
Basel, Switzerland, March 24, 2021
Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. (SIX: BSLN) announced today positive results
of a pre-planned interim analysis in cohort 2 of the phase 2 study
FIDES-01 (Fibroblast growth factor Inhibition with DErazantinib in Solid
tumors), which is assessing the anti-tumor efficacy of the orally
administered fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) inhibitor,
derazantinib, in patients with inoperable or advanced intrahepatic
cholangiocarcinoma (iCCA), a form of bile duct cancer.(1) After cohort 1
of the study provided the clinical proof of concept for derazantinib
monotherapy in the treatment of iCCA patients with FGFR2 gene fusions,
cohort 2 is enrolling iCCA patients with FGFR2 gene mutations or
amplifications.(2) The efficacy data obtained in the interim analysis
met the pre-specified threshold so that the study will proceed to the
next stage as planned.
The interim analysis of cohort 2 is based on 14 evaluable patients who
had at least one post-baseline tumor assessment. The pre-specified
criterion that at least 8 patients met the primary endpoint of obtaining
progression-free survival (PFS) of at least 3 months was successfully
achieved. The positive interim analysis allows the study to advance to
its next stage and enrol a total of 43 patients. As a number of patients
are still ongoing with treatment the median PFS was not yet mature at
the time of the interim analysis and will be defined at a later time
point.
The disease control rate (DCR), reflecting the proportion of patients
with a complete or partial response or with stable disease, was 79%,
including one patient with a confirmed complete response, one patient
with an unconfirmed partial response and nine patients with a best
response of stable disease at the time when the interim analysis was
conducted.
The observed safety and tolerability is consistent with the profile
reported for cohort 1.
Dr. Marc Engelhardt, Chief Medical Officer, said: "We are very pleased
with the positive interim results for this cohort of iCCA patients with
FGFR2 gene mutations or amplifications. The clinical benefit with
derazantinib is similar to that reported for iCCA patients with FGFR2
gene fusions earlier this year. This supports the relevance of
derazantinib in a group of patients with iCCA where there has been very
limited clinical evidence of successful treatment with other FGFR
inhibitors and confirms the broad potential of derazantinib as a
monotherapy for the treatment of iCCA patients with diverse FGFR2
genetic aberrations. This outcome is very encouraging and further
strengthens the evidence for the differentiation of derazantinib versus
other FGFR inhibitors both from the efficacy and safety perspective. We
are now progressing the study to the next stage and expect topline
results for cohort 2 in the first half of 2022."
About derazantinib
Derazantinib is an investigational orally administered small-molecule
FGFR inhibitor with strong activity against FGFR1, 2, and 3.(3) FGFR
kinases are key drivers of cell proliferation, differentiation and
migration. FGFR genetic aberrations, e.g. gene fusions, mutations or
amplifications, have been identified as potentially important
therapeutic targets for various cancers, including intrahepatic
cholangiocarcinoma (iCCA), urothelial, breast, gastric and lung
cancers.(4) In these cancers, FGFR genetic aberrations are found in a
range of 5% to 30%.(5)
Derazantinib also inhibits the colony-stimulating-factor-1-receptor
kinase (CSF1R).(3) (, 6) CSF1R-mediated signaling is important for the
maintenance of tumor-promoting macrophages and therefore has been
identified as a potential target for anti-cancer drugs.(7) Pre-clinical
data has shown that tumor macrophage depletion through CSF1R blockade
renders tumors more responsive to T-cell checkpoint immunotherapy,
including approaches targeting PD-L1/PD-1.(8) (,) (9)
Derazantinib has demonstrated antitumor activity and a manageable safety
profile in a previous biomarker-driven phase 1/2 study in iCCA patients,
(10) and has received U.S. and EU orphan drug designation for iCCA.
Basilea is currently conducting three clinical studies with
derazantinib. The first study, FIDES-01, is a phase 2 study in patients
with inoperable or advanced iCCA. It comprises one cohort of patients
with FGFR2 gene fusions and another cohort of patients with mutations or
amplifications.(1) The second study, FIDES-02, is a phase 1/2 study
evaluating derazantinib alone and in combination with Roche's PD-L1
checkpoint inhibitor, atezolizumab, in patients with advanced urothelial
cancer, including metastatic, or recurrent surgically unresectable
disease, expressing FGFR genetic aberrations.(11) The third study,
FIDES-03, is a phase 1/2 study evaluating derazantinib alone and in
combination with Lilly's anti-VEGFR2 antibody ramucirumab and paclitaxel,
or with Roche's PD-L1 checkpoint inhibitor atezolizumab, in patients
with advanced gastric cancer with FGFR genetic aberrations.(12) Basilea
has in-licensed derazantinib from ArQule Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary
of Merck & Co., Inc., Kenilworth, N.J., U.S.A.
About intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma
Intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma (iCCA) is a cancer originating from the
biliary system. The age-adjusted incidence rate of iCCA in the United
States has been increasing over the past decade and is currently
estimated to be approximately 1.2 per 100,000.(1) (3) Patients are often
diagnosed with advanced or metastatic disease that cannot be surgically
removed. Current first-line standard of care is the chemotherapy
combination of gemcitabine and platinum-derived agents. The prognosis
for patients with advanced disease is poor, with a median survival of
less than one year.(14)
About Basilea
Basilea is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company founded in 2000
and headquartered in Switzerland. We are committed to discovering,
developing and commercializing innovative drugs to meet the medical
needs of patients with cancer and infectious diseases. We have
successfully launched two hospital brands, Cresemba for the treatment of
invasive fungal infections and Zevtera for the treatment of severe
bacterial infections. We are conducting clinical studies with two
targeted drug candidates for the treatment of a range of cancers and
have a number of preclinical assets in both cancer and infectious
diseases in our portfolio. Basilea is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange
(SIX: BSLN). Please visit basilea.com
Disclaimer
This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain
forward-looking statements, such as "believe", "assume", "expect",
"forecast", "project", "may", "could", "might", "will" or similar
expressions concerning Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. and its business,
including with respect to the progress, timing and completion of
research, development and clinical studies for product candidates. Such
statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and
other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition,
performance or achievements of Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. to be
materially different from any future results, performance or
achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.
Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. is providing this communication as of this
date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements
contained herein as a result of new information, future events or
otherwise. Derazantinib and its uses are investigational and have not
been approved by a regulatory authority for any use. Efficacy and safety
have not been established. The information presented should not be
construed as a recommendation for use. The relevance of findings in
nonclinical/preclinical studies to humans is currently being evaluated.
