-- Disease control rate of 79% with one complete response

-- Consistent safety and tolerability profile

-- Study continues with topline results expected in H1 2022

Basel, Switzerland, March 24, 2021

Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. (SIX: BSLN) announced today positive results

of a pre-planned interim analysis in cohort 2 of the phase 2 study

FIDES-01 (Fibroblast growth factor Inhibition with DErazantinib in Solid

tumors), which is assessing the anti-tumor efficacy of the orally

administered fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) inhibitor,

derazantinib, in patients with inoperable or advanced intrahepatic

cholangiocarcinoma (iCCA), a form of bile duct cancer.(1) After cohort 1

of the study provided the clinical proof of concept for derazantinib

monotherapy in the treatment of iCCA patients with FGFR2 gene fusions,

cohort 2 is enrolling iCCA patients with FGFR2 gene mutations or

amplifications.(2) The efficacy data obtained in the interim analysis

met the pre-specified threshold so that the study will proceed to the

next stage as planned.

The interim analysis of cohort 2 is based on 14 evaluable patients who

had at least one post-baseline tumor assessment. The pre-specified

criterion that at least 8 patients met the primary endpoint of obtaining

progression-free survival (PFS) of at least 3 months was successfully

achieved. The positive interim analysis allows the study to advance to

its next stage and enrol a total of 43 patients. As a number of patients

are still ongoing with treatment the median PFS was not yet mature at

the time of the interim analysis and will be defined at a later time

point.

The disease control rate (DCR), reflecting the proportion of patients

with a complete or partial response or with stable disease, was 79%,

including one patient with a confirmed complete response, one patient

with an unconfirmed partial response and nine patients with a best

response of stable disease at the time when the interim analysis was

conducted.

The observed safety and tolerability is consistent with the profile

reported for cohort 1.

Dr. Marc Engelhardt, Chief Medical Officer, said: "We are very pleased

with the positive interim results for this cohort of iCCA patients with

FGFR2 gene mutations or amplifications. The clinical benefit with

derazantinib is similar to that reported for iCCA patients with FGFR2

gene fusions earlier this year. This supports the relevance of

derazantinib in a group of patients with iCCA where there has been very

limited clinical evidence of successful treatment with other FGFR

inhibitors and confirms the broad potential of derazantinib as a

monotherapy for the treatment of iCCA patients with diverse FGFR2

genetic aberrations. This outcome is very encouraging and further

strengthens the evidence for the differentiation of derazantinib versus

other FGFR inhibitors both from the efficacy and safety perspective. We

are now progressing the study to the next stage and expect topline

results for cohort 2 in the first half of 2022."

About derazantinib

Derazantinib is an investigational orally administered small-molecule

FGFR inhibitor with strong activity against FGFR1, 2, and 3.(3) FGFR

kinases are key drivers of cell proliferation, differentiation and

migration. FGFR genetic aberrations, e.g. gene fusions, mutations or

amplifications, have been identified as potentially important

therapeutic targets for various cancers, including intrahepatic

cholangiocarcinoma (iCCA), urothelial, breast, gastric and lung

cancers.(4) In these cancers, FGFR genetic aberrations are found in a

range of 5% to 30%.(5)

Derazantinib also inhibits the colony-stimulating-factor-1-receptor

kinase (CSF1R).(3) (, 6) CSF1R-mediated signaling is important for the

maintenance of tumor-promoting macrophages and therefore has been

identified as a potential target for anti-cancer drugs.(7) Pre-clinical

data has shown that tumor macrophage depletion through CSF1R blockade

renders tumors more responsive to T-cell checkpoint immunotherapy,

including approaches targeting PD-L1/PD-1.(8) (,) (9)

Derazantinib has demonstrated antitumor activity and a manageable safety

profile in a previous biomarker-driven phase 1/2 study in iCCA patients,

(10) and has received U.S. and EU orphan drug designation for iCCA.

Basilea is currently conducting three clinical studies with

derazantinib. The first study, FIDES-01, is a phase 2 study in patients

with inoperable or advanced iCCA. It comprises one cohort of patients

with FGFR2 gene fusions and another cohort of patients with mutations or

amplifications.(1) The second study, FIDES-02, is a phase 1/2 study

evaluating derazantinib alone and in combination with Roche's PD-L1

checkpoint inhibitor, atezolizumab, in patients with advanced urothelial

cancer, including metastatic, or recurrent surgically unresectable

disease, expressing FGFR genetic aberrations.(11) The third study,

FIDES-03, is a phase 1/2 study evaluating derazantinib alone and in

combination with Lilly's anti-VEGFR2 antibody ramucirumab and paclitaxel,

or with Roche's PD-L1 checkpoint inhibitor atezolizumab, in patients

with advanced gastric cancer with FGFR genetic aberrations.(12) Basilea

has in-licensed derazantinib from ArQule Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary

of Merck & Co., Inc., Kenilworth, N.J., U.S.A.

About intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma

Intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma (iCCA) is a cancer originating from the

biliary system. The age-adjusted incidence rate of iCCA in the United

States has been increasing over the past decade and is currently

estimated to be approximately 1.2 per 100,000.(1) (3) Patients are often

diagnosed with advanced or metastatic disease that cannot be surgically

removed. Current first-line standard of care is the chemotherapy

combination of gemcitabine and platinum-derived agents. The prognosis

for patients with advanced disease is poor, with a median survival of

less than one year.(14)

About Basilea

Basilea is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company founded in 2000

and headquartered in Switzerland. We are committed to discovering,

developing and commercializing innovative drugs to meet the medical

needs of patients with cancer and infectious diseases. We have

successfully launched two hospital brands, Cresemba for the treatment of

invasive fungal infections and Zevtera for the treatment of severe

bacterial infections. We are conducting clinical studies with two

targeted drug candidates for the treatment of a range of cancers and

have a number of preclinical assets in both cancer and infectious

diseases in our portfolio. Basilea is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange

(SIX: BSLN). Please visit basilea.com

Disclaimer

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain

forward-looking statements, such as "believe", "assume", "expect",

"forecast", "project", "may", "could", "might", "will" or similar

expressions concerning Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. and its business,

including with respect to the progress, timing and completion of

research, development and clinical studies for product candidates. Such

statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and

other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition,

performance or achievements of Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. to be

materially different from any future results, performance or

achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. is providing this communication as of this

date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements

contained herein as a result of new information, future events or

otherwise. Derazantinib and its uses are investigational and have not

been approved by a regulatory authority for any use. Efficacy and safety

have not been established. The information presented should not be

construed as a recommendation for use. The relevance of findings in

nonclinical/preclinical studies to humans is currently being evaluated.

