-- Late-breaking abstract on mode of action and potential response
biomarkers for FGFR/CSF1R kinase inhibitor derazantinib
-- Survival advantage with monotherapy and standard-of-care combinations
with tumor checkpoint controller lisavanbulin in glioblastoma models
Basel, Switzerland, October 30, 2019 -- Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. (SIX:
BSLN) reported today presentations of supporting preclinical data, on
its clinical stage oncology drug candidates derazantinib and
lisavanbulin (BAL101553), at the AACR-NCI-EORTC International Conference
on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics in Boston, USA, on October
29, 2019.
In a late-breaking abstract, novel preclinical data were presented
demonstrating that derazantinib has equipotent inhibitory activity
against fibroblast growth factor receptor kinases (FGFR1, 2 and 3) and
the colony-stimulating factor 1 receptor (CSF1R) kinase. Structural
analyses and in-cell inhibition of CSF1R activity in isolated
macrophages, performed in collaboration with Dr. Paul Walker (University
of Geneva), further supported CSF1R as an additional cancer target for
derazantinib. As CSF1R inhibition plays a role in restoring T cell
activity, thus promoting a tumoricidal immune environment, these
observations support the rationale for derazantinib combination
strategies with immune modulators. Furthermore, data from detailed
derazantinib activity screens across a panel of urothelial cancer models
were presented, providing evidence for potential response biomarkers
beyond FGFR genetic aberrations that could facilitate patient selection.
Dr. Marc Engelhardt, Basilea's Chief Medical Officer, said: "These
late-breaking derazantinib data may have important clinical
implications. The data support the activity of derazantinib in
urothelial cancer models with genetic FGFR aberrations and highlight the
dual targeting of derazantinib through FGFR and CSF1R kinase inhibition.
The activity of derazantinib against CSF1R may increase the
susceptibility of cancers to immunotherapy when derazantinib is combined
with PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitors."
Basilea is currently exploring derazantinib as monotherapy and in
combination with Roche's PD-L1 inhibitor atezolizumab (Tecentriq(R) ) in
a multicohort phase 1/2 study in patients with advanced urothelial
cancer.(1)
A second abstract presented data obtained in collaboration with Dr. Jann
Sarkaria (Mayo Clinic, Rochester), demonstrating significant survival
benefits in patient-derived glioblastoma models after treatment with the
microtubule-targeting tumor checkpoint controller lisavanbulin
(BAL101553) as monotherapy or in combination with radiotherapy and/or
standard-of-care chemotherapy, including the 'Stupp' regimen.(2)
Survival benefits conferred by lisavanbulin and radiotherapy
combinations improved when lisavanbulin dosing continued after the
radiation window, suggesting a benefit of prolonged lisavanbulin dosing.
Lisavanbulin is currently being evaluated as monotherapy in a phase 2a
study in Switzerland in patients with recurrent glioblastoma and
platinum-resistant ovarian cancer patients using a weekly 48-hour
infusion.(3) In the U.S., a phase 1 study is being conducted in
collaboration with the Adult Brain Tumor Consortium (ABTC), in which
oral lisavanbulin is evaluated in combination with radiotherapy in
patients with newly diagnosed glioblastoma who have a reduced
sensitivity to chemotherapy with the standard-of-care drug
temozolomide.(4) Patient recruitment into a further phase 1 study in
recurrent glioblastoma or high-grade glioma with the oral formulation
has just been completed with the determination of the maximum tolerated
dose.(5) In this study, daily oral lisavanbulin showed clinical
antitumor activity, including one exceptional, long-lasting responder
with an approximate 70% tumor area reduction.(6)
Derazantinib late-breaking abstract at the AACR-NCI-EORTC Conference
on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics
-- Derazantinib (DZB): A dual FGFR/CSF1R-inhibitor
active in PDX-models of urothelial cancer -- Paul
McSheehy, Felix Bachmann, Nicole Forster-Gross, Marc
Lecoultre, Mahmoud E. Shemerly, Mila Roceri, Stefan
Reinelt, Laurenz Kellenberger, Paul R. Walker, Heidi
Lane; abstract LB-C12.
--------------------------------------------------------------------
Lisavanbulin (BAL101553) abstract at the AACR-NCI-EORTC Conference
on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics
-- Modeling the clinical paradigm of lisavanbulin
(BAL101553) deployment in patient-derived xenografts
(PDX) of glioblastoma (GBM) -- Danielle M. Burgenske,
Ann C. Mladek, Jenny L. Pokorny, Heidi A. Lane, Felix
Bachmann, Rachael A. Vaubel, Mark A. Schroeder,
Katrina K. Bakken, Lihong He, Zeng Hu, Brett L.
Carlson, Surabhi Talele, Gautham Gampa, Matthew L.
Kosel, Paul A. Decker, Jeanette E. Eckel-Passow,
William F. Elmquist, Jann N. Sarkaria; abstract C096
------------------------------------------------------------------
For further information, please visit https://www.aacr.org.
About derazantinib
Derazantinib (formerly ARQ 087) is an investigational orally
administered small-molecule panFGFR kinase inhibitor with strong
activity against FGFR1, 2, and 3.(7) FGFR kinases are key drivers of
cell proliferation, differentiation and migration. FGFR genetic
aberrations, e.g. gene fusions, mutations or amplifications, have been
identified as potentially important therapeutic targets for various
cancers, including intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma (iCCA), urothelial,
breast, gastric and lung cancers.(8) In these cancers, FGFR genetic
aberrations are found in a range of 5% to 30%.(9)
Derazantinib also inhibits the colony-stimulating-factor-1-receptor
kinase (CSF1R).(7) CSF1R-mediated signaling is important for the
maintenance of tumor-promoting macrophages and therefore has been
identified as a potential target for anti-cancer drugs.(10) Pre-clinical
data has shown that tumor macrophage depletion through CSF1R blockade
renders tumors more responsive to T-cell checkpoint immunotherapy,
including approaches targeting PD-L1/PD-1.(11, 12) Derazantinib has
demonstrated antitumor activity and a manageable safety profile in
previous clinical studies, including a biomarker-driven phase 1/2 study
in iCCA patients,(13) and has received U.S. and EU orphan drug
designation for iCCA. Basilea is currently conducting two clinical
studies with derazantinib. The first study, FIDES-01, is a
registrational phase 2 study in patients with iCCA with FGFR2 gene
fusions or mutations and amplifications.(14) The second study, FIDES-02,
is a phase 1/2 study evaluating derazantinib alone and in combination
with Roche's PD-L1-blocking immune-checkpoint inhibitor atezolizumab
(Tecentriq(R) ) in patients with advanced urothelial cancer, including
metastatic, or recurrent surgically unresectable disease, expressing
FGFR genetic aberrations.(1) Basilea in-licensed derazantinib from
ArQule Inc.
About lisavanbulin (BAL101553)
Basilea's oncology drug candidate lisavanbulin (BAL101553, the prodrug
of BAL27862)(15) is being developed as a potential therapy for diverse
cancers. It is currently evaluated in clinical phase 1 and 2a studies
with glioblastoma and ovarian cancer patients.(3, 4, 5) In preclinical
studies, lisavanbulin demonstrated in-vitro and in-vivo activity against
diverse treatment-resistant cancer models, including tumors refractory
to conventional approved therapeutics and radioSHYtherapy.(16, 17, 18)
Lisavanbulin efficiently distributes to the brain, with anticancer
activity in glioblastoma models.(19, 20, 21) In preclinical studies,
end-binding protein 1 (EB1) was identified as a potential
response-predictive biomarker in glioblastoma models.(21) The active
moiety BAL27862 binds to the colchicine site of tubulin, with distinct
effects on microtubule organization,(22) resulting in the activation of
the "spindle assembly checkpoint" which promotes tumor cell death.(23)
About Basilea
Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. is a commercial stage biopharmaceutical
company, focused on the development of products that address the medical
challenges in the therapeutic areas of oncology and anti-infectives.
With two commercialized drugs, the company is committed to discovering,
developing and commercializing innovative pharmaceutical products to
meet the medical needs of patients with serious and life-threatening
conditions. Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. is headquartered in Basel,
Switzerland and listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX: BSLN). Additional
information can be found at Basilea's website www.basilea.com.
------------------------------------------------------
