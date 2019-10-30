-- Late-breaking abstract on mode of action and potential response

biomarkers for FGFR/CSF1R kinase inhibitor derazantinib

-- Survival advantage with monotherapy and standard-of-care combinations

with tumor checkpoint controller lisavanbulin in glioblastoma models

Basel, Switzerland, October 30, 2019 -- Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. (SIX:

BSLN) reported today presentations of supporting preclinical data, on

its clinical stage oncology drug candidates derazantinib and

lisavanbulin (BAL101553), at the AACR-NCI-EORTC International Conference

on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics in Boston, USA, on October

29, 2019.

In a late-breaking abstract, novel preclinical data were presented

demonstrating that derazantinib has equipotent inhibitory activity

against fibroblast growth factor receptor kinases (FGFR1, 2 and 3) and

the colony-stimulating factor 1 receptor (CSF1R) kinase. Structural

analyses and in-cell inhibition of CSF1R activity in isolated

macrophages, performed in collaboration with Dr. Paul Walker (University

of Geneva), further supported CSF1R as an additional cancer target for

derazantinib. As CSF1R inhibition plays a role in restoring T cell

activity, thus promoting a tumoricidal immune environment, these

observations support the rationale for derazantinib combination

strategies with immune modulators. Furthermore, data from detailed

derazantinib activity screens across a panel of urothelial cancer models

were presented, providing evidence for potential response biomarkers

beyond FGFR genetic aberrations that could facilitate patient selection.

Dr. Marc Engelhardt, Basilea's Chief Medical Officer, said: "These

late-breaking derazantinib data may have important clinical

implications. The data support the activity of derazantinib in

urothelial cancer models with genetic FGFR aberrations and highlight the

dual targeting of derazantinib through FGFR and CSF1R kinase inhibition.

The activity of derazantinib against CSF1R may increase the

susceptibility of cancers to immunotherapy when derazantinib is combined

with PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitors."

Basilea is currently exploring derazantinib as monotherapy and in

combination with Roche's PD-L1 inhibitor atezolizumab (Tecentriq(R) ) in

a multicohort phase 1/2 study in patients with advanced urothelial

cancer.(1)

A second abstract presented data obtained in collaboration with Dr. Jann

Sarkaria (Mayo Clinic, Rochester), demonstrating significant survival

benefits in patient-derived glioblastoma models after treatment with the

microtubule-targeting tumor checkpoint controller lisavanbulin

(BAL101553) as monotherapy or in combination with radiotherapy and/or

standard-of-care chemotherapy, including the 'Stupp' regimen.(2)

Survival benefits conferred by lisavanbulin and radiotherapy

combinations improved when lisavanbulin dosing continued after the

radiation window, suggesting a benefit of prolonged lisavanbulin dosing.

Lisavanbulin is currently being evaluated as monotherapy in a phase 2a

study in Switzerland in patients with recurrent glioblastoma and

platinum-resistant ovarian cancer patients using a weekly 48-hour

infusion.(3) In the U.S., a phase 1 study is being conducted in

collaboration with the Adult Brain Tumor Consortium (ABTC), in which

oral lisavanbulin is evaluated in combination with radiotherapy in

patients with newly diagnosed glioblastoma who have a reduced

sensitivity to chemotherapy with the standard-of-care drug

temozolomide.(4) Patient recruitment into a further phase 1 study in

recurrent glioblastoma or high-grade glioma with the oral formulation

has just been completed with the determination of the maximum tolerated

dose.(5) In this study, daily oral lisavanbulin showed clinical

antitumor activity, including one exceptional, long-lasting responder

with an approximate 70% tumor area reduction.(6)

Derazantinib late-breaking abstract at the AACR-NCI-EORTC Conference

on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics

-- Derazantinib (DZB): A dual FGFR/CSF1R-inhibitor

active in PDX-models of urothelial cancer -- Paul

McSheehy, Felix Bachmann, Nicole Forster-Gross, Marc

Lecoultre, Mahmoud E. Shemerly, Mila Roceri, Stefan

Reinelt, Laurenz Kellenberger, Paul R. Walker, Heidi

Lane; abstract LB-C12.

--------------------------------------------------------------------

Lisavanbulin (BAL101553) abstract at the AACR-NCI-EORTC Conference

on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics

-- Modeling the clinical paradigm of lisavanbulin

(BAL101553) deployment in patient-derived xenografts

(PDX) of glioblastoma (GBM) -- Danielle M. Burgenske,

Ann C. Mladek, Jenny L. Pokorny, Heidi A. Lane, Felix

Bachmann, Rachael A. Vaubel, Mark A. Schroeder,

Katrina K. Bakken, Lihong He, Zeng Hu, Brett L.

Carlson, Surabhi Talele, Gautham Gampa, Matthew L.

Kosel, Paul A. Decker, Jeanette E. Eckel-Passow,

William F. Elmquist, Jann N. Sarkaria; abstract C096

------------------------------------------------------------------

For further information, please visit https://www.aacr.org.

About derazantinib

Derazantinib (formerly ARQ 087) is an investigational orally

administered small-molecule panFGFR kinase inhibitor with strong

activity against FGFR1, 2, and 3.(7) FGFR kinases are key drivers of

cell proliferation, differentiation and migration. FGFR genetic

aberrations, e.g. gene fusions, mutations or amplifications, have been

identified as potentially important therapeutic targets for various

cancers, including intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma (iCCA), urothelial,

breast, gastric and lung cancers.(8) In these cancers, FGFR genetic

aberrations are found in a range of 5% to 30%.(9)

Derazantinib also inhibits the colony-stimulating-factor-1-receptor

kinase (CSF1R).(7) CSF1R-mediated signaling is important for the

maintenance of tumor-promoting macrophages and therefore has been

identified as a potential target for anti-cancer drugs.(10) Pre-clinical

data has shown that tumor macrophage depletion through CSF1R blockade

renders tumors more responsive to T-cell checkpoint immunotherapy,

including approaches targeting PD-L1/PD-1.(11, 12) Derazantinib has

demonstrated antitumor activity and a manageable safety profile in

previous clinical studies, including a biomarker-driven phase 1/2 study

in iCCA patients,(13) and has received U.S. and EU orphan drug

designation for iCCA. Basilea is currently conducting two clinical

studies with derazantinib. The first study, FIDES-01, is a

registrational phase 2 study in patients with iCCA with FGFR2 gene

fusions or mutations and amplifications.(14) The second study, FIDES-02,

is a phase 1/2 study evaluating derazantinib alone and in combination

with Roche's PD-L1-blocking immune-checkpoint inhibitor atezolizumab

(Tecentriq(R) ) in patients with advanced urothelial cancer, including

metastatic, or recurrent surgically unresectable disease, expressing

FGFR genetic aberrations.(1) Basilea in-licensed derazantinib from

ArQule Inc.

About lisavanbulin (BAL101553)

Basilea's oncology drug candidate lisavanbulin (BAL101553, the prodrug

of BAL27862)(15) is being developed as a potential therapy for diverse

cancers. It is currently evaluated in clinical phase 1 and 2a studies

with glioblastoma and ovarian cancer patients.(3, 4, 5) In preclinical

studies, lisavanbulin demonstrated in-vitro and in-vivo activity against

diverse treatment-resistant cancer models, including tumors refractory

to conventional approved therapeutics and radioSHYtherapy.(16, 17, 18)

Lisavanbulin efficiently distributes to the brain, with anticancer

activity in glioblastoma models.(19, 20, 21) In preclinical studies,

end-binding protein 1 (EB1) was identified as a potential

response-predictive biomarker in glioblastoma models.(21) The active

moiety BAL27862 binds to the colchicine site of tubulin, with distinct

effects on microtubule organization,(22) resulting in the activation of

the "spindle assembly checkpoint" which promotes tumor cell death.(23)

About Basilea

Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. is a commercial stage biopharmaceutical

company, focused on the development of products that address the medical

challenges in the therapeutic areas of oncology and anti-infectives.

With two commercialized drugs, the company is committed to discovering,

developing and commercializing innovative pharmaceutical products to

meet the medical needs of patients with serious and life-threatening

conditions. Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. is headquartered in Basel,

Switzerland and listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX: BSLN). Additional

information can be found at Basilea's website www.basilea.com.

Disclaimer

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain

forward-looking statements, such as "believe", "assume", "expect",

"forecast", "project", "may", "could", "might", "will" or similar

expressions concerning Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. and its business,

including with respect to the progress, timing and completion of

research, development and clinical studies for product candidates. Such

statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and

other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition,

performance or achievements of Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. to be

materially different from any future results, performance or

achieveSHYments expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. is providing this communication as of this

date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements

contained herein as a result of new information, future events or

otherwise.

For further information, please contact:

Peer Nils Schröder, PhD

Head of Corporate Communications & Investor Relations

+41 61 606 1102

media_relations@basilea.com

investor_relations@basilea.com

------------------------------------------------------

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

October 30, 2019 02:15 ET (06:15 GMT)