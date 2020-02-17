-- Double-digit growth in Cresemba and Zevtera non-deferred revenue

contributions

-- Operating loss reduced by over 50% to CHF 8.2 million

-- Improved operating cash flow by 15%, CHF 167 million year-end cash and

financial investments

-- Established clinical proof of concept for derazantinib as monotherapy in

first cancer indication

-- 2021 guidance: expecting 38% - 51% growth in Cresemba and Zevtera

non-deferred revenue contributions, stable expenses and 2021 year-end

cash position of CHF 110 - 120 million

Basel, Switzerland, February 16, 2021

Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. (SIX: BSLN) announced today its financial

results for the financial year ended December 31, 2020.

David Veitch, Chief Executive Officer, said: "Despite the coronavirus

pandemic, we have remained fully operational and have achieved

significant milestones throughout 2020, both in the commercialization of

our two marketed brands, Cresemba and Zevtera, as well as in the

development of our most advanced oncology assets, derazantinib and

lisavanbulin, for which we started two new clinical studies."

Adesh Kaul, Chief Financial Officer, added: "We have once again shown a

strong financial performance with improving operating cash flow based on

a more than 13% increase in Cresemba and Zevtera non-deferred revenue

contributions and diligent management of our operating expenses. We have

also successfully completed two strategic financial transactions in

2020, which have further increased our cash position and allowed us to

improve our debt maturity profile. Overall, this provides us with

sufficient financial flexibility to achieve the value-creating

milestones we have set ourselves for the next 24 months."

Financial summary

Total revenue in 2020 decreased to CHF 127.6 million (2019: CHF 134.4

million), mainly due to the already anticipated decrease in the

recognition of deferred revenue to CHF 33.8 million (2019: CHF 45.6

million) related to upfront, development and regulatory milestone

payments received in prior years from partners. Non-deferred revenue

contribution from the two marketed brands Cresemba and Zevtera increased

by more than 13% to CHF 78.2 million (2019: CHF 68.7 million). Other

revenue amounted to CHF 15.2 million (2019: CHF 19.7 million). This

included CHF 13.2 million BARDA reimbursements (2019: CHF 18.5 million),

which are offsetting a substantial portion of the ceftobiprole phase 3

development expenses.(1) The BARDA reimbursements year-on-year decreased

in line with the reduced development expenses following the successful

completion of the ceftobiprole phase 3 skin infection study and due to

the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the bacteremia study.

In 2020, investments in the pipeline resulted in research and

development expenses of CHF 97.4 million (2019: CHF 102.7 million). Such

expenses were mainly driven by costs for the phase 3 program for

ceftobiprole, the costs related to the ongoing preclinical and clinical

programs for derazantinib and lisavanbulin, as well as to the ongoing

pediatric programs for ceftobiprole and isavuconazole.

Selling, general and administrative expenses amounted to CHF 29.4

million (2019: CHF 30.0 million). As a result of increasing sales of

products to partners, cost of products sold increased to CHF 24.1

million (2019: CHF 18.9 million).

In 2020, the operating loss was reduced by 52% year-on-year to CHF 8.2

million (2019: CHF 17.2 million) reflecting a CHF 15.0 million (2019:

none) positive one-off effect from the sale of the headquarters

property. Net loss was also reduced significantly to CHF 14.7 million

(2019: CHF 22.4 million), resulting in a basic and diluted loss per

share of CHF 1.43 (2019: CHF 2.08).

Net cash used in operating activities in 2020 was reduced by 15% to CHF

54.1 million as compared to CHF 63.8 million in 2019. This is a result,

on the one hand of the significant increase in cash inflow, based on the

growth of Cresemba and Zevtera non-deferred revenue contributions and on

the other hand, of the continued focus on managing operating expenses,

by continuously optimizing investments into the preclinical and clinical

portfolio. Cash and investments amounted to CHF 167.3 million as of

December 31, 2020, compared to CHF 161.0 million as of December 31,

2019. The year-on-year increase is due to the proceeds from the

headquarters property sale and the convertible bond transactions.

Key financial figures

(in CHF million, except per share data) 2020 2019

------------------------------------------------- ------------ -------------

Product revenue 48.7 50.9

------------------------------------------------- ------------ -------------

Contract revenue 63.3 63.5

------------------------------------------------- ------------ -------------

Revenue from R&D services 0.4 0.3

------------------------------------------------- ------------ -------------

Other revenue 15.2 19.7

------------------------------------------------- ------------ -------------

Total revenue 127.6 134.4

------------------------------------------------- ------------ -------------

Cost of products sold (24.1) (18.9)

------------------------------------------------- ------------ -------------

Research & development expenses, net (97.4) (102.7)

------------------------------------------------- ------------ -------------

Selling, general & administrative

expenses (29.4) (30.0)

------------------------------------------------- ------------ -------------

Total cost and operating expenses (150.9) (151.6)

------------------------------------------------- ------------ -------------

Profit from sale of assets 15.0 -

------------------------------------------------- ------------ -------------

Operating loss (8.2) (17.2)

------------------------------------------------- ------------ -------------

Net loss (14.7) (22.4)

------------------------------------------------- ------------ -------------

Net cash used in operating activities (54.1) (63.8)

------------------------------------------------- ------------ -------------

Basic and diluted loss per share, in CHF (1.43) (2.08)

------------------------------------------------- ------------ -------------

(In CHF million) Dec 31, 2020 Dec. 31, 2019

------------------------------------------------- ------------ -------------

Cash and investments 167.3 161.0

------------------------------------------------- ------------ -------------

Note: Consolidated figures in conformity with U.S. GAAP; rounding was

applied consistently.

The consolidated financial statements of Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. for

the financial year 2020 can be found on the Company's website at

https://www.basilea.com/financial-reports.

FY 2021 financial guidance

Basilea provides the following financial guidance for full-year 2021:

-- Non-deferred revenue contributions from Cresemba and Zevtera, excluding

deferred revenue recognized for payments received in prior years, are

expected to grow to CHF 108 - 118 million (+38% to +51% y-o-y),

reflecting the continued significant growth of in-market sales by our

partners and several potential milestone events.

-- Total R&D and SG&A expenses are expected to remain approximately stable.

Cost of products sold is expected to increase based on higher product

deliveries to partners.

-- The anticipated operating loss amounts to CHF 13 - 23 million, which is

below the operating loss reported for 2020, excluding the one-off

positive impact from the sale of the headquarters property.

-- Cash and investments are expected to be approximately CHF 110 -

120 million at year-end 2021, excluding any potential impact from a

reduction of the outstanding convertible bonds.

(in CHF million) FY 2021e FY 2020a

----------------------------------------------------- --------- --------

Cresemba & Zevtera revenue (non-deferred) 108 - 118 78.2

----------------------------------------------------- --------- --------

Cresemba & Zevtera revenue (deferred) 2.5 33.8

----------------------------------------------------- --------- --------

Total revenue 128 - 138 127.6

----------------------------------------------------- --------- --------

Total cost and operating expenses 149 - 154 150.9

----------------------------------------------------- --------- --------

Profit from sale of assets 0 15.0

----------------------------------------------------- --------- --------

Operating loss 13 - 23 8.2

----------------------------------------------------- --------- --------

Cash and investments (year-end) 110 - 120 167.3

----------------------------------------------------- --------- --------

Portfolio -- Significant progress made in the commercialization of

Cresemba and Zevtera and the clinical programs of our oncology drug

candidates

Cresemba launched in important additional markets and "in-market" sales

