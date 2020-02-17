-- Double-digit growth in Cresemba and Zevtera non-deferred revenue
contributions
-- Operating loss reduced by over 50% to CHF 8.2 million
-- Improved operating cash flow by 15%, CHF 167 million year-end cash and
financial investments
-- Established clinical proof of concept for derazantinib as monotherapy in
first cancer indication
-- 2021 guidance: expecting 38% - 51% growth in Cresemba and Zevtera
non-deferred revenue contributions, stable expenses and 2021 year-end
cash position of CHF 110 - 120 million
Basel, Switzerland, February 16, 2021
Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. (SIX: BSLN) announced today its financial
results for the financial year ended December 31, 2020.
David Veitch, Chief Executive Officer, said: "Despite the coronavirus
pandemic, we have remained fully operational and have achieved
significant milestones throughout 2020, both in the commercialization of
our two marketed brands, Cresemba and Zevtera, as well as in the
development of our most advanced oncology assets, derazantinib and
lisavanbulin, for which we started two new clinical studies."
Adesh Kaul, Chief Financial Officer, added: "We have once again shown a
strong financial performance with improving operating cash flow based on
a more than 13% increase in Cresemba and Zevtera non-deferred revenue
contributions and diligent management of our operating expenses. We have
also successfully completed two strategic financial transactions in
2020, which have further increased our cash position and allowed us to
improve our debt maturity profile. Overall, this provides us with
sufficient financial flexibility to achieve the value-creating
milestones we have set ourselves for the next 24 months."
Financial summary
Total revenue in 2020 decreased to CHF 127.6 million (2019: CHF 134.4
million), mainly due to the already anticipated decrease in the
recognition of deferred revenue to CHF 33.8 million (2019: CHF 45.6
million) related to upfront, development and regulatory milestone
payments received in prior years from partners. Non-deferred revenue
contribution from the two marketed brands Cresemba and Zevtera increased
by more than 13% to CHF 78.2 million (2019: CHF 68.7 million). Other
revenue amounted to CHF 15.2 million (2019: CHF 19.7 million). This
included CHF 13.2 million BARDA reimbursements (2019: CHF 18.5 million),
which are offsetting a substantial portion of the ceftobiprole phase 3
development expenses.(1) The BARDA reimbursements year-on-year decreased
in line with the reduced development expenses following the successful
completion of the ceftobiprole phase 3 skin infection study and due to
the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the bacteremia study.
In 2020, investments in the pipeline resulted in research and
development expenses of CHF 97.4 million (2019: CHF 102.7 million). Such
expenses were mainly driven by costs for the phase 3 program for
ceftobiprole, the costs related to the ongoing preclinical and clinical
programs for derazantinib and lisavanbulin, as well as to the ongoing
pediatric programs for ceftobiprole and isavuconazole.
Selling, general and administrative expenses amounted to CHF 29.4
million (2019: CHF 30.0 million). As a result of increasing sales of
products to partners, cost of products sold increased to CHF 24.1
million (2019: CHF 18.9 million).
In 2020, the operating loss was reduced by 52% year-on-year to CHF 8.2
million (2019: CHF 17.2 million) reflecting a CHF 15.0 million (2019:
none) positive one-off effect from the sale of the headquarters
property. Net loss was also reduced significantly to CHF 14.7 million
(2019: CHF 22.4 million), resulting in a basic and diluted loss per
share of CHF 1.43 (2019: CHF 2.08).
Net cash used in operating activities in 2020 was reduced by 15% to CHF
54.1 million as compared to CHF 63.8 million in 2019. This is a result,
on the one hand of the significant increase in cash inflow, based on the
growth of Cresemba and Zevtera non-deferred revenue contributions and on
the other hand, of the continued focus on managing operating expenses,
by continuously optimizing investments into the preclinical and clinical
portfolio. Cash and investments amounted to CHF 167.3 million as of
December 31, 2020, compared to CHF 161.0 million as of December 31,
2019. The year-on-year increase is due to the proceeds from the
headquarters property sale and the convertible bond transactions.
Key financial figures
(in CHF million, except per share data) 2020 2019
------------------------------------------------- ------------ -------------
Product revenue 48.7 50.9
------------------------------------------------- ------------ -------------
Contract revenue 63.3 63.5
------------------------------------------------- ------------ -------------
Revenue from R&D services 0.4 0.3
------------------------------------------------- ------------ -------------
Other revenue 15.2 19.7
------------------------------------------------- ------------ -------------
Total revenue 127.6 134.4
------------------------------------------------- ------------ -------------
Cost of products sold (24.1) (18.9)
------------------------------------------------- ------------ -------------
Research & development expenses, net (97.4) (102.7)
------------------------------------------------- ------------ -------------
Selling, general & administrative
expenses (29.4) (30.0)
------------------------------------------------- ------------ -------------
Total cost and operating expenses (150.9) (151.6)
------------------------------------------------- ------------ -------------
Profit from sale of assets 15.0 -
------------------------------------------------- ------------ -------------
Operating loss (8.2) (17.2)
------------------------------------------------- ------------ -------------
Net loss (14.7) (22.4)
------------------------------------------------- ------------ -------------
Net cash used in operating activities (54.1) (63.8)
------------------------------------------------- ------------ -------------
Basic and diluted loss per share, in CHF (1.43) (2.08)
------------------------------------------------- ------------ -------------
(In CHF million) Dec 31, 2020 Dec. 31, 2019
------------------------------------------------- ------------ -------------
Cash and investments 167.3 161.0
------------------------------------------------- ------------ -------------
Note: Consolidated figures in conformity with U.S. GAAP; rounding was
applied consistently.
The consolidated financial statements of Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. for
the financial year 2020 can be found on the Company's website at
https://www.basilea.com/financial-reports.
FY 2021 financial guidance
Basilea provides the following financial guidance for full-year 2021:
-- Non-deferred revenue contributions from Cresemba and Zevtera, excluding
deferred revenue recognized for payments received in prior years, are
expected to grow to CHF 108 - 118 million (+38% to +51% y-o-y),
reflecting the continued significant growth of in-market sales by our
partners and several potential milestone events.
-- Total R&D and SG&A expenses are expected to remain approximately stable.
Cost of products sold is expected to increase based on higher product
deliveries to partners.
-- The anticipated operating loss amounts to CHF 13 - 23 million, which is
below the operating loss reported for 2020, excluding the one-off
positive impact from the sale of the headquarters property.
-- Cash and investments are expected to be approximately CHF 110 -
120 million at year-end 2021, excluding any potential impact from a
reduction of the outstanding convertible bonds.
(in CHF million) FY 2021e FY 2020a
----------------------------------------------------- --------- --------
Cresemba & Zevtera revenue (non-deferred) 108 - 118 78.2
----------------------------------------------------- --------- --------
Cresemba & Zevtera revenue (deferred) 2.5 33.8
----------------------------------------------------- --------- --------
Total revenue 128 - 138 127.6
----------------------------------------------------- --------- --------
Total cost and operating expenses 149 - 154 150.9
----------------------------------------------------- --------- --------
Profit from sale of assets 0 15.0
----------------------------------------------------- --------- --------
Operating loss 13 - 23 8.2
----------------------------------------------------- --------- --------
Cash and investments (year-end) 110 - 120 167.3
----------------------------------------------------- --------- --------
Portfolio -- Significant progress made in the commercialization of
Cresemba and Zevtera and the clinical programs of our oncology drug
candidates
Cresemba launched in important additional markets and "in-market" sales
