07.01.2021 07:14

Press Release: Basilea's partner Asahi Kasei Pharma completes patient enrolment in phase 3 study with antifungal isavuconazole (Cresemba(R)) in Japan

Basel, Switzerland, January 07, 2021

Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. (SIX: BSLN) reported today that patient

enrolment has been completed in the phase 3 study with the antifungal

isavuconazole (Cresemba(R) ), which is conducted in Japan by Basilea's

partner Asahi Kasei Pharma Corporation (Asahi Kasei Pharma). The study

enrolled 103 patients and is assessing the safety and efficacy of

isavuconazole in adult Japanese patients suffering from deep-seated

mycoses, including invasive aspergillosis and mucormycosis.(1)

David Veitch, Chief Executive Officer of Basilea, said: "The completion

of patient enrolment in the phase 3 study is an important step in the

development of Cresemba in Japan, where we see one of the commercially

most important opportunities for the drug. Our partner Asahi Kasei

Pharma expects to obtain study results in the second half of 2021, which

will be the next major milestone for potentially making Cresemba

available for patients in Japan."

The partnership between Basilea and Asahi Kasei Pharma was established

in September 2016. Under the terms of the agreement, Asahi Kasei Pharma

was granted an exclusive license to develop and commercialize

isavuconazole in Japan. Basilea received an upfront payment of CHF 7

million and will be eligible to receive up to approximately CHF 60

million of additional payments upon achievement of regulatory and

commercial milestones. Basilea will also receive double-digit tiered

royalties on product sales in Japan.

Cresemba has been approved in more than 50 countries to date and is

currently marketed in 48 countries, including the United States, most EU

member states and several additional countries inside and outside of

Europe. For the twelve-month period to the end of September 2020, total

"in-market" sales of Cresemba amounted to USD 244 million, a more than

28 percent growth year-on-year.(2)

About isavuconazole (Cresemba)

Isavuconazole is an intravenous (i.v.) and oral azole antifungal,

commercialized under the trade name Cresemba. In the 27 European Union

member states, as well as in Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and the

U.K., isavuconazole is approved for the treatment of adult patients with

invasive aspergillosis and for the treatment of adult patients with

mucormycosis for whom amphotericin B is inappropriate.(3) Cresemba is

also approved in the United States and several additional countries in

Europe and beyond.(4) It has orphan drug designation in the U.S., Europe

and Australia for its approved indications. Basilea has entered into

several license and distribution agreements for isavuconazole covering

the United States, Europe, China, Japan, Latin America, Asia-Pacific,

the Middle East and North Africa region, Canada, Russia, Turkey and

Israel.

About invasive aspergillosis and mucormycosis

Invasive aspergillosis and mucormycosis are life-threatening fungal

infections that predominantly affect immunocompromised patients, such as

patients with hematologic malignancies (blood cancer). Both infections

are associated with high morbidity and mortality.

About Basilea

Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical

company, focused on the development of products that address the medical

challenges in the therapeutic areas of oncology and infectious diseases.

With two commercialized drugs, the company is committed to discovering,

developing and commercializing innovative pharmaceutical products to

meet the medical needs of patients with serious and life-threatening

conditions. Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. is headquartered in Basel,

Switzerland and listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX: BSLN). Additional

information can be found at Basilea's website www.basilea.com.

Disclaimer

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain

forward-looking statements, such as "believe", "assume", "expect",

"forecast", "project", "may", "could", "might", "will" or similar

expressions concerning Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. and its business,

including with respect to the progress, timing and completion of

research, development and clinical studies for product candidates. Such

statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and

other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition,

performance or achievements of Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. to be

materially different from any future results, performance or

achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. is providing this communication as of this

date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements

contained herein as a result of new information, future events or

otherwise.

For further information, please contact:

Peer Nils Schröder, PhD

Head of Corporate Communications & Investor Relations

Phone +41 61 606 1102

E-mail media_relations@basilea.com

investor_relations@basilea.com

This press release can be downloaded from www.basilea.com

References

1. Clinicaltrials.gov identifier NCT03471988

2. IQVIA, September 2020. In-market sales reported as moving annual total

(MAT) in U.S. Dollar corrected for currency fluctuations.

3. European Public Assessment Report (EPAR) Cresemba:

http://www.ema.europa.eu [Accessed: January 06, 2021]

4. The registration status and approved indications may vary from country to

country.

Attachment:

-- Press release (PDF)

http://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/6fe81468-26e1-4552-9584-d20bae752964

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 07, 2021 01:15 ET (06:15 GMT)

