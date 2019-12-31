Press Release: Basilea starts phase 1/2 study FIDES-03 with derazantinib in patients with gastric cancer

Basel, Switzerland, September 28, 2020
Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. (SIX: BSLN) announced today that it has
initiated the phase 1/2 study, FIDES-03, with the FGFR inhibitor
derazantinib. The multi-cohort study is evaluating derazantinib in
patients with advanced gastric cancer with FGFR genetic aberrations.
Derazantinib will be assessed as monotherapy and in combination with
other cancer treatments, for instance with Roche's PD-L1 checkpoint
inhibitor, atezolizumab.
Basilea will be the sponsor of the study and Roche will provide clinical
supply of atezolizumab.
Dr. Marc Engelhardt, Basilea's Chief Medical Officer, said: "Our
development strategy for derazantinib is focused on strengthening the
clinical evidence on the differentiation versus other FGFR inhibitors.
The unique kinase inhibition profile of derazantinib, results from
preclinical studies and the safety and tolerability profile observed in
clinical studies, provide a strong rationale for evaluating the drug
candidate in patients with advanced gastric cancer with FGFR genetic
aberrations, both as monotherapy and in combination therapy. Advanced
gastric cancer is associated with a very poor prognosis and is an area
of high unmet medical need."
Gastric cancer is the fifth most common cancer worldwide and the third
most lethal cancer type.(1) Median survival rarely exceeds twelve months
and the five-year-survival is less than 10%.(2) Basilea estimates that
there are approximately 190,000 new cases of gastric cancer per year in
total across the EU top 5 countries, Japan and the U.S. FGFR genetic
aberrations have been observed in about 10% of gastric cancers.(3)
About derazantinib
Derazantinib is an investigational orally administered small-molecule
FGFR inhibitor with strong activity against FGFR1, 2, and 3.(4) FGFR
kinases are key drivers of cell proliferation, differentiation and
migration. FGFR genetic aberrations, e.g. gene fusions, mutations or
amplifications, have been identified as potentially important
therapeutic targets for various cancers, including intrahepatic
cholangiocarcinoma (iCCA), urothelial, breast, gastric and lung
cancers.(5) In these cancers, FGFR genetic aberrations are found in a
range of 5% to 30%.(6)
Derazantinib also inhibits the colony-stimulating-factor-1-receptor
kinase (CSF1R).(4) (,) (7) CSF1R-mediated signaling is important for the
maintenance of tumor-promoting macrophages and therefore has been
identified as a potential target for anti-cancer drugs.(8) Preclinical
data has shown that tumor macrophage depletion through CSF1R blockade
renders tumors more responsive to T-cell checkpoint immunotherapy,
including approaches targeting PD-L1/PD-1.(9) (, 1) (0)
Derazantinib has demonstrated antitumor activity and a manageable safety
profile in a previous biomarker-driven phase 1/2 study in iCCA patients,
(1) (1) and has received U.S. and EU orphan drug designation for iCCA.
Basilea is currently conducting three clinical studies with
derazantinib. The first study, FIDES-01, is a registrational phase 2
study in patients with inoperable or advanced iCCA. It comprises one
cohort of patients with FGFR2 gene fusions and another cohort of
patients with mutations or amplifications.(1) (2) The second study,
FIDES-02, is a phase 1/2 study evaluating derazantinib alone and in
combination with Roche's PD-L1-blocking immune-checkpoint inhibitor,
atezolizumab, in patients with advanced urothelial cancer, including
metastatic, or recurrent surgically unresectable disease, expressing
FGFR genetic aberrations.(1) (3) The third study, FIDES-03, is a phase
1/2 study evaluating derazantinib alone and in combination with other
cancer treatments, for instance with Roche's PD-L1 checkpoint inhibitor,
atezolizumab, in patients with advanced gastric cancer with FGFR genetic
aberrations.
Basilea in-licensed derazantinib from ArQule Inc, a wholly-owned
subsidiary of Merck & Co., Inc., Kenilworth, N.J., U.S.A.
About Basilea
Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical
company, focused on the development of products that address the medical
challenges in the therapeutic areas of oncology and infectious diseases.
With two commercialized drugs, the company is committed to discovering,
developing and commercializing innovative pharmaceutical products to
meet the medical needs of patients with serious and life-threatening
conditions. Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. is headquartered in Basel,
Switzerland and listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX: BSLN). Additional
information can be found at Basilea's website www.basilea.com.
Disclaimer
This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain
forward-looking statements, such as "believe", "assume", "expect",
"forecast", "project", "may", "could", "might", "will" or similar
expressions concerning Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. and its business,
including with respect to the progress, timing and completion of
research, development and clinical studies for product candidates. Such
statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and
other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition,
performance or achievements of Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. to be
materially different from any future results, performance or
achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.
Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. is providing this communication as of this
date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements
contained herein as a result of new information, future events or
otherwise. Derazantinib and its uses are investigational and have not
been approved by a regulatory authority for any use. Efficacy and safety
have not been established. The information presented should not be
construed as a recommendation for use. The relevance of findings in
nonclinical/preclinical studies to humans is currently being evaluated.
For further information, please contact:
Peer Nils Schröder, PhD
Head of Corporate Communications & Investor Relations
Phone +41 61 606 1102
E-mail media_relations@basilea.com
investor_relations@basilea.com
This press release can be downloaded from www.basilea.com.
References
1. F. M Johnston, M. Beckman. Updates on management of gastric cancer.
Current Oncology Reports 2019 (21), 67
2. M. Orditura, G. Galizia, V. Sforza et al. Treatment of gastric cancer,
World Journal of Gastroenterology 2014 (20), 1635-1649
3. A. Bass, V. Thorsson, I. Shmulevich et al. Comprehensive molecular
characterization of gastric adenocarcinoma. Nature 2014 (513), 202-209
4. T. G. Hall, Y. Yu, S. Eathiraj et al. Preclinical activity of ARQ
087, a novel inhibitor targeting FGFR dysregulation. PLoS ONE 2016, 11
(9), e0162594
5. R. Porta, R. Borea, A. Coelho et al. FGFR a promising druggable
target in cancer: Molecular biology and new drugs. Critical Reviews in
Oncology/Hematology 2017 (113), 256-267
6. T. Helsten, S. Elkin, E. Arthur et al. The FGFR landscape in cancer:
Analysis of 4,853 tumors by next-generation sequencing. Clinical Cancer
Research 2016 (22), 259-267
7. P. McSheehy, F. Bachmann, N. Forster-Gross et al. Derazantinib (DZB):
A dual FGFR/CSF1R-inhibitor active in PDX-models of urothelial cancer.
Molecular Cancer Therapeutics 2019 (18), 12 supplement, pp. LB-C12
8. M. A. Cannarile, M. Weisser, W. Jacob et al. Colony-stimulating
factor 1 receptor (CSF1R) inhibitors in cancer therapy. Journal for
ImmunoTherapy of Cancer 2017, 5:53
9. Y. Zhu, B. L. Knolhoff, M. A. Meyer et al. CSF1/CSF1R Blockade
reprograms tumor-infiltrating macrophages and improves response to T
cell checkpoint immunotherapy in pancreatic cancer models. Cancer
Research 2014 (74), 5057-5069
10. E. Peranzoni, J. Lemoine, L. Vimeux et al. Macrophages impede CD8 T
cells from reaching tumor cells and limit the efficacy of anti--PD-1
treatment. Proceedings of the National Academy of Science of the United
States of America 2018 (115), E4041-E4050
11. V. Mazzaferro, B. F. El-Rayes, M. Droz dit Busset et al.
Derazantinib (ARQ 087) in advanced or inoperable FGFR2 gene
fusion-positive intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma. British Journal of
Cancer 2019 (120), 165-171. ClinicalTrials.gov identifier: NCT01752920
12. FIDES-01: ClinicalTrials.gov identifier: NCT03230318
13. FIDES-02: ClinicalTrials.gov identifier: NCT04045613
Attachment
-- Press release (PDF)
https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/b9d555c1-90a1-4bc7-9094-91125e9162fa
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
September 28, 2020 01:15 ET (05:15 GMT)